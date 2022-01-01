Go
We are a food Truck Serving Burgers, Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Hotdogs, and Salads

6025 NE Halsey

Popular Items

Kale Wow Salad$13.00
Kale tossed with white cheddar, fries, spicy vinaigrette & crispy fried chicken
Bam Pow Burger$12.00
1/4 lb beef patty with shredded iceberg lettuce, house made pickles, shaved onions, Bam Pow sauce and American cheese on a potato bun
Just Fries$6.00
yep fried potatoes...
Chicken Strip Basket$13.00
breaded Chicken breast cut into strips fried with a side of fries and Yum yum sauce!
Impossible Burger$15.00
Plant based "beef patty" with shredded iceberg lettuce, house made pickles, shaved onions, vegan Bam Pow sauce, vegan Pimento cheese on a vegan potato bun
Smoked Mac n Cheese$13.00
Smoked cheese sauce on cavatappi pasta, with kale, bacon garnished with green onion
Plain Jane Dog$8.00
All beef 1/4 lb hot dog on a potato roll
Double Bam Pow$14.00
(2) 1/4 lb beef patty with shredded iceberg lettuce, house made pickles, shaved onions, Bam Pow sauce and American cheese on a potato bun
Fried Chicken Sando$12.00
buttermilk brined breast, dredged in our spiced flour and fried golden brown, topped with shredded iceberg lettuce, house made pickles, Bam Pow sauce on a potato bun
Beverage$1.50
Location

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
