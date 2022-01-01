Rose City Park restaurants you'll love
Bam Pow
6025 NE Halsey, Portland
|Popular items
|Double Bam Pow
|$14.00
(2) 1/4 lb beef patty with shredded iceberg lettuce, house made pickles, shaved onions, Bam Pow sauce and American cheese on a potato bun
|Bam Pow Burger
|$12.00
1/4 lb beef patty with shredded iceberg lettuce, house made pickles, shaved onions, Bam Pow sauce and American cheese on a potato bun
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$12.00
buttermilk brined breast, dredged in our spiced flour and fried golden brown, topped with shredded iceberg lettuce, house made pickles, Bam Pow sauce on a potato bun
THB
4835 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
Arrowood
5846 NE SandyBlvd, Portland