Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rose City Park restaurants you'll love

Go
Rose City Park restaurants
Toast

Rose City Park's top cuisines

Burgers
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Rose City Park restaurants

Bam Pow image

 

Bam Pow

6025 NE Halsey, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double Bam Pow$14.00
(2) 1/4 lb beef patty with shredded iceberg lettuce, house made pickles, shaved onions, Bam Pow sauce and American cheese on a potato bun
Bam Pow Burger$12.00
1/4 lb beef patty with shredded iceberg lettuce, house made pickles, shaved onions, Bam Pow sauce and American cheese on a potato bun
Fried Chicken Sando$12.00
buttermilk brined breast, dredged in our spiced flour and fried golden brown, topped with shredded iceberg lettuce, house made pickles, Bam Pow sauce on a potato bun
More about Bam Pow
THB image

 

THB

4835 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

No reviews yet
More about THB
Arrowood image

 

Arrowood

5846 NE SandyBlvd, Portland

Avg 4.7 (141 reviews)
More about Arrowood
Map

More near Rose City Park to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Sellwood

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mississippi

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston