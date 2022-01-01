Buckman restaurants you'll love
Modern Times [Portland]
630 SE Belmont Street, Portland
Popular items
DOUBLE DELUXE BURGER
|$16.00
DOUBLE SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTIES • THOUSAND ISLAND • SHALLOT JAM • SHREDDED LETTUCE • PICKLE • CHAO CHEESE • SMOKY SEITAN • BUTTER STEAMED BUN |
100% plant-based.
|Cipactli - Box Bag 3L Cold Brew
|$32.00
This exceedingly tasty coffee is a collaboration with the excellent people at Flor & Seed, a Mexican-owned coffee roaster specializing in microlots from their home country. Brewed in celebration of their first café opening, this washed-process is from Finca Buenos Aires in Chiapas, Mexico. Expect rich, beautiful notes of baker’s chocolate, praline, and sugarcane; also expect to be
|MAC N CHEESE
|$6.00
SHELLS • CHAO CHESSE • ADD-ONS AVAILABLE | 100% plant-based
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sparky's Pizza
839 SE Belmont St, Portland
Popular items
Pepperoni 18"
|$23.50
Pepperoni, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
|Pizza Party Pack
|$40.00
Two large 14" specialty pizzas,
one set of breadsticks & one 2-liter of soda.
(Feeds 7-8)
One Topping
|$10.00
Any Large 14" one topping pizza. (Online Only)
Grand Central
808 SE Morrison St., Portland
Popular items
Cobb Salad
|$15.95
Roasted chicken, chopped pepper bacon,
Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, cherry
tomatoes, sliced Kalamata olives, roasted corn and diced avocado served on Spring mix, arugula and radicchio mix. Served with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette.
Cheeseburger
|$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
Szechaun Orange Chicken
|$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings
1708 E Burnside St, Portland
Popular items
Side Dressing
Side of housemade dressing. $0.25 each.
Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with chipotle aioli
Side Fry
|$4.25
Fresh-cut russets