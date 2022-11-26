Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Burnside

1,274 Reviews

$$

1708 E Burnside St

Portland, OR 97214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Wings
9 Wings
Fried Pickles

Apps & Munchies

Munchies and small bites.

Side Fry

$5.00

Fresh-cut russets

Small Fry

$7.50

Fresh-cut russets

Large Fry

$9.50

Fresh-cut russets

Side Tot

$5.00

Classic tater tots

Small Tot

$7.50

Classic tater tots

Large Tot

$9.50

Classic tater tots

House Salad

$7.50

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, carrots, cucumber. Choice of dressing (see salad menu).

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with chipotle aioli

Onion Rings

$8.50

Thick-cut and hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with sweet chili aioli.

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.50

Thick-cut sweet potatoes.

Tejas Queso

Tejas Queso

$8.50

Fresh fried tortilla chips and warm Queso dip.

Chicken Wings & Veggie Wings

Traditional Buffalo style & Soy-based options for vegans.

6 Wings

$8.75

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

9 Wings

$12.75

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

12 Wings

$16.50

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

18 Wings

$24.25

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

24 Wings

$32.00

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

36 Wings

$47.00

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

48 Wings

$62.00

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

100 Wings

$125.00

Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.

6 PDX Nuggets

$7.50

Soy protein nuggets

9 PDX Nuggets

$10.75

Soy protein nuggets

6 Vegan Drums

$10.75Out of stock

Soy protein wrapped around a sugarcane

Chicken Tenders

Breaded, all-natural chicken tenders. Fried crispy and tossed in your choice of sauce.

3 Tenders

$9.00

Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.

5 Tenders

$14.75

Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.

7 Tenders

$20.50

Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.

9 Tenders

$26.25

Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.

3 Tenders + Fries

$11.25

Breaded, free-range chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with fries and choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Kids Meals

Smaller sizes for smaller folks.

3 Wings + Fries

$7.00

3 Wings tossed in sauce and served with fries.

2 Tenders + Fries

$7.00

2 Chicken tenders tossed in sauce and served with fries.

Corn Dog + Fries

$7.00

German-style corn dog served with fries.

Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour tortilla and Tillamook Cheddar.

Desserts

Fried sweets and other desserts
Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$5.00

4 Oreos deep fried in pancake batter. Dusted with powdered sugar.

Fried Twinkie

$4.00

A Twinkie deep fried in pancake batter. Dusted with powdered sugar.

Ruby Jewel Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ruby Jewel Ice Cream Sandwiches

$5.00

Various flavors of locally-made ice cream sandwiches!

Mint Brownie Bar

$3.50

Classic brownie topped with a chocolate and mint icing. Locally-made & delectable!

Raspberry Brownie Bar

$3.50

Classic brownie topped with chocolate & raspberry icing. Locally made & delectable!

Classic Brownie

$3.50

A classic chocolate brownie. Locally-made & delectable!

Fried Cookie Dough Bites

$5.00

4 balls of house-made cookie dough, battered and fried, served with chocolate sauce and powdered sugar.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Beverages

$3.00

Coke, Diet, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Hi-C, Barq's Root Beer

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Classic recipe, made with pure cane sugar. Imported from Mexico.

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.50Out of stock

Slightly magical sparkling mineral water. Imported from Mexico.

Bedford's Ginger Beer

Bedford's Ginger Beer

$3.50

Premium ginger beer from one of the oldest independent makers in the PNW. Port Angeles, WA.

Jarritos -- Pineapple

Jarritos -- Pineapple

$3.50

All natural pineapple flavors, 100% Mexican, 200% delicious. Imported from Guadalajara, Mexico.

Dry Soda -- Vanilla Bean

Dry Soda -- Vanilla Bean

$3.50

Bubbly botanical water, independently owned in the PNW. Slightly sweetened with cane sugar. Seattle, WA.

Brew Dr. Kombucha -- Clear Mind

Brew Dr. Kombucha -- Clear Mind

$5.00

A chorus of rosemary, mint, sage and green tea. Locally owned & operated. Portland, OR.

Brew Dr. Kombucha -- Lemon Ginger

Brew Dr. Kombucha -- Lemon Ginger

$5.00

A potent combination of ginger and lemon. Locally owned & operated. Portland, OR.

Rogue CBD Seltzer -- Ginger Yuzu

Rogue CBD Seltzer -- Ginger Yuzu

$6.00

Bursting with citrus yuzu and ginger flavors. 30mg CBD. Newport, OR.

Alcoholic Beverages

16oz Pint (Mason Jar)

16oz Pint (Mason Jar)

$6.50
24oz. Crowler Can

24oz. Crowler Can

$8.00

Canned fresh to order! 24oz! Your choice of delicious Fire on the Mountain Brewing beer!

32oz Growler Fill

32oz Growler Fill

$8.50

We have temporarily discontinued growler refills, but you can still purchase a new growler and get it filled!

64oz Growler Fill

64oz Growler Fill

$16.50

We have temporarily discontinued growler refills, but you can still purchase a new growler and get it filled!

24oz. Crowler 4-Pack

24oz. Crowler 4-Pack

$28.00

4-Pack of 24oz. Crowlers! Canned fresh to order! Your choice of delicious Fire on the Mountain Brewing beers!

Rainier

Rainier

$3.00

Cheap, cold, American lager. 16oz.

Schilling Cider - "Local Legend"

Schilling Cider - "Local Legend"

$6.50Out of stock

Classic, semi-sweet heritage blend. Light, crisp, and brewed in Portland, OR. 16oz can.

SeekOut Hard Seltzer - Raspberry Lemonade

SeekOut Hard Seltzer - Raspberry Lemonade

$6.50

A perfectly balanced lemonade seltzer crafted with real raspberries and fresh-squeezed lemons. Created by 2 Towns in Corvallis, OR. 12oz can.

Culmination "Sour Flower" Sour Ale

Culmination "Sour Flower" Sour Ale

$6.50Out of stock

A sessionable, rotating sour ale. A tart, sour, and lively offering from Portland's own Culmination Brewing.

Underwood---Pinot Gris

Underwood---Pinot Gris

$10.00

Grown and canned locally! 375ml can.

Underwood--Pinot Noir

Underwood--Pinot Noir

$10.00

Grown and canned locally! Delicious. Red. Wine. 375ml can.

Focal Banger IPA

Focal Banger IPA

$10.00Out of stock

An American India Pale Ale from Alchemist Brewing. The beer is brewed using Citra and Mosaic hops and our favorite British malts.

Sides & Addons

Sides of sauce, dressing, queso, and more!
Side Queso

Side Queso

$3.50

Housemade cheese dip.

Side Sauce

Side Sauce

Side of award winning sauce.

Side Dressing

Side Dressing

Side of housemade dressing. $0.25 each.

Side Celery

Side Celery

$1.00

Cut fresh daily. Great for dipping.

Side Ketchup

Fresh Sauces & Dressings

Small Jar Sauce

Small Jar Sauce

$5.00

8oz Mason Jar of freshly blended sauce.

Large Jar Sauce

Large Jar Sauce

$9.00

16oz Mason Jar of freshly blended sauce.

Large Jar Dressing

Large Jar Dressing

$9.00

16oz Mason jar of housemade blue cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.

Small Jar Dressing

Small Jar Dressing

$5.00

8oz Mason jar of housemade blue cheese, ranch, or vegan ranch.

3-Pack Large Jars

3-Pack Large Jars

$24.00

Three 16oz mason jars filled with our award winning sauces & dressings!

Bottled Lime Cilantro

Bottled Lime Cilantro

$7.00

Branded jar of shelf-stable FOTM Lime Cilantro sauce. Award-winning, multi-purpose, and perfect for shipping far-flung spice fanatics.

Bottled Spicy Peanut

Bottled Spicy Peanut

$7.00

Branded jar of shelf-stable FOTM "Soon to be Famous" Spicy Peanut sauce. Award-winning, multi-purpose, and perfect for shipping far-flung spice fanatics.

Bottled Buffalo Hot

Bottled Buffalo Hot

$7.00

Branded jar of shelf-stable FOTM Buffalo Hot sauce. Our classic wing sauce, perfect for shipping far-flung spice fanatics.

3-Pack Labeled Bottles

3-Pack Labeled Bottles

$18.00

Choose 3 of our branded, shelf-stable bottles and save some money!

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Portland’s Original Wing Joint since 2005. In addition to offering the best Buffalo Wings this side of the divide, we’re known for an array of vegetarian and vegan options, our award-winning sauces, and a dessert menu featuring deep-fried twinkies and oreos. -- BURNSIDE LOCATION

Website

Location

1708 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214

Directions

