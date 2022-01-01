Las Vegas restaurants you'll love

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast
  • Las Vegas

Las Vegas's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Cake
Asian fusion
Sushi
Hummus
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Cake
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Takeout box
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Las Vegas restaurants

Meraki Greek Grill image

 

Meraki Greek Grill

4950 S Rainbow #160, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (3694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hummus$5.95
Garbanzo Beans, Tahini, Lemon.
Served w/ Pita
Chicken Kalamakia$16.95
Two Skewers of All Natural Chicken Breast
Meraki Bowl$10.95
Chopped Romaine Hearts, Arugula Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber Kalamata Olives, Marinated Garbanzo Beans Feta, Red Radish, Pepperoncini, Tzatziki
More about Meraki Greek Grill
Side Piece Pizza image

PIZZA

Side Piece Pizza

11011 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caprese Salad$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Heirloom tomato, Basil, Aged Balsamic
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Fried, Breaded Mozzarella
Meat Stromboli$16.00
Sausage, Peppers, Pepperoni
More about Side Piece Pizza
SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs image

 

SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs

8680 W. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Latina$5.00
#SecretMenu - Creamy chicken soup, tortilla strips, and pepper jack. Spicy.
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
The Classic*$11.00
#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Hawaiian Bun
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Shrimp Tacodilla
#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, shellfish
More about SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs
Waffle Brothers image

 

Waffle Brothers

7905 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Just Chicken & Waffles$13.79
Chicken, waffles, choice of 2 dipping sauces, butter and all the syrup in the world.
Blue Zinger$8.59
Lemon zinger (house made lemon custard), blueberry topping, and powdered sugar
Kids Plate$6.49
Kid's 3/4 sized waffle, Protein side, fruit side of strawberry and banana
More about Waffle Brothers
Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar image

 

Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar

5587 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS

Avg 4 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Chicken & Waffle$15.99
vanilla waffle, crispy vegan fried chick'n, slaw, bourbon maple syrup
Vegan Omelette$14.99
Just egg, tomato, pepper, mushrooms, onion, spinach, greens, vegan cheese, served with house potatoes and fruit
Chilaquiles$11.99
homemade corn chips, refried beans, green tomatillo salsa, sour cream, onion.
THIS ITEM IS VEGAN IF SERVED PLAIN OR WITH VEGAN EGG
More about Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
Old Soul image

 

Old Soul

495 Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BEET & ARUGULA SALAD$14.00
ROASTED CAULIFLOWER$12.00
DWBLTA$14.00
More about Old Soul
500 Grand Cafe image

 

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$7.00
Choice of Chicken or Beef with Grilled Onions and White American or Provolone on a Toasted Hoagie Roll.
*NEW* Croissant Breakfast Sandwich Combo$8.75
Buttery Croissant Sandwich with a Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, choice of Pork Sausage, Turkey Sausage, or Bacon and House Hot Sauce served with a Tator Tots and a small Fresh Brewed Coffee.
Egg choice and coffee upgrades available.
No substitution for Tots.
Crispy Chicken Tenders$6.50
Served with your choice of sauce: Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ, or Frank's Red Hot.
More about 500 Grand Cafe
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.8 (3958 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HUMMUS APP$4.95
Garbanzo Beans _ Garlic - Tahini - Lemon Juice - Pita Bread (2)
GREAT GREEK GYRO$8.95
Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki - Feta
STEAK TENDERLOIN SOUVLAKI$15.95
Choice Tenderloin
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Rolled Ice Cream - Centennial image

 

Rolled Ice Cream - Centennial

7920 w Tropical PKWY, las vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Birthdaycake$6.45
House Cream, Birthday Cake, Sprinkles
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$6.45
House Cream & Choc. Chip Cookie Dough
Mango Madness$6.45
House Cream & Mango Puree Topped With Fresh Mango
More about Rolled Ice Cream - Centennial
Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila image

 

Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila

3873 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Prince$4.50
Avocado Salsa
Goin' in Deep$4.50
More about Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila
Munch Box image

 

Munch Box

6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tijuana Hot$8.99
Choice of bread, fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, jalapeno cream cheese and choice of meat.
Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
Philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and provolone cheese
The Ultimate$8.99
Choice of bread, fresh eggs, meat and hash brown inside
More about Munch Box
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV

4745 S MARYLAND PARKWAY, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Aloha Plate$12.79
Chicken katsu, teriyaki beef, and teriyaki chicken.
Kalbi Combo$15.29
Kalbi, katsu, and chicken teriyaki.
Local Plate$12.79
Combination of teriyaki chicken, beef and 2 spam musubi.
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place image

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Old Fashioned Pancakes$9.75
*Photo shown with fruit addition*
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each.
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
Classic Texas Cut French Toast$10.95
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
Two Egg Breakfast$11.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Hola Cocina + Cantina image

 

Hola Cocina + Cantina

10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Caesar Salad
romaine + crispy chickpeas + toasted pepitas + queso cotija + blue corn tortilla chips + avocado caesar dressing
Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri$22.50
w/ guacamole + mushrooms + pickled red onions
Guacamole - Hola Traditional$10.50
avocado+onion+garlic+fresh lime+jalapeno+cilantro+serrano chile+dried spices
More about Hola Cocina + Cantina
Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland image

 

Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland

3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Pit Special$33.00
Choice of 5 meats and your favorite 3 sides! Served with 2 slider rolls
1 LB Brisket$23.00
Sliced or chopped!
Mama's Sweet D-Licious
It’s as sweet as ya mom! Need I say more? Ok…it will make your meatloaf dance!
More about Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
Banner pic

 

Old School Pizzeria

1930 Rock Springs Dr., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Monster Slice$8.49
A slice & a side
Cannoli
Traditional Sicilian dessert. Crispy tube shaped shell filled with sweetened ricotta and aromatics.
Garden
Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, mozzarella, garlic mascarpone dressing
More about Old School Pizzeria
Geisha House Steak & Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS

Geisha House Steak & Sushi

6572 N Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (2124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FM/CH$29.95
Chicken$22.95
Filet Mignon Steak$30.95
More about Geisha House Steak & Sushi
Fuku Burger image

 

Fuku Burger

7365 Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fuku Moco$8.99
Tamago Burger$8.99
Fuku Burger$8.99
More about Fuku Burger
The Alley image

 

The Alley

3325 S Las Vegas Blvd, Spc#2922, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Royal No. 9 Milk Tea
Blueberry black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar. (Dairy Free)
Brown Sugar Deerioca
Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made sweet sea salt cream.
Ube Creme Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca
Our Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca with the addition of our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee and ube cream.
More about The Alley
VooDoo Wing Co image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

VooDoo Wing Co

6728 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 3.9 (1689 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
48 Wings
Your choice of 48 Traditional or Boneless Wings comes with up to 4 Wing Flavor Choices.
2 Flavors 24 of each
4 Flavors 12 of each
3 Flavors 16 of each
Fries$2.59
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$3.69
More about VooDoo Wing Co
Birria El Compa image

 

Birria El Compa

3111 S. Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ORDEN BIRRIA DE RES$17.00
Beef Barbacoa, with 4 hand made corn tortillas and consome
TACO BLANDITO DE RES$4.25
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
QUESO TACO CHIVO$4.75
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
More about Birria El Compa
Pancho's Vegan Tacos image

 

Pancho's Vegan Tacos

3585 S Fort Apache, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (332 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Tuesday 4 Tacos$8.99
Taco Tuesday Special! 4 Street Tacos of your choice of our delicious in-house made vegan meats. Topped with onions and cilantro. Salsa, lime, and radish on the side.
Classic Nachos Wednesday$9.99
Impossible Burger$9.95
More about Pancho's Vegan Tacos
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Bar (Per Person)$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choice of Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Meat, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Flour or Crispy Taco Shells
Fiesta Bowl Buffet Three Meat Selection (Per Person)$13.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person
Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$3.35
Comes with chips and choice of rice and beans. Includes a free kid's drink.
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Graze Kitchen image

 

Graze Kitchen

7355 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHILI$8.00
corncake dumpling, sour cream, scallions (gf)
CRAB CAKES$10.00
heart of palm, celery, red bell pepper, onion, mayo, panko breadcrumb, remoulade sauce
MUSHROOM SHAWARMA PITA$15.00
seasoned and sauteed portobello, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, tzatziki sauce, parsley (gfo)
More about Graze Kitchen
Manizza's image

 

Manizza's

6090 S. Rainbow Blvd # 2, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Personal (10") Blonde Bombshell Pizza$14.49
Calling all garlic lovers! Imagine gooey, delicious buffalo mozzarella cheese melted over a base of freshly blende garlic smear.
Garlic Knots- 8 Pack$3.99
Lightly fried then coated with butter and garlic seasoning.
Chicken Wings- 6 Pack$9.49
Jumbo fresh wings deep fried and made to order.
More about Manizza's
Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave image

 

Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave

8125 W Sahara Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fajitas$19.00
Ancho Chile Marinade, Sauteed Onions, Red Peppers & Pasilla Peppers Served with Spanish Rice, Beans Guacamole, Sour Cream & Flour or Corn Tortilla
Street Corn Chorizo Stuffed Jalapenos$12.00
Chorizo, Cotija Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Corn & Chipotle Aioli
2 Item Combinations$16.00
Served with Rice, Beans and a Small Pozole Soup
More about Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$3.35
Comes with chips and choice of rice and beans. Includes a free kid's drink.
Fiesta Bowl Buffet Two Meat Selection (Per Person)$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person.
Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce
Fiesta Bowl Buffet Three Meat Selection (Per Person)$13.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person
Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce.
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Tacos & Beer image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos & Beer

3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4658 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TACO PARTY PACK$60.00
PITCHER OF MARGARITA (32oz)
2 PROTEINS (serves 16 tacos)
FRESH HAND-MADE TORTILLAS (corn, flour or mix)
MEXICAN RICE & REFRIED BEANS
FRESH GUACAMOLE
CHIPS & SALSA
ALL THE TOPPINGS
Pork Al Pastor$4.10
marinated w/achiote & chipotle, w/avocado cream, pineapple, onion, cilantro
Quesadilla$9.95
large flour tortilla stuffed with oaxaca & jack cheese, lettuce, pico, crema, guac on side. Add: chicken (+2) veggies (+2) or steak (+4)
More about Tacos & Beer
L2 Texas BBQ image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

L2 Texas BBQ

2250 E. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (228 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
DP 2 Meat$19.99
Choose two of our smoked meats, comes with 2 sides and your choice of corn bread or Texas toast
1 lb. Brisket$19.99
One Pound Smoked brisket
1/2 lb. Brisket$11.99
Half Pound Smoked Brisket
More about L2 Texas BBQ
Sunrise Coffee image

 

Sunrise Coffee

3130 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1383 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Do Gooder$6.50
everything bagel with herb cream cheese, avocado, tomato, salt and black pepper
Alien Burrito$9.50
tortilla, couscous, beans, house made hummus, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, cheese, ranch
Croissant Bacon Sandwich$10.00
baked croissant, egg, cheese, avocado, herbed spinach, tomato and mayonnaise.
More about Sunrise Coffee

