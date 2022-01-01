Las Vegas restaurants you'll love
Las Vegas's top cuisines
Must-try Las Vegas restaurants
Meraki Greek Grill
4950 S Rainbow #160, Las Vegas
|Hummus
|$5.95
Garbanzo Beans, Tahini, Lemon.
Served w/ Pita
|Chicken Kalamakia
|$16.95
Two Skewers of All Natural Chicken Breast
|Meraki Bowl
|$10.95
Chopped Romaine Hearts, Arugula Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber Kalamata Olives, Marinated Garbanzo Beans Feta, Red Radish, Pepperoncini, Tzatziki
PIZZA
Side Piece Pizza
11011 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Caprese Salad
|$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Heirloom tomato, Basil, Aged Balsamic
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.00
Fried, Breaded Mozzarella
|Meat Stromboli
|$16.00
Sausage, Peppers, Pepperoni
SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs
8680 W. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas
|Spicy Latina
|$5.00
#SecretMenu - Creamy chicken soup, tortilla strips, and pepper jack. Spicy.
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
|The Classic*
|$11.00
#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Hawaiian Bun
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
|Shrimp Tacodilla
#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, shellfish
Waffle Brothers
7905 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Just Chicken & Waffles
|$13.79
Chicken, waffles, choice of 2 dipping sauces, butter and all the syrup in the world.
|Blue Zinger
|$8.59
Lemon zinger (house made lemon custard), blueberry topping, and powdered sugar
|Kids Plate
|$6.49
Kid's 3/4 sized waffle, Protein side, fruit side of strawberry and banana
Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
5587 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS
|Vegan Chicken & Waffle
|$15.99
vanilla waffle, crispy vegan fried chick'n, slaw, bourbon maple syrup
|Vegan Omelette
|$14.99
Just egg, tomato, pepper, mushrooms, onion, spinach, greens, vegan cheese, served with house potatoes and fruit
|Chilaquiles
|$11.99
homemade corn chips, refried beans, green tomatillo salsa, sour cream, onion.
THIS ITEM IS VEGAN IF SERVED PLAIN OR WITH VEGAN EGG
Old Soul
495 Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|BEET & ARUGULA SALAD
|$14.00
|ROASTED CAULIFLOWER
|$12.00
|DWBLTA
|$14.00
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$7.00
Choice of Chicken or Beef with Grilled Onions and White American or Provolone on a Toasted Hoagie Roll.
|*NEW* Croissant Breakfast Sandwich Combo
|$8.75
Buttery Croissant Sandwich with a Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, choice of Pork Sausage, Turkey Sausage, or Bacon and House Hot Sauce served with a Tator Tots and a small Fresh Brewed Coffee.
Egg choice and coffee upgrades available.
No substitution for Tots.
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$6.50
Served with your choice of sauce: Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ, or Frank's Red Hot.
GYROS • FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|HUMMUS APP
|$4.95
Garbanzo Beans _ Garlic - Tahini - Lemon Juice - Pita Bread (2)
|GREAT GREEK GYRO
|$8.95
Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki - Feta
|STEAK TENDERLOIN SOUVLAKI
|$15.95
Choice Tenderloin
Rolled Ice Cream - Centennial
7920 w Tropical PKWY, las vegas
|Birthdaycake
|$6.45
House Cream, Birthday Cake, Sprinkles
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$6.45
House Cream & Choc. Chip Cookie Dough
|Mango Madness
|$6.45
House Cream & Mango Puree Topped With Fresh Mango
Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila
3873 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas
|Fresh Prince
|$4.50
|Avocado Salsa
|Goin' in Deep
|$4.50
Munch Box
6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas
|Tijuana Hot
|$8.99
Choice of bread, fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, jalapeno cream cheese and choice of meat.
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and provolone cheese
|The Ultimate
|$8.99
Choice of bread, fresh eggs, meat and hash brown inside
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV
4745 S MARYLAND PARKWAY, Las Vegas
|Aloha Plate
|$12.79
Chicken katsu, teriyaki beef, and teriyaki chicken.
|Kalbi Combo
|$15.29
Kalbi, katsu, and chicken teriyaki.
|Local Plate
|$12.79
Combination of teriyaki chicken, beef and 2 spam musubi.
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Old Fashioned Pancakes
|$9.75
*Photo shown with fruit addition*
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each.
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
|Classic Texas Cut French Toast
|$10.95
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
|Two Egg Breakfast
|$11.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
Hola Cocina + Cantina
10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Avocado Caesar Salad
romaine + crispy chickpeas + toasted pepitas + queso cotija + blue corn tortilla chips + avocado caesar dressing
|Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri
|$22.50
w/ guacamole + mushrooms + pickled red onions
|Guacamole - Hola Traditional
|$10.50
avocado+onion+garlic+fresh lime+jalapeno+cilantro+serrano chile+dried spices
Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas
|The Pit Special
|$33.00
Choice of 5 meats and your favorite 3 sides! Served with 2 slider rolls
|1 LB Brisket
|$23.00
Sliced or chopped!
|Mama's Sweet D-Licious
It’s as sweet as ya mom! Need I say more? Ok…it will make your meatloaf dance!
Old School Pizzeria
1930 Rock Springs Dr., Las Vegas
|Monster Slice
|$8.49
A slice & a side
|Cannoli
Traditional Sicilian dessert. Crispy tube shaped shell filled with sweetened ricotta and aromatics.
|Garden
Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, mozzarella, garlic mascarpone dressing
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS
Geisha House Steak & Sushi
6572 N Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas
|FM/CH
|$29.95
|Chicken
|$22.95
|Filet Mignon Steak
|$30.95
Fuku Burger
7365 Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas
|Fuku Moco
|$8.99
|Tamago Burger
|$8.99
|Fuku Burger
|$8.99
The Alley
3325 S Las Vegas Blvd, Spc#2922, Las Vegas
|Royal No. 9 Milk Tea
Blueberry black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar. (Dairy Free)
|Brown Sugar Deerioca
Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made sweet sea salt cream.
|Ube Creme Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca
Our Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca with the addition of our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee and ube cream.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
VooDoo Wing Co
6728 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas
|48 Wings
Your choice of 48 Traditional or Boneless Wings comes with up to 4 Wing Flavor Choices.
2 Flavors 24 of each
4 Flavors 12 of each
3 Flavors 16 of each
|Fries
|$2.59
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese
|$3.69
Birria El Compa
3111 S. Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas
|ORDEN BIRRIA DE RES
|$17.00
Beef Barbacoa, with 4 hand made corn tortillas and consome
|TACO BLANDITO DE RES
|$4.25
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
|QUESO TACO CHIVO
|$4.75
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
Pancho's Vegan Tacos
3585 S Fort Apache, Las Vegas
|Taco Tuesday 4 Tacos
|$8.99
Taco Tuesday Special! 4 Street Tacos of your choice of our delicious in-house made vegan meats. Topped with onions and cilantro. Salsa, lime, and radish on the side.
|Classic Nachos Wednesday
|$9.99
|Impossible Burger
|$9.95
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas
|Taco Bar (Per Person)
|$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choice of Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Meat, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Flour or Crispy Taco Shells
|Fiesta Bowl Buffet Three Meat Selection (Per Person)
|$13.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person
Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce.
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$3.35
Comes with chips and choice of rice and beans. Includes a free kid's drink.
Graze Kitchen
7355 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas
|CHILI
|$8.00
corncake dumpling, sour cream, scallions (gf)
|CRAB CAKES
|$10.00
heart of palm, celery, red bell pepper, onion, mayo, panko breadcrumb, remoulade sauce
|MUSHROOM SHAWARMA PITA
|$15.00
seasoned and sauteed portobello, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, tzatziki sauce, parsley (gfo)
Manizza's
6090 S. Rainbow Blvd # 2, Las Vegas
|Personal (10") Blonde Bombshell Pizza
|$14.49
Calling all garlic lovers! Imagine gooey, delicious buffalo mozzarella cheese melted over a base of freshly blende garlic smear.
|Garlic Knots- 8 Pack
|$3.99
Lightly fried then coated with butter and garlic seasoning.
|Chicken Wings- 6 Pack
|$9.49
Jumbo fresh wings deep fried and made to order.
Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave
8125 W Sahara Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Chicken Fajitas
|$19.00
Ancho Chile Marinade, Sauteed Onions, Red Peppers & Pasilla Peppers Served with Spanish Rice, Beans Guacamole, Sour Cream & Flour or Corn Tortilla
|Street Corn Chorizo Stuffed Jalapenos
|$12.00
Chorizo, Cotija Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Corn & Chipotle Aioli
|2 Item Combinations
|$16.00
Served with Rice, Beans and a Small Pozole Soup
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$3.35
Comes with chips and choice of rice and beans. Includes a free kid's drink.
|Fiesta Bowl Buffet Two Meat Selection (Per Person)
|$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person.
Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce
|Fiesta Bowl Buffet Three Meat Selection (Per Person)
|$13.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person
Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos & Beer
3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas
|TACO PARTY PACK
|$60.00
PITCHER OF MARGARITA (32oz)
2 PROTEINS (serves 16 tacos)
FRESH HAND-MADE TORTILLAS (corn, flour or mix)
MEXICAN RICE & REFRIED BEANS
FRESH GUACAMOLE
CHIPS & SALSA
ALL THE TOPPINGS
|Pork Al Pastor
|$4.10
marinated w/achiote & chipotle, w/avocado cream, pineapple, onion, cilantro
|Quesadilla
|$9.95
large flour tortilla stuffed with oaxaca & jack cheese, lettuce, pico, crema, guac on side. Add: chicken (+2) veggies (+2) or steak (+4)
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
L2 Texas BBQ
2250 E. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas
|DP 2 Meat
|$19.99
Choose two of our smoked meats, comes with 2 sides and your choice of corn bread or Texas toast
|1 lb. Brisket
|$19.99
One Pound Smoked brisket
|1/2 lb. Brisket
|$11.99
Half Pound Smoked Brisket
Sunrise Coffee
3130 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas
|Do Gooder
|$6.50
everything bagel with herb cream cheese, avocado, tomato, salt and black pepper
|Alien Burrito
|$9.50
tortilla, couscous, beans, house made hummus, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, cheese, ranch
|Croissant Bacon Sandwich
|$10.00
baked croissant, egg, cheese, avocado, herbed spinach, tomato and mayonnaise.