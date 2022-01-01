Austin restaurants you'll love

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Austin

Top restaurants in Austin, Texas

Austin is brimming with a wide variety of exciting cuisines. You’ll find tex-mex, southern cooking, vegan eateries, and of course, BBQ in the capital of the Lone Star state. With a slogan like “Keep Austin Weird” you never know what kind of tasty surprises you’ll find, but rest assured, they’re going to be memorable!

ATX has something for everyone. Downtown you'll find coffee houses, sandwich shops, and food trucks. Just off the highway, there are quaint diners with rotating signs and hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurants serving classics like enchiladas and tortas.

The best thing about this city is that no matter what you’re looking for, whether it’s trendy upscale dining or the best pizza in Austin, chances are you’re just a few blocks away. The downtown area, the Domain, the Mueller development, and the Arboretum all have unique offerings.

Feeling thirsty? Don’t worry! Austin has beautiful wineries and relaxing breweries dotted all across the city limits. Looking for something else? There are also excellent cideries and restaurants that serve authentic Texas sweet tea. When you tour Austin, you’re in for a treat around every turn. Just be careful downtown as those one-way streets can be confusing.

Austin's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Austin restaurants

Banner pic

 

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Quinoa Bowl$11.00
roasted cauliflower, roasted red pepper hummus, avocado, sweet potato, kale, poached egg
*gluten-free, vegan option
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
fried egg, grilled tomato, bacon, spicy aji amarillo mayo, pretzel roll
Breakfast Tacos
More about Patika
Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina

3720 Palm Way #170, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1217 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Enchiladas$16.00
Two roasted rotisserie chicken and Mexican white cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with sour cream and your choice of tomato or tomatillo sauce with melted Mexican white cheese and onions.
Texas loaded Queso$10.65
Our Texas queso with jalapeños, pico de gallo and your choice of spinach or ground taco beef.
Cheese Enchiladas$13.86
Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese and onions.
More about Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina
Love Supreme Pizza Bar image

 

Love Supreme Pizza Bar

2805 Manor Rd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
RD- Love Supreme$16.00
pepperoni, sausage, pomodoro, red onion, green olives, kale, watermelon radish, mozzarella
RD- Pepperoni$16.00
tomato, mozzarella, parmesan
RD- Margherita$13.00
mozzarella, basil, tomato
More about Love Supreme Pizza Bar
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

7709 Ranch Rd 620 N, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
New Potatoes
Red potatoes boiled in salt water and served with or without melted butter.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Little Ola's Biscuits image

 

Little Ola's Biscuits

14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit$9.00
House-made pork sausage, farm-fresh egg, cheddar cheese, and spicy mayo on a sandwich-sized biscuit.
Biscuits
Fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit(s) served warm. Biscuits are baked fresh to order. For requests larger than 1 dozen biscuits, please allow at least 45 minutes from order time for baking. For catering orders please email catering@maiebhospitality.com
Biscuit Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Savor the gooey cinnamon roll perfection of our biscuit dough cinnamon roll drizzled with cream cheese frosting. **Please note, cinnamon rolls must cool completely in order to be frosted. They are served at room temperature.**
More about Little Ola's Biscuits
Fukumoto image

YAKITORI • SUSHI

Fukumoto

514 Medina St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kimidori$14.00
yellowtail, negi, jalapeno masago, cucumber, microgreens in ponzu
Hon Maguro$5.00
bluefin tuna
Sake Toro$5.00
Faroe salmon belly
More about Fukumoto
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum

10000 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$23.00
Pan fried chicken scallopine, melted mozzarella, fresh tomato sauce and basil with spaghetti marinara
Butter Lettuce$8.00
Avocado, red onion, candied pecans with champagne vinaigrette
Caesar$8.00
Romaine, pecorino, and focaccia croutons with caesar dressing
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
Bouldin Creek Cafe image

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blueberry Cornbread (Vegan)$4.00
our vegan blueberry cornbread served with real maple syrup and your choice of dairy or vegan butter (V)
Veggie Royale Sandwich (V)(Sesame!)$11.25
our house-made, award-winning veggie burger (contains sesame and gluten) on grilled ciabatta bread with green-leaf lettuce, red onion, & tomatoes, served with your choice of sauce. (Sesame Allergy)(V)
South Austin Stir Fry (V)(GF)(Nuts!)$12.00
rice noodles, broccoli, wild mushrooms, carrot rounds red onions, red & green cabbage stir fried in a teriyaki ginger miso sauce. topped with crushed peanuts* & Yellowbird's Blue Agave Sriracha drizzle *(contains nuts).(GF)
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Crepe Crazy image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Crepe Crazy

3103 S. LAMAR BLVD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1343 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ham + Swiss$8.99
Build Your Own Crepe$4.50
Southwest (V)$8.99
More about Crepe Crazy
Jack Allen's Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Cheese Macaroni and Chicken$17.99
twisted elbow macaroni, achiote chicken
Fat Jack Burger$14.99
hickory sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion, dill pickles, jalapeno mayonnaise
Crunchy Catfish and Slaw$14.99
farm-raised, flash fried, chipotle-spiked tartar sauce
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Jester King Brewery & Kitchen image

PIZZA

Jester King Brewery & Kitchen

13187 Fitzhugh Rd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
2021 SPON Blueberry & Pitaya - 375ml$25.00
SPON refermented w/ Blueberries and Pitaya . 6.6% abv
11th Anniversary Hazy Pale Ale - 4x16oz$16.00
Our 11th Anniversary Hazy Pale. Brewed with San Jacinto Two-Row Barley from TexMalt, flaked oats, and raw wheat. Dry-hopped with Citra, Belma, Meridian, and Sabro Cryo, and refermented with Omega Yeast Labs Cosmic Punch. 5.5% abv
2021 SPON Prickly Pear Cactus - 375ml$25.00
Mature SPON refermented with Prickly Pear Cactus fruit from Hat & Heart Farm in Fredericksburg, Texas. 5.7% abv
More about Jester King Brewery & Kitchen
Vixen's Wedding image

 

Vixen's Wedding

1813 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1138 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Avocado Project$13.00
tequila, mezcal, yellow chartreuse, avocado, coriander, lime, mole bitters
Chai Old Fashioned$13.00
ghee washed bourbon whiskey, american brandy, chai, vanilla, angostura
Frozen Mango Lassi$12.00
rhum, vodka, mango, yogurt, coconut, lime
More about Vixen's Wedding
Maudie's North Lamar image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16oz of Frozen (Makes 2 drinks)$11.00
16oz of our #1 seller: Made in-house using fresh squeezed juices
Chile Con Queso$7.00
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
Diablo Sol Food$7.25
Queso with taco beef & pico de gallo. Comes with chips & salsa
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Enchiladas - Three Enchiladas$10.99
Side Lg chips and salsa$3.59
Joe’s Tacos$12.79
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Native Hostel image

 

Native Hostel

807 E 4th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Americano$3.50
2oz espresso + water
Flat White$4.00
2 oz espresso + 4 oz steamed milk (less foam than a Capp)
Cappuccino$4.50
2 oz espresso + 4 oz steamed milk
More about Native Hostel
Taco Flats image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Flats

5520 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadillas
quesadillas served with jack cheese and a topping of guacamole and pico de gallo
Al Pastor$5.50
spit roasted pork, onion, cilantro, pineapple
El Nino (Veggie)$3.00
refried black beans, american cheese
More about Taco Flats
Hopfields image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Hopfields

3110 Guadalupe St Ste 400, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1933 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salade Verte$8.00
butter lettuce, shallots, camembert cheese wedge, dijon vinaigrette, two slices baguette
Steak Frites$39.00
choice black angus filet, beurre maître d’hôtel, dijon, pommes frites
Pascal Burger$18.00
caramelized onions, camembert cheese, grain mustard, cornichons, Challah bun, choice of fries, side salad, or cup of soup.
More about Hopfields
Little Brother Bar & Bummer Burrito image

 

Little Brother Bar & Bummer Burrito

89 Rainey St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Cheeto Burrito$8.00
Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Nacho Cheese, Refried Beans, Oaxaca Jack Cheese, Bummer Sauce, Choice of Protein
Frito 'Rito$8.00
Chili Cheese Fritos, Nacho Cheese, Refried Beans, Oaxaca Jack Cheese, Bummer Sauce, Choice of Protein
Popperito Burrito$8.00
Jalapeno Poppers, Refried Beans, Bummer Sauce, Choice of Protein
More about Little Brother Bar & Bummer Burrito
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile image

FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$14.00
Tillamook Cheddar, Cavatappi Pasta & Parmesan Bread Crumbs (V)
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Agave Mustard & Texas Pecans (V), (GF)
Cheeseburger & Fries$18.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Challah Bun
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
Taco X-press - Food Truck image

 

Taco X-press - Food Truck

2529 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Verde
Bacon egg cheese$2.70
Habañero
More about Taco X-press - Food Truck
Bar Mischief image

 

Bar Mischief

1221 E 6th, Austin

Avg 5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tito's Vodka$250.00
Kappa Alpha Theta Formal (bar package + cleaning/staffing)$4,183.00
Scott Eiseman Deposit for 4/30/22$2,062.50
More about Bar Mischief
Maudie's Too image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Diablo Sol Food$7.25
Queso with taco beef & pico de gallo. Comes with chips & salsa
Chile Con Queso$7.00
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
Lg Guacamole$6.00
6oz of house-made guacamole. Comes with chips & salsa
More about Maudie's Too
Bar Peached image

FRENCH FRIES

Bar Peached

1315 W. 6th St., Austin

Avg 4.6 (1276 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mapo Bolognese$16.00
five spice pork, whipped tofu, sichuan peppercorn, wheat chow fun V available upon request
Korean Chicken Wings$12.00
gochujang soy glaze, black sesame seeds **(contains shellfish)
Pesto Udon$15.00
ume plum and thai basil pesto, marinated chicken, peanuts, dragon salt VG available upon request
More about Bar Peached
The Meteor image

PIZZA

The Meteor

2110 South Congress Ave., Austin

Avg 4.3 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Meteor Logical Bowl$11.00
tender greens, rice, avocado, carrot, tahini sauce
add chicken +5
The Meteor Ceasar$11.00
romaine, lemon basil parm crisps, sourdough croutons, egg
add chicken +5
Shawarma Bowl$10.00
curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini sauce, pickled peppers
More about The Meteor
Consumer pic

 

Easy Tiger

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Austin Baguette$5.00
Classic French baguette with a crackly crust and light, airy interior. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.
Breakfast Bowl$14.00
Breakfast Potatoes, Vital FarmsEggs*, Romesco, Choice of
Breakfast Sausage, Bacon or Avocado, Served With Austin Sourdough
BLT$15.00
Austin Sourdough, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Arugula, Basil Pesto Aioli. CONTAINS: NUTS
More about Easy Tiger
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar image

 

Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar

1511 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Tacos$9.00
Cisco's Special$12.00
Kids Enchilada Plate$4.99
More about Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery image

 

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery

641 Tillery St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Make your Own$1.50
A mix and match for yourself. Must pick at least two Ingredients.
Taco Bueno$3.75
Taco Don Chago$3.75
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse image

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hawaiian
Red sauce base, pit smoked ham, and crushed pineapple (try adding bacon).
Major Tom
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green pepper, and fresh portobella mushrooms.
Pepperoni & Basil
Red sauce base, house pepperoni and fresh basil.
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Buddy’s Burger image

 

Buddy’s Burger

9001 Cameron Road Ste 101, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cheeseburger$4.39
One (100%) Never Frozen Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Buddy’s Smack Sauce
All of our burger ingredients are made fresh daily. Buddy’s Burger takes the time to create quality products with:
Hand formed Patties
Hand squeezed Lemonade
Hand Spun Milkshakes
Hand Cut Veggies
Classic Cheeseburger Meal$9.07
One (100%) Never Frozen Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Buddy’s Smack Sauce
All of our burger ingredients are made fresh daily. Buddy’s Burger takes the time to create quality products with:
Hand formed Patties
Hand squeezed Lemonade
Hand Spun Milkshakes
Hand Cut Veggies
Double Cheeseburger Meal$10.87
Two (100%) Never Frozen Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Buddy’s Smack Sauce
All of our burger ingredients are made fresh daily. Buddy’s Burger takes the time to create quality products with:
Hand formed Patties
Hand squeezed Lemonade
Hand Spun Milkshakes
Hand Cut Veggies
More about Buddy’s Burger
Pizzeria Grata image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizzeria Grata

4415 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.6 (269 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" Cheese$11.00
red sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano
10" Margherita$9.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, fresh basil, local olive oil
3 Garlic Knots$6.00
basil pesto, parmigiano-reggiano, red sauce for dipping
More about Pizzeria Grata

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Austin

Tacos

Brisket

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Cheese Pizza

Enchiladas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston