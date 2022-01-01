Austin restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Austin, Texas
Austin is brimming with a wide variety of exciting cuisines. You’ll find tex-mex, southern cooking, vegan eateries, and of course, BBQ in the capital of the Lone Star state. With a slogan like “Keep Austin Weird” you never know what kind of tasty surprises you’ll find, but rest assured, they’re going to be memorable!
ATX has something for everyone. Downtown you'll find coffee houses, sandwich shops, and food trucks. Just off the highway, there are quaint diners with rotating signs and hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurants serving classics like enchiladas and tortas.
The best thing about this city is that no matter what you’re looking for, whether it’s trendy upscale dining or the best pizza in Austin, chances are you’re just a few blocks away. The downtown area, the Domain, the Mueller development, and the Arboretum all have unique offerings.
Feeling thirsty? Don’t worry! Austin has beautiful wineries and relaxing breweries dotted all across the city limits. Looking for something else? There are also excellent cideries and restaurants that serve authentic Texas sweet tea. When you tour Austin, you’re in for a treat around every turn. Just be careful downtown as those one-way streets can be confusing.
Must-try Austin restaurants
Patika
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
|Popular items
|Quinoa Bowl
|$11.00
roasted cauliflower, roasted red pepper hummus, avocado, sweet potato, kale, poached egg
*gluten-free, vegan option
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
fried egg, grilled tomato, bacon, spicy aji amarillo mayo, pretzel roll
|Breakfast Tacos
Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina
3720 Palm Way #170, Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$16.00
Two roasted rotisserie chicken and Mexican white cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with sour cream and your choice of tomato or tomatillo sauce with melted Mexican white cheese and onions.
|Texas loaded Queso
|$10.65
Our Texas queso with jalapeños, pico de gallo and your choice of spinach or ground taco beef.
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$13.86
Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese and onions.
Love Supreme Pizza Bar
2805 Manor Rd., Austin
|Popular items
|RD- Love Supreme
|$16.00
pepperoni, sausage, pomodoro, red onion, green olives, kale, watermelon radish, mozzarella
|RD- Pepperoni
|$16.00
tomato, mozzarella, parmesan
|RD- Margherita
|$13.00
mozzarella, basil, tomato
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
7709 Ranch Rd 620 N, Austin
|Popular items
|Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
|New Potatoes
Red potatoes boiled in salt water and served with or without melted butter.
Little Ola's Biscuits
14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin
|Popular items
|Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit
|$9.00
House-made pork sausage, farm-fresh egg, cheddar cheese, and spicy mayo on a sandwich-sized biscuit.
|Biscuits
Fresh-baked buttermilk biscuit(s) served warm. Biscuits are baked fresh to order. For requests larger than 1 dozen biscuits, please allow at least 45 minutes from order time for baking. For catering orders please email catering@maiebhospitality.com
|Biscuit Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Savor the gooey cinnamon roll perfection of our biscuit dough cinnamon roll drizzled with cream cheese frosting. **Please note, cinnamon rolls must cool completely in order to be frosted. They are served at room temperature.**
Fukumoto
514 Medina St, Austin
|Popular items
|Kimidori
|$14.00
yellowtail, negi, jalapeno masago, cucumber, microgreens in ponzu
|Hon Maguro
|$5.00
bluefin tuna
|Sake Toro
|$5.00
Faroe salmon belly
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
10000 Research Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$23.00
Pan fried chicken scallopine, melted mozzarella, fresh tomato sauce and basil with spaghetti marinara
|Butter Lettuce
|$8.00
Avocado, red onion, candied pecans with champagne vinaigrette
|Caesar
|$8.00
Romaine, pecorino, and focaccia croutons with caesar dressing
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Popular items
|Blueberry Cornbread (Vegan)
|$4.00
our vegan blueberry cornbread served with real maple syrup and your choice of dairy or vegan butter (V)
|Veggie Royale Sandwich (V)(Sesame!)
|$11.25
our house-made, award-winning veggie burger (contains sesame and gluten) on grilled ciabatta bread with green-leaf lettuce, red onion, & tomatoes, served with your choice of sauce. (Sesame Allergy)(V)
|South Austin Stir Fry (V)(GF)(Nuts!)
|$12.00
rice noodles, broccoli, wild mushrooms, carrot rounds red onions, red & green cabbage stir fried in a teriyaki ginger miso sauce. topped with crushed peanuts* & Yellowbird's Blue Agave Sriracha drizzle *(contains nuts).(GF)
Crepe Crazy
3103 S. LAMAR BLVD, Austin
|Popular items
|Ham + Swiss
|$8.99
|Build Your Own Crepe
|$4.50
|Southwest (V)
|$8.99
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|Popular items
|5 Cheese Macaroni and Chicken
|$17.99
twisted elbow macaroni, achiote chicken
|Fat Jack Burger
|$14.99
hickory sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion, dill pickles, jalapeno mayonnaise
|Crunchy Catfish and Slaw
|$14.99
farm-raised, flash fried, chipotle-spiked tartar sauce
Jester King Brewery & Kitchen
13187 Fitzhugh Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|2021 SPON Blueberry & Pitaya - 375ml
|$25.00
SPON refermented w/ Blueberries and Pitaya . 6.6% abv
|11th Anniversary Hazy Pale Ale - 4x16oz
|$16.00
Our 11th Anniversary Hazy Pale. Brewed with San Jacinto Two-Row Barley from TexMalt, flaked oats, and raw wheat. Dry-hopped with Citra, Belma, Meridian, and Sabro Cryo, and refermented with Omega Yeast Labs Cosmic Punch. 5.5% abv
|2021 SPON Prickly Pear Cactus - 375ml
|$25.00
Mature SPON refermented with Prickly Pear Cactus fruit from Hat & Heart Farm in Fredericksburg, Texas. 5.7% abv
Vixen's Wedding
1813 E 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|The Avocado Project
|$13.00
tequila, mezcal, yellow chartreuse, avocado, coriander, lime, mole bitters
|Chai Old Fashioned
|$13.00
ghee washed bourbon whiskey, american brandy, chai, vanilla, angostura
|Frozen Mango Lassi
|$12.00
rhum, vodka, mango, yogurt, coconut, lime
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Popular items
|16oz of Frozen (Makes 2 drinks)
|$11.00
16oz of our #1 seller: Made in-house using fresh squeezed juices
|Chile Con Queso
|$7.00
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
|Diablo Sol Food
|$7.25
Queso with taco beef & pico de gallo. Comes with chips & salsa
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Popular items
|Enchiladas - Three Enchiladas
|$10.99
|Side Lg chips and salsa
|$3.59
|Joe’s Tacos
|$12.79
Native Hostel
807 E 4th Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Americano
|$3.50
2oz espresso + water
|Flat White
|$4.00
2 oz espresso + 4 oz steamed milk (less foam than a Capp)
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
2 oz espresso + 4 oz steamed milk
Taco Flats
5520 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
quesadillas served with jack cheese and a topping of guacamole and pico de gallo
|Al Pastor
|$5.50
spit roasted pork, onion, cilantro, pineapple
|El Nino (Veggie)
|$3.00
refried black beans, american cheese
Hopfields
3110 Guadalupe St Ste 400, Austin
|Popular items
|Salade Verte
|$8.00
butter lettuce, shallots, camembert cheese wedge, dijon vinaigrette, two slices baguette
|Steak Frites
|$39.00
choice black angus filet, beurre maître d’hôtel, dijon, pommes frites
|Pascal Burger
|$18.00
caramelized onions, camembert cheese, grain mustard, cornichons, Challah bun, choice of fries, side salad, or cup of soup.
Little Brother Bar & Bummer Burrito
89 Rainey St, Austin
|Popular items
|Hot Cheeto Burrito
|$8.00
Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Nacho Cheese, Refried Beans, Oaxaca Jack Cheese, Bummer Sauce, Choice of Protein
|Frito 'Rito
|$8.00
Chili Cheese Fritos, Nacho Cheese, Refried Beans, Oaxaca Jack Cheese, Bummer Sauce, Choice of Protein
|Popperito Burrito
|$8.00
Jalapeno Poppers, Refried Beans, Bummer Sauce, Choice of Protein
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Tillamook Cheddar, Cavatappi Pasta & Parmesan Bread Crumbs (V)
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$13.00
Agave Mustard & Texas Pecans (V), (GF)
|Cheeseburger & Fries
|$18.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Challah Bun
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
|Popular items
|Verde
|Bacon egg cheese
|$2.70
|Habañero
Bar Mischief
1221 E 6th, Austin
|Popular items
|Tito's Vodka
|$250.00
|Kappa Alpha Theta Formal (bar package + cleaning/staffing)
|$4,183.00
|Scott Eiseman Deposit for 4/30/22
|$2,062.50
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Diablo Sol Food
|$7.25
Queso with taco beef & pico de gallo. Comes with chips & salsa
|Chile Con Queso
|$7.00
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
|Lg Guacamole
|$6.00
6oz of house-made guacamole. Comes with chips & salsa
Bar Peached
1315 W. 6th St., Austin
|Popular items
|Mapo Bolognese
|$16.00
five spice pork, whipped tofu, sichuan peppercorn, wheat chow fun V available upon request
|Korean Chicken Wings
|$12.00
gochujang soy glaze, black sesame seeds **(contains shellfish)
|Pesto Udon
|$15.00
ume plum and thai basil pesto, marinated chicken, peanuts, dragon salt VG available upon request
The Meteor
2110 South Congress Ave., Austin
|Popular items
|The Meteor Logical Bowl
|$11.00
tender greens, rice, avocado, carrot, tahini sauce
add chicken +5
|The Meteor Ceasar
|$11.00
romaine, lemon basil parm crisps, sourdough croutons, egg
add chicken +5
|Shawarma Bowl
|$10.00
curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini sauce, pickled peppers
Easy Tiger
1501 East 7th St., Austin
|Popular items
|Austin Baguette
|$5.00
Classic French baguette with a crackly crust and light, airy interior. Austin Breads feature classic loaves using the finest Artisan flours.
|Breakfast Bowl
|$14.00
Breakfast Potatoes, Vital FarmsEggs*, Romesco, Choice of
Breakfast Sausage, Bacon or Avocado, Served With Austin Sourdough
|BLT
|$15.00
Austin Sourdough, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Arugula, Basil Pesto Aioli. CONTAINS: NUTS
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
1511 E 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$9.00
|Cisco's Special
|$12.00
|Kids Enchilada Plate
|$4.99
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
641 Tillery St, Austin
|Popular items
|Make your Own
|$1.50
A mix and match for yourself. Must pick at least two Ingredients.
|Taco Bueno
|$3.75
|Taco Don Chago
|$3.75
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin
|Popular items
|Hawaiian
Red sauce base, pit smoked ham, and crushed pineapple (try adding bacon).
|Major Tom
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green pepper, and fresh portobella mushrooms.
|Pepperoni & Basil
Red sauce base, house pepperoni and fresh basil.
Buddy’s Burger
9001 Cameron Road Ste 101, Austin
|Popular items
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$4.39
One (100%) Never Frozen Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Buddy’s Smack Sauce
All of our burger ingredients are made fresh daily. Buddy’s Burger takes the time to create quality products with:
Hand formed Patties
Hand squeezed Lemonade
Hand Spun Milkshakes
Hand Cut Veggies
|Classic Cheeseburger Meal
|$9.07
One (100%) Never Frozen Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Buddy’s Smack Sauce
All of our burger ingredients are made fresh daily. Buddy’s Burger takes the time to create quality products with:
Hand formed Patties
Hand squeezed Lemonade
Hand Spun Milkshakes
Hand Cut Veggies
|Double Cheeseburger Meal
|$10.87
Two (100%) Never Frozen Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Buddy’s Smack Sauce
All of our burger ingredients are made fresh daily. Buddy’s Burger takes the time to create quality products with:
Hand formed Patties
Hand squeezed Lemonade
Hand Spun Milkshakes
Hand Cut Veggies
Pizzeria Grata
4415 Manchaca, Austin
|Popular items
|12" Cheese
|$11.00
red sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano
|10" Margherita
|$9.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano, fresh basil, local olive oil
|3 Garlic Knots
|$6.00
basil pesto, parmigiano-reggiano, red sauce for dipping