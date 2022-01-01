Austin restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Austin, Texas

Austin is brimming with a wide variety of exciting cuisines. You’ll find tex-mex, southern cooking, vegan eateries, and of course, BBQ in the capital of the Lone Star state. With a slogan like “Keep Austin Weird” you never know what kind of tasty surprises you’ll find, but rest assured, they’re going to be memorable!



ATX has something for everyone. Downtown you'll find coffee houses, sandwich shops, and food trucks. Just off the highway, there are quaint diners with rotating signs and hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurants serving classics like enchiladas and tortas.



The best thing about this city is that no matter what you’re looking for, whether it’s trendy upscale dining or the best pizza in Austin, chances are you’re just a few blocks away. The downtown area, the Domain, the Mueller development, and the Arboretum all have unique offerings.



Feeling thirsty? Don’t worry! Austin has beautiful wineries and relaxing breweries dotted all across the city limits. Looking for something else? There are also excellent cideries and restaurants that serve authentic Texas sweet tea. When you tour Austin, you’re in for a treat around every turn. Just be careful downtown as those one-way streets can be confusing.