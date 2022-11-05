Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Love Supreme Pizza Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Love Supreme is a pizza bar on Manor Road serving pizza, wings, salads and more by chef Russell Victorioso. A full bar will offer batch cocktails, boozy slushies, draft beer and wine. Love Supreme will offer expansive indoor and outdoor seating. Owned by Austin natives Ryan and Wade McElroy of Bird Bird Biscuit and Thunderbird Coffee Visit www.lovesupremepizzabar.com or follow along on Instagram for updates. Come in and enjoy!
Location
2805 Manor Rd., Austin, TX 78722
