Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Love Supreme Pizza Bar

review star

No reviews yet

2805 Manor Rd.

Austin, TX 78722

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Love Supreme
Margherita

Appetizers

Caesar

Caesar

$13.00

Crisp romaine with anchovy vinagrette, parmesan, basil oil and croutons.

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$13.00

salami, radicchio, butter lettuce, tomatoes, provolone, red onion, crunchy chickpeas, oregano dressing

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$9.00

arugula, shaved red onion, lemon, parmesan

Blistered Shishito Peppers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Peppers served with lemon aioli and pistachio crumble. *Nut Allergy

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.00

Roasted cauliflower with a pinenut vinaigrette topped with a zesty golden raisin pesto. *Nut Allergy

Wings - Honey Sambal

Wings - Honey Sambal

$10.00

Our 5pc Crispy chicken wings served with either our housemade buffalo, honey sambal, or nashville hot, you pick! Goes great with our house ranch! **For togo orders: Sauce by default will be served on the side*

Wings - Buffalo

Wings - Buffalo

$10.00

Our 5pc Crispy chicken wings served with either our housemade buffalo, honey sambal, or nashville hot, you pick! Goes great with our house ranch! **For togo orders: Sauce by default will be served on the side*

Wings - Nashville Hot

Wings - Nashville Hot

$10.00

Our 5pc Crispy chicken wings served with either our housemade buffalo, honey sambal, or nashville hot, you pick! Goes great with our house ranch! **For togo orders: Sauce by default will be served on the side*

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Kids Fries

$5.00

PIZZA

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

mozzarella, basil, tomato

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$18.00

tomato, mozzarella, parmesan

Love Supreme

Love Supreme

$18.00

pepperoni, sausage, pomodoro, red onion, green olives, kale, mozzarella

Salami

Salami

$18.00

mozzarella, spicy pork salami, red onion, honey, ricotta, basil, chili flake

Veggie

Veggie

$16.00

pomodoro, mozzarella, kale, mushrooms, cherry tomato, pepperonata, green olives

Meatlovers

Meatlovers

$18.00

mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon

Aloha

Aloha

$18.00

canadian bacon, jalapeños, pineapple, pepperoni, mozzarella, basil

Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$14.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella

Mushroom

Mushroom

$16.00

roasted garlic, taleggio, fontina, pecorino

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$16.00

mozzarella, fontina, parmesan ricotta, cracked black pepper, pecorino

Artichoke

Artichoke

$17.00

mozzarella, artichoke, spinach, garlic, fontina, pecorino, ricotta

Roasted Garlic

Roasted Garlic

$15.00

aged white cheddar, mozzarella, oregano, chili flake, pecorino

Buttermilk Ranch (2oz)

Buttermilk Ranch (2oz)

$1.00

Our house-made buttermilk ranch! Try it with our Wings or for those lonely pizza crust ends!

Marinara (2oz)

$1.00

Marinara (2oz)

$1.00

Sauces & Sides

Buttermilk Ranch (2oz)

Buttermilk Ranch (2oz)

$1.00

Our house-made buttermilk ranch! Try it with our Wings or for those lonely pizza crust ends!

Marinara (2oz)

$1.00

Marinara (2oz)

$1.00
SD Calabrian Chilis

$2.00

SD Calabrian Chilis

$2.00
SD Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

SD Buffalo Sauce

$2.00
SD Honey Sambal

$2.00

SD Honey Sambal

$2.00
SD Anchovies

SD Anchovies

$3.00
SD Jalapeños

SD Jalapeños

$1.00

Dessert

LS Cookie

LS Cookie

$5.00

6oz of chocolate chip decadence! Save room for this supreme chocolate chip cookie!

Italian Cream Bun

$5.00Out of stock

*contains nuts whipped mascarpone, hazelnut cream, banana

TOGO COCKTAILS

TOGO FROZEN Straw-Passionfruit Marg

TOGO FROZEN Straw-Passionfruit Marg

$10.00

Our house recipe! *Must be purchased with food *21+ ID Required for pickup

TOGO The 'Rita'

TOGO The 'Rita'

$8.00

Tequila, Tripel Sec, Lime, Agave *Must be purchased with food *21+ ID Required for pickup

TOGO Moscow Mule

TOGO Moscow Mule

$8.00

Vodka, Lime, Ginger Beer *Must be purchased with food *21+ ID Required for pickup

TOGO Basil Business

TOGO Basil Business

$12.00

basil infused Mezcal Union, lemon, triple sec, agave *Must be purchased with food *21+ ID Required for pickup

TOGO Straw-Bliss

TOGO Straw-Bliss

$12.00

Deep Eddy lemon vodka, strawberry simple, soda *Must be purchased with food *21+ ID Required for pickup

TOGO LG&T

TOGO LG&T

$13.00

Lillet Blanc, gin, lemon, tonic, mint *Must be purchased with food *21+ ID Required for pickup

Beer

Karbach Non-Alcoholic Beer

$5.00

Karbach Non-Alcoholic Beer

$5.00
Lonestar (16oz) CAN

$5.00

Lonestar (16oz) CAN

$5.00
St. Arnold 'Just Right' Semi-Dry Cider (12oz) CAN

$6.00

St. Arnold 'Just Right' Semi-Dry Cider (12oz) CAN

$6.00
Celis Juicy IPA

$7.00

Celis Juicy IPA

$7.00
Karbach 'Hopadillo' IPA (12oz) CAN

$6.00

Karbach 'Hopadillo' IPA (12oz) CAN

$6.00

512 Pecan Porter (12oz) BTL

$7.00

Wine

Tullia Brut Prosecco di Treviso DOC

Tullia Brut Prosecco di Treviso DOC

$52.00

Straw yellow in color. It has an intensely fruity and fresh bouquet with notes of apple honey. Bubbles are fine and persistent.

Domaine Jousset Éxilé Rosé Pét-Nat '20

$54.00

Domaine Jousset Éxilé Rosé Pét-Nat '20

$54.00
ATX Winery 'Pet-Nat' Grüner Vetliner/Muscat Fleur d'Orange '21

$54.00

ATX Winery 'Pet-Nat' Grüner Vetliner/Muscat Fleur d'Orange '21

$54.00

BTL Les Deux Moulins Sauvignon Blanc '20

$52.00
BTL Crosby Chardonnay '19

BTL Crosby Chardonnay '19

$48.00

Aromas of green apple and ripe pears. Stainless steel fermentation with a portion finished in neutral oak barrels. Mouthwatering acidity while still retaining a round and lush mouthfeel.

Echeverría 'No es Pituko' Chardonnay '21

$35.00

Echeverría 'No es Pituko' Chardonnay '21

$35.00

San Donatino 'Lunatico' Bianco Toscana '20

$45.00

Wildmakers 'Brisas' Cinsault Rose '21

$52.00
La Croix de Pieur Rosé Côtes de Provence '21

La Croix de Pieur Rosé Côtes de Provence '21

$45.00

Grenache/Cinsault/Syrah chateau coussin, ‘la croix du prieur’, france ’21

Alta Alella 'GX Rose' '21

$40.00

Alta Alella 'GX Rose' '21

$40.00
Bikicki 'Nadia' Pinot Noir Rose '19

$42.00

Bikicki 'Nadia' Pinot Noir Rose '19

$42.00

Folk Machine 'Jeanne d'Arc' Chenin Blanc '21

$40.00

Succes Vinicola 'El Prat' Macabeu '20

$56.00
BTL D. Bosler 'Birdsnest' Pinot Noir '20

$48.00

BTL D. Bosler 'Birdsnest' Pinot Noir '20

$48.00
BTL Bella Vita Montepulciano d'Abruzzo '20

BTL Bella Vita Montepulciano d'Abruzzo '20

$44.00

The Montepulciano is a delicious, spicy, and everyday red perfect with pizza!

Sebastian David 'Hurleberlu' Cabernet Franc '21

$50.00

Sebastian David 'Hurleberlu' Cabernet Franc '21

$50.00
Anthony Thévenet Morgon Beaujolais '20

$60.00

Anthony Thévenet Morgon Beaujolais '20

$60.00

Folk Machine 'Parts & Labor' Red Blend '21

$38.00
4Kilos Vinícola 'Motor America' Callet '20

$45.00

4Kilos Vinícola 'Motor America' Callet '20

$45.00

Land of Saints Cabernet Sauvignon '20

$48.00

NA Beverage

Rambler Sparkling H2O

$2.00

Rambler Sparkling H2O

$2.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Love Supreme is a pizza bar on Manor Road serving pizza, wings, salads and more by chef Russell Victorioso. A full bar will offer batch cocktails, boozy slushies, draft beer and wine. Love Supreme will offer expansive indoor and outdoor seating. Owned by Austin natives Ryan and Wade McElroy of Bird Bird Biscuit and Thunderbird Coffee Visit www.lovesupremepizzabar.com or follow along on Instagram for updates. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2805 Manor Rd., Austin, TX 78722

Directions

Gallery
Love Supreme Pizza Bar image
Banner pic
Love Supreme Pizza Bar image

