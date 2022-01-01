Buda restaurants you'll love

Buda restaurants
Toast
  • Buda

Buda's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Food Trucks
Must-try Buda restaurants

Two Wheel Brewing Company image

 

Two Wheel Brewing Company

535 S Loop 4, Buda

Takeout
Popular items
Juiced a Ride IPA 6-Pack$11.00
Juiced a Ride IPA 22 oz bomber$8.00
PRIDE Norwegian Pale Ale 22 oz bomber$8.00
Water 2 Wine image

 

Water 2 Wine

304 S MAIN ST STE 103, BUDA

Takeout
Popular items
Blackberry Vino$18.95
The sweet and tart taste of blackberries combine perfectly into this popular sweet red wine. $7 Glass; $295 Batch
Diablo Rojo$20.95
Like BBQ in a glass – oaky, smoky & a little sweet! $7 Glass; $357 Batch
Cranberry Classic$18.95
The crispness of cranberries blended with a velvety rich sweet red wine. $7 Glass; $357 Batch. 8% Alc/Vol
Bandit Tacos image

TACOS

Bandit Tacos

2610 S Main Street, Buda

Avg 5 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spill the Beans$3.00
Re-fried Vegetarian Beans and Shredded Cheddar Cheese with choice of Salsa and Tortilla
Bandit's Sidekicks - Chips & Queso$7.00
Bandit's Favorite Companions - Fried-to Order Tortilla Chips, Green Chili Queso and Our Homemade Red Salsa
Skirting the Law$4.50
Marinated Steak, Shredded Cabbage, Onions, Cilantro and choice of Salsa and Crema on a Corn Tortilla
Louie's Craft BBQ image

 

Louie's Craft BBQ

122 North Main Street, Buda

Popular items
Popular items
Brisket Taco$6.95
¼ lb of our sliced brisket served on a homemade beef tallow tortilla topped with our slaw, mexican crema and jalapeño sauce.
Chips & Queso
Distinctly paler in color compared to many of the other queso’s in town. Made with queso blanco cheese, blended with our all-purpose rub and melted to perfection. Once only available as a special but now available every day due to the high demand of cheese drinkers here in Central Texas.
Elote Street Corn
Our elote is the queen of the sides and a fan favorite! Mixed with tallow and mexican crema, topped with fresh parmesan and our all-purpose rub.
Mud Bugs

306 S. Main St., Ste. 107, Buda

Takeout
Popular items
Aviators Salad$10.00
Aviators Salad
Etouffee$8.00
Etouffee
Gumbo$8.00
Gumbo
Brooklyn's Down South

100 N Main St, Buda

Popular items
Popular items
Mushroom Pasta$11.00
Penne pasta tossed in a mushroom cream sauce & topped with parmesan cheese & parsley
Chicken Fried Steak$11.00
10 oz hand-battered steak served with cream gravy
Chicken Club$12.00
Chicken breast (grilled, fried or blackened), avocado, pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce & tomatoes on Texas Toast
El Rey De Pollo

4903 FM 1327, Creedmoor

Popular items
Popular items
3 Beef Tacos$7.99
3 Beef Tacos with Cilantro, Lime, Onions, and Salsas.
Old-Fashioned with Seasoned Fries.$5.99
Hamburger with Seasoned Fries
2 Piece Chicken$7.95
2 Piece chicken w/Rice and Beans.
Violet's Home Goods and Gifts

310 N Main St, Buda

TakeoutFast Pay
Taste On Main

116 N. Main, Buda

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Los Olivos Markets - Buda

306 S Main St Suite 104, Buda

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meridian Coffee

200 N Main St STE B, Buda

TakeoutFast Pay
Doc's Drive In

1540 Satterwhite Rd, Buda

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mama Merlot's - Buda

1540 Satterwhite Rd, Buda

TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Buda

Tacos

Gumbo

