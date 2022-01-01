Buda restaurants you'll love
Two Wheel Brewing Company
535 S Loop 4, Buda
|Juiced a Ride IPA 6-Pack
|$11.00
|Juiced a Ride IPA 22 oz bomber
|$8.00
|PRIDE Norwegian Pale Ale 22 oz bomber
|$8.00
Water 2 Wine
304 S MAIN ST STE 103, BUDA
|Blackberry Vino
|$18.95
The sweet and tart taste of blackberries combine perfectly into this popular sweet red wine. $7 Glass; $295 Batch
|Diablo Rojo
|$20.95
Like BBQ in a glass – oaky, smoky & a little sweet! $7 Glass; $357 Batch
|Cranberry Classic
|$18.95
The crispness of cranberries blended with a velvety rich sweet red wine. $7 Glass; $357 Batch. 8% Alc/Vol
TACOS
Bandit Tacos
2610 S Main Street, Buda
|Spill the Beans
|$3.00
Re-fried Vegetarian Beans and Shredded Cheddar Cheese with choice of Salsa and Tortilla
|Bandit's Sidekicks - Chips & Queso
|$7.00
Bandit's Favorite Companions - Fried-to Order Tortilla Chips, Green Chili Queso and Our Homemade Red Salsa
|Skirting the Law
|$4.50
Marinated Steak, Shredded Cabbage, Onions, Cilantro and choice of Salsa and Crema on a Corn Tortilla
Louie's Craft BBQ
122 North Main Street, Buda
|Brisket Taco
|$6.95
¼ lb of our sliced brisket served on a homemade beef tallow tortilla topped with our slaw, mexican crema and jalapeño sauce.
|Chips & Queso
Distinctly paler in color compared to many of the other queso’s in town. Made with queso blanco cheese, blended with our all-purpose rub and melted to perfection. Once only available as a special but now available every day due to the high demand of cheese drinkers here in Central Texas.
|Elote Street Corn
Our elote is the queen of the sides and a fan favorite! Mixed with tallow and mexican crema, topped with fresh parmesan and our all-purpose rub.
Mud Bugs
306 S. Main St., Ste. 107, Buda
|Aviators Salad
|$10.00
Aviators Salad
|Etouffee
|$8.00
Etouffee
|Gumbo
|$8.00
Gumbo
Brooklyn's Down South
100 N Main St, Buda
|Mushroom Pasta
|$11.00
Penne pasta tossed in a mushroom cream sauce & topped with parmesan cheese & parsley
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$11.00
10 oz hand-battered steak served with cream gravy
|Chicken Club
|$12.00
Chicken breast (grilled, fried or blackened), avocado, pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce & tomatoes on Texas Toast
El Rey De Pollo
4903 FM 1327, Creedmoor
|3 Beef Tacos
|$7.99
3 Beef Tacos with Cilantro, Lime, Onions, and Salsas.
|Old-Fashioned with Seasoned Fries.
|$5.99
Hamburger with Seasoned Fries
|2 Piece Chicken
|$7.95
2 Piece chicken w/Rice and Beans.
Violet's Home Goods and Gifts
310 N Main St, Buda
Taste On Main
116 N. Main, Buda
Los Olivos Markets - Buda
306 S Main St Suite 104, Buda
Meridian Coffee
200 N Main St STE B, Buda
Doc's Drive In
1540 Satterwhite Rd, Buda
Mama Merlot's - Buda
1540 Satterwhite Rd, Buda