Fredericksburg restaurants you'll love

Go
Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Fredericksburg restaurants

Caliche Coffee image

 

Caliche Coffee

338 W Main St, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetarian Quiche$40.00
spinach | asparagus | shallot | roasted bell pepper | gruyere cheese | custard | puff pastry | 8” round pie
Nutella French Toast Strata$30.00
country white bread | sweet vanilla bean custard | sliced strawberries | whipped Nutella
Severs 4
Farmhouse Breakfast Bake$35.00
bacon | Canadian bacon | savory custard | cherry tomato | shallot | roasted potato | cheddar cheese | green onion | sweet basil
Serves 4
More about Caliche Coffee
Sage Restaurant and Lounge image

 

Sage Restaurant and Lounge

241 E Austin Street, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Salmon$38.00
Vegan$22.00
Casarecce Pasta$16.00
More about Sage Restaurant and Lounge
Otto's German Bistro - Fredericksburg image

 

Otto's German Bistro - Fredericksburg

316 E Austin St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (2954 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cambozola Cheesecake$11.00
plum compote, vanilla sauce, candied pecans
Seared Scallops$20.00
fennel, celery root, Meyer lemon crème fraîche, pomegranate seeds
Otto's Salad$10.00
local mixed greens, roasted beets, candied pecans, pickled red onion, Honey Doe chèvre, caraway vinaigrette
More about Otto's German Bistro - Fredericksburg
August E's image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

August E's

203 E San Antonio St, Fredericksburg

Avg 3 (295 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Phat Thai$27.00
flat egg noodle, carrots, onions, scallions, peanuts, lime, cilantro, egg omelette choice of protein
Soup Du Jour$16.00
seasonal selection
Siam Egg Roll$15.00
handcut pork egg roll with fresh vegetables, herbs, sweet chili sauce
More about August E's
Prometheus Pizza image

PIZZA

Prometheus Pizza

1180 S US Hwy 87, Fredericksburg

Avg 5 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
‘Zhazilla$19.00
tomato, mozz, sage sausage, pepperoni, pancetta, pickled red onion, oregano, Texas Gold cheddar
Hail, Caesar!*$11.00
romaine, sourdough, parm, garlicky Caesar*
(the dressing is on the side)
Galatea$18.00
roasted garlic ricotta cream, mozz, castelvetrano olive, prosciutto, spring greens, Texas Gold cheddar
More about Prometheus Pizza
Cotton Gin Cabernet Grill image

 

Cotton Gin Cabernet Grill

2805 South State Hwy. 16, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Eight Ounce Beef Filet Mignon$59.00
Center Cut 1800 Degree Broiled
Warm Butter Scotch Bread Pudding$11.00
Served with Salted Caramel Ice Cream.
Lobster Topped Chicken Fried Ribeye$39.00
Topped with Green Chile Cream Gravy
More about Cotton Gin Cabernet Grill
Tubby's Ice House image

FRENCH FRIES

Tubby's Ice House

318 E Austin St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4 (141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nacho Loaded Fries$10.00
black bean purée, green chili queso, pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapeños
Yucatecan Chicken$5.00
achiote marinated chicken,
habanero salsa, radish, pickled red onion, queso fresco, on a flour tortilla
Chicken Fingers$8.00
3 buttermilk fried chicken tenders
with Tubby’s sauce
More about Tubby's Ice House
Vaudeville image

 

Vaudeville

230 E Main St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (1426 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Friday - Lump Crab Curry
Lump Crab Coconut Curry - Steamed Jasmine Rice
Reuben Sandwich$19.00
Artisanal Pastrami - Brussel Sprout Kraut - Melted Gruyer Wholegrain Mustard and Thousand Island
French Dip Sandwich$19.00
100% Angus Prime Beef - Crispy Herbed Capers - House Veal Jus - Fresh Horseradish Cream - On French Roll
More about Vaudeville
HITCHIN' POST STEAKHOUSE image

 

HITCHIN' POST STEAKHOUSE

105 S Llano St, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Fingers$14.25
British Burger$14.75
Double X$14.25
More about HITCHIN' POST STEAKHOUSE
Emma + Ollie image

 

Emma + Ollie

607 S Washington, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.6 (555 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Seasonal Fruit$4.00
Dr.Pepper$3.00
More about Emma + Ollie
Mamacitas Fredericksburg image

 

Mamacitas Fredericksburg

506 East Main Street, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadillas$12.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, beef fajita, chicken fajita, spinach or shrimp, wrapped in crisp flour tortillas filled with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, green onions and tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
Beef Fajitas for two$29.99
Top-quality outside skirt steak, marinated and charbroiled
Chicken Enchiladas$13.99
Shredded chicken with grilled onion, topped with choice of sauce
More about Mamacitas Fredericksburg
La Bergerie image

CHEESE

La Bergerie

312 E Austin St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.9 (79 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Terroir Explorers Six Pack$165.00
A curated six pack exploring emerging regions and winemakers pushing boundaries of terroir through varietal selection, geography, and winemaking style. This six pack includes:
~Teutonic Wine Company Pear Blossom Vineyard Columbia Gorge, Oregon Grüner Velt-liner 2020
~Shofer AM Areni Rosé Vayots Dzor, Armenia 2020
~Bikicki ‘Pinotte’ Früska Gora, Serbia 2016
~Pedro Parra y Famillia ‘Pencopolitano’ Itata, Chile 2019
~Constant Crush’s ‘Flavors in Vogues' Eola Amity Hills Mencia Willamette Valley, Oregon 2020
~Pasaeli ‘K2’ Bordeaux Blend Aegean, Turkey 2018
Russian Osetra$115.00
More about La Bergerie
78624 The Bar image

 

78624 The Bar

229 East Main st, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (243 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrata$15.00
Limited* Served with olive ciabatta, sundried tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze
Meat & Cheese Board$30.00
Selection of different meats and cheeses with varied nuts and fruit
More about 78624 The Bar
Chase's Place image

 

Chase's Place

313 East San Antonio Street, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
EVENT: 5-Course Dinner and Whiskey Pairing; Thurs. Dec 9th$135.00
More about Chase's Place
Restaurant banner

 

Hill and Vine

210 S. Adams, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hill and Vine
Banner pic

 

Burger Burger

209 E. Main, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Half and Half$15.00
1lb of wings choice of sauces.
Green Chili Queso Burger$12.75
1/3 lb beef patty, Green chili peppers, queso, pickled onions, crispy tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato on a potato bun.
Bad Mother Clucker$15.75
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, cheddar cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli on a potato bun.
More about Burger Burger
Alla Campangne image

 

Alla Campangne

342 W Main St, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Alla Campangne
Main pic

 

The Speakeasy at Salvation Spirits

Salvation Spirits, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Speakeasy at Salvation Spirits
Restaurant banner

 

Mike’s Q

N/A, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mike’s Q
Restaurant banner

 

Blumenthal Farms

9396 E HWY 290, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Blumenthal Farms
Restaurant banner

 

Java Ranch Espresso Bar & Cafe

114 E Main St, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Java Ranch Espresso Bar & Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

LEROY’S TEX MEX BBQ

6260 US 290, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about LEROY’S TEX MEX BBQ

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fredericksburg

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Salmon

Lobsters

Tacos

Map

More near Fredericksburg to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Kerrville

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

San Angelo

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston