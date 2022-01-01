Fredericksburg restaurants you'll love

A curated six pack exploring emerging regions and winemakers pushing boundaries of terroir through varietal selection, geography, and winemaking style. This six pack includes:

~Teutonic Wine Company Pear Blossom Vineyard Columbia Gorge, Oregon Grüner Velt-liner 2020

~Shofer AM Areni Rosé Vayots Dzor, Armenia 2020

~Bikicki ‘Pinotte’ Früska Gora, Serbia 2016

~Pedro Parra y Famillia ‘Pencopolitano’ Itata, Chile 2019

~Constant Crush’s ‘Flavors in Vogues' Eola Amity Hills Mencia Willamette Valley, Oregon 2020

~Pasaeli ‘K2’ Bordeaux Blend Aegean, Turkey 2018

