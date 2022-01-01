Fredericksburg restaurants you'll love
Caliche Coffee
338 W Main St, Fredericksburg
|Vegetarian Quiche
|$40.00
spinach | asparagus | shallot | roasted bell pepper | gruyere cheese | custard | puff pastry | 8” round pie
|Nutella French Toast Strata
|$30.00
country white bread | sweet vanilla bean custard | sliced strawberries | whipped Nutella
Severs 4
|Farmhouse Breakfast Bake
|$35.00
bacon | Canadian bacon | savory custard | cherry tomato | shallot | roasted potato | cheddar cheese | green onion | sweet basil
Serves 4
Sage Restaurant and Lounge
241 E Austin Street, Fredericksburg
|Salmon
|$38.00
|Vegan
|$22.00
|Casarecce Pasta
|$16.00
Otto's German Bistro - Fredericksburg
316 E Austin St, Fredericksburg
|Cambozola Cheesecake
|$11.00
plum compote, vanilla sauce, candied pecans
|Seared Scallops
|$20.00
fennel, celery root, Meyer lemon crème fraîche, pomegranate seeds
|Otto's Salad
|$10.00
local mixed greens, roasted beets, candied pecans, pickled red onion, Honey Doe chèvre, caraway vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
August E's
203 E San Antonio St, Fredericksburg
|Phat Thai
|$27.00
flat egg noodle, carrots, onions, scallions, peanuts, lime, cilantro, egg omelette choice of protein
|Soup Du Jour
|$16.00
seasonal selection
|Siam Egg Roll
|$15.00
handcut pork egg roll with fresh vegetables, herbs, sweet chili sauce
PIZZA
Prometheus Pizza
1180 S US Hwy 87, Fredericksburg
|‘Zhazilla
|$19.00
tomato, mozz, sage sausage, pepperoni, pancetta, pickled red onion, oregano, Texas Gold cheddar
|Hail, Caesar!*
|$11.00
romaine, sourdough, parm, garlicky Caesar*
(the dressing is on the side)
|Galatea
|$18.00
roasted garlic ricotta cream, mozz, castelvetrano olive, prosciutto, spring greens, Texas Gold cheddar
Cotton Gin Cabernet Grill
2805 South State Hwy. 16, Fredericksburg
|Eight Ounce Beef Filet Mignon
|$59.00
Center Cut 1800 Degree Broiled
|Warm Butter Scotch Bread Pudding
|$11.00
Served with Salted Caramel Ice Cream.
|Lobster Topped Chicken Fried Ribeye
|$39.00
Topped with Green Chile Cream Gravy
FRENCH FRIES
Tubby's Ice House
318 E Austin St, Fredericksburg
|Nacho Loaded Fries
|$10.00
black bean purée, green chili queso, pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapeños
|Yucatecan Chicken
|$5.00
achiote marinated chicken,
habanero salsa, radish, pickled red onion, queso fresco, on a flour tortilla
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
3 buttermilk fried chicken tenders
with Tubby’s sauce
Vaudeville
230 E Main St, Fredericksburg
|Friday - Lump Crab Curry
Lump Crab Coconut Curry - Steamed Jasmine Rice
|Reuben Sandwich
|$19.00
Artisanal Pastrami - Brussel Sprout Kraut - Melted Gruyer Wholegrain Mustard and Thousand Island
|French Dip Sandwich
|$19.00
100% Angus Prime Beef - Crispy Herbed Capers - House Veal Jus - Fresh Horseradish Cream - On French Roll
HITCHIN' POST STEAKHOUSE
105 S Llano St, Fredericksburg
|Steak Fingers
|$14.25
|British Burger
|$14.75
|Double X
|$14.25
Emma + Ollie
607 S Washington, Fredericksburg
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
|Seasonal Fruit
|$4.00
|Dr.Pepper
|$3.00
Mamacitas Fredericksburg
506 East Main Street, Fredericksburg
|Quesadillas
|$12.99
Choice of seasoned ground beef, beef fajita, chicken fajita, spinach or shrimp, wrapped in crisp flour tortillas filled with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, green onions and tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
|Beef Fajitas for two
|$29.99
Top-quality outside skirt steak, marinated and charbroiled
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$13.99
Shredded chicken with grilled onion, topped with choice of sauce
CHEESE
La Bergerie
312 E Austin St, Fredericksburg
|Terroir Explorers Six Pack
|$165.00
A curated six pack exploring emerging regions and winemakers pushing boundaries of terroir through varietal selection, geography, and winemaking style. This six pack includes:
~Teutonic Wine Company Pear Blossom Vineyard Columbia Gorge, Oregon Grüner Velt-liner 2020
~Shofer AM Areni Rosé Vayots Dzor, Armenia 2020
~Bikicki ‘Pinotte’ Früska Gora, Serbia 2016
~Pedro Parra y Famillia ‘Pencopolitano’ Itata, Chile 2019
~Constant Crush’s ‘Flavors in Vogues' Eola Amity Hills Mencia Willamette Valley, Oregon 2020
~Pasaeli ‘K2’ Bordeaux Blend Aegean, Turkey 2018
|Russian Osetra
|$115.00
78624 The Bar
229 East Main st, Fredericksburg
|Burrata
|$15.00
Limited* Served with olive ciabatta, sundried tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze
|Meat & Cheese Board
|$30.00
Selection of different meats and cheeses with varied nuts and fruit
Chase's Place
313 East San Antonio Street, Fredericksburg
|EVENT: 5-Course Dinner and Whiskey Pairing; Thurs. Dec 9th
|$135.00
Burger Burger
209 E. Main, Fredericksburg
|Half and Half
|$15.00
1lb of wings choice of sauces.
|Green Chili Queso Burger
|$12.75
1/3 lb beef patty, Green chili peppers, queso, pickled onions, crispy tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato on a potato bun.
|Bad Mother Clucker
|$15.75
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, cheddar cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli on a potato bun.
Alla Campangne
342 W Main St, Fredericksburg
The Speakeasy at Salvation Spirits
Salvation Spirits, Fredericksburg
Mike’s Q
N/A, Fredericksburg
Blumenthal Farms
9396 E HWY 290, Fredericksburg
Java Ranch Espresso Bar & Cafe
114 E Main St, Fredericksburg
LEROY’S TEX MEX BBQ
6260 US 290, Fredericksburg