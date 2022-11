Cotton Gin Cabernet Grill

Becker Vineyards Cabernet Rsv

$70.00

The nose of ripe red fruit, earth, herbal spice, dark coffee and leather comes across as soon as the wine hits the glass, quickly developing the signature deep cacao and upfront red fruit that Cabernet Sauvignon is known to display. Following is a well developed palate of plum and cherry, as well as hints of allspice. Mid-palate is full, with well structured tannins and rich notes of dark fruit and earth. Finishing with lingering ripe fruit and spice notes – a classic example for Cabernet