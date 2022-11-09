August E's 203 E San Antonio St
295 Reviews
$$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
August E’s is one of Fredericksburg’s most acclaimed fine dining destinations. Since 2004, we have delighted guests with a menu featuring steaks, chops, seafood, and sushi. August E’s uses local and seasonal provisions that are complemented by a meticulously curated wine and spirits list. We are dedicated to distinctive cuisine and lively libations, layered with thoughtful and refined service.
Location
203 E San Antonio St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
Gallery
