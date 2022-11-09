Restaurant header imageView gallery

August E's 203 E San Antonio St

295 Reviews

$$$

203 E San Antonio St

Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

THANKSGIVING FEASTS

Chef Evan has curated a beautiful Thanksgiving menu featuring crowd pleasing classics. Baked goods and wine are also available. Place orders by 5 pm on Nov 18th and choose your pickup time between 11am-4pm on Wednesday, Nov 23rd.
An August E's Thanksgiving

An August E's Thanksgiving

$150.00+

Chef Evan has curated a beautiful Thanksgiving menu featuring crowd pleasing classics. Baked goods and wine are also available. Place orders by 5 pm on Nov 18th and choose your pickup time between 11am-4pm on Wednesday, Nov 23rd. Menu: ▪︎HERB ROASTED TURKEY BREAST ▪︎TURKEY LEG CONFIT shallots and thyme ▪︎MASCRAPONE WHIPPED POTATOES ▪︎ROASTED GARLIC AND GIBLET GRAVY ▪︎WOOD GRILLED CREAMED CORN poblanos and chipotle honey ▪︎SAVORY CORNBREAD STUFFING ROASTED FALL VEGETABLES ▪︎BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP pepitas and pimentón ▪︎CRANBERRY SAUCE orange and vanilla

BAKED GOODS

Chef John's Pumpernickel Rolls (dzn)

$12.00

Classic Pumpkin Pie

$35.00

Chef John's Pecan Pie

$35.00

Otto's Apple Strudel

$35.00

Otto's Schokoriegel

$80.00

Otto's Cambazola Cheesecake

$80.00

WINE

1005 Waris Larmandier Brut Champagne

$130.00

8902 Ab Astris Clairette Blanche

$75.00

4004 Pico Maccario Rosato

$75.00

Brundlmayer Cuvee La Bergerie Gruner Veltliner

$65.00

Château Suduiraut Le Blanc Sec de Suduiraut Bordeaux, France 2020

$75.00

7008 Antica Mountain Select

$70.00

Beringer Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

$80.00

7100 Alta Vista Premium Malbec

$55.00

8003 Domaine Michel Magnien Pinot Noir

$110.00

Emotions de la Tour Blanche Sauternes, France 2018

$60.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

August E’s is one of Fredericksburg’s most acclaimed fine dining destinations. Since 2004, we have delighted guests with a menu featuring steaks, chops, seafood, and sushi. August E’s uses local and seasonal provisions that are complemented by a meticulously curated wine and spirits list. We are dedicated to distinctive cuisine and lively libations, layered with thoughtful and refined service.

Location

203 E San Antonio St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Directions

