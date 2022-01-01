New Braunfels restaurants you'll love
New Braunfels's top cuisines
Must-try New Braunfels restaurants
Uwe's Bakery & Deli
1024 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels
|Oval roll
|$0.79
Also known as brotchen. These authentic German bread rolls have a soft inside with a crisp, golden exterior.
|Chocolate Croissant
Croissant dough with a layer of chocolate on the inside as well as chocolate and icing drizzled on top.
|Bear Claw
Specialty dough with brown sugar and walnuts.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Old River City Cafe
2771 Fm 725, New Braunfels
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$13.00
WC's favorite chicken fried chicken, hand battered and deep fried chicken breast, with 2 sides and choice of cream or brown gravy on the side
|Avocado Bacon
|$14.00
Certified angus beef served on a toasted or onion bun, topped with onion, bacon, avocado, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
|Chicken Fried Steak Small
|$12.00
It's not the biggest, but it will definitely fill you up! Lightly battered, deep fried chicken fried steak with 2 sides and choice of cream or brown gravy
Huisache Grill
303 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels
|Asian Salmon
|$13.00
Charbroiled marinated salmon, served with a Asian dipping sauce, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, and a salad of curry ginger dressed field greens with mango and almonds.
|Bowl CT
|$6.00
Bowl of our house chicken tortilla soup
|Lunch Special
|$10.95
Offered Monday -Friday 11-3
Call to check daily special
830-620-9001
also posted on Facebook & Instagram
SEAFOOD
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
1551 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels
|Ind Street Taco
|$3.95
|Med House Fajitas
|$19.99
|Kids Quesadilla Cheese
|$4.99
Table 306
7250 FM 306, New Braunfels
|Chicken Fried Ribeye or Grilled Ribeye with Garlic Butter (Add your grilled/fried selection in comments)
|$18.00
Please choose 2 sides to go with your steak and place in comments.
|Wild Caught Salmon with Honey Teriyaki
|$14.00
Served with a honey teriaki glaze. Please choose 2 sides and places in the comments,
|Individual Mom’s Meatloaf with 2 sides
|$12.00
Please place your sides in comments:
Mashed Potatoes
Sweet Potatoes
Creamed Corn
Salad
Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie
UBP Burgers
840 Elliot Knox Blvd., New Braunfels
|Large Fries
|$2.99
Seasoned Crinkle Fries.
|Kid's Chicken Strips and Fries
|$5.99
Kids chicken strips and fries
Description: Breaded Chicken Strips and Fries served with your choice of BBQ Sauce, Honey Mustard or Ranch.
|Kid's Burger and Fries
|$5.99
Kids Burger and fries
Description: Grilled Beef Burger served with Fries.
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Muck & Fuss | Sidecar
295 E San Antonio St, New Braunfels
|Steak House
|$15.29
Blackened burger patty, bleu cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms & house-made steak sauce
|Piggy Tacos
|$12.95
Pulled pork, mac & cheese, fried tobacco onions, scallions & Alabama white sauce
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.49
Tempura-fried shrimp tossed in spicy Japanese mayo, Asian slaw, shredded lettuce & scallions
Gruene Barbecue Company
1308 Gruene Road, New Braunfels
|Sarah Dale (Baked Potato)
|$9.99
A loaded baked potato with cheese sauce, your choice of meat, sourcream, chives, and bbq sauce. Add jalapenos if you like!
|Elote
Our take on Mexican street corn, it's cut off the cob and blended with all the things that make street corn amazing!
|Potato Salad
We've been told it's the best they've ever had! It has a mustard and mayo base made with lots of love!
Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels
2188 Tx 46 W suite 109, New braunfels
|Willy B's Single Cheeseburger Combo
|$13.00
Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
|Jr. Deluxe Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Mayonnaise, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
|Willy's Single Cheeseburger
|$10.00
Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
FRENCH FRIES
Sylver Spoon Dinner Theater
6700 N Interstate 35 Suite #201, New Braunfels
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
|4 Beer Cheese Burgers And Fries
|$40.00
|Filet Mignon
|$36.00
Crosswalk Coffeehouse & Cafe
471 Main Plaza, New Braunfels
|Chicken Pesto
|$10.89
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, Provincial-inspired seasonings, basil pesto, greens & parmesan cheese
|Strawberry Spinach
|$10.89
Spinach leaves, fresh strawberries, candied cayenne pecans, feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
|Cuban Sandwich
|$10.89
Comes with side salad
Club Cafe
625 mission bay, valley road
|Southwestern Wrap
|$10.00
Grilled Chicken | Ham | Melted Cheese Blend | Flour Tortilla
38g Protein | 55g Carbs | 15g Fat
500 Calories
**Contains wheat & dairy**
|Cuban Wrap
|$10.00
Grilled Chicken | Ham | Melted Cheese Blend | Flour Tortilla
42g Protein | 36g Carbs | 20g Fat
490 Calories
**Contains wheat & dairy**
|Full Loaded Adult Grilled Cheese
|$5.00
Hot slow roasted beef, bacon, gruyere & swiss cheese, tomato, garlic butter spread on grilled country white bread. Served with chipotle aioli.
Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
124 Interstate 35 Business, New Braunfels
|Combo #3
|$10.99
Two enchiladas served with Mexican rice, refried beans and a queso chip.
|Large (16oz) Queso
|$9.25
A blend of melted cheese, onions, tomatoes and peppers, served with fresh tostada chips.
|Fajitas for 2
|$29.99
Strips of Certified Angus beef fajitas or freshly marinated chicken fajitas served with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice, charro beans and fresh flour tortillas.
Water 2 Wine
185 S. Seguin Ave, New Braunfels
|Chilean Pinot Noir
|$21.95
Delicate red berry aromas and a hint of herbiness
|Strawberry Mist Rosé
|$17.95
A refreshing sweet pink rosé wine with fresh strawberry flavors.
|Gruene Apple Riesling
|$17.95
Cool and crisp. Like biting into a crunchy green apple with a juicy finish.
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
844 Loop 337, New Braunfels
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
|Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
|Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
Gainz Cafe
1147 North Academy, New Braunfels
|Single Doughnut
|$4.50
Coconut flour, whey protein, eggs, "GB" sugar blend alternative, coconut milk.
**Mix-ins vary by flavor & may contain nuts**
9-14g Fat
1-3g Carbs
6g Protein
|Pizza Hot Pocket Wrap
|$8.50
Tomato basil sauce | low-fat Mozzarella cheese | Grilled Chicken | GF wrap
30g Protein
38g Carbs
5g Fat
|The Grind
|$125.00
6 Lunch Meals
6 Dinner Meals
**Pre-Selected Menu**
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
2031 Central Plaza Ste 103, New Braunfels
|Med House Fajitas
|$19.99
|16 OZ house Rita to- go
|$10.00
|Beef Enchiladas
|$12.99
Mattenga's Pizzeria- New Braunfels
2180 State Highway 46, Ste 107, New Braunfels
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$5.99
Our 10”Personal Dough topped with Fresh Garlic Paste Spread and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara.
|16" Mattenga's Molto Meat
|$19.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted ground beef, Canadian Bacon. Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 4 guests.
|Buffalo Wings (Mild, Medium, Hot)
|$12.99
Our crispy wings tossed in your choice of Mild, Medium, and Hot tangy Buffalo sauce.
188 South
188 S Castell Ave, New Braunfels
Stave
240 Creekview Way, New Braunfels
Terrace
2031 Central Plaza Ste 101, New Braunfels
Krause's Cafe
148 S. Castell Ave, New Braunfels
Granzin Bar-B-Q
660 West San Antonio Street, New Braunfels
Sea Island Shrimp House - New Braunfels
154 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels
|Lemon Pepper Fish & Grilled Shrimp
|$15.99
Our signature lemon pepper fish filet, lightly breaded and broiled, plus seven grilled shrimp seasoned with lemon pepper.
|Large Shrimp & Fish Filet
|$13.99
Hand breaded fried wild-caught shrimp and whitefish filet.
|Regular Shrimp & Fish Filet
|$11.99
Hand breaded fried wild-caught shrimp and whitefish filet.
Silos at Freiheit
2064 Central Plaza, New Braunfels
