New Braunfels restaurants you'll love

New Braunfels restaurants
Toast
  • New Braunfels

New Braunfels's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Gastropubs
Southern
Must-try New Braunfels restaurants

Uwe's Bakery & Deli image

 

Uwe's Bakery & Deli

1024 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Oval roll$0.79
Also known as brotchen. These authentic German bread rolls have a soft inside with a crisp, golden exterior.
Chocolate Croissant
Croissant dough with a layer of chocolate on the inside as well as chocolate and icing drizzled on top.
Bear Claw
Specialty dough with brown sugar and walnuts.
More about Uwe's Bakery & Deli
Old River City Cafe image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Old River City Cafe

2771 Fm 725, New Braunfels

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fried Chicken$13.00
WC's favorite chicken fried chicken, hand battered and deep fried chicken breast, with 2 sides and choice of cream or brown gravy on the side
Avocado Bacon$14.00
Certified angus beef served on a toasted or onion bun, topped with onion, bacon, avocado, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Chicken Fried Steak Small$12.00
It's not the biggest, but it will definitely fill you up! Lightly battered, deep fried chicken fried steak with 2 sides and choice of cream or brown gravy
More about Old River City Cafe
Huisache Grill image

 

Huisache Grill

303 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 5 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Asian Salmon$13.00
Charbroiled marinated salmon, served with a Asian dipping sauce, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, and a salad of curry ginger dressed field greens with mango and almonds.
Bowl CT$6.00
Bowl of our house chicken tortilla soup
Lunch Special$10.95
Offered Monday -Friday 11-3
Call to check daily special
830-620-9001
also posted on Facebook & Instagram
More about Huisache Grill
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

1551 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (1301 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ind Street Taco$3.95
Med House Fajitas$19.99
Kids Quesadilla Cheese$4.99
More about Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
Table 306 image

 

Table 306

7250 FM 306, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fried Ribeye or Grilled Ribeye with Garlic Butter (Add your grilled/fried selection in comments)$18.00
Please choose 2 sides to go with your steak and place in comments.
Wild Caught Salmon with Honey Teriyaki$14.00
Served with a honey teriaki glaze. Please choose 2 sides and places in the comments,
Individual Mom’s Meatloaf with 2 sides$12.00
Please place your sides in comments:
Mashed Potatoes
Sweet Potatoes
Creamed Corn
Salad
Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie
More about Table 306
UBP Burgers image

 

UBP Burgers

840 Elliot Knox Blvd., New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Fries$2.99
Seasoned Crinkle Fries.
Kid's Chicken Strips and Fries$5.99
Kids chicken strips and fries
Description: Breaded Chicken Strips and Fries served with your choice of BBQ Sauce, Honey Mustard or Ranch.
Kid's Burger and Fries$5.99
Kids Burger and fries
Description: Grilled Beef Burger served with Fries.
More about UBP Burgers
Muck & Fuss | Sidecar image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Muck & Fuss | Sidecar

295 E San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 4.7 (1445 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Steak House$15.29
Blackened burger patty, bleu cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms & house-made steak sauce
Piggy Tacos$12.95
Pulled pork, mac & cheese, fried tobacco onions, scallions & Alabama white sauce
Shrimp Tacos$13.49
Tempura-fried shrimp tossed in spicy Japanese mayo, Asian slaw, shredded lettuce & scallions
More about Muck & Fuss | Sidecar
Gruene Barbecue Company image

 

Gruene Barbecue Company

1308 Gruene Road, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sarah Dale (Baked Potato)$9.99
A loaded baked potato with cheese sauce, your choice of meat, sourcream, chives, and bbq sauce. Add jalapenos if you like!
Elote
Our take on Mexican street corn, it's cut off the cob and blended with all the things that make street corn amazing!
Potato Salad
We've been told it's the best they've ever had! It has a mustard and mayo base made with lots of love!
More about Gruene Barbecue Company
Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels image

 

Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels

2188 Tx 46 W suite 109, New braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Willy B's Single Cheeseburger Combo$13.00
Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
Jr. Deluxe Cheeseburger$7.00
Mayonnaise, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
Willy's Single Cheeseburger$10.00
Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels
Sylver Spoon Dinner Theater image

FRENCH FRIES

Sylver Spoon Dinner Theater

6700 N Interstate 35 Suite #201, New Braunfels

Avg 4 (130 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheesecake$8.00
4 Beer Cheese Burgers And Fries$40.00
Filet Mignon$36.00
More about Sylver Spoon Dinner Theater
Crosswalk Coffeehouse & Cafe image

 

Crosswalk Coffeehouse & Cafe

471 Main Plaza, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Pesto$10.89
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, Provincial-inspired seasonings, basil pesto, greens & parmesan cheese
Strawberry Spinach$10.89
Spinach leaves, fresh strawberries, candied cayenne pecans, feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
Cuban Sandwich$10.89
Comes with side salad
More about Crosswalk Coffeehouse & Cafe
Club Cafe image

 

Club Cafe

625 mission bay, valley road

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southwestern Wrap$10.00
Grilled Chicken | Ham | Melted Cheese Blend | Flour Tortilla
38g Protein | 55g Carbs | 15g Fat
500 Calories
**Contains wheat & dairy**
Cuban Wrap$10.00
Grilled Chicken | Ham | Melted Cheese Blend | Flour Tortilla
42g Protein | 36g Carbs | 20g Fat
490 Calories
**Contains wheat & dairy**
Full Loaded Adult Grilled Cheese$5.00
Hot slow roasted beef, bacon, gruyere & swiss cheese, tomato, garlic butter spread on grilled country white bread. Served with chipotle aioli.
More about Club Cafe
Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina image

 

Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina

124 Interstate 35 Business, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Combo #3$10.99
Two enchiladas served with Mexican rice, refried beans and a queso chip.
Large (16oz) Queso$9.25
A blend of melted cheese, onions, tomatoes and peppers, served with fresh tostada chips.
Fajitas for 2$29.99
Strips of Certified Angus beef fajitas or freshly marinated chicken fajitas served with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice, charro beans and fresh flour tortillas.
More about Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
Water 2 Wine image

 

Water 2 Wine

185 S. Seguin Ave, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chilean Pinot Noir$21.95
Delicate red berry aromas and a hint of herbiness
Strawberry Mist Rosé$17.95
A refreshing sweet pink rosé wine with fresh strawberry flavors.
Gruene Apple Riesling$17.95
Cool and crisp. Like biting into a crunchy green apple with a juicy finish.
More about Water 2 Wine
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

844 Loop 337, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Gainz Cafe image

 

Gainz Cafe

1147 North Academy, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Single Doughnut$4.50
Coconut flour, whey protein, eggs, "GB" sugar blend alternative, coconut milk.
**Mix-ins vary by flavor & may contain nuts**
9-14g Fat
1-3g Carbs
6g Protein
Pizza Hot Pocket Wrap$8.50
Tomato basil sauce | low-fat Mozzarella cheese | Grilled Chicken | GF wrap
30g Protein
38g Carbs
5g Fat
The Grind$125.00
6 Lunch Meals
6 Dinner Meals
**Pre-Selected Menu**
More about Gainz Cafe
Above Ground Pizza image

 

Above Ground Pizza

311 FM 306, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Above Ground Pizza
SCORES SPORTS BAR & GRILL image

 

SCORES SPORTS BAR & GRILL

223 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 4.4 (307 reviews)
Takeout
More about SCORES SPORTS BAR & GRILL
Ironsides2 image

 

Ironsides2

6700 I 35 North, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ironsides2
Restaurant banner

 

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

2031 Central Plaza Ste 103, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Med House Fajitas$19.99
16 OZ house Rita to- go$10.00
Beef Enchiladas$12.99
More about Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Tricky Dicks

14492 old Bandera rd, Helotes

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tricky Dicks
Restaurant banner

 

Pour Haus Patio Bar

386 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Pour Haus Patio Bar
Mattenga's Pizzeria- New Braunfels image

 

Mattenga's Pizzeria- New Braunfels

2180 State Highway 46, Ste 107, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.99
Our 10”Personal Dough topped with Fresh Garlic Paste Spread and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara.
16" Mattenga's Molto Meat$19.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted ground beef, Canadian Bacon. Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 4 guests.
Buffalo Wings (Mild, Medium, Hot)$12.99
Our crispy wings tossed in your choice of Mild, Medium, and Hot tangy Buffalo sauce.
More about Mattenga's Pizzeria- New Braunfels
188 South image

 

188 South

188 S Castell Ave, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 188 South
Stave image

 

Stave

240 Creekview Way, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Stave
Terrace image

 

Terrace

2031 Central Plaza Ste 101, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Terrace
Krause's Cafe image

 

Krause's Cafe

148 S. Castell Ave, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Krause's Cafe
Banner pic

 

Granzin Bar-B-Q

660 West San Antonio Street, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Granzin Bar-B-Q
Restaurant banner

 

Sea Island Shrimp House - New Braunfels

154 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lemon Pepper Fish & Grilled Shrimp$15.99
Our signature lemon pepper fish filet, lightly breaded and broiled, plus seven grilled shrimp seasoned with lemon pepper.
Large Shrimp & Fish Filet$13.99
Hand breaded fried wild-caught shrimp and whitefish filet.
Regular Shrimp & Fish Filet$11.99
Hand breaded fried wild-caught shrimp and whitefish filet.
More about Sea Island Shrimp House - New Braunfels
Restaurant banner

 

Silos at Freiheit

2064 Central Plaza, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Silos at Freiheit

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in New Braunfels

Tacos

Quesadillas

Fajitas

Salmon

Cinnamon Rolls

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Cheese Enchiladas

