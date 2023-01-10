A map showing the location of Le Citron European Café & Bistro View gallery

Le Citron European Café & Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

173 South Seguin Avenue

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain Butter Croissant
Chicken Salade Croissant
Chocolate Croissant

Pastries & Bakes

Plain Butter Croissant

$4.00

Butter croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Cannolis

$4.00

Quiche

$7.00+

Macarons

$3.00+

Hazelnut Sunrise

$4.00

Mini Butter Croissant

$1.00

Muffins

$4.00

Lemon Bars

$4.00

Brownies

$3.50

Strawberry Creme Danish

$5.00

Cherry Almond Tart

$5.00

Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Dutch Triple Chocolate

$4.00

Mini Muffins

$2.00

Eclairs

$3.00

Banana bread

$3.50

Madelline 2 Pc

$5.00

Cranberry Orange Bundt

$3.00

Napoleon

$4.00

Pumpkin Choco

$4.00

Cookies

$2.00

Cookie 3pk

$5.00Out of stock

Cofee Cake

$4.00

Fruit Tart

$6.00

Creme Brulee

$6.00

Trifle

$6.00

Sandwiches

Americano Croissant

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, cheese, and choice of bacon, sausage, or ham

El Classico

$9.00

Ham, cheese, mayo smear in a croissant or baguette

Chicken Salade Croissant

$12.00

Homemade chicken salad in a butter croissant

(V) Caprese Baguette

$12.00

Tomato, mozzarella, and balsamic vinaigrette

Caprese Baguette

$14.50

Turkey/Ham with tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, and balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Toscana Panini

$15.00

Lunch Special

$13.00

Soups

Homemade Tomato Basil Soup

$3.25+

Delicious homemade tomato soup with mini butter croissants

Soup of the week (Copy)

$3.25+

Crepes

Classic Nutella

$10.50

Filled with Nutella, topped with chocolate drizzle, powdered sugar and whipped cream

Strawberry Cream Nutella

$11.50

Filled with cream cheese, fresh strawberries, and Nutella; topped with whipped cream & powdered sugar

The Farmers

$15.50

Filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese & homemade casserole, topped with Hollandaise sauce

The Florentine

$13.50

(V) Fresh spinach, tomato, cheese, egga and hollandaise sauce

Le Citron

$10.50

Lemon Creme Crepe with powdered sugar on top

The Montecristo

$13.00

Ham, cheese, strawberry jam, topped with powdered sugar

Cinnamon Roll

$11.00

Cinnamon creme cheese topped with cinnamon roll sugar and whipped cream

Crepe With Powdered Sugar

$5.00

Chicken Florentine

$15.00

Festive Crepe

$14.00

Coffee & Hot Drinks

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Traditional Macchiato

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Hot tea (herbal)

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

London Fog

$4.75

Lattes & Mochas

Latte

$5.00

(choice of almond, oat and soy milk available for $1.00 extra)

Creme Brulee Latte

$5.50

(choice of almond, oat and soy milk available for $1.00 extra)

Tiramisu Latte

$5.50

(choice of almond, oat and soy milk available for $1.00 extra)

Clover Leaf Latte

$5.50

(choice of almond, oat and soy milk available for $1.00 extra)

Mocha

$5.50

Turtle

$5.50

Nutella Mocha

$5.50

Chai Latte

$5.50

Lavender Latte

$5.50

Caramel Apple Pie

$5.50

Smores Latte

$5.50

Gingerbread Latte

$5.50

Peppermint Mocha

$5.50

Eggnog Latte

$5.50

Cold Drinks

Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50Out of stock

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Big Red

$2.50

Apple

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50Out of stock

Orange

$3.50

V8

$3.50

Italian Soda- Cherry

$4.00

Italian Soda- Apple

$4.00Out of stock

Italian Soda- Peach

$4.00

Italian Soda- Blackberry

$4.00

Italian Soda- Lavender

$4.00Out of stock

Water

$2.00

Glass Water

$2.00

Perrier

$3.00

Lemonade - Regular

$4.00

Lavender Lemonade

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Iced Tea

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

La Croix

$2.50

Breakfast Classic

Bacon, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns with our signature hallndaise sauce and a croissant

Classic Breakfast

$14.00

Sides

Eggs

$1.50

Bacon

$2.00

Potato Casserole

$2.50

Hollandaise

$0.75

Nutella

$1.00

Jelly Strawberry

Extra Shot Espresso

Glass Water

Pup Cup

Chips

Milk

Sub

Sausage

Christmas Cookie Decorating Bash

Cookie Decorating Extravaganza

$25.00

Cookie Decorating Extravaganza Entry/Cookie Decorating Kit

Basic

Special Event

Coffee and Pastry

Special Event

Prix Fixe Menu

Special Event

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

European Cafe in the heart of New Braunfels

Location

173 South Seguin Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Muck & Fuss | Sidecar
orange star4.7 • 1,445
295 E San Antonio St New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Water 2 Wine - New Braunfels
orange starNo Reviews
185 S. Seguin Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Krause's Cafe - 148 S. Castell Ave
orange starNo Reviews
148 S. Castell Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
188 South - 188 S Castell Ave
orange starNo Reviews
188 S Castell Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
McAdoo's Seafood Company
orange starNo Reviews
196 North Castell Avenue New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Huisache Grill & Wine Bar
orange star5.0 • 451
303 W San Antonio St New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Braunfels

Muck & Fuss | Sidecar
orange star4.7 • 1,445
295 E San Antonio St New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,301
1551 North Walnut Avenue New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
The Reel Seafood & Grill - The Reel New Braunfels
orange star4.3 • 1,221
1683 State Hwy 46 West New Braunfels, TX 78132
View restaurantnext
Uwe's Bakery & Deli
orange star4.6 • 916
1024 W San Antonio St New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Dos Rios Mexican Bar & Grill - Dos Rios New Braunfels
orange star4.3 • 779
1281 N. Academy Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Naegelin's Bakery
orange star4.5 • 550
129 S Seguin Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Braunfels
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lockhart
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston