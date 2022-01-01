Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

1,301 Reviews

$$

1551 North Walnut Avenue

Suite 10

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Order Again

Popular Items

Street Tacos
Med CCQ
Lg Mixed Fajitas

Appetizers

Med CCQ

$7.99

LARGE CCQ

$9.99

Small Guacamole

$2.99

Small side of Guacamole

Med Guacamole

$7.99

Lg Guacamole

$9.99

Family Appetizer

$16.99

Mango Ceviche

$17.99

Queso Flameado

$14.99

Chicken Avocado Bombs

$14.99

Beef Avocado Bombs

$14.99

Mix Avocado Bombs

$14.99

Shrimp Avocado Bombs ap

$16.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Md Chicken Botanitas

$17.99

Lg Chicken Botanitas

$19.99

Md Beef Botanitas

$17.99

Lg Beef Botanitas

$19.99

Md Mixed Botanitas

$17.99

Lg Mixed Botanitas

$19.99

up charge 1

$1.00

up charge 2

$2.00

Fajita upcharge

$3.00

seafood upcharge

$4.00

Sm Bean & Cheese Nachos

$10.99

Lg Bean & Cheese Nachos

$11.99

Med Seafood Nachos

$13.99

Lg Seafood Nachos

$15.99

Sm Ground Beef Nachos

$12.99

Lg Ground Beef Nachos

$15.99

Sm Shredded Chicken Nachos

$12.99

Lg Shredded Chicken Nachos

$15.99

SM Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99

Lg Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$15.99

Sm Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99

Lg Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$15.99

Sm Vegetable Quesadilla

$10.99

Lg Vegetable Quesadilla

$11.99

sm( cheeseonly) quesadilla

$9.99

lg cheese (cheese only ) quesadilla

$11.99

Soups & Salads

Md New Mexico Hatch Chile Stew

$10.99

Lg Bowl New Mexico Hatch Chile Stew

$12.99

Md Homemade Chicken Soup

$10.99Out of stock

Lg Homemade Chicken Soup

$12.99Out of stock

Md Tortilla Soup

$10.99

Lg Tortilla Soup

$12.99

Md Marisco Soup

$14.99

Lg Marisco Soup

$17.99

Shredded Chicken Taco Salad

$13.99

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$13.99

Chicken Fajita Deluxe Salad

$18.99

Beef Fajita Deluxe Salad

$18.99

Small Salad w/ Avocado

$7.99

House Favorites

Carne Guisada

$17.99

Las Fontanas Chicken Burrito

$15.99

Las Fontanas Beef Burrito

$15.99

Carnitas

$16.99

Chicken Chalupas

$12.99

Beef Chalupas

$12.99

Akaushi Burger

$12.99

Chicken Chile Relleno

$15.99

Beef Chile Relleno

$15.99

Picadillo Chimichanga

$16.99

Chicken Chimichanga

$16.99

Chicken Flautas

$14.99

Beef Flautas

$14.99

Chicken Milanesa

$20.99

Beef Milanesa

$20.99

Beef Tacos Al Carbon

$19.99

Chicken Tacos Al Carbon

$19.99

Charro Tacos

$19.99

Chicken Stuffed Avocado

$16.99

Beef Stuffed Avocado

$16.99

Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

$18.99

Crispy Tacos

$12.99

Soft Tacos

$12.99

Stuffed Tostada chicken

$12.99

Tamale Special

$11.99Out of stock

Tostadas( stufed) beef

$12.99

Specialty Fajitas

Med Chicken Fajitas

$21.99

Lg Chicken Fajitas

$41.99

Med Mixed Fajitas

$23.99

Lg Mixed Fajitas

$43.99

Med Akaushi Fajitas

$25.95

Lg Akaushi Fajitas

$45.95

Med Shrimp Fajitas

$24.95

Lg Shrimp Fajitas

$44.95

Md Veggie Fajitas

$16.99

Lg Veggie Fajitas

$30.99

Plato Romantico

$54.99Out of stock

10 oz beef and chicken fajitas accompanied with an 8-10 oz broiled lobster tail split for 2 topped with our creamy seafood sauce . served with pico de Gallo , guacamole rice , and charro beans and tortillas . 4 chocolate covered strawberries for desert

Father's Day Special

$23.99Out of stock

A La Parrilla

Corazon

$25.99

Beef Pedrito

$25.99

Chicken Pedrito

$25.99

Mixed Pedrito

$25.99

Baby Back Ribs

$20.99

Carne Asada

$23.99

Quail

$19.99

El Trio Special

$13.95Out of stock

a quarter of a baby back ribs rack smothered with bbq sauce beef and chicken fajitas with rice and beans

Southwest Tampiquena

$23.99

10 OZ FRESH CUT AKAUSHI RIB EYE COOKED MEDIUM WELL OR YOUR CHOICE WITH A CHEESE ENCHILADA TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE BEEF GRAVY AND FRESHLY GRATED CHEESE , PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE, BEAN SAND RICE

10oz Ribeye

$23.99

Chicken Specialties

Chicken Olivia

$16.99

Pollo Asado

$15.99

Chicken & Spinach

$16.99

Chicken Jalisco

$16.99

Pollo Cancun

$19.99

Chicken & Shrimp

$19.99

Pollo Fronterizo

$21.99

Seafood

Fried Shrimp Platter

$21.99

Fried Fish Platter

$21.99

Seafood Combo Platter

$23.99

Del Mar Platter

$24.99

Sizzling Shrimp Amarrados

$23.99

Fontana De Lujo

$24.95

Fish Poblano

$21.95

Fish Cancun

$19.99

Fish San Lucas

$19.99

BAHIA SHRIMP

$23.99

FATHERS DAY SPECIAL

$22.95

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.99

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.99

Beef Enchiladas

$14.99

Green Chile Enchiladas

$16.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.99

Veggie Enchiladas

$14.99

Spinach Enchiladas

$14.99

Seafood Enchiladas

$18.99

Enchiladas de mole

$15.99

Chicken Fajitas Enchiladas

$17.99

Beef Fajitas Enchiladas

$17.99

Chicken Enchiladas Tarascas

$17.99

Beef Enchiladas Tarascas

$17.99

Enchiladas Chipotle

$15.99

Sour Cream Enchiladas

$15.99

Street Taco Platters

Seafood St Tacos

$16.99

Street Tacos

$16.99

Chicken in Mole St Tacos

$14.99

Pork Belly St Tacos

$15.99

Carnitas St Tacos

$15.99

Al Pastor St Tacos

$15.99

Combo Plates

Mexican Plate

$15.99

El Tejano

$16.95

La Reyna

$15.99

El Guero

$16.99

El Mariachi

$16.99

Padre's Plate

$23.99

Southwest Tampiquena

$23.99

Desserts

Homemade Flan

$7.99

Fried Ice Cream

$7.99

Homemade Tres Leches

$6.25Out of stock

Sopapilla

$4.99

Churros Alamode

$8.99

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla Cheese

$4.99

Kids Ribs

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$4.99

Kids Bean & Cheese Nachos

$4.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.99

Kid Crispy Taco Ground Beef

$4.99

Kid Crispy Taco Shredded Chicken

$4.99

Kid Juice

$1.99

Kid Milk

$1.99

Kid Bean And Cheese Taco Plate

$4.99

Sides

Side Queso

$3.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Torreados

$1.99

Side French Fries

$1.99

Side Grilled Onions

$1.50

Side Guacamole

$2.99

Side Slice Avocadoes

$2.99

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$0.99

Side Rice

$1.25

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Side Red Diabla

$1.75

Side Charro Beans

$1.25

Side Refried Beans

$1.25

Rice & Beans

$2.50

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$0.99

Side Green Diabla

$1.75

Side Cheddar Cheese

$1.99

Side Mole Sauce

$2.99

Side Cilantro Lime Sauce

$1.99

Side Chipotle Sauce

$3.99

Side Tarasca Sauce

$3.99

Side Brasas Sauce

$3.99

Side Steam Veggies

$2.99

A La Carte

Ala carte Avo Bomb

$7.99

Ind Bn/Chz Taco

$2.99

Ind Carbon Taco

$4.99

Ind Charro Taco

$5.99

Ind Crispy Taco Ground Beef

$3.99

Ind Crispy Taco Chicken

$3.99

Ind Enchilada Verde

$4.99

Ind Enchilada Cheese

$3.99

Ind Spinach Enchilada

$4.99

Ind Seafood Enchilada

$5.99

Ind Enchilada Ground Beef

$4.99

Ind Enchilada Shredded Chicken

$4.99

Ind Faj Enchilada Chicken

$5.99

Ind Faj Enchilada Beef

$5.99

Ind Flauta Shredded Ck

$4.25

Ind Flauta Ground Beef

$4.25

Ind Street Taco Pastor

$3.95

Ind Puffy Taco

$3.99

Ind Street Taco

$3.95

Ind Street Taco Mole

$3.75

Ind Amarrado

$3.00

Ind Street Taco PB

$3.95

Ind Chalupa Shredded Ck

$4.99

Ind Chalupa Ground Beef

$4.99

Ind Chalupa Bn/Chz

$3.25

Ind Street Taco Shrimp

$4.25

Ind Street Taco Fish

$4.25

Ind Soft Taco Gr Beef

$3.99

Ind Soft Taco Shred Chicken

$3.99

Ind Grilled Shrimp

$3.00

Ind Chipotle Enchilada

$4.99

Ind Green Chile Enchilada

$4.99

Ind Veggie Enchilada

$4.99

Ind Tarasca Enchilada Chicken

$4.99

Catering / Bulk

Botanitas for 4

$49.95

Enchiada Tray (10)

$65.00

Taquiza for 4

$45.95

16oz Chips & Salsa

$7.99

16oz Salsa To Go

$6.99

32oz Chips & Salsa

$12.99

32oz Salsa To Go

$10.99

4oz Diabla Sauce

$3.99

8oz Salsa

$3.99

8 oz Chips and Salsa

$5.99

dozen tortillas

$6.00

Dozen Pork tamales

$12.99Out of stock

songbird special

$16.00

Half Dozen Tamales

$7.50

Margarita And Cocktails

32 OZ house Rita to-go

$20.00

GALLON OF HOUSE RITA

$65.00

16 OZ house Rita to- go

$10.00

Dulce Vida Marg

$6.00Out of stock

Margarita Special

$6.00
Slow River Margarita

Slow River Margarita

$11.00

frozen margarita with half of shot of slow River whiskey and splash of grand mariner

BDay Rita

$0.99

BDay RX

$0.99

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Big Red

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1551 North Walnut Avenue, Suite 10, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Directions

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen image
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen image
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen image

