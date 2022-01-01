Cibolo restaurants you'll love
Mako's On the Creek
169 Buffalo Pl., Cibolo
|Frites by the Cone
|$6.00
Served with your choice of 3 fritesauces
|Creole Fried Chicken
|$20.00
Half chicken, dirty rice, andouille, pickled fresno & herb salad
|1855 Beef Coulotte "Spiced by Ky"
|$29.00
8oz cut, coffee mushroom spice, red potatoes, hot honey glaze carrots & turnip, celery root puree, marchand de vin sauce
Smashin Crab
4470 Green Valley Rd, Cibolo
|Hush Puppies
|$5.00
Deep fried dough that is made from cornmeal batter with extra seasonings
|Catfish Basket
|$14.00
Cornmeal battered and golden fried; served with remoulade and cajun fries
|Shrimp
|$15.00
Fully intact shrimp with heads and tails. Peeling is half the fun!
Ray Harmon's BBQ
102 S Main Street, Cibolo
|Family Bones
|$70.57
1 pound brisket, 1 ring sausage, 1 whole chicken, 1 pound ribs, and 3 pint sides
|Family Order
|$60.57
1 pound brisket, 1 ring sausage, 1 whole chicken and 3 pint sides
|Brisket Sandwich
|$10.70
Verve Pie
313 Schneider Road, Suite 121, Cibolo
|The Gra
|$15.75
Garlic Sauce, Italian Sausage, House Rosemary Seasoning, Sweet Pumpkin & Roasted Garlic Glaze, Shoe String Potatoes, Truffle Oil (Italian Sausage Contains Gluten)
|The Bianca
|$14.75
Garlic Aioli, Sautéed Mushrooms, Fresh Cashew Mozzarella, Parmesan Seasoning, Micro Herbs, Balsamic Glaze
|The Margherita
|$13.25
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Cashew Mozzarella, Basil