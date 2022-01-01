Schertz restaurants you'll love

Schertz restaurants
Toast
  • Schertz

Schertz's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Middle Eastern
Must-try Schertz restaurants

Mattenga's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mattenga's Pizzeria

6044 FM 3009, Schertz

Avg 4.4 (794 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$9.99
Four Meatballs served over Spaghetti Noodles, Topped with one two ladles of our House Made Marinara Sauce. Bread sticks pictured are extra.
Family (16")$14.49
Serves up to 4 Guests
Personal (10")$8.99
Serves 1 to 2 guests
More about Mattenga's Pizzeria
Pasha Mediterranean Grill image

 

Pasha Mediterranean Grill

15069 Interstate 35 Ste 202, Selma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Plate$13.99
Lean ground beef and lamb, roasted on a vertical pit and thinly sliced. Served with hummus, Greek salad and tzatziki sauce.
Falafel Wrap$9.99
Veggie lovers wrap! Our homemade deep fried vegetable patties wrapped in fresh naan with tomato, pickles, and hummus. Topped with tahini sauce.
Beef Shawarma Wrap$10.99
Beef steak, slowly roasted on vertical pit, thinly sliced and wrapped in fresh naan with tomato, pickled cucumbers, and onion. Topped with tahini sauce.
More about Pasha Mediterranean Grill
Banner pic

 

Sea Island Shrimp House - Forum

8223 Agora Pkwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lemon Pepper Fish & Grilled Shrimp$15.99
Our signature lemon pepper fish filet, lightly breaded and broiled, plus seven grilled shrimp seasoned with lemon pepper.
Large Shrimp & Fish Filet$13.99
Hand breaded fried wild-caught shrimp and whitefish filet.
Regular Shrimp & Fish Filet$11.99
Hand breaded fried wild-caught shrimp and whitefish filet.
More about Sea Island Shrimp House - Forum
Kind Kitchen and Frostbite Soft Serve image

 

Kind Kitchen and Frostbite Soft Serve

820 Main, Schertz

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Kind Kitchen and Frostbite Soft Serve
