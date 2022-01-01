Schertz restaurants you'll love
Schertz's top cuisines
Must-try Schertz restaurants
More about Mattenga's Pizzeria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Mattenga's Pizzeria
6044 FM 3009, Schertz
|Popular items
|Large Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
|$9.99
Four Meatballs served over Spaghetti Noodles, Topped with one two ladles of our House Made Marinara Sauce. Bread sticks pictured are extra.
|Family (16")
|$14.49
Serves up to 4 Guests
|Personal (10")
|$8.99
Serves 1 to 2 guests
More about Pasha Mediterranean Grill
Pasha Mediterranean Grill
15069 Interstate 35 Ste 202, Selma
|Popular items
|Gyro Plate
|$13.99
Lean ground beef and lamb, roasted on a vertical pit and thinly sliced. Served with hummus, Greek salad and tzatziki sauce.
|Falafel Wrap
|$9.99
Veggie lovers wrap! Our homemade deep fried vegetable patties wrapped in fresh naan with tomato, pickles, and hummus. Topped with tahini sauce.
|Beef Shawarma Wrap
|$10.99
Beef steak, slowly roasted on vertical pit, thinly sliced and wrapped in fresh naan with tomato, pickled cucumbers, and onion. Topped with tahini sauce.
More about Sea Island Shrimp House - Forum
Sea Island Shrimp House - Forum
8223 Agora Pkwy, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Lemon Pepper Fish & Grilled Shrimp
|$15.99
Our signature lemon pepper fish filet, lightly breaded and broiled, plus seven grilled shrimp seasoned with lemon pepper.
|Large Shrimp & Fish Filet
|$13.99
Hand breaded fried wild-caught shrimp and whitefish filet.
|Regular Shrimp & Fish Filet
|$11.99
Hand breaded fried wild-caught shrimp and whitefish filet.
More about Kind Kitchen and Frostbite Soft Serve
Kind Kitchen and Frostbite Soft Serve
820 Main, Schertz