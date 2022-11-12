A map showing the location of Cookshack, San Antonio, TXView gallery

Cookshack, San Antonio, TX

No reviews yet

8211 Agora Pkwy. STE 112

Selma, TX 78154

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich
Tenders (3)
Chicken & Waffles

The Bird & The Hog

Tenders (2)

$9.79

Tenders (3)

$10.99

Tenders (5)

$14.49

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

Quarter Rack

$11.99

Half Rack Ribs

$19.99

Full Rack Ribs

$36.99

Quarter Rack & 2 Tenders

$17.49

Half Rack & 2 Tenders

$22.99

Chicken Tacos

$9.79

Sleezy Chicken

$11.29

Shack Bites (8)

$9.79

Sides

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

Side TX Caviar

$2.99

Side Dragon Fries

$2.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Kale Salad

$2.99

House Salad

$2.99

Extra Sauce

$0.39

Salads

Shack Salad

$13.99

Chicken Kale Salad

$11.49

Tender Salad

$11.49

Dessert

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.99

Kid's Meal

Shack Bites(5 Bites)

$7.99

Shack Shelter Packs

Tenders(12 piece)

$39.99

Rib & Tenders (Full Rack & 6 Piece)

$49.99

Ribs(2 Full Racks)

$59.99

Shack Bites(30 Bites)

$36.99

First Time Guest

First Time Guest

Specials

Chicken Tenders (2Piece)

$8.99

Bulk Mac And Cheese

$27.99

Drinks

Water

Lemonade

$2.85

Iced Tea

$2.85

Topo Chico

$2.85

Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Coke Zero

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Diet Coke

$2.85

Coke

$2.85

Half Gallon Tea

$8.00

Half Gallon Lemonade

$8.00

Powerade Blue

$2.85

Bottled Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.99

Bud Light

$4.99

Modelo

$4.99

FreeTail Blonde Ale

$4.99

Texas Beer Co. Amber Ale

$4.99

Shiner Bock

$4.99

Wine

Cookshack White Half Bottle

$16.00Out of stock

Cookshack Red Half Bottle

$16.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Champagne Bottle

$10.00Out of stock

Draft Beer

Cock-a-Doodle Brew (Light Lager)

$4.29

Sky Trooper IPA (Ranger Creek)

$6.79

Miller Lite

$5.50

Dos XX

$5.50

Specialty Drinks

Shack Chelada

$8.50Out of stock

Mimosa

$5.00

Vodka

Titos

$6.50

Gin

Hendrick's

$6.50

Rum

Bacardi

$6.50

Tequila

Hornitos

$6.50

Whiskey

Buffalo Trace

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Scotch

JW Black

$8.00

A la Carte

Tender

$3.75

Waffle

$3.25

Bread

$0.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.25

One Taco

$4.50

Retail

Hat

$15.00

T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8211 Agora Pkwy. STE 112, Selma, TX 78154

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

