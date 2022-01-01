Wimberley restaurants you'll love

Wimberley restaurants
Toast
  • Wimberley

Wimberley's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Southern
Must-try Wimberley restaurants

The Leaning Pear image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Leaning Pear

111 River Rd #110, Wimberley

Avg 4.5 (883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southern Clucker$9.50
Fried Chicken, Pimento Cheese, Alabama White Sauce, Lettuce, Onion, Housemade Bun.
Leaning Pear Small House$5.00
spiced pecans, goat cheese, pear, shallot vinaigrette
(vegetarian, gluten-free)
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
thai chile-lime vinaigrette, red cabbage, sesame seeds
(gluten-free)
Hill Country Grazing Co image

 

Hill Country Grazing Co

107 Henson Rd, Wimberley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Two Can Graze$45.00
Most popular pick! Whether you need the special spread for a picnic date in the park or refueling after a hike this is the right size for two.
Comes with 2 artisanal cheese / 2-3 cured meats!
I Dream Of Cheese- Midi$87.00
If you love cheese...& I mean really really love cheese than this midi is cheesy enough for you!
This 11x8" midi box features 5 cheeses, 3 charcuterie accompanied by fresh seasonal fruit, veggies & dips/honey/jam!
Hill Country Grazer$135.00
The current crowd pleaser! Order this packaged selection that contains all the WOW's for your next gathering that your friends will talk about for days!
​Serves 6-10
6 artisanal cheese / 4+ cured meat
​Serves 6-10 people
Comes with 4 Artisanal Cheeses & 2-3 Cured Meats
Sip! On The Square image

 

Sip! On The Square

101-C Wimberley Sq, Wimberley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Chai Latte$3.40
A rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. This is the sweeter tasting of our two chai beverages.
Drip Coffee$1.80
Traditionally brewed hot coffee. Available in Colombian roast, French roast or Texas Pecan flavored.
Cold Brew
House brewed low and slow for 24 hours!
The Wimberley Cafe image

 

The Wimberley Cafe

101-A Town Square, Wimberley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco(s)$2.99
Pecan Crusted Chicken$14.99
Turkey-Avocado BLT$10.50
Chill's On The Creek image

 

Chill's On The Creek

14004 Ranch Rd, Wimberley

Avg 4.2 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Blanco Queso$8.29
Fresh Chips served with our white queso & salsa
Southwest Chicken Tacos$9.99
Fajita chicken, cheese, avocado, lettuce, pico, bacon, chives & ranch
Pickle Fries$7.99
Deep fried breaded garlic pickles served with ranch
The Falls Bistro image

 

The Falls Bistro

1 Woodcreek Circle, Wimberley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
DIY Taco$2.49
Choice of 2 Main Ingredients.
Additional Ingredients $0.50
Slime Bridge Taco$3.79
Scrambled Eggs, Beans, Potatoes,
Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese
Chicken Strip Basket$11.99
Chicken Strips
Includes side of Gravy
Served w/ Fries or other choice of side
The Shady Llama - Beer & Wine Garden image

 

The Shady Llama - Beer & Wine Garden

18325 Ranch Rd. 12, Wimberley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SAT 6/20 from 4-6:30PM: Bar Patio (#16)
Seating for up to 4 guests: Low table with bench seating, not kid recommended for kids, partial sun, near the llama enclosure, ADA accessible
FRI 6/19 from 7-9:30PM: Hillside (#22)
Seating for up to 10 guests: Two picnic tables with umbrellas for shade on our lower hillside, excellent view, very sunny, lots of room for kids, not ADA accessible
SUN 6/21 from 4-6:30PM: Bar Patio (#16)
FOOD TRUCK ONSITE! Seating for up to 4 guests: Low table with bench seating, not kid recommended for kids, partial sun, near the llama enclosure, ADA accessible
Oldies Burgers image

HAMBURGERS

Oldies Burgers

801 FM 2325, Wimberley

Avg 4.6 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Okra w/ homemade Ranch$3.50
Veggie Burger$6.75
Hamburger-$7.00
Creekhouse image

 

Creekhouse

14015 Ranch Road 12, Unit 14, Wimberley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Open Faced Turkey Melt$14.00
Sliced Turkey Breast, Cheesy Mashed, Cotija, Candied Bacon, Thick Tomato, Cheddar, Fried Duck Egg, Texas Garlic Toast
Creekhouse Club$14.00
House Turkey, Smashed Avocado, Bacon, Gem Lettuce, Vine Ripe Tomato, Pimento Cheese, Mustard Aioil, Sprouts, Fancy Grain Bread
Roosevelt Supper Club image

 

Roosevelt Supper Club

13900 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Los Olivos Markets - Wimberley

13904 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
