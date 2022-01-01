Wimberley restaurants you'll love
Wimberley's top cuisines
Must-try Wimberley restaurants
More about The Leaning Pear
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Leaning Pear
111 River Rd #110, Wimberley
|Popular items
|Southern Clucker
|$9.50
Fried Chicken, Pimento Cheese, Alabama White Sauce, Lettuce, Onion, Housemade Bun.
|Leaning Pear Small House
|$5.00
spiced pecans, goat cheese, pear, shallot vinaigrette
(vegetarian, gluten-free)
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
thai chile-lime vinaigrette, red cabbage, sesame seeds
(gluten-free)
More about Hill Country Grazing Co
Hill Country Grazing Co
107 Henson Rd, Wimberley
|Popular items
|Two Can Graze
|$45.00
Most popular pick! Whether you need the special spread for a picnic date in the park or refueling after a hike this is the right size for two.
Comes with 2 artisanal cheese / 2-3 cured meats!
|I Dream Of Cheese- Midi
|$87.00
If you love cheese...& I mean really really love cheese than this midi is cheesy enough for you!
This 11x8" midi box features 5 cheeses, 3 charcuterie accompanied by fresh seasonal fruit, veggies & dips/honey/jam!
|Hill Country Grazer
|$135.00
The current crowd pleaser! Order this packaged selection that contains all the WOW's for your next gathering that your friends will talk about for days!
Serves 6-10
6 artisanal cheese / 4+ cured meat
Serves 6-10 people
Comes with 4 Artisanal Cheeses & 2-3 Cured Meats
More about Sip! On The Square
Sip! On The Square
101-C Wimberley Sq, Wimberley
|Popular items
|Sweet Chai Latte
|$3.40
A rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. This is the sweeter tasting of our two chai beverages.
|Drip Coffee
|$1.80
Traditionally brewed hot coffee. Available in Colombian roast, French roast or Texas Pecan flavored.
|Cold Brew
House brewed low and slow for 24 hours!
More about The Wimberley Cafe
The Wimberley Cafe
101-A Town Square, Wimberley
|Popular items
|Taco(s)
|$2.99
|Pecan Crusted Chicken
|$14.99
|Turkey-Avocado BLT
|$10.50
More about Chill's On The Creek
Chill's On The Creek
14004 Ranch Rd, Wimberley
|Popular items
|Blanco Queso
|$8.29
Fresh Chips served with our white queso & salsa
|Southwest Chicken Tacos
|$9.99
Fajita chicken, cheese, avocado, lettuce, pico, bacon, chives & ranch
|Pickle Fries
|$7.99
Deep fried breaded garlic pickles served with ranch
More about The Falls Bistro
The Falls Bistro
1 Woodcreek Circle, Wimberley
|Popular items
|DIY Taco
|$2.49
Choice of 2 Main Ingredients.
Additional Ingredients $0.50
|Slime Bridge Taco
|$3.79
Scrambled Eggs, Beans, Potatoes,
Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$11.99
Chicken Strips
Includes side of Gravy
Served w/ Fries or other choice of side
More about The Shady Llama - Beer & Wine Garden
The Shady Llama - Beer & Wine Garden
18325 Ranch Rd. 12, Wimberley
|Popular items
|SAT 6/20 from 4-6:30PM: Bar Patio (#16)
Seating for up to 4 guests: Low table with bench seating, not kid recommended for kids, partial sun, near the llama enclosure, ADA accessible
|FRI 6/19 from 7-9:30PM: Hillside (#22)
Seating for up to 10 guests: Two picnic tables with umbrellas for shade on our lower hillside, excellent view, very sunny, lots of room for kids, not ADA accessible
|SUN 6/21 from 4-6:30PM: Bar Patio (#16)
FOOD TRUCK ONSITE! Seating for up to 4 guests: Low table with bench seating, not kid recommended for kids, partial sun, near the llama enclosure, ADA accessible
More about Oldies Burgers
HAMBURGERS
Oldies Burgers
801 FM 2325, Wimberley
|Popular items
|Fried Okra w/ homemade Ranch
|$3.50
|Veggie Burger
|$6.75
|Hamburger-
|$7.00
More about Creekhouse
Creekhouse
14015 Ranch Road 12, Unit 14, Wimberley
|Popular items
|Open Faced Turkey Melt
|$14.00
Sliced Turkey Breast, Cheesy Mashed, Cotija, Candied Bacon, Thick Tomato, Cheddar, Fried Duck Egg, Texas Garlic Toast
|Creekhouse Club
|$14.00
House Turkey, Smashed Avocado, Bacon, Gem Lettuce, Vine Ripe Tomato, Pimento Cheese, Mustard Aioil, Sprouts, Fancy Grain Bread
More about Los Olivos Markets - Wimberley
Los Olivos Markets - Wimberley
13904 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley