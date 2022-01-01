Chill's On The Creek
14004 Ranch Rd
Wimberley, TX 78676
NA Bev
Small Water
Large Water
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
1/2 Sweet/Unsweet Tea
Coke
Coke Zero
Dr Pepper
Sprite
Barqs Root Beer
Lemonade
Powerade
Coffee
Water bottle
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Main Root Lemon/Lime
Hot Tea
Kid Water
Kid Unsweet Tea
Kid Sweet Tea
Kid Coke
Kid Coke Zero
Kid Dr Pepper
Hot Chocolate
Kid Sprite
Kid Root Beer
Kid Lemonade
Kid Canberry
Kid OJ
Kid Pineapple Juice
Lg Milk
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Appetizers
Boudin Balls
A rice and pork mixture with Cajun seasoning, breaded and deep fried, Served with our white queso
Potato Skins
Homemade skins with cheese, bacon, chives, sour cream
Fried Green Beans
Different and delicious served with ranch
Blanco Queso
Fresh Chips served with our white queso & salsa
Creole Caprese Salad
Creekside Nachos
Chips topped with pork, ground beef, brisket or fajita chicken, queso, shredded cheese, jalapenos, pico, & sour cream
Wings over Wimberley 6
mild, hot, garlic parmesan, BBQ -OR- sweet & spicy teriyaki
Wings over Wimberley 12
mild, hot, garlic parmesan, BBQ -OR- sweet & spicy teriyaki
Pickle Fries
Deep fried breaded garlic pickles served with ranch
Smothered Fries
Fries, queso, cheddar, bacon, sour cream & chives
Chips and Salsa
Chips and Guac
Salads
Jason's Salad
House salad with cheese, tomato, bacon, & SMOKED TURKEY
Spring Mix Garden Salad
House spring mix with diced tomatoes, carrots & feta cheese. Topped with Mahi for an additional $6 Topped with Grilled -OR- Fried Chicken for an additional $4 Topped with Ribeye for an additional $10
Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed with parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Topped with Mahi for an additional $6 Topped with Grilled -OR- Fried Chicken for an additional $4 Topped with Ribeye for an additional $10
Stuffed Tomato
Large tomato stuffed with our homemade smoked turkey salad
Gumbo & Salad
Our daily soup served with a small Garden or Caesar salad
Over Rice
Pop' Gumbo
Bowl of our daily soup - Ask server for today's selection
Bowl Chili
Bowl of chili over white rice topped with onion and cheese
Cup Pop' Gumbo
Bowl of our daily soup - Ask server for today's selection
Cup Chili
Bowl of chili over white rice topped with onion and cheese
Oceanfood
Good ol Country Cookin
Smoked Stuff
1/4 lb Smoked Turkey
Simple Texas style smoked turkey plate with pickles, onions, BBQ suace & a slice of white bread
1/2 lb Smoked Turkey
Simple Texas style smoked turkey plate with pickles, onions, BBQ suace & a slice of white bread
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
With pickles, onions, Cajun sauce, cheese, BBQ auce on a sourdough bun
1/4 lb Pulled Pork
Smoked overnight for 14 hours & doused in an in-house pork rub
1/2 lb Pulled Pork
Smoked overnight for 14 hours & doused in an in-house pork rub
1/2 Sliced Brisket
1/4lb Sliced Brisket
1/2 Chopped Brisket
1/4 Chopped Brisket
Between Bread
Burger
Lettuce tomato, pickle, onion, mayo & mustard on a sourdough bun
Veggie Burger
On a sourdough bun, veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard & mayo
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
On a sourdough bun, mayo, lettuce, onion, pickle & tomato
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Sourdough bun with chicken fried chicken, mozarella, ranch, lettuce, tomato, pickle & hot -OR- mild wing sauce
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Ribeye, mayo, onions, lettuce, tomato on a hoagie
Beef Cheese Steak
Mayo, onions, peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella on a toasted hoagie
Turkey Club
Cajun Pig Sandwich
Hoagie with tobasco spiced pulled pork, Boudin balls, onion & Cajun sauce, topped with queso
The Beast
Sourdough toast with pulled pork, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion, pickle & BBQ sauce
Smoked Turkey Salad Sandwich
On sourdough toast with mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion
Catfish Poboy
Shrimp Poboy
Tacos
Southwest Chicken Tacos
Fajita chicken, cheese, avocado, lettuce, pico, bacon, chives & ranch
Veggie Tacos
Rice, avocado, lettuce, cheese, Cajun sauce, steamed peppers, onion, & mushrooms with a side of salsa
Buffalo Tacos
Chicken tenders, letuce, tomato & mozzarella with a side of mild or hot wing sauce & a side of ranch
Mahi Tacos
Cheese Steak Tacos
Sliced sirloin, mozzarella, and sauteed mushrooms, peppers & onion
Kid Meals
Sides
Full Fries
Side Fries
Full Onion Things
Side Onion Things
Small Salad
Small Caesar
Side Broccoli
Scoop Chicken Salad
Side Green Beans
Bowl Mac And Cheese
Side Mashed Potatoes With Gravy
Plain Mashed Potatoes
Side Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Cajun Cole Slaw
Rice Sd 8oz
3 Fried Shrimp
Loaded Baker
Jumbo spud with butter, sour cream, chives, cheese & bacon
Miscellaneous
Chip Refill
4oz Ranch
8oz Ranch
4oz Queso
8oz Queso
4oz Salsa
8oz Salsa
4oz Guacamole
8oz Guacamole
Side Avocado
Side Broccoli
Slice Bacon
4oz Jalapeños
4oz Chili
4oz Oil & Vinegar
4oz Italian
4oz Balsamic Vinaigrette
Raspberry Viaigrette
4oz Honey Mustard
4oz Bleu Cheese
4oz Feta Greek
Cajun Vin
4oz 1000 Island
4oz Caesar
4oz Hot Wing Sauce
8oz Hot Wing Sauce
4oz Mild Wing Sauce
8oz Mild Wing Sauce
4oz Gravy
4oz Tarter Sauce
4oz Cocktail Sauce
4oz Sour Cream
Side Pico
4oz BBQ
Cajun Sauce
Spicy Teriyaki
Side Mayo
Side Mustard
Side of Pickles
Side of Lettuce
Side of Tomato
Side of Butter
4oz of Rice
4oz Shredded Cheddar
Side Feta Cheese
Side of Toast
Side of White Bread
Flour Tortilla
Corn Tortilla
Secret Menu
Loaded Baker
Jumbo spud with butter, sour cream, chives, cheese & bacon
Veggie Baker
Jumbo spud with broccoli, cheese, mushrooms & ranch
Mexican Papa
Jumbo spud with beef fajita meat, queso, pico, jalapenos & sour cream
Beef Patty Melt
On a toasted sourdough, swiss cheese, mayo, grilled onions & mushrooms
Chill's BLT
Sourdough toast with bacon, mayo, lettuce & tomato
Ba-chic-ado
Chicken breast with bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & Cajun sauce on sourdough toast
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Hand breaded beef cutlet on a sourdough bun with mayo, lettuce, pickle, tomato & onion
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken breast on a sourdough bun with mayo, lettuce, pickle, tomato & onion
Mahi Poboy
Honey Tender Tacos
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheese & honey mustard
Quesadillas
Filled with pork, fajita chicken, or fajita beef, pico, cheese & topped with sour cream, comes with a side of salsa
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Tenders
Tenders with honey mustard, wing sauce, BBq, or cream gravy
Mahi Mahi
BBQ Turkey Sandwich
With pickles, onions, Cajun sauce, cheese, BBQ auce on a sourdough bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Sandwich with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce on a sourdough bun
Brisket Sandwich
Sandwich with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce on a sourdough bun
Burger Patty a la carte
Chicken Breast a la carte
Memaw Special
Food Special
Chill Harder T-Shirt
Kids T-Shirts
Chillaxin Youth Small
Chillaxin Youth Medium
Chillaxin Youth Large
Chill Harder Youth Extra Small
Chill Harder Youth Medium
Chill Harder Youth Large
Karen Youth Extra Small
Karen Youth Small
Karen Youth Medium
Karen Youth Large
License Youth Extra Small
License Youth Small
License Youth Medium
License Youth Large
Koozies
Mextini Shaker
Villain T-Shirts
Villain Youth Extra Small T-Shirt
Villain Youth Small T-Shirt
Villain Youth Medium T-Shirt
Villain Youth Large T-Shirt
Villain Small T-Shirt
Villain Medium T-Shirt
Villain Large T-Shirt
Villain Extra Large T-Shirt
Villain 2XL T-Shirt
Villain 3XL T-Shirt
Karen T-Shirts
Chillaxin T-Shirts
License T-Shirts
Karen Tank
Chillaxin Tank
Chill Harder Tank
License Tank
Villain Tank
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
