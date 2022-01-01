Chill's On The Creek imageView gallery
American

Chill's On The Creek

1 Review

$$

14004 Ranch Rd

Wimberley, TX 78676

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tenders
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Cheese Steak Tacos

NA Bev

Small Water

Large Water

Unsweet Tea

$3.29

Sweet Tea

$3.29

1/2 Sweet/Unsweet Tea

$3.29

Coke

$3.29

Coke Zero

$3.29

Dr Pepper

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29

Barqs Root Beer

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Powerade

$3.29

Coffee

$3.29

Water bottle

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Main Root Lemon/Lime

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Kid Water

Kid Unsweet Tea

Kid Sweet Tea

Kid Coke

Kid Coke Zero

Kid Dr Pepper

Hot Chocolate

$2.50Out of stock

Kid Sprite

Kid Root Beer

Kid Lemonade

Kid Canberry

Kid OJ

Kid Pineapple Juice

Lg Milk

$3.29

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$4.99

Buckethead

$5.79

Bud Light BTL

$4.19

Coors Light

$4.19

Devil's Backbone

$4.99Out of stock

Dos XX

$5.49

Heineken

$5.49

Heinekin 0

$5.49

Lonestar

$4.19

Love Street

$4.99

Michelob Ultra

$4.19

Miller Lite

$4.19

Modelo

$5.49

Shiner Bock

$4.99

Shiner Octoberfest

$4.99

Shiner Cheer

$4.99

Stella Artois

$5.49

Yuengling

$4.19

Canned Beer

Argus Cider

$5.49

Guinness

$5.79

Long Drink - Citrus

$8.00Out of stock

Long Drink - Cranberry

$8.00

White Claw

$6.50

Appetizers

Boudin Balls

$9.49

A rice and pork mixture with Cajun seasoning, breaded and deep fried, Served with our white queso

Potato Skins

$9.69

Homemade skins with cheese, bacon, chives, sour cream

Fried Green Beans

$8.49

Different and delicious served with ranch

Blanco Queso

$9.59

Fresh Chips served with our white queso & salsa

Creole Caprese Salad

$9.59

Creekside Nachos

$11.79

Chips topped with pork, ground beef, brisket or fajita chicken, queso, shredded cheese, jalapenos, pico, & sour cream

Wings over Wimberley 6

$11.99

mild, hot, garlic parmesan, BBQ -OR- sweet & spicy teriyaki

Wings over Wimberley 12

$19.99

mild, hot, garlic parmesan, BBQ -OR- sweet & spicy teriyaki

Pickle Fries

$8.49

Deep fried breaded garlic pickles served with ranch

Smothered Fries

$9.69

Fries, queso, cheddar, bacon, sour cream & chives

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Chips and Guac

$9.59

Salads

Jason's Salad

$11.69

House salad with cheese, tomato, bacon, & SMOKED TURKEY

Spring Mix Garden Salad

$8.29

House spring mix with diced tomatoes, carrots & feta cheese. Topped with Mahi for an additional $6 Topped with Grilled -OR- Fried Chicken for an additional $4 Topped with Ribeye for an additional $10

Caesar Salad

$8.29

Romaine tossed with parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Topped with Mahi for an additional $6 Topped with Grilled -OR- Fried Chicken for an additional $4 Topped with Ribeye for an additional $10

Stuffed Tomato

$8.49

Large tomato stuffed with our homemade smoked turkey salad

Gumbo & Salad

$8.99

Our daily soup served with a small Garden or Caesar salad

Over Rice

Pop' Gumbo

$7.99

Bowl of our daily soup - Ask server for today's selection

Bowl Chili

$7.99Out of stock

Bowl of chili over white rice topped with onion and cheese

Cup Pop' Gumbo

$4.99

Bowl of our daily soup - Ask server for today's selection

Cup Chili

$4.99Out of stock

Bowl of chili over white rice topped with onion and cheese

Oceanfood

Mahi a la Beau

$15.99

Fried Catfish

$12.79

Two filets, hand breaded and deep fried with tarter sauce

Fried Shrimp

$15.89

Good ol Country Cookin

Ribeye Steak

$18.39

8 ounce ribeye grilled to your specification

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.79

Hand-breaded beef cutlet topped with cream gravy

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.69

Hand-breaded chicken breast topped with cream gravy

Smoked Stuff

1/4 lb Smoked Turkey

$10.59

Simple Texas style smoked turkey plate with pickles, onions, BBQ suace & a slice of white bread

1/2 lb Smoked Turkey

$13.79

Simple Texas style smoked turkey plate with pickles, onions, BBQ suace & a slice of white bread

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$11.59

With pickles, onions, Cajun sauce, cheese, BBQ auce on a sourdough bun

1/4 lb Pulled Pork

$10.59

Smoked overnight for 14 hours & doused in an in-house pork rub

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$13.79

Smoked overnight for 14 hours & doused in an in-house pork rub

1/2 Sliced Brisket

$15.89

1/4lb Sliced Brisket

$11.69

1/2 Chopped Brisket

$15.89

1/4 Chopped Brisket

$11.69

Between Bread

Burger

$11.99

Lettuce tomato, pickle, onion, mayo & mustard on a sourdough bun

Veggie Burger

$12.98

On a sourdough bun, veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard & mayo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.98

On a sourdough bun, mayo, lettuce, onion, pickle & tomato

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.79

Sourdough bun with chicken fried chicken, mozarella, ranch, lettuce, tomato, pickle & hot -OR- mild wing sauce

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$19.49

Ribeye, mayo, onions, lettuce, tomato on a hoagie

Beef Cheese Steak

$14.89

Mayo, onions, peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella on a toasted hoagie

Turkey Club

$13.79

Cajun Pig Sandwich

$11.99

Hoagie with tobasco spiced pulled pork, Boudin balls, onion & Cajun sauce, topped with queso

The Beast

$13.29

Sourdough toast with pulled pork, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion, pickle & BBQ sauce

Smoked Turkey Salad Sandwich

$10.69

On sourdough toast with mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion

Catfish Poboy

$13.79

Shrimp Poboy

$15.89

Tacos

Southwest Chicken Tacos

$13.79

Fajita chicken, cheese, avocado, lettuce, pico, bacon, chives & ranch

Veggie Tacos

$10.59

Rice, avocado, lettuce, cheese, Cajun sauce, steamed peppers, onion, & mushrooms with a side of salsa

Buffalo Tacos

$12.49

Chicken tenders, letuce, tomato & mozzarella with a side of mild or hot wing sauce & a side of ranch

Mahi Tacos

$14.39

Cheese Steak Tacos

$14.89

Sliced sirloin, mozzarella, and sauteed mushrooms, peppers & onion

Kid Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Steak Fingers

$6.99

Kids Cheese Quesadillas

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids 1/8 lb Smoked Turkey

$6.99

Kids 1/8lb Pulled Pork

$6.99

Kids 1/8lb Brisket

$6.99

PB & J Roll Up

$6.99

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.99

Sides

Full Fries

$2.29

Side Fries

$1.50

Full Onion Things

$4.29

Side Onion Things

$3.29

Small Salad

$4.59

Small Caesar

$4.29

Side Broccoli

$2.69

Scoop Chicken Salad

$4.29

Side Green Beans

$3.79

Bowl Mac And Cheese

$3.79

Side Mashed Potatoes With Gravy

$3.29

Plain Mashed Potatoes

$3.19

Side Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.29

Cajun Cole Slaw

$2.89

Rice Sd 8oz

$2.00

3 Fried Shrimp

$4.99

Loaded Baker

$7.49

Jumbo spud with butter, sour cream, chives, cheese & bacon

Miscellaneous

Chip Refill

4oz Ranch

$0.55

8oz Ranch

$1.10

4oz Queso

$2.39

8oz Queso

$4.77

4oz Salsa

$1.50

8oz Salsa

$3.00

4oz Guacamole

$3.18

8oz Guacamole

$6.36

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Broccoli

$1.50

Slice Bacon

$1.50

4oz Jalapeños

$0.50

4oz Chili

$1.50

4oz Oil & Vinegar

$0.55

4oz Italian

$0.55

4oz Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.55

Raspberry Viaigrette

$0.55

4oz Honey Mustard

$0.55

4oz Bleu Cheese

$0.55

4oz Feta Greek

$0.80

Cajun Vin

$0.55

4oz 1000 Island

$0.55

4oz Caesar

$0.55

4oz Hot Wing Sauce

$0.55

8oz Hot Wing Sauce

$1.10

4oz Mild Wing Sauce

$0.55

8oz Mild Wing Sauce

$1.10

4oz Gravy

$0.55

4oz Tarter Sauce

$0.55

4oz Cocktail Sauce

$0.55

4oz Sour Cream

$0.55

Side Pico

$0.50

4oz BBQ

$0.55

Cajun Sauce

$0.55

Spicy Teriyaki

$0.50

Side Mayo

Side Mustard

Side of Pickles

Side of Lettuce

Side of Tomato

Side of Butter

4oz of Rice

$0.50

4oz Shredded Cheddar

Side Feta Cheese

$0.80

Side of Toast

$0.25

Side of White Bread

$0.25

Flour Tortilla

$0.25

Corn Tortilla

$0.25

Secret Menu

Loaded Baker

$8.49

Jumbo spud with butter, sour cream, chives, cheese & bacon

Veggie Baker

$8.49

Jumbo spud with broccoli, cheese, mushrooms & ranch

Mexican Papa

$12.79

Jumbo spud with beef fajita meat, queso, pico, jalapenos & sour cream

Beef Patty Melt

$12.79

On a toasted sourdough, swiss cheese, mayo, grilled onions & mushrooms

Chill's BLT

$12.79

Sourdough toast with bacon, mayo, lettuce & tomato

Ba-chic-ado

$14.39

Chicken breast with bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & Cajun sauce on sourdough toast

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$13.79

Hand breaded beef cutlet on a sourdough bun with mayo, lettuce, pickle, tomato & onion

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.79

Hand breaded chicken breast on a sourdough bun with mayo, lettuce, pickle, tomato & onion

Mahi Poboy

$17.89

Honey Tender Tacos

$11.69

Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheese & honey mustard

Quesadillas

$10.49

Filled with pork, fajita chicken, or fajita beef, pico, cheese & topped with sour cream, comes with a side of salsa

Grilled Chicken

$12.79

Chicken Tenders

$12.79

Tenders with honey mustard, wing sauce, BBq, or cream gravy

Mahi Mahi

$14.89

BBQ Turkey Sandwich

$11.69

With pickles, onions, Cajun sauce, cheese, BBQ auce on a sourdough bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.59

Sandwich with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce on a sourdough bun

Brisket Sandwich

$12.79

Sandwich with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce on a sourdough bun

Burger Patty a la carte

$4.00

Chicken Breast a la carte

$4.00

Memaw Special

$12.99

Dessert

Pie

$6.99

Two Cookies

$4.99

1 Cookie

$2.50

Single Ice Cream Scoop

$1.99

Food Special

BBQ Meatloaf

$12.99Out of stock

Chill Harder T-Shirt

Chill Hard Small T-Shirt

$25.00

Chill Hard Medium T-Shirt

$25.00

Chill Hard Large T-Shirts

$25.00

Chill Hard XL T-shirt

$25.00

Chill Hard 2XL T-shirt

$30.00

Chill Hard 3XL T-shirt

$30.00

Kids T-Shirts

Chillaxin Youth Small

$25.00

Chillaxin Youth Medium

$25.00

Chillaxin Youth Large

$25.00

Chill Harder Youth Extra Small

$25.00Out of stock

Chill Harder Youth Medium

$25.00

Chill Harder Youth Large

$25.00

Karen Youth Extra Small

$25.00

Karen Youth Small

$25.00

Karen Youth Medium

$25.00

Karen Youth Large

$25.00

License Youth Extra Small

$25.00

License Youth Small

$25.00

License Youth Medium

$25.00

License Youth Large

$25.00

Koozies

Koozie

$5.00

Mextini Shaker

Mextini Shaker

$15.00

Villain T-Shirts

Villain Youth Extra Small T-Shirt

$25.00

Villain Youth Small T-Shirt

$25.00

Villain Youth Medium T-Shirt

$25.00

Villain Youth Large T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Villain Small T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Villain Medium T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Villain Large T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Villain Extra Large T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Villain 2XL T-Shirt

$30.00

Villain 3XL T-Shirt

$30.00Out of stock

Karen T-Shirts

Karen Small T-Shirt

$25.00

Karen Medium T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Karen Large T-Shirt

$25.00

Karen Extra Large T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Karen 2XL T-Shirt

$30.00

Karen 3XL T-Shirt

$30.00

Chillaxin T-Shirts

Chillaxin Small T-Shirt

$25.00

Chillaxin Medium T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Chillaxin Large T-Shirt

$25.00

Chillaxin Extra Large T-Shirt

$25.00

Chillaxin 2XL T-Shirt

$30.00

Chillaxin 3XL T-Shirt

$30.00

License T-Shirts

License Small T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

License Medium T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

License Large T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

License Extra Large T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

License 2XL T-Shirt

$30.00

License 3XL T-Shirt

$30.00

Karen Tank

Extra Small Karen Tank

$30.00Out of stock

Small Karen Tank

$30.00Out of stock

Medium Karen Tank

$30.00Out of stock

Large Karen Tank

$30.00Out of stock

XL Karen Tank

$30.00Out of stock

XXL Karen Tank

$30.00

XXXL Karen Tank

$30.00

XXXXL Karen Tank

$30.00

Chillaxin Tank

Extra Small Chillaxin Tank

$30.00

Small Chillaxin Tank

$30.00Out of stock

Medium Chillaxin Tank

$30.00Out of stock

Large Chillaxin Tank

$30.00Out of stock

XL Chillaxin Tank

$30.00Out of stock

XXL Chillaxin Tank

$30.00

XXXL Chillaxin Tank

$30.00

XXXXL Chillaxin Tank

$30.00Out of stock

Chill Harder Tank

Extra Small Chill Harder Tank

$30.00

Small Chill Harder Tank

$30.00Out of stock

Medium Chill Harder Tank

$30.00Out of stock

Large Chill Harder Tank

$30.00

XL Chill Harder Tank

$30.00

XXL Chill Harder Tank

$30.00

XXXL Chill Harder Tank

$30.00Out of stock

XXXXL Chill Harder Tank

$30.00

License Tank

Extra Small License Tank

$30.00Out of stock

Small License Tank

$30.00Out of stock

Medium License Tank

$30.00Out of stock

Large License Tank

$30.00Out of stock

XL License Tank

$30.00Out of stock

XXL License Tank

$30.00

XXXL License Tank

$30.00Out of stock

XXXXL License Tank

$30.00

Villain Tank

Villain Extra Small Tank

$30.00

Villain Small Tank

$30.00Out of stock

Villain Medium Tank

$30.00Out of stock

Villain Large Tank

$30.00Out of stock

Villain Extra Large Tank

$30.00

Villain 2XL Tank

$30.00

LAWN GAME PIECES

CORNHOLE BAGS

$19.00

RINGTOSS RINGS

$16.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chill's On The Creek

Location

14004 Ranch Rd, Wimberley, TX 78676

Directions

Gallery
Chill's On The Creek image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Dam Red Barn
orange starNo Reviews
16520 South Access Rd Canyon Lake, TX 78133
View restaurantnext
RoadRunners Kitchen & Spirits
orange star4.0 • 55
235 Sports Park Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Le Vacher
orange star4.5 • 423
136 Drifting Wind Run, Suite 101 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Industry - San Marcos
orange star4.2 • 587
110 E MLK San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
Ivar's River Pub - 701 cheatham st
orange star3.6 • 253
701 cheatham st San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
Proof and Cooper - Dripping Springs
orange starNo Reviews
18710 Hamilton Pool rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wimberley

The Leaning Pear
orange star4.5 • 883
111 River Rd #110 Wimberley, TX 78676
View restaurantnext
Oldies Burgers & More
orange star4.6 • 60
801 FM 2325 Wimberley, TX 78676
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wimberley
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Lockhart
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston