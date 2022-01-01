Driftwood restaurants you'll love

Trattoria Lisina

13308 Ranch to Market Rd. 150, Driftwood

Avg 4.7 (7325 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
FETTUCCINE CON PROSCIUTTO E FUNGHI$18.00
Homemade egg pasta tossed with cream, prosciutto, mushrooms, peas, scallions & Grana Padano.
CALAMARI FRITTI$16.00
Fried calamari, pepperoncini maionese & spicy marinara
TORTA CIOCCOLATO CON CARAMELLO$10.00
Sicilian sea salted caramel between layers of decadent chocolate cake
Desert Door Distillery

211 Darden Hill Road, Driftwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Original Texas Sotol Bottle$40.00
Wild harvested, Hand-Crafted Texas Sotol
Made by hand in Driftwood from wild-harvested West Texas sotol plants, Desert Door sotol is a premium spirit that tastes unquestionably of the land. The sweet citrusy and herbal flavor is reminiscent of a desert gin crossed with a smooth sipping tequila.
( Two bottle limit)
Copita (Pair Blue)$15.00
Pair of ceramic copitas for sipping sotol. Matte, raw porcelain exterior. Gloss glaze interior. Dishwasher safe.
Driftwood Cowboy Sotol Bottle$65.00
Desert Door is proud to announce our latest Explorer Series limited release - Driftwood Cowboy. This bottle is the result of a very special collaboration with Garrison Brothers, the renowned Texas bourbon distillery. On the nose, this variant leads off with caramel and vanilla. On the lips, there’s a subtle sweetness of brown sugar and molasses with a nice full mouthfeel. You’ll get the familiar earthiness of our Texas Sotol, and the finish is topped with notes of leather and baking spices. We recommend you enjoy this neat or over ice, although it can be used as a substitute in bourbon or whiskey-based cocktails.
*Two Bottle Limit
Eden West

211 Darden Hill Road, A200, Driftwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Potato Soup$8.00
Chili oil, crispy onions and parsley (v, df, gf)
Quail Knots$16.00
in-house hot sauce & carrot mole {gf}
Frites & Aioli$8.00
hand cut
Hays City Store

8989 Ranch to Market Rd 150, Driftwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
