Driftwood restaurants you'll love

Desert Door is proud to announce our latest Explorer Series limited release - Driftwood Cowboy. This bottle is the result of a very special collaboration with Garrison Brothers, the renowned Texas bourbon distillery. On the nose, this variant leads off with caramel and vanilla. On the lips, there’s a subtle sweetness of brown sugar and molasses with a nice full mouthfeel. You’ll get the familiar earthiness of our Texas Sotol, and the finish is topped with notes of leather and baking spices. We recommend you enjoy this neat or over ice, although it can be used as a substitute in bourbon or whiskey-based cocktails.

*Two Bottle Limit

