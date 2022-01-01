Brenham restaurants you'll love
Brenham's top cuisines
Must-try Brenham restaurants
More about Country Sunshine
Country Sunshine
110 W Main, Brenham
|Popular items
|cs burger
|$10.00
double beef patty, american cheese, house sauce, house pickles
|fried brussels sprouts
|$7.00
honey sriracha glaze, togarashi
|mozzarella arancini
|$12.00
italian herb risotto, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan, calabrian chili aioli, 5 per order
More about Smitty's Cafe and Bakery Inc
Smitty's Cafe and Bakery Inc
4355 Hwy 290 W, Brenham
|Popular items
|Katie Jo's BLT
|$10.00
|Cookie
|$1.65
|Catering
More about Mariachi's Mexican Food
Mariachi's Mexican Food
2104 S Market St., Brenham
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
|$8.99
Quesadilla made with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Includes Mushrooms, Onions and Bell peppers.
Sour cream and Guacamole on the side.
|Full Order Mariachi's Nachos
|$12.99
12 Tortilla Chips with fajita beef or grilled chicken breast and beans.
Served with guacamole and sour cream.
|Large Chile Con Queso
|$6.99
10 oz serving of our homemade chile con queso. Made with American Cheese, onions and bell peppers.
More about L.A. Chicken Shack
L.A. Chicken Shack
100 N Chappell Hill st, Brenham
|Popular items
|Seafood Platter
|$10.99
|Family okra
|$3.99
|3 Boudin Rolls
|$3.99
More about Brossa’s Cibo e Vino
Brossa’s Cibo e Vino
603 S Market St, Brenham