Brenham restaurants you'll love

Go
Brenham restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Brenham

Brenham's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Scroll right

Must-try Brenham restaurants

Country Sunshine image

 

Country Sunshine

110 W Main, Brenham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
cs burger$10.00
double beef patty, american cheese, house sauce, house pickles
fried brussels sprouts$7.00
honey sriracha glaze, togarashi
mozzarella arancini$12.00
italian herb risotto, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan, calabrian chili aioli, 5 per order
More about Country Sunshine
Smitty's Cafe and Bakery Inc image

 

Smitty's Cafe and Bakery Inc

4355 Hwy 290 W, Brenham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Katie Jo's BLT$10.00
Cookie$1.65
Catering
More about Smitty's Cafe and Bakery Inc
Mariachi's Mexican Food image

 

Mariachi's Mexican Food

2104 S Market St., Brenham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadillas$8.99
Quesadilla made with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Includes Mushrooms, Onions and Bell peppers.
Sour cream and Guacamole on the side.
Full Order Mariachi's Nachos$12.99
12 Tortilla Chips with fajita beef or grilled chicken breast and beans.
Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Large Chile Con Queso$6.99
10 oz serving of our homemade chile con queso. Made with American Cheese, onions and bell peppers.
More about Mariachi's Mexican Food
Restaurant banner

 

L.A. Chicken Shack

100 N Chappell Hill st, Brenham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Platter$10.99
Family okra$3.99
3 Boudin Rolls$3.99
More about L.A. Chicken Shack
Banner pic

 

Brossa’s Cibo e Vino

603 S Market St, Brenham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Brossa’s Cibo e Vino
Map

More near Brenham to explore

Katy

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bryan

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston