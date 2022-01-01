Cypress restaurants you'll love

Cypress restaurants
Toast
  • Cypress

Cypress's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Food Trucks
Thai
Southern
Must-try Cypress restaurants

Mo's Irish Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

14102 Mueschke Rd, Cypress

Avg 4.2 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish & Chips$15.50
An Irish classic! Our delicious golden brown Harp® beer-battered Atlantic cod accompanied by our seasoned French fries and served with tangy tartar sauce and homemade slaw.
Fried Pickles$6.50
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños
Soft Pretzel$10.00
A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.
The Backyard Grill image

 

The Backyard Grill

15914 Telge Rd, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN WINGS$7.99
Toss them in our Wing Sauce or Dry Rub - BBQ Rub. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.
CHICKEN PLATTER$10.29
Delicious fried chicken tenders and a pile of fries with your choice of dressing.
BACKYARD BURGER$9.99
Half pound burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard, and your choice of cheese. Served with choice of side.
Nara Thai image

 

Nara Thai

25282 Northwest Fwy, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Spring Roll$4.95
Fried spring rolls with cabbage, carrot, and clear noodles served with sweet & sour sauce
Pad Thai
A choice of protein stir fried with rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts, and green onion in tamarind sauce with crushed peanuts on the side
Pad Kee Mao
A choice of protein stir fried with flat rice noodles, bell pepper, broccoli, tomato, basil, and mushroom in chili-garlic sauce
Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina image

 

Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina

10615 Fry Rd., Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg and Potato Taco$3.75
Egg and Jimmy Dean Taco$3.75
Street Tacos (Plate)$10.50
Season's Harvest Cafe image

 

Season's Harvest Cafe

17303 Shaw Road, Cypress

Avg 4.6 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel & Cream Cheese$5.00
Artisan Bagel of your choice with Organic Cream Cheese
Breakfast Taco$7.00
Country Potatoes and Farm Egg Scramble cradled in Whole Wheat Tortilla.
Hummus Pita Wrap$14.00
Roasted Beet Root Hummus, Salad Greens, Shaved Red Onions, French Feta, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Shaved Cabbage, Organic Carrots, and Antioxidant Blend Micro Greens wrapped in a Whole Wheat Pita
Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette and your choice of Himalayan Pink Salt Kettle Chips, Soup or House Salad
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

26010 Hempstead Rd, Cypress

Avg 4.5 (1419 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Fried Turkey$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Shrimp Gumbo & Rice - Quart$22.99
Gulf shrimp, celery, onions, bell pepper, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
CoCo Crepes image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CREPES • WAFFLES

CoCo Crepes

9945 Barker Cypress, Cypress

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
White Choc. Raspberry$9.95
White chocolate mousse and sliced bananas topped with powdered sugar and raspberry compote
Creme Brulee$9.95
Creme brulee and strawberries topped with caramelized sugar, powdered sugar and chocolate sauce
S'mores$8.95
Mini marshmallows, graham cracker crumbs and chocolate chips topped with powdered sugar, 3 torched large marshmallows and drizzled with chocolate sauce
Frio Grill and The Barn image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Frio Grill and The Barn

16410 Mueschke Rd, Cypress

Avg 4.3 (2634 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pecan Bourbon Chicken$17.95
A marinated all white meat chicken breast crusted in west Texas pecans and pan seared to perfection, served over a garlic mash puree with a light bacon bourbon reduction
Chicken Fried Steak$19.95
Hand pressed seasoned steak, served with mashed potatoes and gravy and a side of your choice
Frio Burger$10.95
A half pound burger seasoned to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion (add cheese or bacon for $1 each)
Krab Kingz Cypress image

 

Krab Kingz Cypress

12640 Telge Rd Suite D, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#6 Small Shrimp Platter$17.99
#3 Half & Half Platter$27.99
#2 Krab & Shrimp Platter$37.99
Hailey's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Hailey's Italian Restaurant

10730 Barker Cypress Rd Suite E, Cypress

Avg 4.9 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Reyes Chipotle Pasta$15.99
Penne pasta, asparagus, red bell peppers, mushrooms, peas, cilantro and chicken in a spicy chipotle cream sauce.
Pasta Verona$15.99
Penne pasta, sundried tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, black olives and sautéed chicken tossed with olive oil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.
Spaghetti & Meatball$12.99
Traditional homemade meatballs in a delicious pomodoro sauce.
Creekwood Grill image

TACOS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekwood Grill

12710 Telge Rd., Cypress

Avg 4.4 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wheelhouse$13.29
Sauteed mushrooms, blue cheese crumbles, sliced bacon, A1 Steak sauce, lettuce, and mayo on a jalapeno cheddar bun
Chicken Tenders$10.29
Chicken tenders lightly battered and fried. Served with your choice of dippin' sauce and one side
Texas Cobb$9.99
House salad mix with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, chopped tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, boiled egg and ranch dressing
Burro & Bull image

 

Burro & Bull

25618 NW Frwy 3B, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Brisket Tacos$14.50
(2) Smoked Brisket Tacos on a Flour Tortilla, Dressed with Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Served with (1) Side
Cream Corn
Creamy Green Chile Corn
3-Meat Plate$24.50
Choice of (3) Smoked Meats and (2) Sides. Served with choice of Texas Toast, Flour Tortillas, or Corn Tortillas
Local Table image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Table

10535 Fry Road, Cypress

Avg 4.6 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger Americana$14.00
Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, cheddar.
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$14.00
All-natural chicken, whole-wheat tortilla, avocado, Cuban black beans, lettuce, tomato, feta, chipotle chili sauce.
Lemon Pasta$14.00
Angel hair pasta tossed in lemon zest and olive oil with capers, crushed red pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic toast.
Edojin Sushi image

 

Edojin Sushi

12344 Barker Cypress Road suite 210, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shaggy Dog$11.00
Includes Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce.
Miso Soup$3.00
Includes tofu and dried seaweed
Gyoza$6.00
Includes Ponzu Sauce
Alicia’s Mexican Grille- Cypress image

 

Alicia’s Mexican Grille- Cypress

26326 Northwest Freeway, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla$9.95
Reg. Queso$6.95
Local Bar image

 

Local Bar

10535 Fry Road, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Aloha Poke Co. image

 

Aloha Poke Co.

29040 Highway 290, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Voodoo Doughnut - Cypress image

 

Voodoo Doughnut - Cypress

9320 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Ring$1.25
Raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting
Raised Glazed$1.00
Raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
Portland Cream$2.25
Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate and two eyeballs, representing the vision of the great city of Portland.
Russo's New York Pizzeria image

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria

10615 Fry Rd Bldg, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
Homemade fettuccine pasta swirled in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce.
Mozzarella Fritti$13.00
Fresh-cut Wisconsin mozzarella, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
Jumbo Liberty Wings$15.00
Jumbo wings baked or fried. Flavors:
lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, or spicy hot buffalo
BG pic

 

Texas Mesquite Grill

27104 Northwest Fwy,, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria

28610 Highway 290, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Grupo Herrera Catering

26326 NW Freeway, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Galiana's Tex Mex

24110 U.S. 290, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Marvino's Italian Kitchen

24002 Northwest Freeway, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE

12503 TELGE RD, CYPRESS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Barrel 74 Food Truck

891 Atlantis Lane, Crystal Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Dario's Steakhouse

14315 Cypress Rosehill Road, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
