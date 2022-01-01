Cypress restaurants you'll love
Cypress's top cuisines
Must-try Cypress restaurants
Mo's Irish Pub
14102 Mueschke Rd, Cypress
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$15.50
An Irish classic! Our delicious golden brown Harp® beer-battered Atlantic cod accompanied by our seasoned French fries and served with tangy tartar sauce and homemade slaw.
|Fried Pickles
|$6.50
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños
|Soft Pretzel
|$10.00
A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.
The Backyard Grill
15914 Telge Rd, Cypress
|Popular items
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$7.99
Toss them in our Wing Sauce or Dry Rub - BBQ Rub. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.
|CHICKEN PLATTER
|$10.29
Delicious fried chicken tenders and a pile of fries with your choice of dressing.
|BACKYARD BURGER
|$9.99
Half pound burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard, and your choice of cheese. Served with choice of side.
Nara Thai
25282 Northwest Fwy, Cypress
|Popular items
|Fried Spring Roll
|$4.95
Fried spring rolls with cabbage, carrot, and clear noodles served with sweet & sour sauce
|Pad Thai
A choice of protein stir fried with rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts, and green onion in tamarind sauce with crushed peanuts on the side
|Pad Kee Mao
A choice of protein stir fried with flat rice noodles, bell pepper, broccoli, tomato, basil, and mushroom in chili-garlic sauce
Chilosos Fresh Mex Kitchen and Cantina
10615 Fry Rd., Cypress
|Popular items
|Egg and Potato Taco
|$3.75
|Egg and Jimmy Dean Taco
|$3.75
|Street Tacos (Plate)
|$10.50
Season's Harvest Cafe
17303 Shaw Road, Cypress
|Popular items
|Bagel & Cream Cheese
|$5.00
Artisan Bagel of your choice with Organic Cream Cheese
|Breakfast Taco
|$7.00
Country Potatoes and Farm Egg Scramble cradled in Whole Wheat Tortilla.
|Hummus Pita Wrap
|$14.00
Roasted Beet Root Hummus, Salad Greens, Shaved Red Onions, French Feta, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Shaved Cabbage, Organic Carrots, and Antioxidant Blend Micro Greens wrapped in a Whole Wheat Pita
Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette and your choice of Himalayan Pink Salt Kettle Chips, Soup or House Salad
BB's Tex-Orleans
26010 Hempstead Rd, Cypress
|Popular items
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Fried Turkey
|$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Shrimp Gumbo & Rice - Quart
|$22.99
Gulf shrimp, celery, onions, bell pepper, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
CoCo Crepes
9945 Barker Cypress, Cypress
|Popular items
|White Choc. Raspberry
|$9.95
White chocolate mousse and sliced bananas topped with powdered sugar and raspberry compote
|Creme Brulee
|$9.95
Creme brulee and strawberries topped with caramelized sugar, powdered sugar and chocolate sauce
|S'mores
|$8.95
Mini marshmallows, graham cracker crumbs and chocolate chips topped with powdered sugar, 3 torched large marshmallows and drizzled with chocolate sauce
Frio Grill and The Barn
16410 Mueschke Rd, Cypress
|Popular items
|Pecan Bourbon Chicken
|$17.95
A marinated all white meat chicken breast crusted in west Texas pecans and pan seared to perfection, served over a garlic mash puree with a light bacon bourbon reduction
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$19.95
Hand pressed seasoned steak, served with mashed potatoes and gravy and a side of your choice
|Frio Burger
|$10.95
A half pound burger seasoned to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion (add cheese or bacon for $1 each)
Krab Kingz Cypress
12640 Telge Rd Suite D, Cypress
|Popular items
|#6 Small Shrimp Platter
|$17.99
|#3 Half & Half Platter
|$27.99
|#2 Krab & Shrimp Platter
|$37.99
Hailey's Italian Restaurant
10730 Barker Cypress Rd Suite E, Cypress
|Popular items
|Reyes Chipotle Pasta
|$15.99
Penne pasta, asparagus, red bell peppers, mushrooms, peas, cilantro and chicken in a spicy chipotle cream sauce.
|Pasta Verona
|$15.99
Penne pasta, sundried tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, black olives and sautéed chicken tossed with olive oil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.
|Spaghetti & Meatball
|$12.99
Traditional homemade meatballs in a delicious pomodoro sauce.
Creekwood Grill
12710 Telge Rd., Cypress
|Popular items
|Wheelhouse
|$13.29
Sauteed mushrooms, blue cheese crumbles, sliced bacon, A1 Steak sauce, lettuce, and mayo on a jalapeno cheddar bun
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.29
Chicken tenders lightly battered and fried. Served with your choice of dippin' sauce and one side
|Texas Cobb
|$9.99
House salad mix with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, chopped tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, boiled egg and ranch dressing
Burro & Bull
25618 NW Frwy 3B, Cypress
|Popular items
|Smoked Brisket Tacos
|$14.50
(2) Smoked Brisket Tacos on a Flour Tortilla, Dressed with Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Served with (1) Side
|Cream Corn
Creamy Green Chile Corn
|3-Meat Plate
|$24.50
Choice of (3) Smoked Meats and (2) Sides. Served with choice of Texas Toast, Flour Tortillas, or Corn Tortillas
Local Table
10535 Fry Road, Cypress
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger Americana
|$14.00
Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, cheddar.
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
All-natural chicken, whole-wheat tortilla, avocado, Cuban black beans, lettuce, tomato, feta, chipotle chili sauce.
|Lemon Pasta
|$14.00
Angel hair pasta tossed in lemon zest and olive oil with capers, crushed red pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic toast.
Edojin Sushi
12344 Barker Cypress Road suite 210, Cypress
|Popular items
|Shaggy Dog
|$11.00
Includes Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce.
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
Includes tofu and dried seaweed
|Gyoza
|$6.00
Includes Ponzu Sauce
Alicia’s Mexican Grille- Cypress
26326 Northwest Freeway, Cypress
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$9.95
|Reg. Queso
|$6.95
Voodoo Doughnut - Cypress
9320 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress
|Popular items
|Chocolate Ring
|$1.25
Raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting
|Raised Glazed
|$1.00
Raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
|Portland Cream
|$2.25
Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate and two eyeballs, representing the vision of the great city of Portland.
Russo's New York Pizzeria
10615 Fry Rd Bldg, Cypress
|Popular items
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$15.00
Homemade fettuccine pasta swirled in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce.
|Mozzarella Fritti
|$13.00
Fresh-cut Wisconsin mozzarella, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
|Jumbo Liberty Wings
|$15.00
Jumbo wings baked or fried. Flavors:
lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, or spicy hot buffalo
Texas Mesquite Grill
27104 Northwest Fwy,, Cypress
Russo's New York Pizzeria
28610 Highway 290, Cypress
Grupo Herrera Catering
26326 NW Freeway, Cypress
Galiana's Tex Mex
24110 U.S. 290, Cypress
Marvino's Italian Kitchen
24002 Northwest Freeway, Cypress
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE
12503 TELGE RD, CYPRESS
Barrel 74 Food Truck
891 Atlantis Lane, Crystal Beach
Dario's Steakhouse
14315 Cypress Rosehill Road, Cypress