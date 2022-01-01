Beaumont restaurants you'll love
Must-try Beaumont restaurants
350 Pine Street Suite 115, Beaumont
|Popular items
|Burger & Fries
|$10.00
6oz ground brisket blend/ sweet bun / cheddar cheese / lettuce / tomato / fries
|Tex Meaux Nachos
|$8.00
corn chips / shredded cheese / lettuce / tomato / queso / pico de gallo
|Mexican Street Taco
|$2.95
corn tortilla, pico de gallo
Rao's Bakery - Calder
2596 Calder Avenue, Beaumont
|Popular items
|Carmella Latte
|$5.15
Latte w/ caramel, french vanilla & whip cream
|Bagged Sugar Cookies
|$12.00
Bagged Glazed Sugar Cookies
Luke's Bar and Grill
2325 Calder Ave, Beaumont
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$11.95
|Veggie Taco
|$13.00
|Cobbler
|$7.95
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DaddiO's Burger
4230 Calder Ave, Beaumont
|Popular items
|Maui Burger
|$7.99
Grilled pineapple, teriyaki glaze, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion
|Diablo Burger
|$7.99
Chipotle sauce, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, on a jalapeño cheese bun, dressed, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion
|Goat Cheese Burger
|$7.99
Creamy Goat cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion
SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Novrozsky's Beaumont
3925 Dowlen, Beaumont
|Popular items
|Southwest Turkey Buger
|$7.99
Ground white turkey on a Jalapeño Bun w/Chipotle Ranch, avocado, L, T, O, with pepper jack cheese and bacon
|Kid Chicken Strips
|$3.99
Children 12 years and under. Served with fries
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$7.99
Fresh, all natural hromone free beef served on your choice of bread
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rockin' A Cafe
3520 W Cardinal Dr, Beaumont
|Popular items
|Grilled Fish
|$12.00
Seasoned and grilled on our grill. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$12.00
Hand battered Texas Favorite. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
|Smothered Pork Chops Special
|$9.93
Cooked in our own pork gravy with onions.
Rodair Bar and Grill
6701 Jade Ave, Port Arthur
|Popular items
|Grilled chicken breast
|$14.99
8 oz. grilled chicken breast basted with garlic herb butter & served with rice & seasonal vegetables
|Queso Blanco & Chips
|$7.99
Jack Cheese, roasted Hatch chilies & chips
|Chicken fried steak
|$15.99
Crispy chicken fried steak served with green chili mashed potatoes, cream gravy & creole green beans
ICE CREAM
Rao's Bakery - Dowlen
4440 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont
|Popular items
|Vanilla Latte
Latte w/ Vanilla
|Small Fruit Tart
|$2.35
Sugar cookie shell with custard inside and fruit on top.
|Zummo Kolache w/ Cheese
|$1.95
Zummo party link wrapped up on our sweet dough.
Rao's Bakery - Baptist Hospital
3080 College Street, Beaumont
|Popular items
|Carmella Frappe
Blended coffee based Caramel & vanilla frap
|Empanada
|$1.15
Filled with cubed apple.
HAMBURGERS
Willy Burger
5535 Calder Ave, Beaumont
|Popular items
|Huck Finn
|$8.99
A true culinary masterpiece… we start with our regular hamburger topped with three slices of fresh green apple, crispy bacon, feta cheese, fresh leaf spinach, sriracha mayo and finished with a blackberry reduction. Ooooooo talk to me Mama! Now we doin sumthin!
|BLEU CHEESE BACON BURGER
|$8.99
Are you kidding me? Our juicy burger topped with aged bleu cheese, 3 strips of bacon and finished off with lettuce and tomato. WOW-WEE!
|FRIES
|$2.99
Salted shoestring fries
The Avenue Curbside Cafe
1701 Calder Ave, Beaumont
|Popular items
|SMALL BLACK EYE (12OZ)
|$3.80
Avenue House Blend Coffee w/ Double Shot of Avenue Espresso.
|SMALL CHAI LATTE (12OZ)
|$4.80
Rishi Masala Chai tea and steamed milk.
PIZZA
Crown Pizza
5535 Calder Ave, Beaumont
|Popular items
|CROWN SUPREME
|$13.95
Hand crushed San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh chopped garlic, shredded mozzarella, Italian fennel sausage, dry-aged pepperoni, chopped onion, red & green bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms.
New York Pizza and Pasta - Neches
790 Neches St, Beaumont
For the Love of Foods
2505 Nederland Ave., Nederland
|Popular items
|Pick Me Upper
|$7.95
Apples, Pears, Pineapples, Lemon
|Blueberry Cobbler
|$1.50
Energy Ball
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls
|$1.50
Energy Ball
City Limits
8399 Fannett Rd, Beaumont, TX 77705-----, Beaumont
For the Love of Foods Beaumont
3695 Calder, Beaumont
|Popular items
|Chocolate Peanut Butter
|$1.50
Energy Ball
|Bruschetta Pizza
|$14.85
Pizza
|Weight Loss
|$7.95
Apples, Celery, Cucumbers, Spinach
Hearsay Beaumont
461 Bowie St, Beaumont
Rooters Drive Thru
3520 W Cardinal Dr, Beaumont, TX 77705, Beaumont
Modelo's Sports Cantina
3871 Stagg Drive SUITE 203, Beaumont
Texas Ranch Restaurant #2
2510 I-10 Frontage Rd, Beaumont
Texas Ranch Restaurant #4
2510 Interstate 10 Frontage Road, Beaumont
Texas Ranch Restaurant #5
2510 I-10 Frontage Rd, Beaumont
Texas Ranch Restaurant #3
2510 I-10 Frontage Rd, Beaumont