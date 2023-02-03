Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Rao's Bakery Baptist Hospital

review star

No reviews yet

3080 College Street

Beaumont, TX 77701

Popular Items

Vanilla Latte
Carmella Latte
White Chocolate Mocha

Grab & Go

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Whole Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.75

Fresh squeesed Orange Juice

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.79

SAN PELLEGRINO

$2.25Out of stock

Cup of water

$0.35

Drip Coffee & Xtras

Brewed coffee

Brewed coffee

Fresh hot drip coffee

Café Au Lait

French roast coffee w/ steamed heavy cream

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

illy cold brew still or Nirto infused

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

Refreshing cold coffee sweetended with pure cane light on cream

Torani Flavors

Drink flavorings

X-Shot Espresso

$0.99

Whip Cream

$0.70

Java-To-Go

$17.95

96oz of brewed coffee

Red Eye

$3.89+

Brewed coffee with a shot of espresso ontop

Espresso based

Al Pacino latte

Al Pacino latte

Latte w/ chocolate, amaretto & coconut

Americano

Italian styel drip coffee

Café Latte

Café Latte

Espresso based drink w/ stemamed milk and a little froth ontop

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

Espresso based drink w/ equal parts stemamed milk to froth

Carmella Latte

Carmella Latte

Latte w/ caramel, french vanilla & whip cream

Dark Chocolate Mocha

Dark Chocolate Mocha

Latte w/ dark chocolate & whip cream

Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

Chai latte with espresso

Espresso Double

Espresso Double

$2.75

illy espresso

Flat White

Flat White

$4.35

Equal parts espresso & stemed milk w/ micro-froth ontop

Salted Caramel Mocha

Salted Caramel Mocha

Latte w/ salted caramel, chcolate & whip cream

Snickers Latte

Snickers Latte

Latte w/ hazelnut, caramel, chocolate & whip cream

Tuxedo Mocha

Tuxedo Mocha

Latte w/ white & dark chocolate. Whip cream ontop

Vanilla Bean Latte

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

Latte w/ Vanilla

White Chocolate Mocha

Frozen Drinks

Carmella Frap

Carmella Frap

Blended coffee based Caramel & vanilla frap

Kona Mocha

Kona Mocha

Blended coffee based chocolate frap

Salted Carmel Mocha Frap

Salted Carmel Mocha Frap

Blended coffee based salted caramel & chocolate frap

Snickers Frap

Snickers Frap

Blended coffee based hazelnut, caramel & chocolate frap

Vanilla Bean Frappe

Vanilla Frap

Vanilla Frap

Blended coffee based vanilla frap

Non-Coffee drinks

Hot Tea

Hot Chocolate

London Fog Latte

Earl grey tea steamed milk & vanilla

Spiced Chai Latte

Spiced Chai Latte

Hot Chocolate Java-To-Go

$30.00

Iced Tea*

Freshly brewed unsweet

Italian Soda*

Italian Soda*

Sparkeling water with your choice of flavoring.

Smoothies

Strawberry Bannana Smoothie

$4.85

Superfruit Smoothie

$4.85
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.85

Frozen Lemonades

$4.85

Seasonal Espresso Based

Mardi Gras Mocha

Out of stock

Rao's Signature Mardi Gras drink has bananas fasters syrup with white chocolate sauce, espresso and steamed milk. This drink is topped with whip cream and Mardi Gras colored sugar.

Voodoo Mocha

Voodoo Mocha

Out of stock

Rao's Signature Mardi Gras drink is a combination of Banana Foster syrup, Dark chocolate sauce with steamed milk and espresso. This drink is topped with whip cream and mardi gras colored sugar

Banana Nut Latte

Out of stock

Love Potion #9

Nutty Bunny Mocha

Almond Roca Mocha

Out of stock

Irish Cream Latte

Lucky Charms Latte

Peppermint Mocha

Raspberry White Mocha

S'mores Mocha

Sweet Nothing Latte

Sea Salt Vanilla Cream Breve

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Cream Muffin

Blueberry Cream Muffin

$3.25

Muffin with blueberry's and cream cheese inside.

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$3.25Out of stock
Blueberry Bran Muffin

Blueberry Bran Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

We use a nut grain for this and add blueberry's to sweeten it up.

Blueberry Cranberry Cream Muffin

Blueberry Cranberry Cream Muffin

$3.25

Cranberry's Blueberry's and cream cheese Muffin

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.25Out of stock
Pecan Cream Muffin

Pecan Cream Muffin

$3.25

Muffin with pecans and cream cheese on the top.

Strawberry Cream Muffin

Strawberry Cream Muffin

$3.25

Strawberry flavored muffin with cream cheese and strawberry jam on top.

1 Dz Assorted Muffins

$33.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cream cheese Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate chocolate chip Muffin

$3.50

Apple cinnamon Muffin

$3.50

Banana Nut

$3.25

Pastry's

Empanada

Empanada

$1.15Out of stock

Filled with cubed apple.

Lg Cinnamon Roll

Lg Cinnamon Roll

$3.25
Mini Cinnamon Roll

Mini Cinnamon Roll

$1.09

Mini Scone

$1.85
Scone

Scone

$3.25
Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$3.85Out of stock

Cinnamon wheel with toasted pecan half's on top of our signature stick bun smear.

Turnover

Turnover

$4.25

Puff pastry filled with apple slices

Maple Pecan Streusel

$3.50

Strawberry cream croissant

$3.50

Chocolate filled Croissant

$3.50

Hot breakfast

Zummo Kolache w/ Cheese

Zummo Kolache w/ Cheese

$2.15

Zummo party link wrapped up on our sweet dough.

Zummo w/ Jalapeno and cheese

$2.15Out of stock
Bacon, Egg & cheese Wrap

Bacon, Egg & cheese Wrap

$4.75

Eggs, bacon and cheese all wrapped up in a wheat tortilla.

Black bean, egg Jalapeno Wrap

Black bean, egg Jalapeno Wrap

$4.75

Black bean with Jalapeno, scrambled eggs and cheese all wrapped up on one wheat wrap.

Black Bean grilled Chicken Wrap

Black Bean grilled Chicken Wrap

$5.25

Black beans, eggs, grilled chicken and cheese all wrapped up in a wheat tortilla.

Bacon, Egg & cheese Croissant

$4.85
Mini ham and cheese croissant

Mini ham and cheese croissant

$1.85

Mini Croissant with ham and cheese

Ham Egg & cheese Croissant

Ham Egg & cheese Croissant

$5.45
Ham & cheese Croissant

Ham & cheese Croissant

$4.65

Plain Croissant

$3.00Out of stock

Fried items (Kiosk)

Chocolate Donut's*

$0.99

Plain Donut's

$0.99

Apple Fritter's*

$2.85

Mini fried cinnamon roll*

$1.15

Cin Twist

$2.15

Breads

Apple cin Loaf

Apple cin Loaf

$6.50
Bluberry Pound Cake

Bluberry Pound Cake

$7.95

Plain Croissant

$3.00Out of stock
Blueberry Cream Pound cake

Blueberry Cream Pound cake

$7.95Out of stock
Strawberry Cream Pound cake

Strawberry Cream Pound cake

$7.95Out of stock

Bakery case Sweets

Fudge nut brownies

Fudge nut brownies

$2.50
Cake Balls

Cake Balls

$2.25

Pic is of the Italian cream flavor. We also offer red velvet

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$2.50
Macroons*

Macroons*

$2.25

Cookies

Gourmet Cookie

Gourmet Cookie

$2.15
Decorated Sugar cookie

Decorated Sugar cookie

$2.75

Sugar cookies with seasonal decorations using buttercream icing.

1dz assorted gourmet cookies

$25.80
Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$1.10

1 sugar cookie. Shapes and color vary based on season.

Double Decker cookie

Double Decker cookie

$4.50

Two gourmet cookies with buttercream icing in-between layers and seasonal artwork on top.

Gingerbread Cookie Glazed

$1.30

Astro's Deco cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Cupcakes

Wedding Cake cupcake

Wedding Cake cupcake

$2.99

White cake, white buttercream icing and white pearls on top

Grooms Cake cupcake

Grooms Cake cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate cake with chocolate fudge icing and chocolate sprinkles on top.

Red Velvet cupcake

Red Velvet cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

Red Velvet cake with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbs on top.

Seasonal White cupcake

Seasonal White cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

White cake with seasonal decorations on top.

Carrot Cake cupcake

Carrot Cake cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

Carrot cake with cream cheese icing and a carrot decorated on top.

Seasonal Chocolate cupcake

Seasonal Chocolate cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate cupcake with seasonal decorations on top.

Turtle Fudge cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

Birthday party cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

12 bakery case cupcakes (not custom orders)

$24.00

Cold case desserts

Dipped Strawberry

Dipped Strawberry

$2.25

Dipped in a dark chocolate truffle

Napoleon Heart

Napoleon Heart

$7.15Out of stock

Puff pastry filled w/ bavarian cream & strawberry slices

Small Fruit Tart

Small Fruit Tart

$2.50

Sugar cookie shell with custard inside and fruit on top.

Large Fruit Tart

Large Fruit Tart

$4.75

Lg cookie shell custard filled with fruit ontop

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$5.50Out of stock
Cannoli

Cannoli

$2.99
Cream Horn

Cream Horn

$4.15
Cheeze Cake Balls

Cheeze Cake Balls

$2.25
Small Eclair

Small Eclair

$1.99Out of stock
Large Eclair

Large Eclair

$3.99Out of stock
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.75Out of stock
Mousse Brownie Heart

Mousse Brownie Heart

$5.99

Stacked brownie with mousse filling and whip cream on top.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$3.75Out of stock
Trifle Cup

Trifle Cup

$4.75

Fruit, vanilla putting, whip cream and cake all in one cup....

Macroons*

Macroons*

$2.25

Pie slice

Keylime pie slice

Keylime pie slice

$5.50
Pecan Pie Slice

Pecan Pie Slice

$5.50
Chocolate Silk Pie Slice

Chocolate Silk Pie Slice

$6.25

Pumpkin pie Slice

$4.95Out of stock

Cheesecake's baby/slice

Sicilian Cheesecake slice

Sicilian Cheesecake slice

$6.50Out of stock

Strawberry baby cheesecake

$6.99
Turtle Fudge baby cheesecake

Turtle Fudge baby cheesecake

$6.99

Chocolate Mousse baby cheesecake

$6.99
Raspberry dream baby cheesecake

Raspberry dream baby cheesecake

$6.99

Cake's baby/slices

Chocolate Lovers baby cake

Chocolate Lovers baby cake

$8.25

Chocolate cake, fudge icing and strawberry's on top.

Chocolate Mousse baby cake

Chocolate Mousse baby cake

$9.00

Chocolate cake with mousse icing

Eclipse baby cake

Eclipse baby cake

$9.50

White cake buttercream icing with bavarian cram filling and chocolate ganache on top.

Italian Cream baby cake

Italian Cream baby cake

$8.25

Italian cream cake iced with cream cheese icing and nuts on side.

Red Velvet baby cake

Red Velvet baby cake

$8.25

Red Velvet cake with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbs around side.

Strawberry Cream baby cake

Strawberry Cream baby cake

$8.25

White cake with strawberry filling and iced with strawberry cream icing.

Tres Leches slice

$9.50Out of stock

Whole Sandwich

Whole sandwiches come with ruffles on the side.
Combo #4 Whole/Soup

Combo #4 Whole/Soup

$12.25Out of stock
Combo #3 Whole/Fruit

Combo #3 Whole/Fruit

$11.50Out of stock
Pesto Turkey Bacon & Swiss

Pesto Turkey Bacon & Swiss

$8.25

Sliced turkey breast, bacon and swiss cheese ,with pesto.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Chicken breast, hard boiled eggs, onions, fresh parsley, relish, celery, green onions, mayo, black pepper, kosher salt.

Egg & Olive Salad Sandwich

$7.95

An old family recipe. Hard boiled eggs, green olives􀂑 mayo, fresh parsley, onions, black pepper, kosher salt.

Sicilian Tuna Sandwish

Sicilian Tuna Sandwish

$7.95

Discovered by family in Rome. White albacore tuna, roma tomatoes, black olives, green onions, shredded mozzarella, olive oil & lemon juice, fresh parsley, black pepper, kosher salt, & a dash of mayo.

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$7.95Out of stock

Mama Concetta's favorite. Cheddar cheese, diced pimento, mayo, black pepper and parsley.

Muffaleta Sandwich

Muffaleta Sandwich

$9.25

Rao's version of the Italian Muffuletta. Made on our own seasoned focaccia bread with Italian mortadella, Genoa salami and ham covered in provolone and topped with Grandpa Maceo's Sicilian olive relish.

Grilled Chicken Basil

Grilled Chicken Basil

$8.95

Grilled chicken breast, basil, bacon and provolone cheese with mayo. We recommend this panini on Focaccia Bread.

The Giacomo

$9.25

Juicy pulled roast beef r1arinated in it's own juice and topped with swiss cheese served on our New Orleans Po'boy Bread and spicy spread► Au jus served on the side. For those who don't like the spice order The Giacomo Original.

Ham & Provolone

$7.95Out of stock

Side items

Chips

$1.10

Cup Soup

$4.50

Soup of the day

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$3.75

Yogurt cup

$3.95

Salad Cups

Chicken salad cup

$4.25

Chicken breast, hard boiled eggs, onions, fresh parsley, relish, celery, green onions, mayo, black pepper, kosher salt.

Egg & Olice Cup

$4.25

An old family recipe. Hard boiled eggs, green olives􀂑 mayo, fresh parsley, onions, black pepper, kosher salt.

Pimento Cheese Cup

$4.25

Mama Concetta's favorite. Cheddar cheese, diced pimento, mayo, black pepper and parsley.

Sicilian Tuna Cup

$4.25

Discovered by family in Rome. White albacore tuna, roma tomatoes, black olives, green onions, shredded mozzarella, olive oil & lemon juice, fresh parsley, black pepper, kosher salt, & a dash of mayo.

1lb Chicken Salad

$10.95

1lb Sicilian Tuna

$10.95Out of stock

1lb Pimento cheese salad

$10.95Out of stock

1lb Egg & Olive salad

$10.95Out of stock

Large Kingcakes

Each regular king cake comes with the following extras: 3 strands of Mardi Gras beads. Plastic baby sealed and packaged separately. Also, a King cake history flyer.
Blueberry Cream King cake

Blueberry Cream King cake

$30.95Out of stock

Cinnamon Cream King cake

$28.95
Cinnamon King cake

Cinnamon King cake

$28.95Out of stock

Raspberry Cream King cake

$30.95Out of stock
Strawberry Cream King cake

Strawberry Cream King cake

$30.95

Voodoo King cake

$34.95

Cream cheese filling with chocolate chips inside and topped with fudge icing and toasted coconut shavings

Crawfish King cake

$42.95

Oreo King cake

$34.95

Mini Kingcakes

Cinnamon CC Petit Lafitte

$9.50

Strawberry CC Petit Lafitte

$9.50

Praline Mini KC (NEW)

$4.95

Strawberry CC Mini KC (NEW)

$4.95

Traditional Plain Mini KC (NEW)

$4.95

Kingcake bites

Kingcake balls

$1.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3080 College Street, Beaumont, TX 77701

Directions

Gallery
Rao's Bakery - Baptist Hospital image
Rao's Bakery - Baptist Hospital image
Rao's Bakery - Baptist Hospital image
Rao's Bakery - Baptist Hospital image

