Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Southern
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Rockin' A Cafe 3520 W Cardinal Dr

126 Reviews

$

3520 W Cardinal Dr

Beaumont, TX 77705

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Rockin' A Burger 1/2 lb.
Baked Chicken
Taco Soup w/Chips

Salads

Fried Chicken Salad

$8.95

Fried chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, peppers, and jack cheese.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.95

Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, peppers, and jack cheese.

Chef Salad

$10.95

Chicken, ham, cheese, eggs, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.

Soups & Gumbos

Taco Soup w/Chips

$5.95

Ground meat, corn, pintos, tomatoes, and jack cheese.

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$7.95

Cajun-style gumbo.

Shrimp Gumbo

$8.95

House-made Gumbo with Shrimp

Mixed Gumbo

$9.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

Rockin' A Burger 1/2 lb.

$7.95

(½ lb.) On sourdough bun.

Bunkhouse Burger 1/3 lb.

$5.59

(⅓ lb.) Beef patty on hamburger bun.

Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

$6.99

Fried pork with the works.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Fried Steak Sandwich

$7.50

Texas favorite with a whole steak.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Served on a sourdough bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Served on a sourdough bun.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$5.50

Crispy fried fish sandwich.

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$5.50

Grilled fish sandwich.

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$6.95

Hickory smoked beef brisket served on a sourdough bun.

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$6.95

Hickory smoked beef brisket served on a sourdough bun.

Mexican Food

Queso & Chips

$5.49

House-fried tortilla chips served with queso.

Beef Quesadilla

$7.99

Served with sour cream & cheese.

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Served with sour cream & cheese.

Pulled Pork Tacos

$7.95

Slow Smoked Pork on a Brioche Bun.

Smokehouse Dip

$7.99

Queso with brisket and chips.

Seafood

Fish & Shrimp

$12.50

Hand-battered and fried Gulf Shrimp (6) and Fish (2).

Shrimp

$12.00

Hand-battered and fried Large Gulf Shrimp (10)

Crawfish Etoufee

$9.95Out of stock

House-Made Etoufee with creamy crawfish. Served over rice.

Veggie Plates

One Veggie Plate

$1.50

Choice of (1) veggie.

Two Veggie Plate

$3.00

Choice of (2) veggies.

Three Veggie Plate

$4.50

Choice of (3) veggies.

Four Veggie Plate

$6.00

Choice of (4) veggies.

Extras

Small French Fries

$1.95

Seasoned Fries

Large French Fries

$2.99

Seasoned Fries

Small Onion Rings

$3.99

Fried, battered hand-cut onion rings

Large Onion Rings

$4.99

Fried, battered hand-cut onion rings

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.69Out of stock

Breaded, fried golden brown with marinara dipping sauce.

Desserts

Brownie

$1.00

House made fresh daily.

Chocolate Cake

$1.00

Light icing Chocolate cake.

Lemon Cake

$1.00

Light icing Lemon cake.

Bread Pudding

$1.50

This recipe is over 100 years old.

Apple Cobbler

$1.50

Home-style crispy crust cobbler.

Peach Cobbler

$1.50

Home-style crispy crust cobbler.

Daily Buffet

Baked Chicken

Baked Chicken

$12.00

Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.08

Hand battered Texas Favorite. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Fried Pork Chops

Fried Pork Chops

$11.08

Fresh cut chops. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Grilled Pork Chops

Grilled Pork Chops

$11.08

Fresh cut chops. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Hamburger Steak

Hamburger Steak

$12.00

Slow cooked in our brown gravy with onions. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Ribs

Ribs

$11.08Out of stock

Smoked in our Pit. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Grilled Fish

Grilled Fish

$11.08

Seasoned and grilled on our grill. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

White meat tenders fried crisp. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$10.16

Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Brisket

Brisket

$15.00

Smoked in our Pit. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Fish & Shrimp

$12.50

Served with your choice of (2) sides.

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.00

Tuesday Specials (Chowly)

Smothered Pork Chops Special

Smothered Pork Chops Special

$12.00

Cooked in our own pork gravy with onions.

Wednesday Specials

Fried Chicken Special

$12.00

Hand battered and fried golden brown.

Chicken Tetrazzini Special

Chicken Tetrazzini Special

$12.00Out of stock

Cheese, Chicken and Spaghetti Casserole.

Thursday Specials

Meatloaf Special

Meatloaf Special

$12.00

Cooked in a tomato based gravy.

Pork Roast Special

Pork Roast Special

$12.00

Cooked in our own pork gravy with onions.

Friday Specials

Beef Tips Special

$12.00

Tender cubed beef in our own beef gravy.

Chicken & Dumplings Special

Chicken & Dumplings Special

$12.00

Dumplings and chicken in a slow cooked in a broth.

Fish & Shrimp Special

$12.50

Battered and fried Gulf Shrimp (6) and Fish (2).

Fountain Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.99+
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99+
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.99+
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.99+
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99+
Barq's Root Beer

Barq's Root Beer

$1.84+
Sprite

Sprite

$1.84+
Hi-C Poppin Pink Lemonade

Hi-C Poppin Pink Lemonade

$1.84+
Strawberry Fanta

Strawberry Fanta

$1.84+
Gold Peak Sweetened Green Tea

Gold Peak Sweetened Green Tea

$1.84+
Gold Peak Unsweet Black Tea

Gold Peak Unsweet Black Tea

$1.84+
Gold Peak Sweet Raspberry Tea

Gold Peak Sweet Raspberry Tea

$1.84+
Nestea Southern Sweet Tea

Nestea Southern Sweet Tea

$1.84+

Gallon Drinks

Sweet Tea Gallon

Sweet Tea Gallon

$7.00+
Unsweetened Tea Gallon

Unsweetened Tea Gallon

$7.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 1:30 pm
Friday10:45 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Thanks for coming in today!

Location

3520 W Cardinal Dr, Beaumont, TX 77705

Directions

Gallery
Rockin' A Cafe image
Rockin' A Cafe image
Rockin' A Cafe image
Rockin' A Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Luke's Bar and Grill - Beaumont
orange starNo Reviews
2325 Calder Ave Beaumont, TX 77702
View restaurantnext
Daddio's Burger
orange star4.5 • 804
4230 Calder Ave Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Luke's Bar and Grill Nederland - Luke's Bar and Grill Nederland
orange star4.6 • 64
1039 Nederland Ave Nederland, TX 77627
View restaurantnext
Taco Rey Mexican Food Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 184
1505 Nederland Ave Nederland, TX 77627
View restaurantnext
Novrozsky's
orange starNo Reviews
3016 FM 365 Nederland, TX 77627
View restaurantnext
Pour 09 - 6165 Muela Creek
orange starNo Reviews
6165 Muela Creek Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Beaumont

Novrozsky's
orange star4.5 • 1,443
3925 Dowlen Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Willy Burger
orange star4.6 • 1,313
5535 Calder Ave Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Rao's Bakery - Dowlen Rd - Beaumont
orange star4.4 • 874
4440 Dowlen Rd Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Daddio's Burger
orange star4.5 • 804
4230 Calder Ave Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Crown Pizza - 5535 Calder Ave
orange star4.8 • 703
5535 Calder Ave Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 078 - Beaumont
orange star4.6 • 385
4215 Dowlen Rd Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beaumont
Nederland
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Port Arthur
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Sulphur
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
Lake Charles
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston