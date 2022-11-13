Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch

Daddio's Burger

804 Reviews

$$

4230 Calder Ave

Beaumont, TX 77706

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Fried Chicken Salad
Parm Truffle Fries

Basic Burgers

Hamburger

$6.49

1/3lb “all natural beef” patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion

Cheeseburger

$6.99

1/3lb “all natural beef” patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion. American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, or Swiss

Double Meat Burger

Double Meat Burger

$9.69

Double Cheeseburger

$10.99

Two 1/3lb “all natural beef” patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion. American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, or Swiss

Big Daddy

$13.99

3 all-beef patties, dressed all the way, w/3cheese

Buffalo Burger

$9.99

1/3 lb all natural bison buffalo patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion

Double Buffalo

$16.99

Turkey Burger

$6.99

1/3 lb all white meat turkey patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion

Alaskan Salmon

$7.99

1/4 lb salmon patty dressed with Lemon Pepper Aioli – Lettuce, Tomato, Purple Onion

Black Bean Burger

$7.69

Vegetarian patty, dressed, with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, purple onion

Favorite Burgers

Classic Bacon Cheddar Burger

$8.49

Applewood-Smoked Bacon, cheddar cheese, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion

Avocado Swiss Burger

$8.99

Sliced avocado, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Fried Egg Burger

$7.69

Fried egg, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Hickory Burger

$7.69

Hickory BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese & purple onion.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.49

Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion

Goat Cheese Burger

$8.99

Creamy Goat cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Bacon Bleu

$8.99

Applewood-smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, & chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Diablo Burger

$8.49

Chipotle sauce, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, on a jalapeño cheese bun, dressed, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Chili Burger

$8.49

Chili with cheddar cheese and purple onions

Green Chile Burger

$8.49

Roasted green chilies, Devil sauce. Pepperjack cheese, chipotle, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Maui Burger

$8.49

Grilled pineapple, teriyaki glaze, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Bacon Jam

$8.99

Our housemade bacon-onion jam, Swiss cheese, bacon, mayonnaise.

Mac Daddy

$8.99

Burger, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, a big scoop of macaroni and cheese, and our chipotle sauce.

Oktoberfest

$7.99

Our burger on a pretzel bun, topped with grilled onions, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and our horseradish mayo.

Big Easy

$8.99

Our burger topped with grilled boudain, applewood smoked bacon, pepper Jack cheese, fresh jalapeños, and our chipotle sauce.

Daddy Melt

$7.99

Our burger topped with grilled onions, American and Pepper Jack cheese, chipotle sauce, served on grilled Texas Toast.

Pink Dogwood

$8.99

Housemade pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and our chipotle sauce.

Chicken

Marinated Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

6 oz chicken breast w/Mayo, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion

Aloha Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Grilled pineapple, teriyaki glaze, Swiss cheese, dressed w/Mayo

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Marinated chicken w/sliced avocado, dressed w/Mayo

Mushroom Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Marinated chicken, sauteed mushrooms, dressed with/Mayo

Dave's Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Marinated chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, chipotle sauce, dressed

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Marinated chicken, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, buffalo sauce, dressed.

Fried Chicken Strip Sandwich

$7.99

Dressed, w/Daddio’s Sauce

Chicken Strip Basket

$8.99

4 strips of fried chicken tenders, your choice – BBQ Sauce, Daddio’s sauce, or Honey Mustard, w/fries

Nashville Chicken

$9.49

Fried chicken breast, dipped in a spicy sauce, served on a bun with mayo and pickles.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Fried chicken breast, breaded and fried on a bun, with Daddio's sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Salads

House Salad

$6.99

Romaine mix, tomato, cucumber, purple onion & cheddar cheese.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

House Salad with marinated chicken breast

DaddiO Salad

$12.99

House Salad with marinated chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, and avocado slices

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

House Salad with fried chicken tenders

Fried Chicken DaddiO Salad

$12.99

Burger Salad

$10.99

Burger DaddiO Salad

$12.99

Buffalo Salad

$12.99

Buffalo DaddiO Salad

$14.99

Salmon Salad

$10.99

Salmon DaddiO Salad

$12.99

Sides

Fries

$2.89+

Cheddar Cheese Fries

$4.49+

Hand Cut fries topped with melted Cheddar cheese and served with homemade ranch dressing.

Parm Truffle Fries

$3.99+

with Idaho potatoes

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.49+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.69+

Brussel Sprouts

$3.79

Roasted and flash fried

Parmesan Truffled Brussel Sprouts

$4.69

Roasted and flash fried and parmesan truffled

Onion Strings

$3.69+

Frito Pie

$7.49

Bowl of Chili (16oz)

$7.49

With cheddar and onions

Chips

$1.69

Waffle Fries

Nashville Fries

Seasoned waffle cut fries with melted Monterey Jack cheese and a drizzle of spicy Nashville sauce.

Kid's Only

Kid's Cheeseburger with Fries

$4.99

Includes drink – 12 and under

Kid's 2pc Chicken Strips with Fries

$3.99

Includes drink – 12 and under

Kid's 6pc Mini Corn Dogs with Fries

$3.99

Includes drink – 12 and under

Kid's Grilled Cheese with Fries

$3.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Extra Dressing

Ranch

$0.99

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.99

DaddiO's Sauce

$0.99

Chipotle

$0.99

Hickory Sauce

$0.69

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Italian

$0.69

(À la Carte)

Gluten (BUN ONLY)

$1.00

Jal (BUN ONLY)

$0.69

Wheat (BUN ONLY)

$0.50

Egg (BUN ONLY)

$0.50

Beef Patty

$3.99

Buffalo Patty

$5.99

Chicken Breast

$4.99

Black Bean Patty

$3.50

Salmon Patty

$4.49

Turkey Patty

$3.49

Chicken Strip (1)

$1.49

Fried Egg

$0.69

CUP Avocado

$1.89

CUP Jalapenos

$0.49

CUP Grilled Onions

$0.39

Bacon (2 Slice)

$1.89

Chili (4 oz.)

$1.89

CUP Mushrooms

$1.99

CUP Hickory

$0.69

Whole Jalapeno

$0.49

Mac & Cheese (4oz)

$1.89

Boudain

$1.89

Bacon Jam

$1.89

HotDog

Chicago Dog

$7.99

All Beef Frankfurter on a toasted bun with mustard, tomatoes, onions, pickles, pepperoncini peppers.

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.99

All Beef Frankfurter on a toasted bun with chili, cheddar, and red onions.

Mac Attack

$7.99

All Beef Frankfurter with white cheddar macaroni and cheese, chili, and bacon bits.

New Yorker Dog

$6.99

All Beef Frankfurter on a toasted bun with mustard, sauerkraut, and grilled onions.

New Mexico Dog

$7.99

All beef frankfurter on a toasted bun with chipolte ranch, pepper jack cheese, roasted green chiles, and fresh jalapenos.

Hot Diggity Dog

$7.99

All beef frankfurter on a toasted bun with chipotle ranch, sriracha sauce, pepper jack cheese, avocado, jalapenos, and hot Cheetos.

Kowabunga

$7.99

All beef frankfurter on a toasted bun with teriyaki sauce, swiss cheese, 2 grilled pineapples, and grilled onions.

John Dutton

$7.99

All beef frankfurter on a toasted bun with hickory BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, diced onions, pickles, and onion strings.

Seattle Dog

$7.99

All beef frankfurter on a toasted bun with chipotle ranch, goat cheese, grilled onions, and bacon jam.

Cheeseburger Dog

$6.99

All Beef Frankfurter on a toasted bun with cheddar cheese, mustard, ketchup, diced onions, pickles, and fries.

Plain Dog

$5.99

Drinks and Desserts

Soft Drink / Tea

$2.89

Kids Drink

$0.89

Shake

$4.69

Hand dipped DChocolate or Vanilla Ice Cream w/whipped cream on top.

Malt

$4.99

Hand dipped Chocolate or Vanilla Ice Cream w/whipped cream on top.

Float

$4.49

Hand dipped Vanilla Ice Cream w

Cookie

$1.79

House Baked Chocolate Chip

Water Cup

Cup of Ice

Root Beer (Bottle)

$2.99

Water (Bottle)

$1.69

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.49

Beer

Domestic

$4.59

Premium

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4230 Calder Ave, Beaumont, TX 77706

Directions

Gallery
DaddiO's Burger image
DaddiO's Burger image

Similar restaurants in your area

Luke's Bar and Grill - Beaumont
orange starNo Reviews
2325 Calder Ave Beaumont, TX 77702
View restaurantnext
Rockin' A Cafe - 3520 W Cardinal Dr
orange star4.8 • 126
3520 W Cardinal Dr Beaumont, TX 77705
View restaurantnext
Luke's Bar and Grill Nederland - Luke's Bar and Grill Nederland
orange star4.6 • 64
1039 Nederland Ave Nederland, TX 77627
View restaurantnext
Novrozsky's
orange starNo Reviews
3016 FM 365 Nederland, TX 77627
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Beaumont

Novrozsky's
orange star4.5 • 1,443
3925 Dowlen Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Willy Burger
orange star4.6 • 1,313
5535 Calder Ave Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Rao's Bakery - Dowlen Rd - Beaumont
orange star4.4 • 874
4440 Dowlen Rd Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Crown Pizza - 5535 Calder Ave
orange star4.8 • 703
5535 Calder Ave Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 078 - Beaumont
orange star4.6 • 385
4215 Dowlen Rd Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
MacKenzie's Pub - Beaumont
orange star4.5 • 131
229 Dowlen Rd Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beaumont
Nederland
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Port Arthur
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Sulphur
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
Lake Charles
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston