Lafayette restaurants you'll love

Lafayette's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Must-try Lafayette restaurants

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

454 Heymann Blvd, Lafayette

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
9" Apple$23.00
Granny smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our crust and topped with our house made apple crumble.
9" Chocolate Cream$23.00
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings.
4" Key Lime$4.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling.
The French Press Lafayette image

 

The French Press Lafayette

214 East Vermilion Street, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Fish Poboy$13.50
Chicken Strips$5.00
Boudin Ball Poboy$12.50
KOK Wings & Things image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

KOK Wings & Things

405 E University Ave, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (616 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breaded Wings
Traditional Bone-in Wings breaded served w/ fries
Fish Sliders$11.99
3 pieces of fried fish served on hawaiian rolls w/ fries
Fountain Drink$2.79
Soft Drink
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

2010 Johnston St, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (1330 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Tuesday$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
Fajita Pack$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
Tailgate Fajita Pack$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
AwwShucks image

 

AwwShucks

1000 Breakwater Drive, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jacked Up (1/2 Dz)$15.00
A blend of cheeses, jalapeños, and bacon on top of a char-grilled oyster
JazzFest (1/2 Dz)$20.00
Flavorful chargrilled oyster topped with a blend of creamy cheeses and spinach, dressed with Louisiana crawfish and crab meat.
The O.G. (1/2 Dz)$13.00
Creamy garlic butter sauce topped with shredded Parmesan cheese on top of a char-grilled oyster
Blanchard’s BBQ image

 

Blanchard’s BBQ

2023 W. Pinhook Rd., Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
mac n cheese$3.00
mac n cheese
smoked potato salad$3.00
smoked potato salad
chipotle slaw$2.00
chipotle slaw
Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant

900 Jefferson St, Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Butter Lettuce Salad$10.00
Whole head of live butter lettuce, tarragon ranch, bacon, blue cheese, tomato relish, and furikake
Roasted Beet Salad$10.00
Marinated roasted beets with greens, grapefruit, avocado, and spiced cashews.
Awesome Rolls$10.00
Ginger Gulf shrimp and shredded mojo pork with pickled vegetables and cilantro in crispy spring rolls served with Awesome Sauce.
Half Shell Oyster House image

 

Half Shell Oyster House

109 Old Camp Road, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bowl Gumbo$12.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
Crab Cakes$15.00
Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.
Oyster Rockefeller 1/2 DZ$11.50
Topped with fresh spinach, cream cheese, herbs and Pernod, then baked and finished with Parmesan cheese.
Pizza Artista image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizza Artista

5409 Johnston Street, Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (1838 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Pizza$6.45
Choose any one, traditional topping! Extra, Deluxe and Premium toppings cost extra.
Five Cheese$9.75
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Asiago-Parmesan, Feta, Cheddar
Margherita$8.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Whole Roasted Garlic, Basil
Viva La Waffle image

 

Viva La Waffle

101 Liberty Ave, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic$7.49
fried chicken. viva sauce. pickles.
Chicky Chickey Parm Parm$7.99
Our signature waffle with melted shredded mozzarella, buttermilk fried chicken, marinara sauce and parmesan cheese.
Rosceaux$7.99
fried chicken. hot honey. blue cheese coleslaw.
Shinto Japanese Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Shinto Japanese Restaurant

3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (2058 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Miso Soup$2.00
Soybean paste broth with seaweed, tofu, and green onions.
LSU Champs Roll$13.75
Snow crab, shrimp tempura, and crunchy. Topped with crab stick, avocado, eel sauce, chili sauce and spicy mayo.
Haley’s Roll$12.50
Deep-fried roll with snow crab, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, and avocado. Drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Bon Temps Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • STEAKS

Bon Temps Grill

1211 West Pinhook, Lafayette

Avg 4.7 (2833 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crawfish Etouffee Pot Pie$14.95
Homemade pie crust filled with Ms. Gloria's famous crawfish étouffée. Served with your choice of side.
Mesquite Grilled Meatloaf$11.95
Homemade Southern style meatloaf. Mesquite grilled and served over our signature red hot potatoes.
Loaded Bacon Cheese Burger$10.95
Hideaway On Lee image

 

Hideaway On Lee

407 Lee Ave, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
california love$7.00
smash burger, american cheese, secret sauce, pickles
mexicali love$8.00
smash burger, avocado, pico, american cheese, secret sauce
smokestack lightnin'$9.00
smash burger, sharp cheddar, onion rings, bacon and house made bbq sauce
Crust Pizza Co. Lafayette image

 

Crust Pizza Co. Lafayette

4243 Ambassador Caffery PkySTE 101, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10" The Bee Sting
Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Bacon, and Mike's Hot Honey
10" Pepperoni
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella
10" BYO Pizza
Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!
RocknBowl® - LFT image

 

RocknBowl® - LFT

905 Jefferson Street, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brick and Spoon image

 

Brick and Spoon

3822 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

KOK Wings - Mall

5725 Johnston, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Strips
Fried chicken tenders w/ fries and choice of sauce
Fish Sliders$11.99
3 pieces of fried fish served on hawaiian rolls w/ fries
Naked Wings
Traditional Bone-in Wings served w/ fries
Restaurant banner

 

KOK Wings - Food Truck

5725 Johnston St., Suite 271, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brick and Spoon - Test Account image

 

Brick and Spoon - Test Account

202 S Montauban Drive, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Shobox

2431 West Congress Street, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Fiery Crab - Lafayette

2330 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

HOTEL LAFAYETTE LLC. DBA THE RUINS

1919 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 303, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Cane River Pecan Company

N/A, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
