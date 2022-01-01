Lafayette restaurants you'll love
Lafayette's top cuisines
Must-try Lafayette restaurants
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
454 Heymann Blvd, Lafayette
|Popular items
|9" Apple
|$23.00
Granny smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our crust and topped with our house made apple crumble.
|9" Chocolate Cream
|$23.00
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings.
|4" Key Lime
|$4.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling.
The French Press Lafayette
214 East Vermilion Street, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Fried Fish Poboy
|$13.50
|Chicken Strips
|$5.00
|Boudin Ball Poboy
|$12.50
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
KOK Wings & Things
405 E University Ave, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Breaded Wings
Traditional Bone-in Wings breaded served w/ fries
|Fish Sliders
|$11.99
3 pieces of fried fish served on hawaiian rolls w/ fries
|Fountain Drink
|$2.79
Soft Drink
BURRITOS • TACOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
2010 Johnston St, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Taco Tuesday
|$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
|Fajita Pack
|$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
|Tailgate Fajita Pack
|$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
AwwShucks
1000 Breakwater Drive, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Jacked Up (1/2 Dz)
|$15.00
A blend of cheeses, jalapeños, and bacon on top of a char-grilled oyster
|JazzFest (1/2 Dz)
|$20.00
Flavorful chargrilled oyster topped with a blend of creamy cheeses and spinach, dressed with Louisiana crawfish and crab meat.
|The O.G. (1/2 Dz)
|$13.00
Creamy garlic butter sauce topped with shredded Parmesan cheese on top of a char-grilled oyster
Blanchard’s BBQ
2023 W. Pinhook Rd., Lafayette
|Popular items
|mac n cheese
|$3.00
mac n cheese
|smoked potato salad
|$3.00
smoked potato salad
|chipotle slaw
|$2.00
chipotle slaw
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant
900 Jefferson St, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Butter Lettuce Salad
|$10.00
Whole head of live butter lettuce, tarragon ranch, bacon, blue cheese, tomato relish, and furikake
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$10.00
Marinated roasted beets with greens, grapefruit, avocado, and spiced cashews.
|Awesome Rolls
|$10.00
Ginger Gulf shrimp and shredded mojo pork with pickled vegetables and cilantro in crispy spring rolls served with Awesome Sauce.
Half Shell Oyster House
109 Old Camp Road, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Bowl Gumbo
|$12.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.
|Oyster Rockefeller 1/2 DZ
|$11.50
Topped with fresh spinach, cream cheese, herbs and Pernod, then baked and finished with Parmesan cheese.
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizza Artista
5409 Johnston Street, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Kids Pizza
|$6.45
Choose any one, traditional topping! Extra, Deluxe and Premium toppings cost extra.
|Five Cheese
|$9.75
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Asiago-Parmesan, Feta, Cheddar
|Margherita
|$8.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Whole Roasted Garlic, Basil
Viva La Waffle
101 Liberty Ave, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Classic
|$7.49
fried chicken. viva sauce. pickles.
|Chicky Chickey Parm Parm
|$7.99
Our signature waffle with melted shredded mozzarella, buttermilk fried chicken, marinara sauce and parmesan cheese.
|Rosceaux
|$7.99
fried chicken. hot honey. blue cheese coleslaw.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS
Shinto Japanese Restaurant
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$2.00
Soybean paste broth with seaweed, tofu, and green onions.
|LSU Champs Roll
|$13.75
Snow crab, shrimp tempura, and crunchy. Topped with crab stick, avocado, eel sauce, chili sauce and spicy mayo.
|Haley’s Roll
|$12.50
Deep-fried roll with snow crab, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, and avocado. Drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • STEAKS
Bon Temps Grill
1211 West Pinhook, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Crawfish Etouffee Pot Pie
|$14.95
Homemade pie crust filled with Ms. Gloria's famous crawfish étouffée. Served with your choice of side.
|Mesquite Grilled Meatloaf
|$11.95
Homemade Southern style meatloaf. Mesquite grilled and served over our signature red hot potatoes.
|Loaded Bacon Cheese Burger
|$10.95
Hideaway On Lee
407 Lee Ave, Lafayette
|Popular items
|california love
|$7.00
smash burger, american cheese, secret sauce, pickles
|mexicali love
|$8.00
smash burger, avocado, pico, american cheese, secret sauce
|smokestack lightnin'
|$9.00
smash burger, sharp cheddar, onion rings, bacon and house made bbq sauce
BURRITOS • TACOS
Crust Pizza Co. Lafayette
4243 Ambassador Caffery PkySTE 101, Lafayette
|Popular items
|10" The Bee Sting
Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Bacon, and Mike's Hot Honey
|10" Pepperoni
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella
|10" BYO Pizza
Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!
Brick and Spoon - Test Account
202 S Montauban Drive, Lafayette
Shobox
2431 West Congress Street, Lafayette
Fiery Crab - Lafayette
2330 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette
HOTEL LAFAYETTE LLC. DBA THE RUINS
1919 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 303, Lafayette
Cane River Pecan Company
N/A, Lafayette