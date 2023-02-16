Restaurant header imageView gallery

Adopted Dog Brewing 329 Dulles Dr

review star

No reviews yet

329 Dulles Dr

Lafayette, LA 70501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Snacks

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Pretzel

$10.00

Beer Cheese Nachos

$11.50

Crispy Brussels

$10.50

Curd Sampler

$14.00

Greens

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Mains

Smash Burger

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pressed Italian Sandwich

$13.50

Pressed Turkey BLT Sandwich

$13.50

Pressed Veggie Sandwich

$13.50

Special Burger

$14.00

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Flatbread Pizzas

Italian Flatbread

$15.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.00

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

Brussels Bacon Flatbread

$15.00

Veggie Flatbread

$17.50

Sweets

Rootbeer Float

$9.00

Beignet Bites

$7.00

Real Beer Float

$10.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Chips

$4.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Side of Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side of Buff Sauce

$1.00

Kid's

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Burger

$8.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Beer Menu

Draft Beer

16oz El Jefe

$7.00

16oz 337

$7.00

16oz Doberman Dark

$7.00Out of stock

10oz Krayt

$7.00

10oz Oatmeal Cream Pie

$7.00Out of stock

16oz Sunny as Helles

$7.00

16oz Fleur de Lis

$7.00

10oz Sweetest Cow

$7.00Out of stock

16oz Amber is the Color

$7.00

10oz $1M BFG

$7.00

16oz Hazy Times

$7.00

10oz Sequoia

$7.00

Pony Pour

pony-El Jefe

$4.00

pony-337

$4.00

pony-Doberman Dark

$4.00Out of stock

pony-Krayt

$4.00

pony-Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.00Out of stock

pony-Sunny as Helles

$4.00

pony-Fleur de Lis

$4.00

pony-Sweetest Cow

$4.00Out of stock

pony-Amber is the Color

$4.00

pony-$1M BFG

$4.00

pony-Hazy Times

$4.00

pony-Sequoia

$4.00

Flights

Flight

To Go Beer

4-pack 337

$16.00

4-pack El Jefe

$16.00

4-pack Hazy Times

$16.00

4-pack Sequoia

$16.00

crowler-El Jefe

$15.00

crowler-337

$15.00

crowler-Doberman Dark

$15.00

crowler-Krayt

$15.00

crowler-Oatmeal Cream Pie

$15.00

crowler-Sunny as Helles

$15.00

crowler-Fleur de Lis

$15.00

crowler-Sweetest Cow

$15.00

crowler-Amber is the Color

$15.00

crowler-$1M BFG

$15.00

crowler-Hazy Times

$15.00

crowler-Sequoia

$15.00

Growler Fill

$24.00

Bar

Liquor

Gin

$8.00

Vodka

$8.00

Spiced Rum

$8.00

White Rum

$8.00

Tequila

$8.00

Whiskey

$9.00

Wine + N/A Beverages

Athletic N/A Beer

Run Wild IPA

$5.00

All Out Extra Dark

$5.00

Upside Dawn Golden

$5.00

Free Wave Hazy IPA

$5.00

Wine

Red Wine

$9.00

White Wine

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Dog Menu

Crotch Sniffin' Ale

$3.50

Mailman Malt Lickker

$3.50

IPA Lot in the Yard

$3.50

Tail Chasin' Blonde

$3.50

Merch

Hats

$26.00

Glassware

$9.00

Shirts

$25.00

Coozies

$5.00

Stickers

$2.00

Gratuity Charge

$1.00

Small Bandana

$8.00

Large Bandana

$11.00

Leash

$16.00

Collar

$15.00

Employee Shirt

$20.00

Dog Can Toys

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Microbrewery & restaurant.

Location

329 Dulles Dr, Lafayette, LA 70501

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Louisiana SHOBOX - 2431 West Congress Street
orange starNo Reviews
2431 West Congress Street Lafayette, LA 70506
View restaurantnext
Sunday's Soda Fountain - Sunday's Soda Fountain, LLC
orange starNo Reviews
Sunday's Soda Fountain, LLC Lafayette, LA 70506
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Lafayette 1
orange star4.4 • 1,330
2010 Johnston St Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 319
900 Jefferson St Lafayette, LA 70501
View restaurantnext
Pop's Poboys - 740 Jefferson Street
orange starNo Reviews
740 Jefferson Street Lafayette, LA 70501
View restaurantnext
RocknBowl® de Lafayette
orange starNo Reviews
905 Jefferson Street Lafayette, LA 70501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

Bon Temps Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,833
1211 West Pinhook Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
orange star4.5 • 2,058
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Pizza Artista
orange star4.6 • 1,838
5409 Johnston Street Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Lafayette 1
orange star4.4 • 1,330
2010 Johnston St Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
orange star4.4 • 1,227
109 Old Camp Road Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
KOK Wings & Things - 405 E University Ave
orange star4.5 • 616
405 E University Ave Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lafayette
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
review star
Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Lake Charles
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Sulphur
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Houma
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston