Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Bon Temps Grill

2,833 Reviews

$$

1211 West Pinhook

Lafayette, LA 70503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Alligator Bang Bang

$13.00
Bon Temps Sausage & Boudin Board

Bon Temps Sausage & Boudin Board

$15.00

An array of Louisiana's best sausage and boudin, grilled and served with sliced French bread, charred red onion aioli and creole mustard

Crawfish & Jalapeno Hushpuppies

$11.00Out of stock

Meat Pies

$9.00
NOLA Shrimp & Grits

NOLA Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Gulf shrimp cooked in New Orleans style BBQ sauce, served over roasted jalapeno cheese grits

Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms

Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

Pan seared mushrooms stuffed with Louisiana crawfish, served with tasso pepper gravy

Tuna & Avocado Tarter

Tuna & Avocado Tarter

$15.00

Delicately diced raw tuna served on fresh lime marinated avocado with a citrus ponzu sauce, topped with crispy fried red onions

Crab Dip

$16.00

Boudin Balls

$12.00

Soups & Salads

Blackened Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Blackened Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

Blackened chicken breast served with spicy peanut Thai sauce, mango salsa, peanuts and fresh bib lettuce

Bon Temps Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00
Caesar Salad (no protein)

Caesar Salad (no protein)

$10.00
Caesar Salad (side)

Caesar Salad (side)

$5.00
Chicken & Andouille Gumbo

Chicken & Andouille Gumbo

$8.00+

Corn & Crab Bisque

$9.00+
Creole Cobb Salad

Creole Cobb Salad

$23.00
Grilled Caesar Salad

Grilled Caesar Salad

$19.00
Grilled Vegetable Salad

Grilled Vegetable Salad

$12.00
House Salad (side)

House Salad (side)

$5.00

Large Salad (no protein)

$9.00

Shrimp Creole Cobb

$17.00

Praline Chicken Salad

$17.00

Sunset Gator Salad

$22.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bon Temps Bbq Burger

Bon Temps Bbq Burger

$13.00
Loaded Bacon Cheese Burger

Loaded Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.00

Seasoned and Seared Prime Rib Sandwich

$17.00
Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

$15.00
Grilled Tuna BLT

Grilled Tuna BLT

$16.00
Meatloaf Po-Boy

Meatloaf Po-Boy

$14.00
Bang Bang Po-Boy

Bang Bang Po-Boy

$16.00
Bon Temps Hamburger

Bon Temps Hamburger

$10.00

Mesquite grilled beef patty, lettuce, tomato and red onion aioli with Bon Temp Fryers

Double Decker Burger

$16.00

Smoked Cuban Sammie

$16.00

Catfish Po-Boy

$17.00Out of stock

Test

Seafood

Blackened Flounder

Blackened Flounder

$22.00

Pan-seared tilapia fillet with creole seasoning. Served over fried sage sweet potato mash with your choice of house signature sauce and a side.

Bon Temps Shrimp Tacos

Bon Temps Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Crawfish Enchiladas

$26.00
Crawfish Etouffee Pot Pie

Crawfish Etouffee Pot Pie

$19.00

Homemade pie crust filled with Ms. Gloria's famous crawfish étouffée. Served with your choice of side.

Dinner NOLA Shrimp & Grits

Dinner NOLA Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

(10 pc.) Jumbo shrimp cooked in New Orleans style BBQ sauce. Served over roasted jalapeño cheese grits

Fried Catfish Mon Dieu

$27.00
Grilled Chili Butter Shrimp

Grilled Chili Butter Shrimp

$20.00

Mesquite grilled shrimp skewers glazed with sweet chili honey butter. Served over sage sweet potato mash with your choice of (1) side

Flounder La Fourche

$23.95Out of stock

Pic A Fish

Red Fish

Red Fish

$22.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna

$21.00
Speckled Trout

Speckled Trout

$23.00

Grilled Catfish

$17.00

Grilled Meats

14oz Ribeye

14oz Ribeye

$35.00

Seasoned ribeye grilled to perfection and topped with Bon Temps Maitre de Butter. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

6oz Filet Mignon

6oz Filet Mignon

$32.00

Seasoned filet mignon grilled to perfection and topped with Bon Temps Maitre de Butter. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

8oz Sirloin

8oz Sirloin

$24.00

Seasoned sirloin (8 oz.) grilled to perfection. Topped with Bon Temps Maitre de Butter and your choice of (2) sides.

Sweet Chili and Honey Chicken

Sweet Chili and Honey Chicken

$16.00

Mesquite grilled chicken breast glazed with our sweet chili honey butter. Served with a grilled veggie skewer and your choice of (1) side.

Cajun Jerk Chicken

Cajun Jerk Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

Mesquite grilled chicken breast with blackened seasoning, mango puree, shredded cheddar, and salsa. Served over sage sweet potato mash with your choice of (1) side.

Mesquite Grilled Meatloaf

Mesquite Grilled Meatloaf

$14.00Out of stock

Homemade Southern style meatloaf. Mesquite grilled and served over our signature red hot potatoes.

Boudin Stuffed Pork Chop

$22.00
Half Rack Ribs

Half Rack Ribs

$18.00
Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$25.00
Paneed Chicken Meuniere

Paneed Chicken Meuniere

$18.00

Braised short ribs fricasseed in red wine. Served over jalapeño cheese grits with your choice of (1) side.

Boucherie Board

Boucherie Board

$45.00

Mesquite-grilled sirloin, ribs, shrimp, tuna, sausage, and boudin. Served with your choice of (2) sides.

8oz. Filet Mignon

$38.00

12 oz Prime Rib

$32.00

16oz Prime Rib

$37.00

Seafood Stuffed Duck Breast

$32.00

Pasta & Rice

Blackened Chicken Pasta

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$19.00
Shrimp & Tasso Pasta

Shrimp & Tasso Pasta

$20.00
Alfredo Your Way

Alfredo Your Way

$18.00

Crawfish Etouffee

$18.00

Red Bean & Rice

$14.00

LaFitte's Treasure

$25.95Out of stock

Kids Menu

Chomp Snap Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

Chomp Snap Fish Sticks

$7.95

Gator Cheesy Mac

$6.95

Cheese Burger - Kids

$6.95

Shrimp Plate - Kids

$7.95

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50

Desserts

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

$8.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$8.00

Pecan Pie

$8.00

"Dobash" Chocolate

$10.00

Peach Cobbler

$9.00

Add Ons

Fried Catfish Filet

$8.00

Grilled Burger Patty (8oz)

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Breast (8oz)

$7.00

Grilled Tuna

$11.00

Link of Boudin

$4.00

Onions & Mushrooms

$5.00

Lump Crabmeat

$13.00

Crawfish Topper

$10.00

Shrimp Topper

$8.00

Shrimp Skewer

$6.95

Crawfish Etouffee Topper

$5.95

Chef's Feature

Dessert Special

$8.95

A La Carte Sides

Bon Temps Country Fryers - A La Carte

Bon Temps Country Fryers - A La Carte

$5.00
Brussell Sprouts - A La Carte

Brussell Sprouts - A La Carte

$5.00
Caesar Salad (side) - A La Carte

Caesar Salad (side) - A La Carte

$5.00
Corn Maque Choux - A La Carte

Corn Maque Choux - A La Carte

$5.00
Grilled Veggie Skewer - A La Carte

Grilled Veggie Skewer - A La Carte

$5.00
House Salad (side) - A La Carte

House Salad (side) - A La Carte

$5.00
Jalapeno Cheese Grits - A La Carte

Jalapeno Cheese Grits - A La Carte

$5.00

Kid Fries - A La Carte

$4.00

Potato Salad - A La Carte

$5.00
Red Hot Potato - A La Carte

Red Hot Potato - A La Carte

$5.00
Sage Sweet Potato Mash - A La Carte

Sage Sweet Potato Mash - A La Carte

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$5.00

Side of Chips

$3.00

Side of Cola Bacon

$7.00

Side of Etouffee & Rice

$7.00

Side Of Onion Strings

$5.00

Side of Red & Rice

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Soda Water

Tonic Water

$2.50

S. Pellagrino

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$3.50

Virgin Daquiri

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Ordered

Red Bull

$4.50

Flavored Tea/Lemonade

$4.00

Lunch

Bon Temps Bbq Burger

Bon Temps Bbq Burger

$13.00

L Bon Temps Hamburger

$10.00

L Loaded Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.00

L Bon Temps Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

L Bang Bang Po-Boy

$16.00

L Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

$15.00

L Meatloaf Poboy

$14.00

L Smoked Cuban Sammie

$16.00

L Alfredo Your Way

$13.00
L Shrimp & Tasso Pasta

L Shrimp & Tasso Pasta

$14.00
L Blackened Chicken Pasta

L Blackened Chicken Pasta

$13.00

L Red Beans & Rice

$10.00

L Fried Catfish Mon Dieu

$15.00

L Crawfish Etouffee

$13.00

L Tuna BLT

$16.00

L Prime Rib Sandwich

$17.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1211 West Pinhook, Lafayette, LA 70503

Directions

Gallery
Bon Temps Grill image
Bon Temps Grill image
Bon Temps Grill image
Bon Temps Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hideaway On Lee - 407 Lee Ave
orange starNo Reviews
407 Lee Ave Lafayette, LA 70501
View restaurantnext
The Acadiana Bar & Grill - 327 Iberia St. Suite 1
orange starNo Reviews
327 Iberia St. Suite 1 Youngsville, LA 70592
View restaurantnext
The Southern Spread - The Southern Spread Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
126 old railroad rd erath, LA 70533
View restaurantnext
205 Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.8 • 40
205 S. David St. Church Point, LA 70525
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
orange star4.5 • 2,058
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Pizza Artista
orange star4.6 • 1,838
5409 Johnston Street Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Lafayette 1
orange star4.4 • 1,330
2010 Johnston St Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
orange star4.4 • 1,227
109 Old Camp Road Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
KOK Wings & Things - 405 E University Ave
orange star4.5 • 616
405 E University Ave Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 319
900 Jefferson St Lafayette, LA 70501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lafayette
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
review star
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Lake Charles
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Sulphur
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Houma
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston