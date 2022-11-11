Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Hideaway On Lee 407 Lee Ave

review star

No reviews yet

407 Lee Ave

Lafayette, LA 70501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

fully dressed
smokestack lightnin'
tuna steak salad

appetizers & shares

cheese & charcuterie board

$18.00

selection of cheeses, cured meats, housemade pickles, nuts and condiments

brussels & tasso

$9.00

brussels sprouts, tasso, shriracha aioli

avocado salmon toast

$8.00

avocado, smoked salmon, red onion, pepper flakes

soup & sandwich

$10.00

seasonal soup & grilled cheese

soup, salad & half a sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Okra

$6.00

salads

tuna steak salad

$12.00

seared ahi tuna steak, spring mix, carrots, cucumbers, ponzu vinaigrette

cobb salad

$12.00

chicken, bacon, pickled egg, purple onion, cherry tomatoes, spring mix, blue cheese dressing

tante jane's salad

$6.00

spring mix, cucumber, tomato, purple onion, parmesan, garlic lemon vinaigrette

loaded specials

hideaway special fries

$7.00

swiss cheese, sauteed onions, bread & butter jalapenos, special sauce

mexicali love fries

$7.00

pico, avocado and special sauce

aioli blon fries

$7.00

truffle aioli, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms

poutine

$8.00

cheddar cheese curds, house made gravy

mains

Salmon Fillet

$18.00

Seared salmon fillet with vegetable and potato du jour

steak frites

$15.00

Flat Iron steak, hand cut fries, garlic & herb compound butter

Top Sirloin

$28.00

Top sirloin with vegetable and potato du jour

New York Strip

$28.00Out of stock

Red Snapper

$15.00Out of stock

Redfish

$15.00Out of stock

Flat Iron Steak

$18.00Out of stock

burgers & sandwiches

aioli blon

$9.00

smash burger, truffle aioli, swiss cheese, mushrooms, lettuce

blt

$7.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on brioche

california love

$7.00

smash burger, american cheese, secret sauce, pickles

chicken walk

$9.00

chicken breast sandwich

fully dressed

$8.00

smash burger, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, purple onion, pickles, mayo, mustard, ketchup

leadbelly

$9.00

slow smoked pork belly, cucumber, carrots, spring mix, bread & butter jalapenos

mexicali love

$8.00

smash burger, avocado, pico, american cheese, secret sauce

smokestack lightnin'

$9.00

smash burger, sharp cheddar, onion rings, bacon and house made bbq sauce

turkey burger

$8.00

turkey burger, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, purple onion, pickles, mayo, mustard, ketchup

the chicken ranch

$10.00

Gorgonzola & Onion Chutney burger

$10.00

sides

hand cut fries

$3.00

sweet potato fries

$3.50

onion rings

$3.50

potato du jour

$3.00

vegetable du jour

$3.00

house made soup

$5.00

sweets

beignets

$4.50

ice cream float

$4.00

Cake truffles

$6.00Out of stock

condiments/dressings

Aioli - truffle (ramekin)

$1.25

blue cheese dressing (ramekin)

$1.25

garlic lemon vinigrette (ramekin)

$1.25

ketchup (ramekin)

$0.75

mayo (ramekin)

$0.75

mustard (ramekin)

$0.75

ponzu vinigrette (ramekin)

$1.25

secret sauce (ramekin)

$1.25

sriracha aioli (ramekin)

$1.25

BBQ Sauce (ramekin)

$0.75

Ranch (ramekin)

$1.25

brunch

steak & eggs

$16.00

Hanger steak, eggs, potato du jour

shrimp & grits

$12.00

Louisiana gulf shrimp, grits, tasso cream sauce

breakfast plate

$7.00

scrambled egg, bacon, grits

french toast

$7.00

brioche french toast

avocado salmon toast

$8.00

smoked salmon, avocado, purple onion, red pepper flakes on Dave's killer bread

brunch burger

$10.00

smash burger, American cheese, bacon, sunny side up egg on Martin's potato roll.

blt

$7.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on brioche

grits

$2.00

bacon

$2.00

egg

$2.00

potatoes

$2.00

toast

$2.00

Spirit-Free Cocktails

Tea - Total Tommy

$5.00

Grapefruit Juicy Fruit

$5.00

Pineapple Express

$5.00

Strawberry Wine

$5.00

Juice flight (brunch only)

$5.00

Tea Nah Nah

$5.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Soft Drinks, etc.

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

S.Pellegrino

$3.00

Boxed water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Coke

$1.50

diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Root Beer

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$1.50

Juice

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

bottle water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

407 Lee Ave, Lafayette, LA 70501

Directions

Gallery
Hideaway On Lee image
Hideaway On Lee image
Hideaway On Lee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bon Temps Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,833
1211 West Pinhook Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Brick and Spoon - Lafayette, LA
orange starNo Reviews
3822 Ambassador Caffery Parkway Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
The Acadiana Bar & Grill - 327 Iberia St. Suite 1
orange starNo Reviews
327 Iberia St. Suite 1 Youngsville, LA 70592
View restaurantnext
The Southern Spread - The Southern Spread Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
126 old railroad rd erath, LA 70533
View restaurantnext
Burger Zone
orange star4.8 • 138
1426 N Parkerson Ave Crowley, LA 70526
View restaurantnext
Vestal Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
555 Jefferson Street lafayette, LA 70501
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

Bon Temps Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,833
1211 West Pinhook Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
orange star4.5 • 2,058
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Pizza Artista
orange star4.6 • 1,838
5409 Johnston Street Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Lafayette 1
orange star4.4 • 1,330
2010 Johnston St Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
orange star4.4 • 1,227
109 Old Camp Road Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
KOK Wings & Things - 405 E University Ave
orange star4.5 • 616
405 E University Ave Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lafayette
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
review star
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Lake Charles
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Sulphur
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Houma
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston