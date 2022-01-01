Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant

319 Reviews

$$

900 Jefferson St

Lafayette, LA 70501

Order Again

Popular Items

Commander in Beef
Burger
Awesome Rolls

Wednesday Specials

Scale-on Sheepshead

$12.00

Snapper Crudo

$12.00Out of stock

Caviar

$24.00Out of stock

Escolar Sashimi

$8.00Out of stock

Thursday Specials

Garlic Parmesan Wings

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$10.00Out of stock
Ginger Chili Wings

Ginger Chili Wings

$10.00Out of stock
Lemon Pepper Buffalo Wings

Lemon Pepper Buffalo Wings

$10.00Out of stock
Achiote Scorpion Wings

Achiote Scorpion Wings

$10.00Out of stock

HOT Chimi Wings

$10.00Out of stock

Naked Wings

$10.00Out of stock

Apps

Awesome Rolls

Awesome Rolls

$10.00

Ginger Gulf shrimp and shredded mojo pork with pickled vegetables and cilantro in crispy spring rolls served with Awesome Sauce.

Crab Quesadilla

Crab Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla packed with Louisiana blue crab claw meat, herbs, and a creamy blend of cheeses, served with roasted tomato sour cream.

Crispy Duck Tenders

Crispy Duck Tenders

$14.00

Crispy Duck Tenderloins with Spicy Orange Glaze, Mint, Cilantro, and Crispy Onions Served with Butter Lettuce for Wrapping

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Shredded mojo pork, melty cheddar, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and red dragon sauce.

Poke Tostada

Poke Tostada

$12.00

Choose raw poke Gulf tuna or escolar, avocado, cabbage, radish, green onion, cilantro, and chili crisp on a crispy corn tortilla

Pork Bao

Pork Bao

$12.00

Savory Pulled Pork on Steamed Buns with Pickled Vegetables, Kewpie Mayo, and Cilantro

Artichoke Dip

Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Roasted Garlic, Brie, and Artichoke Dip. Baked and served with spicy ranch crackers.

Salads

Butter Lettuce Salad

Butter Lettuce Salad

$12.00

Whole head of live butter lettuce, tarragon ranch, bacon, blue cheese, tomato relish, and furikake

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$10.00

Marinated roasted beets with greens, grapefruit, avocado, and spiced cashews.

Street Corn Salad

Street Corn Salad

$12.00

Baby lettuce topped with grilled corn, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, and dried chili crema.

Mains

Grilled Fish

Grilled Fish

$21.00

Grilled Gulf fish and vegetables with basil and avocado.

Bibimbap

Bibimbap

$12.00

Green rice bowl with bulgogi, red dragon sauce, pickled vegetables, sesame seeds, and a sunny side up egg.

BBQ Shrimp

BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

Gulf shrimp bathed in beer, butter, and Creole spice. Served with green rice, and grilled scallions.

Fried Shrimp Entree

Fried Shrimp Entree

$15.00

Beer battered Gulf shrimp with scratch fries, tarragon ranch, and malt vinegar.

Seared Tuna

Seared Tuna

$22.00

Rare seared Gulf tuna over avocado crema with cast iron roasted poblano and red onion topped with green dragon sauce and chili oil.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Bibimbap Wrap

Bibimbap Wrap

$12.00

Marinated Bulgogi Beef, Green Rice, Pickled Vegetables, Fried Egg, Sesame Seeds, and Red Dragon Sauce

Burger

Burger

$11.00

(6 oz.) Black Angus beef patty on a potato roll. Comes as shown with: - American cheese - Lettuce - Tomato - Rosie sauce Served with fries.

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, and tomato on a crispy grilled sandwich. Served with tomato soup au gratin topped with tomato relish.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Tabasco brined chicken thighs on a potato roll with green onion and cilantro slaw and Tabasco Sweet and Spicy sauce.

Commander in Beef

Commander in Beef

$12.00

6 oz Black Angus beef patty on a potato roll. Comes as shown with: - American cheese - Grilled onions - Bacon - Rosie sauce Served with fries.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Gulf fish with lettuce, tomato, and green chili tartar on potato roll. Your choice of style. Served with scratch fries.

Seared Tuna Wrap

Seared Tuna Wrap

$16.00

Seared Gulf Tuna, Avocado, Roasted Onions and Poblanos, Green Dragon Sauce, and Chili Crisp

Tacos & Burritos

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$10.00

Achiote pork with jalapeño relish on flour tortillas

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Marinated and broiled Gulf fish, pico de gallo, and avocado crema on a flour tortillas topped with cilantro.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Marinated and broiled Gulf shrimp, pico de gallo, and avocado crema on a flour tortillas topped with cilantro.

Pork Burrito

Pork Burrito

$11.00

Mojo pork with green rice, corn, avocado, pico de gallo, and queso fresco

Desserts

Churro Bites

Churro Bites

$8.00

One dozen cinnamon dusted fried pastries served with chocolate and caramel dipping sauces.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.00

House-cut fries made from scratch.

Green Rice

Green Rice

$3.00

Rice cooked with onion, chilies, and herbs.

Grilled Vegetables

Grilled Vegetables

$4.00

Squash, tomato, and onion with fresh basil.

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$5.00

Creamy tomato soup with melty mozzarella and tomato relish.

Pesto Bread

Pesto Bread

$3.00

Poupart's ciabatta baked with basil pesto oil.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

Fresh greens with radish and red onion. Your choice of dressing.

Lil Spoons

Kids Burger

$6.00

Plain cheese burger with fries.

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Panini grilled American cheese sandwich with fries.

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.00

Corn meal fried shrimp with fries and tartar sauce.

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Add-ons

Side Avocado

$2.00

Sauce

Side Jalapeños

$0.50

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Side Dill Pickles Slices

$0.50

Side Tomato

$1.00

Puppy Patty

$5.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

(2) Strips.

Side Kimchi

$2.00

Spicy Ranch Crackers

$1.50

Sauce Bottles

Rosie Sauce Bottle (12oz)

Rosie Sauce Bottle (12oz)

$8.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Mayo, ketchup, mustard, secret stuff, basically all the stuff you want in a burger sauce. Allergens: chilies (nightshade), soy. Suggestions: Great as a dressing for chopped salads, a snazzy mayo replacement, oh, and it’s a must on Burgers. Must be refrigerated. Shelf life: 7-10 days.

Red Dragon Sauce Bottle (12oz)

Red Dragon Sauce Bottle (12oz)

$10.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Gluten free Guchujang, some gluten free stuff that goes good with Gochujang, smoldering hot coals, holy water. Allergens: Chilies (nightshade), soy. Suggestions: Steamed buns, lettuce wraps, mix it with Rosie sauce for dippin’ them fries, great for anyone who feels that ketchup is boring. Must be refrigerated. Shelf life: 7-10 days.

Green Dragon Sauce Bottle (12oz)

Green Dragon Sauce Bottle (12oz)

$9.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Green stuff, more green stuff, other green stuff, even more green stuff, fire, dragon. Allergens: Chilies, tomatillo (nightshade). Suggestions: Tacos, burritos, brunch stuff, fish (it’s a kicked up Chimichurri alternative). Must be refrigerated. Shelf life: 7-10 days.

Tarragon Ranch Sauce Bottle (12oz)

Tarragon Ranch Sauce Bottle (12oz)

$8.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Buttermilk, mayo, herbs, herbs, herbs, stuff that turns the other stuff into salad dressing. Allergens: Soy, dairy, eggs. Suggestions: Salads, chicken finger dip, crudité companion. Wear somethin’ fancy when you eat it so you can say, “They call me ranch cuz I be dressin’.” Must be refrigerated. Shelf life: 7-10 days.

Soft Drinks & Mixers

Abita Root Beer
$3.00

Abita Root Beer

$3.00
Coconut Water
$4.00

Coconut Water

$4.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Cranberry Juice
$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$1.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$4.00
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$4.00
Fever Tree Tonic
$4.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Michelada Setup

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$4.00
Positive Culture Kombucha
$5.00

Positive Culture Kombucha

$5.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Drink Specials

The Guilty Wine

$12.00Out of stock

Fall Sangria

$9.00Out of stock

Irish Mocha

$9.00

Ginny Appleseed

$10.00

Southern Screen Highball

$10.00

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Margarita

$9.00

Frozen Hemingway

$10.00Out of stock

Frozen Spicy Margarita

$9.00

Spritzes

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Mondino Spritz

$9.00

Lillet Rose Spritz

$9.00

Nonino Apertivo Spritz

$9.00

Amaro Nonino Spritz

$12.00

Canned Beer

Abita - Purple Haze

Abita - Purple Haze
$4.00

$4.00

PICKUP ONLY! NO DELIVERY!

Abita Amber

$4.00

Austin East Ciders - Dry Cider
$6.00

$6.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$3.00

PICKUP ONLY! NO DELIVERY!

Budweiser

Budweiser

$3.00

PICKUP ONLY! NO DELIVERY!

Coors Banquet - 16oz

Coors Banquet - 16oz
$3.00

$3.00

PICKUP ONLY! NO DELIVERY!

Coors Light

Coors Light

$3.00

PICKUP ONLY! NO DELIVERY!

Corona

Corona

$5.00

PICKUP ONLY! NO DELIVERY!

Dos Equis

Dos Equis

$4.00

PICKUP ONLY! NO DELIVERY!

Gnarly Barley - Catahoula Common

Gnarly Barley - Catahoula Common
$5.00

$5.00

PICKUP ONLY! NO DELIVERY!

Gnarly Barley - Jucifer

Gnarly Barley - Jucifer
$6.00

$6.00

PICKUP ONLY! NO DELIVERY!

Gnarly Barley Korova Milk Porter

$6.00Out of stock
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra
$3.00

$3.00

PICKUP ONLY! NO DELIVERY!

Miller High Life - 16oz

Miller High Life - 16oz
$3.00

$3.00

PICKUP ONLY! NO DELIVERY!

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$3.00

PICKUP ONLY! NO DELIVERY!

Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial
$3.00

$3.00

PICKUP ONLY! NO DELIVERY!

Nola Irish Channel Stout - 16oz

Nola Irish Channel Stout - 16oz
$7.00

$7.00

PICKUP ONLY! NO DELIVERY!

Parish - Canebrake

Parish - Canebrake
$5.00

$5.00

PICKUP ONLY! NO DELIVERY!

Parish - Pilsner

$5.00

Prairie Tiny Esses

$9.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00
Southern Prohibition - Suzy B

Southern Prohibition - Suzy B
$4.00

$4.00

PICKUP ONLY! NO DELIVERY!

Spindletap Hop Gusher

$6.00

Spindletap Houston Haze
$7.00

$7.00
Tin Roof - Blonde Can

Tin Roof - Blonde Can
$4.00

$4.00

PICKUP ONLY! NO DELIVERY!

Tin Roof Wet Hot American Pilsner
$6.00

$6.00
Urban South - Holy Roller

Urban South - Holy Roller
$5.00

$5.00

PICKUP ONLY! NO DELIVERY!

Urban South - Lime Cucumber Gose

Urban South - Lime Cucumber Gose
$6.00

$6.00

PICKUP ONLY! NO DELIVERY!

Urban South Oktoberfest

$5.00

Great Raft Salted Watermelon Gose

$6.00

Gnarly Barly FestBier

$6.00

New Belgium Dominga

$6.00

Urban South Reinbeer

$6.00

Fly Llama Sour

$7.00

Sake

Wetlands Sake - Filtered

$14.00

Wetlands Sake - Unfiltered

$14.00Out of stock

Wine

Albariño BTG

$9.00

Cava BTG

$7.00

Fossil Point Cabernet Sauvignon BTG

$10.00Out of stock

House Rose BTG

$9.00

Josh Chardonnay BTG

$8.00

Loulas Revenge Chardonnay BTG

$11.00

Omero Pinot Noir BTG

$11.00

Peju Cabernet Sauvignon BTG

$13.00

Pinot Grigio BTG

$8.00

Fossil Point Pinot Noir BTG

$10.00

En Cavale Sauvignon Blanc BTG

$11.00

Las Jaras Rosé BTG

$12.00Out of stock

Big Salt BTG

$11.00

Sparkling Rose BTG

$8.00

Moscato BTG

$7.00

Cotes De Provence Rose BTG

$8.00

EZY TGR BTG

$10.00
Albarino - Bottle
$30.00

Albarino - Bottle

$30.00

PICKUP ONLY! NO DELIVERY!

Arte Latino Cava - Bottle

Arte Latino Cava - Bottle
$25.00

$25.00

PICKUP ONLY! NO DELIVERY!

Goyo Garcia Viadero “Joven de Viñas Viejas” Tempranillo - Bottle

$60.00

Joseph Dorbon Trousseau - Bottle

$80.00

Loulas Revenge Chardonnay - Bottle

$45.00

Omero Pinot Noir - Bottle

$45.00

Peju Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

$55.00

En Cavale Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$45.00

Las Jaras Rosé Bottle

$50.00Out of stock

Big Salt

$45.00

EZY TGR

$40.00

Coffee

Cup of Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Reve Cold Brew
$5.00

$5.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tastes like good times!

900 Jefferson St, Lafayette, LA 70501

