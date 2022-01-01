Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant

Rosie Sauce Bottle (12oz)

$8.00 Out of stock

Ingredients: Mayo, ketchup, mustard, secret stuff, basically all the stuff you want in a burger sauce. Allergens: chilies (nightshade), soy. Suggestions: Great as a dressing for chopped salads, a snazzy mayo replacement, oh, and it’s a must on Burgers. Must be refrigerated. Shelf life: 7-10 days.