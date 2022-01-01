Denham Springs restaurants you'll love
Denham Springs's top cuisines
Must-try Denham Springs restaurants
More about Lit Pizza
Lit Pizza
27800 Juban Rd, Denham Springs
|Popular items
|1 Topping Craft Your Own
|$7.00
Please choose up to 1 Cheese & 1 Topping. Additional toppings please select 2+ Pizza
|Gone to Maui
|$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Smoked Bacon, Pineapple
|Get LiT
|$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms
More about Le Chien Brewing Co
Le Chien Brewing Co
101 S Hummell St, Denham Springs
|Popular items
|Cheesy Hashbrown and Ham Handpie
|$6.99
Baked, the crust is made with European style butter. Flakey and soft. Melty cheddar cheese, southern style hashbrowns, and seasoned ham pieces.
|Oreo Stuffed Beignets
|$7.00
Fried Pie Eyed beignets with double stuf oreos in the inside. Powdered sugar on top.
|Boudin, Pepperjack, and Eggs Handpie
|$7.99
Baked, the crust is made with European style butter. Flakey and soft. Smokey Boudin, Spicy Pepperjack, and REAL scrambled Eggs. Served with our Secret Boudin Sauce.
More about Sombreros-Covington
Sombreros-Covington
716 21st Ave, Covington
|Popular items
|Side Rice
|$2.00
|#7 Taco Salad
|$10.29
|Tacos
|$11.89
More about Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA
SALADS • GRILL
Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA
587 Florida Ave SE, Denham Springs
|Popular items
|Tacos Fiesta Ckn
|$8.95
2 grilled chicken tacos on flour tortillas topped with melted cheese, bacon, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
|Chimichangas Chicas Steak or Shrimp
|$10.95
Flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and your choice of steak or shrimp. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and jalapenos.
|Queso Dip
|$5.95
More about Uno Dos Tacos-Denham Springs
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Uno Dos Tacos-Denham Springs
123 Rushing Rd W, Denham Springs
|Popular items
|Camaron (Shrimp)
|$3.99
|Street Taco
|$4.25
|Dos Taco Plate
|$8.95
More about Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
27800 Juban Rd, Denham Springs
|Popular items
|Taco Tuesday
|$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
|Tailgate Fajita Pack
|$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
|Fajita Pack
|$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.