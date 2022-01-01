Denham Springs restaurants you'll love

Denham Springs restaurants
  • Denham Springs

Denham Springs's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Must-try Denham Springs restaurants

Lit Pizza image

 

Lit Pizza

27800 Juban Rd, Denham Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 Topping Craft Your Own$7.00
Please choose up to 1 Cheese & 1 Topping. Additional toppings please select 2+ Pizza
Gone to Maui$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Smoked Bacon, Pineapple
Get LiT$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms
More about Lit Pizza
Le Chien Brewing Co image

 

Le Chien Brewing Co

101 S Hummell St, Denham Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesy Hashbrown and Ham Handpie$6.99
Baked, the crust is made with European style butter. Flakey and soft. Melty cheddar cheese, southern style hashbrowns, and seasoned ham pieces.
Oreo Stuffed Beignets$7.00
Fried Pie Eyed beignets with double stuf oreos in the inside. Powdered sugar on top.
Boudin, Pepperjack, and Eggs Handpie$7.99
Baked, the crust is made with European style butter. Flakey and soft. Smokey Boudin, Spicy Pepperjack, and REAL scrambled Eggs. Served with our Secret Boudin Sauce.
More about Le Chien Brewing Co
Sombreros-Covington image

 

Sombreros-Covington

716 21st Ave, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side Rice$2.00
#7 Taco Salad$10.29
Tacos$11.89
More about Sombreros-Covington
Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA image

SALADS • GRILL

Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA

587 Florida Ave SE, Denham Springs

Avg 4.5 (549 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos Fiesta Ckn$8.95
2 grilled chicken tacos on flour tortillas topped with melted cheese, bacon, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Chimichangas Chicas Steak or Shrimp$10.95
Flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and your choice of steak or shrimp. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and jalapenos.
Queso Dip$5.95
More about Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA
Uno Dos Tacos-Denham Springs image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Uno Dos Tacos-Denham Springs

123 Rushing Rd W, Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Camaron (Shrimp)$3.99
Street Taco$4.25
Dos Taco Plate$8.95
More about Uno Dos Tacos-Denham Springs
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito image

 

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito

27800 Juban Rd, Denham Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Tuesday$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
Tailgate Fajita Pack$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
Fajita Pack$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
More about Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
Firehouse BBQ image

 

Firehouse BBQ

33875 LA HIGHWAY 16, Denham Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Firehouse BBQ
Sarita's Grill and Cantina image

 

Sarita's Grill and Cantina

151 Bass Pro Blvd., Denham Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sarita's Grill and Cantina
King Kong MilkTea 3

240 Range 12 Blvd Ste 102 Suite 102, Denham Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Taro Frappe
House Fresh Taro Frapp
FSJ Coconut (Dua)$6.55
More about King Kong MilkTea 3

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Denham Springs

Tacos

Nachos

Taco Salad

Fajitas

More near Denham Springs to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
