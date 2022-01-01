Denham Springs Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Denham Springs
More about Sombreros-Covington
Sombreros-Covington
716 21st Ave, Covington
|Popular items
|Side Rice
|$2.00
|#7 Taco Salad
|$10.29
|Tacos
|$11.89
More about Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA
SALADS • GRILL
Maria's Mexican Restaurant -LA
587 Florida Ave SE, Denham Springs
|Popular items
|Tacos Fiesta Ckn
|$8.95
2 grilled chicken tacos on flour tortillas topped with melted cheese, bacon, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
|Chimichangas Chicas Steak or Shrimp
|$10.95
Flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and your choice of steak or shrimp. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and jalapenos.
|Queso Dip
|$5.95
More about Uno Dos Tacos-Denham Springs
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Uno Dos Tacos-Denham Springs
123 Rushing Rd W, Denham Springs
|Popular items
|Camaron (Shrimp)
|$3.99
|Street Taco
|$4.25
|Dos Taco Plate
|$8.95
More about Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
27800 Juban Rd, Denham Springs
|Popular items
|Tailgate Fajita Pack
|$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
|Taco Tuesday
|$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
|Fajita Pack
|$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.