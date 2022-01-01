Hammond restaurants you'll love
Hammond's top cuisines
Must-try Hammond restaurants
More about Pour House Pizza and Beer Garden
PIZZA
Pour House Pizza and Beer Garden
505 W. Thomas St., Hammond
|Popular items
|Fried Tabasco Cauliflour
|$10.00
|Buffalo Chicken Cheese Bread
|$12.00
|14" Gettin' Figgy
|$17.00
More about East of Italy
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
East of Italy
620 Palace Drive, Hammond
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$10.95
|Sm Supreme Pizza
|$13.95
|Lg Margherita Pizza
|$16.95
More about STREETSIDE MARKET
STREETSIDE MARKET
201 West Thomas St., Hammond
|Popular items
|Hot Pepper Chicken
|$13.00
Sliced chicken, stir fried with sliced onions and bell peppers in a homemade pepper sauce
|Crunchy Roll
|$6.00
Seaweed wrapped with snow crab, asparagus, crunchy tempura flakes
|Traditional Eggrolls
|$5.00
Deep fried pork and vegetable medley served with plum sauce.
More about Si Senor Taqueria - Hammond
Si Senor Taqueria - Hammond
1905 W Thomas St Suite V, Hammond
|Popular items
|Volcano
|$16.95
grilled onion,cheese, beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico
|Large Dip
|$8.00
cheese, guacamole, chorizo, bean
|Chimichanga Dinner
|$12.50
deep fried tortilla, queso, sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, beans
More about Splitaburger
HAMBURGERS
Splitaburger
1320 N Morrison ste Blvd, STE 102, Hammond
|Popular items
|Regular French Fries
|$1.89
|Cheeseburger
|$7.39
|Hamburger
|$6.89
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
1720 W. Thomas St, Hammond
|Popular items
|Fajita Pack
|$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
|Tailgate Fajita Pack
|$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
|Taco Tuesday
|$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
More about The Real Deal An American Kitchen
SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Real Deal An American Kitchen
2170 Veterans Ave, Hammond
More about One thirteen hospitality LLC
One thirteen hospitality LLC
113 N Oak St., Hammond
More about La Carreta - Hammond
La Carreta - Hammond
108 NW Railroad Ave, Hammond
More about Fiery Crab Express - Hammond
Fiery Crab Express - Hammond
2444 W Thomas St Hammond, Hammond
More about El Paso - Hammond
El Paso - Hammond
1603 N Morrison Blvd, Hammond