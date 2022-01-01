Hammond restaurants you'll love

Hammond restaurants
Toast
  • Hammond

Must-try Hammond restaurants

Pour House Pizza and Beer Garden image

PIZZA

Pour House Pizza and Beer Garden

505 W. Thomas St., Hammond

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Tabasco Cauliflour$10.00
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Bread$12.00
14" Gettin' Figgy$17.00
East of Italy image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

East of Italy

620 Palace Drive, Hammond

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$10.95
Sm Supreme Pizza$13.95
Lg Margherita Pizza$16.95
STREETSIDE MARKET image

 

STREETSIDE MARKET

201 West Thomas St., Hammond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Pepper Chicken$13.00
Sliced chicken, stir fried with sliced onions and bell peppers in a homemade pepper sauce
Crunchy Roll$6.00
Seaweed wrapped with snow crab, asparagus, crunchy tempura flakes
Traditional Eggrolls$5.00
Deep fried pork and vegetable medley served with plum sauce.
Si Senor Taqueria - Hammond image

 

Si Senor Taqueria - Hammond

1905 W Thomas St Suite V, Hammond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Volcano$16.95
grilled onion,cheese, beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico
Large Dip$8.00
cheese, guacamole, chorizo, bean
Chimichanga Dinner$12.50
deep fried tortilla, queso, sour cream, pico, guacamole, rice, beans
Splitaburger image

HAMBURGERS

Splitaburger

1320 N Morrison ste Blvd, STE 102, Hammond

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Regular French Fries$1.89
Cheeseburger$7.39
Hamburger$6.89
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

1720 W. Thomas St, Hammond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fajita Pack$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
Tailgate Fajita Pack$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
Taco Tuesday$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
Salty Joe’s BBQ Shop image

 

Salty Joe’s BBQ Shop

43344 S Range Rd, Hammond

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Real Deal An American Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Real Deal An American Kitchen

2170 Veterans Ave, Hammond

Avg 4.8 (127 reviews)
Takeout
One thirteen hospitality LLC image

 

One thirteen hospitality LLC

113 N Oak St., Hammond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
La Carreta - Hammond image

 

La Carreta - Hammond

108 NW Railroad Ave, Hammond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Fiery Crab Express - Hammond

2444 W Thomas St Hammond, Hammond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

El Paso - Hammond

1603 N Morrison Blvd, Hammond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
