Mandeville restaurants you'll love

Avila Grill
4700 Louisiana Highway 22, Mandeville
|Popular items
|Pork Cachapa
|$10.49
Roasted pork, grilled panela cheese and cream on traditional Venezuelan sweet corn pancake
|Tequenos
|$6.99
Four fried pastry wrapped cheese sticks.
|French Quarter (beef in wine and mushroom sauce) Arepa
|$13.99
Tenderloin beef cooked in red wine and portobello mushroom sauce, grilled panela cheese
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rusty Pelican
500 Girod St, Mandeville
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$13.79
A Fillet of our Fresh Mahi. Grilled, Blackened, or Fried. Served on a flour tortilla with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo.
|Bucktown All-Star Salad
|$14.99
It Ain't Uptown...it's Bucktown! Fresh Greens Topped wwiith Blackened Gulf Shrimp and One of our all Lump Crab Cakes!
|Jive Bird
|$11.49
A "Dyno-Mite" Fried Chicken Breast Tossed in our Homemade Original Buffalo Sauce, Served with a Side of our "Often Imitated Never Duplicated" Homemade Ranch Dressing.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Fazzio's Restaurant
1841 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville
|Popular items
|Fried Eggplant
|$9.00
|Veal Royale
|$25.00
|Angel & Meatball
|$17.00
Mande’s Restaurant
340 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville
|Popular items
|Mande club
|$11.99
Triple decker club, layered with fresh roasted turkey, chisesi ham, bacon, cheddar, mayo, lettuce, tomato. Served with french fries.
|Eggs Benedict
|$12.99
Ham slices atop tomato and english muffin, topped with poached eggs and Hollandaise. Served with grits or home fries.
|Eggs Sardou
|$13.99
Creamed spinach and artichoke hearts atop sliced tomato and english muffin, topped with poached eggs and hollandaise. Served with grits or home fries.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pontchartrain Po-Boys
318 Dalwill Dr, Mandeville
|Popular items
|Hamburger
|$10.99
100% Fresh Ground Beef Hand Formed by us in House and Grilled on Our Chargrill
|SEAFOOD Gumbo
|$4.99
Seafood Gumbo - (Roux Based with Shrimp, Crabmeat & Okra) - served with Rice
|Fried Shrimp Platter
|$18.00
Over 25 Fried Shrimp
Pyre BBQ
2020 Woodrow st, Mandeville
|Popular items
|SMOKEHOUSE
|$45.00
2 pounds of meat, 2 quarts pit sides
|1 MEAT 2 SIDES
|$14.00
1/2 pound meat, 2 pit sides
|WINGS
|$8.00
Pickled peppers, choice of spicy BBQ sauce or Alabama white sauce
Times Grill
1896 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.99
Wrap stuffed with chilled, sliced grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and our Caesar dressing.
|Shrimp Ranchero Wrap
|$13.49
Hand-breaded fried Gulf shrimp, crispy bacon, lettuce, cheddar and Swiss cheese served with our spicy ranchero sauce.
|Big Times Burger
|$13.25
For the heartier appetite, 3/4 lb of flame-grilled flavor.
Java Mama
3051 E Causeway Approach, Mandeville
|Popular items
|Turkey Bacon & Avocado
|$9.95
|Mocha - 12
|$3.85
|Iced Caramel Macchiato - 16
|$4.65
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Sawasdee Thai Cuisine
4250 LA-22, Mandeville
Fat Boy's Pizza
1200 West Causeway Approach, Mandeville