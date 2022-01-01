Gulfport restaurants you'll love

Gulfport restaurants
Toast
  • Gulfport

Gulfport's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Southern
Must-try Gulfport restaurants

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina image

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

9400 Highway 49, Gulfport

Avg 4.3 (1229 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Taco$3.50
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Tacos Al Pastor$16.50
Authentic street tacos made with marinated pork and pineapple, garnished with fresh cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
Chicken & Rice$12.50
Chicken strips with rice and covered with cheese.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
Half Shell Oyster House image

 

Half Shell Oyster House

2500 13th Street, Gulfport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seafood Pasta$21.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, portabella mushrooms and seasonings, tossed with linguini and creole Alfredo. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Fried Green Tomatoes$16.00
Fried green tomatoes layered with blue crab cakes. Topped with lemon aioli and crab ravigotte.
Blue Crab Claws$18.00
Crab claws hand-breaded and fried golden. Served with cocktail sauce. Or have it sautéed Orleans style!
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Orchid Authentic Indian Cuisine image

 

Orchid Authentic Indian Cuisine

63, Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
PAKORAS- FRESH FRIED FRITTERS$5.99
Your choice of either Onions, Potatoes, Jalapenos, Mixed Vegetables, Paneer, or chicken (pick one).
PALAK PANEER - V Entree$13.99
FRESH COTTAGE CHEESE COOKED IN A SPINACH AND GRAVY
SAMOSAS VEGETABLE - APP$5.99
More about Orchid Authentic Indian Cuisine
The Rack House Steaks and Spirits image

STEAKS

The Rack House Steaks and Spirits

1301 26th Ave, Gulfport

Avg 4.7 (693 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lobster Rangoon$15.00
Made from scratch with lobster meat, cream cheese, green onions and fresh garlic. Served with raspberry Thai chili sauce and sushi sauce.
Banana Nut Bread Pudding$10.00
House-made banana nut bread transformed into a delicious bread pudding, fried and topped with house-made Salted Caramel Bourbon Ice Cream and Bourbon Maple Syrup.
Steak Tacos$14.50
Three flour tortillas filled with steak tips, harvest lettuce and a blend of five cheeses. Garnished with Chimichurri sauce and picked onions. Served with a side of sour cream.
More about The Rack House Steaks and Spirits
Pass the Juice image

 

Pass the Juice

2709 25th Avenue, Unit E, Gulfport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Calypso Berry$8.75
Blueberries, Blackberries, Banana, Pomegranate, Açaí Puree, Almond Milk, Ice.
Coco Banana$8.75
Banana, Almond Milk, Cacao Powder, Peanut Butter, Honey, Collagen (Vegan), Ice.
Peach Bellini$8.75
Peach, Mango, Strawberry, Banana, Almond Milk, Ice.
More about Pass the Juice
Shaggy's image

 

Shaggy's

724 E. Beach Blvd, Gulfport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Redfish Bahama Grill$17.99
Fresh grilled redfish served with coconut rice, pineapple pico and soy glaze.
Grilled Mahi Sandwich$13.99
Fresh grilled Mahi served with sweet teriyaki glaze and pineapple pico, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and a side of remoulade on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
Fried Shrimp Po-boy$13.99
Open-faced poboy with lettuce, pickles and tomato. Served with fries.
More about Shaggy's
Mugshots Grill & Bar image

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

15533 Daniel Blvd, Gulfport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
STUS MUSHROOM BURGER$10.29
Sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add hickory smoked bacon for an extra .99.
TEXAN BURGER$10.29
Melted pepper jack cheese, fried onion strings, fried jalapenos, mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Add guacamole for an extra .75.
HAMBURGER STEAK$10.29
Fresh grilled beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms served with mashed potatoes, gravy, grilled veggies, and toasted sourdough bread.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
The District on the Alley image

 

The District II LLC

1310 27th Avenue, Gulfport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Alley Burger$11.00
topped with cheddar cheese, pig candy, spicy ketchup and house made pickles
Jodi's Cracked-Out Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Brussels Sprouts Roasted and tossed in house made bacon jam
The All American Burger$11.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion
More about The District II LLC
Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

1427 25th Ave, Gulfport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Solo$13.60
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Volcano Roll$12.55
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
Sweet Home Alabama$13.00
(FRIED) A tribute to our first restaurant in Mobile. Smoked salmon, crab stick, cream cheese and avocado inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Main pic

 

Sully's Gulfport

1316 30th Ave, Gulfport

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sully's Gulfport
Restaurant banner

 

Woody's Roadside

117 Cowan Road, Gulfport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Woody's Burger$10.99
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Buffalo Bites Basket$9.99
Crispy fried chicken bites tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce. Served with ranch dressing and choice of side.
Shrimp Basket$14.99
A dozen crispy fried Royal Reds with seasoned fries. Choice of cocktail or tartar sauce.
More about Woody's Roadside
Restaurant banner

 

Mangiamo Italian Restaurant

1423 Magnolia Street, Gulfport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mangiamo Italian Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Bop's Of Gulfport

TBD, Gulfport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bop's Of Gulfport

