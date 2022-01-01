Gulfport restaurants you'll love
Gulfport's top cuisines
Must-try Gulfport restaurants
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
9400 Highway 49, Gulfport
|Popular items
|Beef Taco
|$3.50
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$16.50
Authentic street tacos made with marinated pork and pineapple, garnished with fresh cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
|Chicken & Rice
|$12.50
Chicken strips with rice and covered with cheese.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Half Shell Oyster House
2500 13th Street, Gulfport
|Popular items
|Seafood Pasta
|$21.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, portabella mushrooms and seasonings, tossed with linguini and creole Alfredo. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$16.00
Fried green tomatoes layered with blue crab cakes. Topped with lemon aioli and crab ravigotte.
|Blue Crab Claws
|$18.00
Crab claws hand-breaded and fried golden. Served with cocktail sauce. Or have it sautéed Orleans style!
More about Orchid Authentic Indian Cuisine
Orchid Authentic Indian Cuisine
63, Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport
|Popular items
|PAKORAS- FRESH FRIED FRITTERS
|$5.99
Your choice of either Onions, Potatoes, Jalapenos, Mixed Vegetables, Paneer, or chicken (pick one).
|PALAK PANEER - V Entree
|$13.99
FRESH COTTAGE CHEESE COOKED IN A SPINACH AND GRAVY
|SAMOSAS VEGETABLE - APP
|$5.99
More about The Rack House Steaks and Spirits
STEAKS
The Rack House Steaks and Spirits
1301 26th Ave, Gulfport
|Popular items
|Lobster Rangoon
|$15.00
Made from scratch with lobster meat, cream cheese, green onions and fresh garlic. Served with raspberry Thai chili sauce and sushi sauce.
|Banana Nut Bread Pudding
|$10.00
House-made banana nut bread transformed into a delicious bread pudding, fried and topped with house-made Salted Caramel Bourbon Ice Cream and Bourbon Maple Syrup.
|Steak Tacos
|$14.50
Three flour tortillas filled with steak tips, harvest lettuce and a blend of five cheeses. Garnished with Chimichurri sauce and picked onions. Served with a side of sour cream.
More about Pass the Juice
Pass the Juice
2709 25th Avenue, Unit E, Gulfport
|Popular items
|Calypso Berry
|$8.75
Blueberries, Blackberries, Banana, Pomegranate, Açaí Puree, Almond Milk, Ice.
|Coco Banana
|$8.75
Banana, Almond Milk, Cacao Powder, Peanut Butter, Honey, Collagen (Vegan), Ice.
|Peach Bellini
|$8.75
Peach, Mango, Strawberry, Banana, Almond Milk, Ice.
More about Shaggy's
Shaggy's
724 E. Beach Blvd, Gulfport
|Popular items
|Redfish Bahama Grill
|$17.99
Fresh grilled redfish served with coconut rice, pineapple pico and soy glaze.
|Grilled Mahi Sandwich
|$13.99
Fresh grilled Mahi served with sweet teriyaki glaze and pineapple pico, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and a side of remoulade on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
|Fried Shrimp Po-boy
|$13.99
Open-faced poboy with lettuce, pickles and tomato. Served with fries.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Mugshots Grill & Bar
15533 Daniel Blvd, Gulfport
|Popular items
|STUS MUSHROOM BURGER
|$10.29
Sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add hickory smoked bacon for an extra .99.
|TEXAN BURGER
|$10.29
Melted pepper jack cheese, fried onion strings, fried jalapenos, mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Add guacamole for an extra .75.
|HAMBURGER STEAK
|$10.29
Fresh grilled beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms served with mashed potatoes, gravy, grilled veggies, and toasted sourdough bread.
More about The District II LLC
The District II LLC
1310 27th Avenue, Gulfport
|Popular items
|The Alley Burger
|$11.00
topped with cheddar cheese, pig candy, spicy ketchup and house made pickles
|Jodi's Cracked-Out Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
Brussels Sprouts Roasted and tossed in house made bacon jam
|The All American Burger
|$11.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
1427 25th Ave, Gulfport
|Popular items
|Chicken Solo
|$13.60
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
|Volcano Roll
|$12.55
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
|Sweet Home Alabama
|$13.00
(FRIED) A tribute to our first restaurant in Mobile. Smoked salmon, crab stick, cream cheese and avocado inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
More about Sully's Gulfport
Sully's Gulfport
1316 30th Ave, Gulfport
More about Woody's Roadside
Woody's Roadside
117 Cowan Road, Gulfport
|Popular items
|Woody's Burger
|$10.99
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato and red onion.
|Buffalo Bites Basket
|$9.99
Crispy fried chicken bites tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce. Served with ranch dressing and choice of side.
|Shrimp Basket
|$14.99
A dozen crispy fried Royal Reds with seasoned fries. Choice of cocktail or tartar sauce.
More about Mangiamo Italian Restaurant
Mangiamo Italian Restaurant
1423 Magnolia Street, Gulfport
More about Bop's Of Gulfport
Bop's Of Gulfport
TBD, Gulfport