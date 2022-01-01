Cake in Gulfport
Gulfport restaurants that serve cake
More about Half Shell Oyster House - Gulfport
Half Shell Oyster House - Gulfport
2500 13th Street, Gulfport
|Chocolate Layer Mousse Cake
|$7.50
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse and coated with milk chocolate icing. Finished with a ganache drizzle and chocolate chips.
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.