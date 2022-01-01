New Orleans restaurants you'll love

New Orleans restaurants
Toast
  • New Orleans

Must-try New Orleans restaurants

Sofia image

 

Sofia

516 JULIA ST, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salsiccia$20.00
burrata | italian sausage | broccolini | garlic confit | chili flake
Kale$14.00
Covey Rise Farms kale | beets | grana padano | hazelnuts | apple shrub vinaigrette
Vodka Pasta$14.00
radiatore | tomato sugo | cream | chili flake | pecorino locatelli | petite basil
More about Sofia
Capulet image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Capulet

3014 Dauphine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich (GF) (HH)$7.00
Fried chicken thigh, house pickles, cabbage, spicy dill ranch (contains dairy) on sesame bun
Umami Sprouts (GF)$9.50
crispy brussels | herbed tamari & balsamic glaze | chili pine nuts |
cashew creme fraiche
Kimchi Melt (GF/Vegetarian Option)$13.00
Braised brisket or smoked cauliflower, kim-chi, swiss, vegan gochujang aioli on Texas toast
More about Capulet
Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood image

 

Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood

3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roast Beef Debris French Fries$11.95
French Fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese and smothered with our Roast Beef Debris Gravy
Onion Rings$7.95
Our award winning thin-cut rings
Grilled Shrimp Remi$14.95
Toasted Leidenheimer French bread loaded with Grilled Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Fried green tomatoes, our house remoulade dressing and shredded lettuce.
More about Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood
French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee

1200 Magazine St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.6 (1011 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$4.75
Latte, which means milk, is as promised, a shot of espresso and 14 oz of perfectly steamed milk for those who like a milder coffee flavor
Just a Cup$3.00
A cup of good ole drip coffee. Your choice of Dark, Medium or Chicory
Pour Over$3.50
A brewed to order cup of some of our finest coffee
More about French Truck Coffee
Red Dog Diner image

 

Red Dog Diner

3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jerk Chicken$4.75
Chopped jerked chicken topped with our mango salsa
Calypso Beef$5.25
Island marinated flank steak, guacamole and lime cream
Flaked Fish$4.95
Blackened Mahi Mahi, avocado mango slaw,
chipotle tartar sauce
More about Red Dog Diner
Vegan Wit A Twist image

 

Vegan Wit A Twist

514 S. Rampart St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Da Pressure$16.00
Spicy BBQ sauce, grilled onions & Jalapeno peppers,queso cheese, spinach, tomatoes & pickles.
Oyster Burger$16.00
An amazing over stuffed burger filled with fried oysters mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes,pickles, and our special handmade Nola Sauce
Box$9.00
BBQ Cauliflower with teriyaki fries, and green onions
More about Vegan Wit A Twist
City Greens image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

City Greens

5001 Freret Street, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thai Peanut Shrimp$11.50
gulf shrimp, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 490 cal
Thai Peanut Chicken$10.50
roasted chicken, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 560 cal
Chopped Cobb$10.95
avocado, tomato, bacon, egg, cucumber, blue cheese, romaine, dijon aioli 580 cal (GF)
More about City Greens
French Truck Coffee image

SANDWICHES

French Truck Coffee

4536 Dryades St, NEW ORLEANS

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build-a-Biscuit$6.00
Fresh Baked Biscuit with your choice of Bacon or Turkey and Cheddar or Pimento Spread with a smear of Honey Butter
Latte$4.75
Latte, which means milk, is as promised, a shot of espresso and 14 oz of perfectly steamed milk for those who like a milder coffee flavor
Mocha$5.25
Our expertly prepared latte gets paired with some chocolate for a sweet treat
More about French Truck Coffee
Blue Oak BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS

Blue Oak BBQ

900 N Carrollton St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts
Brussel sprouts flash fried and tossed in our house sweet chili glaze. *NOT CELIAC FRIENDLY*
3 Meat Plate$22.00
Your choice of any 3 of our meats! All BBQ plates come with your choice of two sides plus white bread, pickles, onions and house bbq sauce on the side.
2 Meat Plate$18.00
Your choice of any 2 of our meats! All BBQ plates come with your choice of two sides plus white bread, pickles, onions and house bbq sauce on the side.
More about Blue Oak BBQ
Otra Vez image

 

Otra Vez

1001 Julia St, New Orleans

Avg 4 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arroz Verde$7.00
Poblano rice, black beans, pico de gallo
Steak Tacos$13.00
Charred steak tacos, crispy chihuahua cheese, tomatillo salsa, onions, cilantro, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
Shrimp Tacos$11.00
Crispy tempura shrimp tacos, cabbage remoulade, capers, perez salsa, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
More about Otra Vez
Acme Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Acme Oyster House

724 Iberville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (21890 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Captain's Platter$39.99
Seafood Gumbo Bowl$7.79
Boom Boom Shrimp$8.99
More about Acme Oyster House
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood image

 

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood

1005 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thin Fried Catfish Platter$13.99
World Famous Thin Fried Catfish served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
Thin Catfish & Shrimp Platter$16.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
Shrimp Platter$15.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood
1000 Figs image

FALAFEL

1000 Figs

3141 Ponce De Leon St #1, New Orleans

Avg 4.8 (1337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kale and Cabbage Salad
Kale, cabbage and celery with a fig & ginger vinaigrette, pickled blueberries and toasted seeds
Falafel Platter$12.75
Four falafel, hummus, kale and cabbage salad, toum, tahini, zhoug, and our fresh bread
French Fries$4.00
House-made french fries served with garlicky toum
More about 1000 Figs
Satsuma image

 

Satsuma

7901 Maple St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (1051 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Turkey, pesto aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula, and provolone on ciabatta with chips or a side salad
Grilled Cheese$6.50
Cheddar or Swiss with sliced tomato on wheat or sourdough with chips or a side salad
Green Sandwich$8.00
One egg, baby arugula, tomato, avocado mash, and swiss on a choice of toast or bagel
More about Satsuma
Barracuda image

 

Barracuda

446 Pelican Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Taco$4.25
carne asada, onion, cilantro, on fresh flour tortilla
Chicken Bowl$9.00
GF - grilled chicken in adobo, rice, beans, cotija, guac, pickles, shredded cabbage, cilantro
Farmer Taco$3.60
Ⓥ GF - charred broccoli, caramelized onion, salsa seca, sunflower caesar, cilantro, on corn
More about Barracuda
Twisted Waffles-New Orleans image

 

Twisted Waffles-New Orleans

725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Wafflewich$7.50
Belgian waffle sandwich with choice of bacon, sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with egg and cheese.
Breakfast Waffle Bowl$12.99
Waffle bowl filled with scrambled eggs, onions, bell peppers, and your choice of bacon sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with a shredded cheese blend. Customize it even more by adding extra meats or veggies.
Creole Grits$17.99
Shrimps tossed in a blend of spices and cooked in a dark roux-based sauce over creamy buttery grits. Served with waffle cheddar biscuits.
More about Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
Carmo Restaurant & Bar image

 

Carmo Restaurant & Bar

527 Julia Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carmo Salad$11.00
Rice, pineapple, avocado, almonds and cashews, raisins, cucumber, green pepper, smoked ham and cilantro tossed with citrus mango vinaigrette. Available with vegan ham too! Served on a bed of organic lettuces. (v, veg, GF)
Rico$17.00
Fried and grilled tostones (plantains) topped with melted cheese, zesty smoked 'n' pulled pork, avocado, salsa fresca & our tangy sweet “Rico” sauce. Served with organic greens drizzled with mango vinaigrette. Get it vegan with various options. (v, veg, GF)
Nola Roll$12.00
Red beans, rice, Havarti or vegan cheese, smoked pork or vegan sausage, red onions on our house-made roti. Topped with our tropical remoulade. (v, veg)
More about Carmo Restaurant & Bar
Willa Jean image

BBQ

Willa Jean

611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (3509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BEC Biscuit$12.00
bacon + sunny side up egg + pimento cheese
Hangover Bowl$20.00
braised brisket + cheesy grits + onion + garlic + egg
Griddled Banana Bread$9.00
served with whipped butter
More about Willa Jean
Good Bird image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Good Bird

5031 Freret St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sunrise$9.00
The Larry Bird$13.00
The Eagle Street Salad$9.00
More about Good Bird
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

701 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 3.7 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon-Brie Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, brie, tomato, and spinach, served on a brioche bun with a side of creole honey mustard. Served with a side of fries
The Juicy Lucy$13.95
Our famous 8 oz. burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles!. Served with a side of fries.
Surfin' Shrimp Salad$16.95
Grilled gulf shrimp served over mixed greens with black bean salsa, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, red onion and avocado, served with a roasted garlic vinaigrette!
More about Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
Ruby Slipper Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

204 Decatur St, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southern Breakfast$11.50
Two eggs any style, stone ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, buttermilk biscuit and a fried green tomato
French Truck Iced Coffee$4.00
Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style:
NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream;
Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg;
Black: no milk;
Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk
Banana Fosters Pain Perdu$13.00
A New Orleans brunch favorite! French bread French toast, covered with rum-flambeed banana, raisins & butter caramel sauce. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon.
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
City Greens image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

City Greens

909 Poydras St, New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (381 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quinoa, Kale & Corn$10.95
carrot, corn, roasted brussel sprouts, quinoa, sheep’s milk feta, kale, arugula, lemon Basil vinaigrette 460 cal (GF, V)
Thai Peanut Chicken$10.50
roasted chicken, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 560 cal
Thai Peanut Shrimp$11.50
gulf shrimp, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 490 cal
More about City Greens
BARROW'S CATFISH image

 

BARROW'S CATFISH

8300 Earhart Blvd STE 103, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHARBROILED OYSTERS - DOZEN$20.99
FULL DOZEN
CATFISH & SHRIMP PLATTER$26.99
SEAFOOD COMBO PLATTER
SEAFOOD GUMBO$8.99
BOWL
More about BARROW'S CATFISH
Mukbang Seafood & Bar image

 

Mukbang Seafood & Bar

8312 Oak Street, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
shrimp ceasar salad$19.00
add chichen 4
shrimp poboy$14.99
Shrimp poboy served with french fries
dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, hotsauce, mayo, and ketchup
crab rangoon$10.00
More about Mukbang Seafood & Bar
Café Reconcile image

 

Café Reconcile

1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jerk Chicken$12.00
1/2 chicken. Jerk marinade, pickled peppers. Your choice of two sides.
Garden Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, radish, carrot, pickled peppers, sunflower seeds. Your choice of dressing.
Chili Glazed Salmon$15.00
Grilled, sesame seeds. Your choice of two sides.
More about Café Reconcile
Mojo Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

Mojo Coffee House

1500 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (1329 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cafe Au Lait$3.00
Two thirds drip coffee and one third steamed milk
Drip Coffee$2.00
Delicious drip of the day! Specify in special requests whether you'd like medium or dark roast or for us to add any cream, sugar or alternative milks at no added charge to you!
Latte$4.25
Espresso & Milk
Our small latte comes with a double shot of espresso while our large comes with a quad.
More about Mojo Coffee House
Nola Chick image

 

Nola Chick

4068 Tulane Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
#2 Parish Biscuit Combo$7.75
with Cajun Honey
#6 Nola Sandwich Combo$6.59
Our not-so-basic fried chicken on a fresh baked buttered biscuit
#7 Parish Sandwich Combo$7.59
with Cajun Honey
More about Nola Chick
Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group image

 

Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group

315 S Broad St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Three Little Pigs Omelet$13.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
Southern BLT$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
Eggs Cochon$15.00
Apple-braised pork debris over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs and hollandaise
More about Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group
Justine image

FRENCH FRIES

Justine

225 Chartres Street, New Orleans

Avg 4 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Frites$28.00
butcher’s cut, sauce au poivre
Justine Burger$22.00
8oz peppercorn crusted wagyu patty, arugula, and pommes frites. Add $8 for a side of au poivre sauce for dipping.
Onion Soup Gratinee$12.00
caramelized onions, broiled Gruyere and french bread crouton
More about Justine
The Company Burger image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Company Burger

4600 Freret St ste.a, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1570 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
All natural chicken breast, shaved cabbage, mayo, and bread & butter pickles.
Turkey Burger$8.00
Tomato Jam, Green Goddess dressing, Arugula
Company Fries$4.00
Hand-cut
More about The Company Burger

