New Orleans restaurants you'll love

Sofia
516 JULIA ST, New Orleans
|Salsiccia
|$20.00
burrata | italian sausage | broccolini | garlic confit | chili flake
|Kale
|$14.00
Covey Rise Farms kale | beets | grana padano | hazelnuts | apple shrub vinaigrette
|Vodka Pasta
|$14.00
radiatore | tomato sugo | cream | chili flake | pecorino locatelli | petite basil
Capulet
3014 Dauphine St, New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Sandwich (GF) (HH)
|$7.00
Fried chicken thigh, house pickles, cabbage, spicy dill ranch (contains dairy) on sesame bun
|Umami Sprouts (GF)
|$9.50
crispy brussels | herbed tamari & balsamic glaze | chili pine nuts |
cashew creme fraiche
|Kimchi Melt (GF/Vegetarian Option)
|$13.00
Braised brisket or smoked cauliflower, kim-chi, swiss, vegan gochujang aioli on Texas toast
Mahony's Po-Boys & Seafood
3454 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Roast Beef Debris French Fries
|$11.95
French Fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese and smothered with our Roast Beef Debris Gravy
|Onion Rings
|$7.95
Our award winning thin-cut rings
|Grilled Shrimp Remi
|$14.95
Toasted Leidenheimer French bread loaded with Grilled Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Fried green tomatoes, our house remoulade dressing and shredded lettuce.
French Truck Coffee
1200 Magazine St, NEW ORLEANS
|Latte
|$4.75
Latte, which means milk, is as promised, a shot of espresso and 14 oz of perfectly steamed milk for those who like a milder coffee flavor
|Just a Cup
|$3.00
A cup of good ole drip coffee. Your choice of Dark, Medium or Chicory
|Pour Over
|$3.50
A brewed to order cup of some of our finest coffee
Red Dog Diner
3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans
|Jerk Chicken
|$4.75
Chopped jerked chicken topped with our mango salsa
|Calypso Beef
|$5.25
Island marinated flank steak, guacamole and lime cream
|Flaked Fish
|$4.95
Blackened Mahi Mahi, avocado mango slaw,
chipotle tartar sauce
Vegan Wit A Twist
514 S. Rampart St, New Orleans
|Da Pressure
|$16.00
Spicy BBQ sauce, grilled onions & Jalapeno peppers,queso cheese, spinach, tomatoes & pickles.
|Oyster Burger
|$16.00
An amazing over stuffed burger filled with fried oysters mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes,pickles, and our special handmade Nola Sauce
|Box
|$9.00
BBQ Cauliflower with teriyaki fries, and green onions
City Greens
5001 Freret Street, New Orleans
|Thai Peanut Shrimp
|$11.50
gulf shrimp, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 490 cal
|Thai Peanut Chicken
|$10.50
roasted chicken, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 560 cal
|Chopped Cobb
|$10.95
avocado, tomato, bacon, egg, cucumber, blue cheese, romaine, dijon aioli 580 cal (GF)
French Truck Coffee
4536 Dryades St, NEW ORLEANS
|Build-a-Biscuit
|$6.00
Fresh Baked Biscuit with your choice of Bacon or Turkey and Cheddar or Pimento Spread with a smear of Honey Butter
|Latte
|$4.75
Latte, which means milk, is as promised, a shot of espresso and 14 oz of perfectly steamed milk for those who like a milder coffee flavor
|Mocha
|$5.25
Our expertly prepared latte gets paired with some chocolate for a sweet treat
Blue Oak BBQ
900 N Carrollton St, New Orleans
|Brussel Sprouts
Brussel sprouts flash fried and tossed in our house sweet chili glaze. *NOT CELIAC FRIENDLY*
|3 Meat Plate
|$22.00
Your choice of any 3 of our meats! All BBQ plates come with your choice of two sides plus white bread, pickles, onions and house bbq sauce on the side.
|2 Meat Plate
|$18.00
Your choice of any 2 of our meats! All BBQ plates come with your choice of two sides plus white bread, pickles, onions and house bbq sauce on the side.
Otra Vez
1001 Julia St, New Orleans
|Arroz Verde
|$7.00
Poblano rice, black beans, pico de gallo
|Steak Tacos
|$13.00
Charred steak tacos, crispy chihuahua cheese, tomatillo salsa, onions, cilantro, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$11.00
Crispy tempura shrimp tacos, cabbage remoulade, capers, perez salsa, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
Acme Oyster House
724 Iberville St, New Orleans
|Captain's Platter
|$39.99
|Seafood Gumbo Bowl
|$7.79
|Boom Boom Shrimp
|$8.99
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood
1005 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson
|Thin Fried Catfish Platter
|$13.99
World Famous Thin Fried Catfish served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
|Thin Catfish & Shrimp Platter
|$16.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
|Shrimp Platter
|$15.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood
1000 Figs
3141 Ponce De Leon St #1, New Orleans
|Kale and Cabbage Salad
Kale, cabbage and celery with a fig & ginger vinaigrette, pickled blueberries and toasted seeds
|Falafel Platter
|$12.75
Four falafel, hummus, kale and cabbage salad, toum, tahini, zhoug, and our fresh bread
|French Fries
|$4.00
House-made french fries served with garlicky toum
Satsuma
7901 Maple St, New Orleans
|Turkey Sandwich
|$11.00
Turkey, pesto aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula, and provolone on ciabatta with chips or a side salad
|Grilled Cheese
|$6.50
Cheddar or Swiss with sliced tomato on wheat or sourdough with chips or a side salad
|Green Sandwich
|$8.00
One egg, baby arugula, tomato, avocado mash, and swiss on a choice of toast or bagel
Barracuda
446 Pelican Ave, New Orleans
|Beef Taco
|$4.25
carne asada, onion, cilantro, on fresh flour tortilla
|Chicken Bowl
|$9.00
GF - grilled chicken in adobo, rice, beans, cotija, guac, pickles, shredded cabbage, cilantro
|Farmer Taco
|$3.60
Ⓥ GF - charred broccoli, caramelized onion, salsa seca, sunflower caesar, cilantro, on corn
Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans
|Breakfast Wafflewich
|$7.50
Belgian waffle sandwich with choice of bacon, sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with egg and cheese.
|Breakfast Waffle Bowl
|$12.99
Waffle bowl filled with scrambled eggs, onions, bell peppers, and your choice of bacon sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with a shredded cheese blend. Customize it even more by adding extra meats or veggies.
|Creole Grits
|$17.99
Shrimps tossed in a blend of spices and cooked in a dark roux-based sauce over creamy buttery grits. Served with waffle cheddar biscuits.
Carmo Restaurant & Bar
527 Julia Street, New Orleans
|Carmo Salad
|$11.00
Rice, pineapple, avocado, almonds and cashews, raisins, cucumber, green pepper, smoked ham and cilantro tossed with citrus mango vinaigrette. Available with vegan ham too! Served on a bed of organic lettuces. (v, veg, GF)
|Rico
|$17.00
Fried and grilled tostones (plantains) topped with melted cheese, zesty smoked 'n' pulled pork, avocado, salsa fresca & our tangy sweet “Rico” sauce. Served with organic greens drizzled with mango vinaigrette. Get it vegan with various options. (v, veg, GF)
|Nola Roll
|$12.00
Red beans, rice, Havarti or vegan cheese, smoked pork or vegan sausage, red onions on our house-made roti. Topped with our tropical remoulade. (v, veg)
Willa Jean
611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans
|BEC Biscuit
|$12.00
bacon + sunny side up egg + pimento cheese
|Hangover Bowl
|$20.00
braised brisket + cheesy grits + onion + garlic + egg
|Griddled Banana Bread
|$9.00
served with whipped butter
Good Bird
5031 Freret St, New Orleans
|Sunrise
|$9.00
|The Larry Bird
|$13.00
|The Eagle Street Salad
|$9.00
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
701 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|Bacon-Brie Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, brie, tomato, and spinach, served on a brioche bun with a side of creole honey mustard. Served with a side of fries
|The Juicy Lucy
|$13.95
Our famous 8 oz. burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles!. Served with a side of fries.
|Surfin' Shrimp Salad
|$16.95
Grilled gulf shrimp served over mixed greens with black bean salsa, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, red onion and avocado, served with a roasted garlic vinaigrette!
Ruby Slipper Cafe
204 Decatur St, New Orleans
|Southern Breakfast
|$11.50
Two eggs any style, stone ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, buttermilk biscuit and a fried green tomato
|French Truck Iced Coffee
|$4.00
Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style:
NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream;
Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg;
Black: no milk;
Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk
|Banana Fosters Pain Perdu
|$13.00
A New Orleans brunch favorite! French bread French toast, covered with rum-flambeed banana, raisins & butter caramel sauce. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon.
City Greens
909 Poydras St, New Orleans
|Quinoa, Kale & Corn
|$10.95
carrot, corn, roasted brussel sprouts, quinoa, sheep’s milk feta, kale, arugula, lemon Basil vinaigrette 460 cal (GF, V)
|Thai Peanut Chicken
|$10.50
roasted chicken, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 560 cal
|Thai Peanut Shrimp
|$11.50
gulf shrimp, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 490 cal
8300 Earhart Blvd STE 103, New Orleans
|CHARBROILED OYSTERS - DOZEN
|$20.99
FULL DOZEN
|CATFISH & SHRIMP PLATTER
|$26.99
SEAFOOD COMBO PLATTER
|SEAFOOD GUMBO
|$8.99
BOWL
Mukbang Seafood & Bar
8312 Oak Street, New Orleans
|shrimp ceasar salad
|$19.00
add chichen 4
|shrimp poboy
|$14.99
Shrimp poboy served with french fries
dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, hotsauce, mayo, and ketchup
|crab rangoon
|$10.00
Café Reconcile
1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans
|Jerk Chicken
|$12.00
1/2 chicken. Jerk marinade, pickled peppers. Your choice of two sides.
|Garden Salad
|$8.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, radish, carrot, pickled peppers, sunflower seeds. Your choice of dressing.
|Chili Glazed Salmon
|$15.00
Grilled, sesame seeds. Your choice of two sides.
Mojo Coffee House
1500 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Cafe Au Lait
|$3.00
Two thirds drip coffee and one third steamed milk
|Drip Coffee
|$2.00
Delicious drip of the day! Specify in special requests whether you'd like medium or dark roast or for us to add any cream, sugar or alternative milks at no added charge to you!
|Latte
|$4.25
Espresso & Milk
Our small latte comes with a double shot of espresso while our large comes with a quad.
Nola Chick
4068 Tulane Ave, New Orleans
|#2 Parish Biscuit Combo
|$7.75
with Cajun Honey
|#6 Nola Sandwich Combo
|$6.59
Our not-so-basic fried chicken on a fresh baked buttered biscuit
|#7 Parish Sandwich Combo
|$7.59
with Cajun Honey
Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group
315 S Broad St, New Orleans
|Three Little Pigs Omelet
|$13.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
|Southern BLT
|$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
|Eggs Cochon
|$15.00
Apple-braised pork debris over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs and hollandaise
Justine
225 Chartres Street, New Orleans
|Steak Frites
|$28.00
butcher’s cut, sauce au poivre
|Justine Burger
|$22.00
8oz peppercorn crusted wagyu patty, arugula, and pommes frites. Add $8 for a side of au poivre sauce for dipping.
|Onion Soup Gratinee
|$12.00
caramelized onions, broiled Gruyere and french bread crouton
The Company Burger
4600 Freret St ste.a, New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
All natural chicken breast, shaved cabbage, mayo, and bread & butter pickles.
|Turkey Burger
|$8.00
Tomato Jam, Green Goddess dressing, Arugula
|Company Fries
|$4.00
Hand-cut