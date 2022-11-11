Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sofia - New Orleans

516 JULIA ST

New Orleans, LA 70130

Popular Items

Vodka (TG)
Cacio e Pepe (TG)
Margherita (TG)

TO GO

NEEDS UTENSILS

Insalata (TG)

$10.00

spring mix | carrots | fennel | radish | lemon vinaigrette | grana padano

Kale (TG)

$16.00

tuscan kale | beets | grana padano | hazelnuts | apple shrub vinaigrette

Ricotta (TG)

$18.00

focaccia | honey | radish | fennel pollen | pea tendrils | olive oil

Meatballs (TG)

$10.00

amatriciana | grana padano | basil

String Beans (TG)

$18.00

creamy anchovy dressing | bottarga | radish | mixed herbs

Beets (TG)

$18.00

garlic fonduta | Louisiana strawberries | garlic pistachio crunch | poppy seeds

Olives (TG)

$10.00

chili | citrus | fennel pollen | rosemary

Vodka (TG)

$18.00

radiatore | tomato sugo | cream | chili flakes | pecorino locatelli | petite basil

Rabbit Ragu (TG)

$26.00

malfadine | marsala wine | thyme | pecorino | gremolata

Cacio e Pepe (TG)

$16.00

tonarelli | pecorino locatelli | peppercorns | olive oil

Risotto (TG)

$24.00

carnaroli rice | blue crab | dill | pine nuts preserved lemon | fennel salad

Sausage & Peppers (TG)

$20.00

casarecce | onion | tomato sugo | pecorino

Salsiccia (TG)

$22.00

Italian sausage | burrata | broccolini | garlic confit | chili flake

Commandetore (TG)

$24.00

garlic oil | Italian sausage | sopressa | prosciutto | mozzarella | ewephoria

Margherita (TG)

$18.00

house tomato sauce | mozzarella di bufla | basil | olive oil

Spicy (TG)

$24.00

pepperoni | hot peppers | house ricotta | crispy kale | honey | pecorino

Mushroom (TG)

$22.00

fontina fonduta | roasted mushrooms | garlic confit | fennel | thyme | taleggio | crispy leeks

3 Cheese (TG)

$18.00

Bianco (TG)

$24.00

creole tomatoes | goat cheese | zucchini | red onion | scallion salsa verde

Zeppole (TG)

$10.00

ricotta doughnuts | coffee mascarpone | cinnamon sugar | house made jam

Sicilian Peanuts (TG)

$8.00

chili | brown sugar | garlic | aleppo

Brownie (TG)

$12.00

sweet mascarpone | hazelnut cremeux | salted caramel gelato

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

516 JULIA ST, New Orleans, LA 70130

Directions

