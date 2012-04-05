Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Butcher

review star

No reviews yet

930 Tchoupitoulas St B

New Orleans, LA 70130

Popular Items

*Cubano
*Mac+Cheese
*Smoked Turkey Sandwich

*To Go Utensils-PLEASE MAKE A SELECTION

PLEASE MAKE A SELECTION TO HELP US WASTE LESS. If you don't make a selection, there won't be to go utensils in your to go order. Thank you!

**Needs To Go Utensils**

If you need 'em, we got 'em.

**Needs To Go Utensils** (Copy)

If you need 'em, we got 'em.

Daily Specials

Lentil Soup

$9.00Out of stock

W/ bacon, andouille, cilantro & egg

*Small Plates, Soups+Salads

*Black-Eyed Pea Chili

*Black-Eyed Pea Chili

$7.00

Housemade beef & pork black-eyed pea chili.

*Duck Pastrami Sliders

*Duck Pastrami Sliders

$9.00

House made duck pastrami with gruyere cheese.

*Fried LA Shrimp

*Fried LA Shrimp

$9.00

w/ lemon & chili vinegar aioli

*Grilled Salmon Belly

*Grilled Salmon Belly

$9.00

w/ arugula & shaved onions tossed in lemon thyme vinaigrette

*Mac+Cheese

*Mac+Cheese

$7.00

w/ white cheddar béchamel & parsley bread crumbs

*Roasted Chicken Salad

*Roasted Chicken Salad

$16.00

Entrée salad w/ almond piccada vinaigrette, olives & olive oil croutons

*Sandwiches

*BBQ Pulled Pork

*BBQ Pulled Pork

$11.00

Pulled Pork with Carolina BBQ sauce & coleslaw on a roll.

*Buckboard Bacon Melt

*Buckboard Bacon Melt

$12.00

w/ collard greens, banana pepper aioli & Swiss on White Bread

*Butcher Burger

*Butcher Burger

$13.00

All-beef patty topped w/ American cheese, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, onions, mayo & mustard. Served on house-made sesame seed bun.

*Cajun Pork Dog

*Cajun Pork Dog

$10.00Out of stock

w/ black-eyed pea chili, sauerkraut, & beer mustard on a pretzel bun

*Cochon Muffaletta

*Cochon Muffaletta

$16.00

w/ house meats & giardiniera olive salad on sesame loaf

*Cubano

*Cubano

$11.00

Smoked pork shoulder, ham, cilantro-jalapeno pesto, mustard, dill pickles, banana pepper aioli & Swiss cheese. Served on a pressed bolillo.

*Gambino

*Gambino

$12.00

House-cured soppressata, coppa, salami cotto, banana peppers, arugula, shaved red onions & herb vinaigrette. Served on ciabatta.

*Herb Roasted Chicken

*Herb Roasted Chicken

$12.00

w/ olive tapenade, crispy chicken skin, arugula & lemon vinaigrette

*Le Pig Mac

*Le Pig Mac

$11.00

2 all pork patties, special sauce, lettuce, American cheese, dill pickle & onions on Sesame Bun

*Moroccan Spiced Lamb

*Moroccan Spiced Lamb

$13.00

w/ cucumber tzatziki & chili oil on flatbread

*Porchetta Cheese Steak

*Porchetta Cheese Steak

$13.00

Thinly sliced pork belly porchetta grilled with w/ onions & pepper medley. Topped w/ garlic aioli & provolone. Served in a focaccia pocket.

*Pork Belly Sandwich

*Pork Belly Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled pork belly topped w/ mint, cucumbers, & chili lime aioli. Served on toasted white bread.

*Smoked Turkey Sandwich

*Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Thinly sliced smoked turkey w/ arugula, tomato, avocado, & basil aioli on Six-Grain

*Veggie Sandwich

*Veggie Sandwich

$10.00

w/ cucumbers, tomato, arugula, avocado & basil aioli on Six-Grain

*Sides

*Potato Salad

*Potato Salad

$4.00

Made in house with mustard, paprika, celery, & red wine vinegar.

*B&B Pickles

*B&B Pickles

$3.00

House bread & butter pickles.

*Marinated Brussels Sprouts

*Marinated Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Marinated brussels sprouts w/ chili vinegar & mint chiffonade.

*Coleslaw

*Coleslaw

$4.00

Shredded cabbage, carrots, & parsley.

*Chips

*Chips

$3.00

Peanut oil-fried Kennebec potato chips. Lightly salted.

*Additional Side Cracker

$2.00

*A La Carte Charcuterie

*Choice Of 2 Charcuterie

$8.00

*Choice of 3 Charcuterie

$15.00
*House Selection Charcuterie

*House Selection Charcuterie

$21.00
*Buckboard Bacon

*Buckboard Bacon

$5.00
*Capicola

*Capicola

$7.00
*City Ham

*City Ham

$4.00
*Coppa

*Coppa

$5.00
*Country Terrine

*Country Terrine

$5.00
*Duck Pastrami

*Duck Pastrami

$10.00

*Genoa

$8.00
*Head Cheese

*Head Cheese

$4.00
*Mortadella

*Mortadella

$6.00
*Pork Rillon

*Pork Rillon

$6.00
*Soppressata

*Soppressata

$8.00
*Tasso

*Tasso

$5.00
*Cotto

*Cotto

$12.00

*A La Carte Cooked Sausage

*Choice of 2 Sausage

$13.00

*Choice of 3 Sausage

$19.00

*House Selection Sausage

$25.00
*Andouille

*Andouille

$7.00

*Deer Sausage/Zaunbrecher

$8.00
*Country Smoked

*Country Smoked

$6.00

*Fresh Sausage Du Jour

$8.00
*Hot Boudin

*Hot Boudin

$7.00
*Butcher Bacon

*Butcher Bacon

$8.00Out of stock

*Desserts

*Bacon Praline

*Bacon Praline

$4.00
*Chocolate Chip Cookie

*Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Slice Pecan Pie

$7.00

Slice Pumpkin Pie

$7.00

*Non-Alcoholic Beverages

*Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 500ml

$5.50

*Mountain Valley Still Water 500ml

$5.50

*Iced Tea

$3.00

*Sweet Tea

$3.00

*Iced Tea Half & Half

$3.00

*Cold Brew

$5.00

*Arnold Palmer

$3.00

*Bedford's Creme Beer

$5.00

*Lemonade

$4.00

*Americana Huckleberry Soda

$5.00

*Barq's Root Beer

$4.00

*Coke (Can)

$2.50

*Diet Coke (can)

$2.50

*Macfuddy's Pepper Elixir

$5.00

*Mexican Coke

$4.50

*O-So Grape

$5.00

*Frostie Orange

$5.00

*Huhu's Ginger Beer

$6.00

*Sprite (Can)

$2.50

*Cranberry Juice

$2.00

*Orange Juice

$5.00

*Virgin Mary

$4.00

*Beer

Ayinger Marzen 16.9 OZ

$9.00

Ayinger Oktoberfest Marzen lager. 16.9 oz.

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin Sumpin 16 OZ

$8.50

Coniston Old Man 20 OZ

$9.50

Ritterguts Gose 10 OZ

$9.00

3 Fonteinen Oude Gueuze Lambic

$22.00

Athletic Brewing Oktoberfest NA

$5.00

*Dupont Saison 12.7 OZ

$12.00

Faubourg Lager 19.2 OZ

$7.00

*Flying Tiger Jucee Pale

$9.00

*Gnarly Barley Jucifer IPA

$6.00

Juicy & fresh IPA from Hammond, LA.

*Great Raft Reasonably Corrupt Schwarzbier

$5.00

*Lagunitas IPA 19.2 OZ Can

$6.50

The most popular IPA in the world from CA.

*Lupulin Peanut Butter Porter

$9.00

Silky & smooth chocolate peanut butter porter from Minnesota.

*NOLA Light Lager

$5.00

*Parish Envie 16 OZ can

$8.00

Hazy Pale Ale from Broussard, LA.

*Port Orleans Bucktown Brown Ale

$5.00

*Second Line MSY

$5.00

*Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$8.00

*Southern Prohibition Suzy B Blond Ale

$6.00

*Spindletap Heavy Hands Imperial IPA

$8.00

Imperial IPA exclusively hopped w/ Citra.

*St. Arnold Dry Cider

$5.00

Clean & refreshing cider from Houston, Texas.

*St. Bernardus Wit

$9.00

Classic Belgian Witbier brewed w/ orange peel & coriander.

Tin Roof Back 9 IPA

$6.00

NE style IPA from Baton Rouge, LA. Hopped w/ Citra, Vic Secret, & Barb Rouge.

*TrimTab Paradise Now Raspberry Sour Ale

$6.00

*Urban South Paradise Park 19.2 OZ Can

$7.00

Clean & quaffable lager from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Zony Mash King of Carrot Flowers 16 OZ

$10.00

Fruited sour ale w/ carrots, mangos, tangerines, & lactose.

*Cocktails

Frozen Boozy 'Nog ☃️

$12.00

House made eggnog with a sleigh load of whiskey, spiced rum & allspice.

Mad Hot Knife

$11.00

Devil You Know

$10.00

A tasty twist on a Kentucky Mule w/ creme de cassis, herbed honey bitters & local Huhu's ginger beer.

Garden of Yvonne

$9.00

Tabula Rasa

$8.00

Lavender lemonade spiked with Cathead vodka and a pleasantly surprising warm-spiced finish. Shaken & served up.

*All Dressed Up

$12.00

Not your average gin & tonic. Bright & floral w/ elderflower, rose cordial, grapefruit & lemon.

NoLA Famous

$10.00

A refreshing and slightly smoky blend of mezcal, Aperol, Herbsaint & fresh citrus. Our shake on a Naked & Famous.

*Dead Caulfields ⚰️

*Dead Caulfields ⚰️

$12.00

Smooth but spicy Rittenhouse rye twist on an old fashioned. Served on a rock.

Coconut Daiquiri

$10.00

Classic frozen rum daiquiri w/ coconut liqueur, coconut milk & bitters.

*Bloody Butcher 🔪

$8.00

Top secret world-famous Bloody Mary (may contain pork jus).

*Rik Rik Combo 👦

$8.00

A light beer & bourbon shot combo. Made popular by our very own Rik Slave of Phantoms fame.

*Aperol Spritz

$12.00

*Cosmopolitan

$10.00

*French 75

$12.00

*Manhattan

$9.00

*Margarita

$9.00

*Mimosa

$9.00

*Moscow Mule

$10.00

*Mocktail

$6.00

*Negroni

$12.00

*Old Fashioned

$9.00

*Vieux Carre

$12.00

*Wine by the Glass

*Can Wetlands Passion Fruit

$14.00

*Can Wetlands Sake Blood Orange

$14.00

*Can Wetlands Unfiltered

$18.00

*Glw Castellroig Corpinnat Brut

$10.00

*Glw Leitz Rose

$9.00

*Gls Pet gNat Rosé

$12.00

Natural sparkling rosé from Napa, CA made from Rhone varietals. Crisp and incredibly refreshing with bright fruit notes and a lovely tart finish.

*Glw Das Trocken Riesling

$9.00

*Glw Brunn Grüner Veltliner

$7.00

*Glw Henri Perrusset Chardonnay

$12.00

*Glr Lambrusco

$7.00

*Glr E Rosso! Barbera

$7.00

*Glr Chanzy Pinot Noir

$14.00Out of stock

Glr Altenburger Blaufränkisch

$10.00

Glr Jules Red Blend

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order your favorite sandwich, side item, charcuterie plate and sweet treat now and pick it up To-Go in 15 minutes. See you shortly!

Location

930 Tchoupitoulas St B, New Orleans, LA 70130

Directions

Gallery
Butcher image
Butcher image
Butcher image

