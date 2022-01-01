Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Sandwiches

La Boulangerie

604 Reviews

$$

4600 Magazine St

New Orleans, LA 70115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Le Dindon
Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
Bagel & English Muffin

Entree

Black eyed peas tossed with bell peppers, onions, fennel, and herbs. Dressed with French vinaigrette and croutons.
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.75

Soft scrambled egg, avocado, radish, toasted seeds & olive oil on whole wheat sourdough

Bagel & English Muffin

Bagel & English Muffin

$4.00

with cream cheese

Salmon Bagel

Salmon Bagel

$14.00

Cream cheese, tomato, capers, red onion & Butcher smoked salmon on a toasted bagel.

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Butcher sausage, baked egg, cheddar cheese & mayonnaise on a toasted croissant.

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Eggs baked with seasonal vegetables, mayonnaise, and cheddar cheese, served on your choice of toasted croissant or English Muffin.

Quiche

Quiche

$8.00+

Featuring quiche Florentine (spinach) and quiche Lorraine (bacon & onion)

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$9.00
Butcher BLT

Butcher BLT

$12.50

Butcher Bacon served with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on house made white bread.

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$12.00

Butcher ham on House Sourdough, with Gruyere cheese and Béchamel sauce

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

white & mild cheddar on grilled sourdough

Le Fromager

Le Fromager

$12.00

Brie & Pepper Jelly on Raisin Walnut Bread

L'Atlantique

L'Atlantique

$14.00

Smoked salmon, lemon mayonnaise, avocado, red onion, and arugula on toasted olive bread

Le Dindon

Le Dindon

$12.00

Butcher Turkey served on toasted 6 grain bread, dressed with arugula, tomato, basil mayonnaise and avocado.

Le Parisien

Le Parisien

$12.00Out of stock

Butcher Ham, Salted Butter, Comte Cheese & Cornichons on Baguette

Le Poulet

Le Poulet

$12.00

Chicken salad on croissant with dressed romaine, mayo & whole grain mustard.

Le Vegetarian

Le Vegetarian

$11.50Out of stock

Tomato, Mozzarella, and Basil-Pecan Pesto

Chicken Sausage Gumbo

Chicken Sausage Gumbo

$8.00

Lentil Chili

$6.00
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Romaine, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, cherry tomato, bacon, avocado served with a creamy vinaigrette (Green Goddess)

Herb Roasted Chicken Green Salad

Herb Roasted Chicken Green Salad

$12.00

Herb roasted chicken breast served over spinach and romaine tossed with shaved red onion, cremini mushrooms, and feta cheese. Served with a balsamic French Vinaigrette.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.00

Boiled new potatoes, with a Dijon-white wine vinaigrette, Fresh picked herbs, tarragon and parsley, and cornichons

Local Green Salad

Local Green Salad

$7.00

Apple Arugula Salad

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts & Golden Raisin Salad

$13.00

Pastry

Croissant

Croissant

$4.50Out of stock
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.50Out of stock
Chocolate Almond Croissant

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$6.50Out of stock
Muffin

Muffin

$5.00
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$5.00Out of stock
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock
Cinnamon Walnut Churro

Cinnamon Walnut Churro

$6.00Out of stock
Fruit Danish

Fruit Danish

$5.00
Apple Pecan Turnover

Apple Pecan Turnover

$5.00Out of stock
Kouign-Amann

Kouign-Amann

$5.00Out of stock
Morning Bun

Morning Bun

$4.00Out of stock
Scone

Scone

$5.00
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Cheese Straw

Cheese Straw

$6.00Out of stock
Cheddar & Chive Biscuit

Cheddar & Chive Biscuit

$4.75Out of stock
Pretzel - Ham & Cheese

Pretzel - Ham & Cheese

$7.00Out of stock
Pretzel Knot

Pretzel Knot

$5.00Out of stock
Curry Beef Pie

Curry Beef Pie

$5.00Out of stock
Stromboli

Stromboli

$6.00Out of stock

Sweet Treats

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00Out of stock
La Boulangerie Brownie

La Boulangerie Brownie

$4.00Out of stock
Black & White Cookie

Black & White Cookie

$5.00
Mini Pralines

Mini Pralines

$2.00

Bread

Baguette - Plain

Baguette - Plain

$4.25
Baguette - Mini

Baguette - Mini

$2.25Out of stock
Banana Bread - Chocolate Chip

Banana Bread - Chocolate Chip

$7.00

Chocolate chip banana bread loaf perfect for sharing *Walnut banana bread pictured

Banana Bread - Plain

Banana Bread - Plain

$7.00

Fresh banana bread loaf perfect for sharing *Walnut banana bread pictured

Banana Bread - Walnut

Banana Bread - Walnut

$7.00

Walnut banana bread loaf perfect for sharing

Challah - Plain (Friday only)

Challah - Plain (Friday only)

$6.50Out of stock
Ciabatta

Ciabatta

$6.50Out of stock
Focaccia

Focaccia

$8.00Out of stock
Olive Loaf

Olive Loaf

$8.00Out of stock
Raisin Walnut Loaf

Raisin Walnut Loaf

$7.50Out of stock
Six Grain Loaf

Six Grain Loaf

$9.00Out of stock
Sourdough Loaf

Sourdough Loaf

$7.00Out of stock
White Boule

White Boule

$5.00Out of stock

Unable to be sliced

White Loaf

White Loaf

$6.00Out of stock

Unable to be sliced

Whole Wheat Sourdough Loaf

Whole Wheat Sourdough Loaf

$8.00Out of stock
Whole Wheat Sourdough Boule

Whole Wheat Sourdough Boule

$8.00Out of stock

Yesterday Baguettes

$2.13Out of stock

Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)

Yesterday Mini Baguettes

$1.13Out of stock

Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)

Yesterday Challah Loaf

$2.00Out of stock

Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)

Yesterday Ciabatta

$3.25Out of stock

Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)

Yesterday Olive Loaf

$4.00Out of stock

Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)

Yesterday Six Grain

$4.50Out of stock

Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)

Yesterday Sourdough Loaf

$3.50Out of stock

Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)

Yesterday White Boule

$2.50Out of stock

Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)

Yesterday White Loaf

$3.00

Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)

Yesterday Whole Wheat Loaf

$4.00Out of stock

Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)

Yesterday Whole Wheat Sourdough Boule

$4.00Out of stock

Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)

Yesterday's Focaccia

$4.00Out of stock

Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)

Yesterday Raisin Walnut

$3.25Out of stock

Blue Cheese Loaf

Out of stock

Sides

Baked Egg

$4.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Butter

$0.75

Side Jam

$0.75

Side Butter And Jam

$1.50

Side Mustard

$0.75

Side Cheese

$3.00

Side Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Tomato

$1.50

Side Turkey

$7.00

Side Fruit

$6.00

Side Bacon

$7.00

Side of Roasted Chicken

$7.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Onions

$0.50

Side of Mayo

$0.75

Side Arugula

$5.00

Side of Mushrooms

$2.00

Side of Honey

$0.75

Side Cornichons

$4.00

Side Capers

$3.00

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$6.00

Half-Pint Cream Cheese

$10.00

Half-Pint Butter

$10.00

Side Of Balsamic Glaze

$0.75

Le Marche

Atchafalaya Honey

Atchafalaya Honey

$34.00
Baguette Crostinis

Baguette Crostinis

$5.00
Cherry Ginger Granola

Cherry Ginger Granola

$12.00
Cookbook - Down South

Cookbook - Down South

$35.00Out of stock

Signed by Chef Donald Link

Cookbook - Real Cajun

Cookbook - Real Cajun

$35.00Out of stock

Signed by Chef Donald Link

Travel Mug

Travel Mug

$25.00

Cheese Crackers

$9.00Out of stock

Caramel Corn

$6.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$2.50

Peach Black Iced Tea

$2.50

Black Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Peach Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Cold Drinks

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Barq's Root Beer

$4.00

Mountain Valley Water

$2.50+

San Pellegrino

$3.50+

Orange Juice

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Whole Milk

$4.00

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Cake Slices

Carrot Cake - Slice

Carrot Cake - Slice

$6.00
Double Chocolate Cake - Slice

Double Chocolate Cake - Slice

$6.00
Red Velvet Cake - Slice

Red Velvet Cake - Slice

$6.00

Salted Caramel Doberge - Slice

$7.00Out of stock
Flourless Chocolate Cake - Slice

Flourless Chocolate Cake - Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon Doberge Cake - Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Pineapple Upside Down - Slice

$5.00Out of stock
Coconut Cake - Slice

Coconut Cake - Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Yellow Cake - Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Pie Slices

Key Lime Pie - Slice

Key Lime Pie - Slice

$5.00

Pecan Pie - Slice

$5.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Pie - Slice

Pumpkin Pie - Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chess Pie - Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Frangipane Tart

$5.00Out of stock

Small Tarts & Treats

Individual size (4") of your favorite tart!
Chocolate Tart

Chocolate Tart

$7.00Out of stock
Lemon Meringue Tart

Lemon Meringue Tart

$6.50
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00
Cream Puff

Cream Puff

$7.00Out of stock

Mini Pecan Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Whole Cakes

Double Chocolate Cake - Whole

Double Chocolate Cake - Whole

$55.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake layered and frosted with chocolate buttermilk ganache

Small Double Chocolate Cake - Whole 6"

Small Double Chocolate Cake - Whole 6"

$40.00Out of stock

6” Double chocolate cake perfect for a smaller get together.

Red Velvet Cake - Whole

Red Velvet Cake - Whole

$55.00Out of stock

Three layers of red velvet cake layered and frosted with vanilla bean cream cheese frosting. Finished with a red velvet crumb.

Salted Caramel Doberge - Whole

$65.00Out of stock
Coconut Cake - Whole

Coconut Cake - Whole

$55.00Out of stock
Vanilla Cheesecake

Vanilla Cheesecake

$55.00Out of stock
Carrot Cake - Whole

Carrot Cake - Whole

$55.00

Three layers of carrot cake, layered and frosted with orange cream cheese frosting. Finished with a pecan border. *Contains pecan, pineapple, carrot

Whole Pies

Key Lime Pie - Whole

Key Lime Pie - Whole

$35.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are open 7 days a week, 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Mask required to enter and while not seated at your table. Please practice safe social distancing. Thank you

Website

Location

4600 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

Gallery
La Boulangerie image
La Boulangerie image
La Boulangerie image
La Boulangerie image

Similar restaurants in your area

Parrans Po-boys Uptown - 4920 Prytania Street
orange star4.3 • 210
4920 Prytania St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Easy Pizza - Claiborne
orange star4.3 • 1,641
2013 S. Claiborne New Orleans, LA 70125
View restaurantnext
Butcher
orange starNo Reviews
930 Tchoupitoulas St B New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Willa Jean
orange star4.3 • 3,509
611 O'Keefe Ave New Orleans, LA 70113
View restaurantnext
City Greens - Poydras
orange star4.5 • 381
909 Poydras St New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
NOLA Caye
orange star5.0 • 697
898 Baronne Street New Orleans, LA 70113
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Irish Channel
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mid-City
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marigny
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Leonidas
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Touro
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Bywater
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston