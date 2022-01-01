- Home
La Boulangerie
604 Reviews
$$
4600 Magazine St
New Orleans, LA 70115
Order Again
Entree
Avocado Toast
Soft scrambled egg, avocado, radish, toasted seeds & olive oil on whole wheat sourdough
Bagel & English Muffin
with cream cheese
Salmon Bagel
Cream cheese, tomato, capers, red onion & Butcher smoked salmon on a toasted bagel.
Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
Butcher sausage, baked egg, cheddar cheese & mayonnaise on a toasted croissant.
Veggie Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs baked with seasonal vegetables, mayonnaise, and cheddar cheese, served on your choice of toasted croissant or English Muffin.
Quiche
Featuring quiche Florentine (spinach) and quiche Lorraine (bacon & onion)
Yogurt Parfait
Butcher BLT
Butcher Bacon served with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on house made white bread.
Croque Monsieur
Butcher ham on House Sourdough, with Gruyere cheese and Béchamel sauce
Grilled Cheese
white & mild cheddar on grilled sourdough
Le Fromager
Brie & Pepper Jelly on Raisin Walnut Bread
L'Atlantique
Smoked salmon, lemon mayonnaise, avocado, red onion, and arugula on toasted olive bread
Le Dindon
Butcher Turkey served on toasted 6 grain bread, dressed with arugula, tomato, basil mayonnaise and avocado.
Le Parisien
Butcher Ham, Salted Butter, Comte Cheese & Cornichons on Baguette
Le Poulet
Chicken salad on croissant with dressed romaine, mayo & whole grain mustard.
Le Vegetarian
Tomato, Mozzarella, and Basil-Pecan Pesto
Chicken Sausage Gumbo
Lentil Chili
Cobb Salad
Romaine, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, cherry tomato, bacon, avocado served with a creamy vinaigrette (Green Goddess)
Herb Roasted Chicken Green Salad
Herb roasted chicken breast served over spinach and romaine tossed with shaved red onion, cremini mushrooms, and feta cheese. Served with a balsamic French Vinaigrette.
Potato Salad
Boiled new potatoes, with a Dijon-white wine vinaigrette, Fresh picked herbs, tarragon and parsley, and cornichons
Local Green Salad
Apple Arugula Salad
Brussel Sprouts & Golden Raisin Salad
Pastry
Croissant
Almond Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Chocolate Almond Croissant
Muffin
Bread Pudding
Cinnamon Roll
Cinnamon Walnut Churro
Fruit Danish
Apple Pecan Turnover
Kouign-Amann
Morning Bun
Scone
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Cheese Straw
Cheddar & Chive Biscuit
Pretzel - Ham & Cheese
Pretzel Knot
Curry Beef Pie
Stromboli
Sweet Treats
Bread
Baguette - Plain
Baguette - Mini
Banana Bread - Chocolate Chip
Chocolate chip banana bread loaf perfect for sharing *Walnut banana bread pictured
Banana Bread - Plain
Fresh banana bread loaf perfect for sharing *Walnut banana bread pictured
Banana Bread - Walnut
Walnut banana bread loaf perfect for sharing
Challah - Plain (Friday only)
Ciabatta
Focaccia
Olive Loaf
Raisin Walnut Loaf
Six Grain Loaf
Sourdough Loaf
White Boule
Unable to be sliced
White Loaf
Unable to be sliced
Whole Wheat Sourdough Loaf
Whole Wheat Sourdough Boule
Yesterday Baguettes
Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)
Yesterday Mini Baguettes
Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)
Yesterday Challah Loaf
Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)
Yesterday Ciabatta
Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)
Yesterday Olive Loaf
Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)
Yesterday Six Grain
Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)
Yesterday Sourdough Loaf
Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)
Yesterday White Boule
Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)
Yesterday White Loaf
Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)
Yesterday Whole Wheat Loaf
Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)
Yesterday Whole Wheat Sourdough Boule
Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)
Yesterday's Focaccia
Baked fresh yesterday and available today at 50% off (price reflects discount)
Yesterday Raisin Walnut
Blue Cheese Loaf
Sides
Baked Egg
Side Avocado
Side Butter
Side Jam
Side Butter And Jam
Side Mustard
Side Cheese
Side Cream Cheese
Side Salmon
Side Sausage
Side Tomato
Side Turkey
Side Fruit
Side Bacon
Side of Roasted Chicken
Side Dressing
Side Onions
Side of Mayo
Side Arugula
Side of Mushrooms
Side of Honey
Side Cornichons
Side Capers
Scoop of Chicken Salad
Half-Pint Cream Cheese
Half-Pint Butter
Side Of Balsamic Glaze
Le Marche
Cake Slices
Carrot Cake - Slice
Double Chocolate Cake - Slice
Red Velvet Cake - Slice
Salted Caramel Doberge - Slice
Flourless Chocolate Cake - Slice
Lemon Doberge Cake - Slice
Pineapple Upside Down - Slice
Coconut Cake - Slice
Yellow Cake - Slice
Pie Slices
Small Tarts & Treats
Whole Cakes
Double Chocolate Cake - Whole
Chocolate cake layered and frosted with chocolate buttermilk ganache
Small Double Chocolate Cake - Whole 6"
6” Double chocolate cake perfect for a smaller get together.
Red Velvet Cake - Whole
Three layers of red velvet cake layered and frosted with vanilla bean cream cheese frosting. Finished with a red velvet crumb.
Salted Caramel Doberge - Whole
Coconut Cake - Whole
Vanilla Cheesecake
Carrot Cake - Whole
Three layers of carrot cake, layered and frosted with orange cream cheese frosting. Finished with a pecan border. *Contains pecan, pineapple, carrot
Whole Pies
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 7:00 pm
We are open 7 days a week, 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Mask required to enter and while not seated at your table. Please practice safe social distancing. Thank you
4600 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115