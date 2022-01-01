West Riverside restaurants you'll love
More about Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
HAMBURGERS
Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
741 State Street, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Crab Dip
|$11.00
served with sea salt crackers
|The Picnic Salad
|$13.00
mixed greens, blue cheese, bacon, garlic marinated tomatoes, chopped egg, smoked onions, crunchy croutons & Picnic honey mustard vinaigrette
add a hot chicken thigh if you're feeling hungry!
|Boudin Egg Rolls
|$6.00
choice of white BBQ sauce or pepper jelly
More about Del Fuego
Del Fuego
4518 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Popular items
|Three Salsas w/ Tostadas
|$6.25
Choose 3 of our fresh made salsas. Served w/ housemade crunchy corn tostadas. If you would like 2 or 3 of the same salsa, please note in special requests. Thanks!
|House Margarita
|$9.00
No Delivery! Made w/ top shelf ingredients. Cimarron Blanco tequila, homemade roasted orange triple sec, fresh lime & orange. 16 oz on the rocks w/ salt.
|Mission
|$8.00
14" tortilla stuffed w/ pinto beans, rice, crema, guacamole, salsa fresca, onions, cilantro & cheese. Choose your protein.
Make your own tacos at home with the Ryanne’s taco bowl add tortillas on the side.
More about La Boulangerie
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
La Boulangerie
4600 Magazine St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Le Parisien
|$12.00
Butcher Ham, Salted Butter, Comte Cheese & Cornichons on Baguette
|Avocado Toast
|$9.75
Soft scrambled egg, avocado, radish, toasted seeds & olive oil on whole wheat sourdough
|Bagel & English Muffin
|$4.00
with cream cheese
More about Secret Birria | Hairy Dog
Secret Birria | Hairy Dog
323 Octavia St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|birria de res 3x
|$12.00
birria (beef) slow cooked for over 5 hours in our house-made consume topped with mozzarella, fresh onion + cilantro on a flour tortilla. served with a side of consume (mexican au jus) for dipping.
|Chihuahua Burrito
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs, tots, black beans, Pico de gallo, white american cheese, & Ranchero sauce
|fish taco 1x
|$4.00
lightly battered fried gulf fish, shredded cabbage tossed in salsa negra + chipotle relish served on a flour tortilla
More about Mister Mao
Mister Mao
4501 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans
|Popular items
|Ginger Salad
|$13.00
peanuts, currants, Covey Rise vegetables, crunchy bits, sour sauce
|Kashmiri Chile Fried Chicken
|$18.00
black salt lime cream, poor man's pink pineapple
More about MISA DA
MISA DA
4734 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Popular items
|Herb Marinated Lemon Chicken
|$24.00
With stir fried green veggies in pistachio pesto
|Eggplant Pasta
|$19.00
Served with basil oil, mozzarella, and parmesean
|Lamb Kebab
|$15.00
Grilled lamb kebab with tahini, green leaf salad, roasted tomato, & chili