West Riverside restaurants you'll love

West Riverside's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Ramen
Ramen
Must-try West Riverside restaurants

Picnic Provisions & Whiskey image

HAMBURGERS

Picnic Provisions & Whiskey

741 State Street, New Orleans

Avg 3.9 (274 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Dip$11.00
served with sea salt crackers
The Picnic Salad$13.00
mixed greens, blue cheese, bacon, garlic marinated tomatoes, chopped egg, smoked onions, crunchy croutons & Picnic honey mustard vinaigrette
add a hot chicken thigh if you're feeling hungry!
Boudin Egg Rolls$6.00
choice of white BBQ sauce or pepper jelly
More about Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
Del Fuego image

 

Del Fuego

4518 Magazine St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Three Salsas w/ Tostadas$6.25
Choose 3 of our fresh made salsas. Served w/ housemade crunchy corn tostadas. If you would like 2 or 3 of the same salsa, please note in special requests. Thanks!
House Margarita$9.00
No Delivery! Made w/ top shelf ingredients. Cimarron Blanco tequila, homemade roasted orange triple sec, fresh lime & orange. 16 oz on the rocks w/ salt.
Mission$8.00
14" tortilla stuffed w/ pinto beans, rice, crema, guacamole, salsa fresca, onions, cilantro & cheese. Choose your protein.
Make your own tacos at home with the Ryanne’s taco bowl add tortillas on the side.
More about Del Fuego
La Boulangerie image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

La Boulangerie

4600 Magazine St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Le Parisien$12.00
Butcher Ham, Salted Butter, Comte Cheese & Cornichons on Baguette
Avocado Toast$9.75
Soft scrambled egg, avocado, radish, toasted seeds & olive oil on whole wheat sourdough
Bagel & English Muffin$4.00
with cream cheese
More about La Boulangerie
Secret Birria | Hairy Dog image

 

Secret Birria | Hairy Dog

323 Octavia St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
birria de res 3x$12.00
birria (beef) slow cooked for over 5 hours in our house-made consume topped with mozzarella, fresh onion + cilantro on a flour tortilla. served with a side of consume (mexican au jus) for dipping.
Chihuahua Burrito$9.00
Scrambled eggs, tots, black beans, Pico de gallo, white american cheese, & Ranchero sauce
fish taco 1x$4.00
lightly battered fried gulf fish, shredded cabbage tossed in salsa negra + chipotle relish served on a flour tortilla
More about Secret Birria | Hairy Dog
Mister Mao image

 

Mister Mao

4501 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ginger Salad$13.00
peanuts, currants, Covey Rise vegetables, crunchy bits, sour sauce
Kashmiri Chile Fried Chicken$18.00
black salt lime cream, poor man's pink pineapple
More about Mister Mao
Restaurant banner

 

MISA DA

4734 Magazine St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Herb Marinated Lemon Chicken$24.00
With stir fried green veggies in pistachio pesto
Eggplant Pasta$19.00
Served with basil oil, mozzarella, and parmesean
Lamb Kebab$15.00
Grilled lamb kebab with tahini, green leaf salad, roasted tomato, & chili
More about MISA DA
Restaurant banner

 

Domilise's Po Boys

5240 annunciation St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Domilise's Po Boys
