San Francisco restaurants you'll love

San Francisco's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Cocktail
Seafood
Beer
Burger
Sandwich
Cake
Asian fusion
Sushi
Hummus
Salad
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Middle Eastern
Must-try San Francisco restaurants

Lupulandia Brewing image

 

Lupulandia Brewing

2243 Mission st, San Francisco

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taquitos de papa (V)$10.00
Smoked potato with sauteed onions and tomato, served with refried black beans and avocado salsa (V)
CEVICHE VERDE$11.00
Tijuana specialty, basa marinated with green chiles, cilantro, cucumbers and red onions. Served with tostadas
BURGER AND FRIES$14.00
Choose from our regular, mesquite grilled green chile burger, or go veggie.
More about Lupulandia Brewing
Banner pic

 

Good Good Culture Club

3560 18th Street, SF

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spring Peas$10.00
avocado, furikake quinoa crunch, shiso, miso honey mustard GF DF VEGAN
Coconut Turmeric Fried Chicken$14.00
fermented cabbage salt. served with sesame ginger scallion sauce, seasonal pickle salad GF DF
Butter Beans$8.00
chard, kimchi, preserved lemon-chili oil GF DF
More about Good Good Culture Club
Kitchen Istanbul SF image

 

Kitchen Istanbul SF

349 CLEMENT ST, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Haydari$9.00
Drained yogurt with fresh garlic and dill.
Lamb Loin Kebabs$34.00
Grass-fed lamb loin kebabs with basmati rice, paprika butter & pistachios
Moussaka$29.00
Traditional casserole of ground spiced beef, eggplant, bell pepper & béchamel
More about Kitchen Istanbul SF
Goat Hill Pizza image

PIZZA

Goat Hill Pizza

300 Connecticut Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (1544 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$18.95
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
Chef Salad & Garlic Bread$14.95
mixed greens, fresh vegetables, kidney & garbanzo beans, black olives, pepperoncini, salami, mozzarella
Dinner Salad$8.00
mixed greens, black olives, kidney & garbanzo beans, pepperoncini
More about Goat Hill Pizza
Cellarmaker House of Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cellarmaker House of Pizza

3193 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beer Hall Special$24.00
Mozzarella, Toma, House Made Bratwurst, Bacon-Apple Chutney, Sauerkraut, Pilsner Mustard
Sampler 4pk$21.00
Don't want to commit to one style 4pk? Try our Sampler 4pk. The current Sampler is Distorted Bliss Pilsner, Duality Pale Ale, Nelson Galaxy IPA & Midnight Slik Black Lager. Sorry no substitutes.
CHoP Dank Dabs$10.00
Mozzarella, Toma, Roasted Garlic, Parsley, Chili Flake, Parmesan, Tomato Dipping Sauce
More about Cellarmaker House of Pizza
Subpar Miniature Golf/Tea Square image

 

Subpar Miniature Golf/Tea Square

Ghirardelli Square, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Jasmine Tea$4.00
22 oz. Iced Jasmine Tea, no milk.
Optional boba pearls.
Jasmine Milk Tea$4.50
22 oz. Iced Jasmine Tea with choice of milk product. Optional boba pearls.
Iced Milk Coffee$4.50
22 oz. Iced Coffee with choice of milk product. Optional boba pearls.
More about Subpar Miniature Golf/Tea Square
La Mar Cebicheria Peruana image

SEAFOOD

La Mar Cebicheria Peruana

Pier 1.5 Suite 100, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (6447 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mushroom Empanada$14.50
Flambéed mushrooms served with rocoto cream and salsa. *Contains gluten, dairy, and egg
Cebiche Clasico$24.50
Catch of the day in a classic leche de tigre, with red onion, habanero, corn, sweet potatoes (contains seafood & peppers)
Empanada Sampler$27.00
All four empanadas (chicken, beef, corn and mushroom).
More about La Mar Cebicheria Peruana
Heroic Italian image

 

Heroic Italian

572 Castro Street, San Fransisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mount Etna Salad$16.00
Warm Roasted Farro and Vegetables
(Cauliflower, Brussels Sprouts, Carrots) on a Bed of Seasonal Greens, with Garbanzo Beans and Red Wine Vinaigrette.
Buongiorno$11.00
Breakfast sandwich made with two eggs, Fontal Cheese, roasted tomatoes, garlic aioli, and our truffle mayo sauce. Choice of Nduja (spicy sausage), Porcheta or Avocado
Vegan$15.00
Fresh Avocado, Roasted
Tomatoes, Caramelized Onion,
House-made Giardiniera & Fresh
Vegan Pesto.
More about Heroic Italian
Equator Coffees Roundhouse image

 

Equator Coffees Roundhouse

Golden Gate Bridge Plaza, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16oz Coffee$3.50
16oz filtered black coffee
Chai Tea Latte$4.75
spiced tea steamed with milk and sweetened
Breakfast Frittata Sandwich$9.00
Veggie frittata on Rustic Bakery Flax Sunflower Sourdough with avocado, cheese, & spicy mayo
More about Equator Coffees Roundhouse
Saap Ver image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spring Rolls$9.95
Deep-Fried - Carrot, Cabbage, Mushroom, Silver Noodles, and Rice Paper Wrapped served with Sweet Chili Sauce
Spicy Basil Chicken$15.95
Thai Basil, Bell Pepper, Green Bean, Jalapeño, Garlic Sauce
Pad See Ew Pork$14.95
Flat Noodle, Chinese Broccoli, Egg
More about Saap Ver
Little Star Pizza - Valencia image

 

Little Star Pizza - Valencia

400 Valencia Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
9" Deep All Star$24.00
Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese
12" Deep Little Star$33.00
Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic
12" Deep All Star$33.00
Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese
More about Little Star Pizza - Valencia
Le Colonial image

 

Le Colonial

20 Cosmo, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Crab Rolls$11.00
Dungeness Crab, Shrimp, Chicken, Vermicelli Noodles, Taro, and Wood Ear Mushroom served with Nuoc Cham and Lettuce Cups
Crispy Imperial Rolls$15.00
Dungeness Crab - Shrimp - Chicken - Vermicelli
Noodles - Taro - Carrots- Wood Ear Mushroom
Lettuce Cup - Nuoc Cham
Prawns Garlic Noodles$31.00
Wok Tossed Vietnamese Garlic Noodles - White Tiger Prawns Bean Sprouts - Scallion - Yellow Onion
More about Le Colonial
Limon - Catering image

 

Limon - Catering

524 Valencia Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pollo a la brasa package$140.00
Our Pollo a la Brasa is rotisserie chicken that is cooked over open flames, slowly and evenly.
Served with jasmine rice and side salad!
Aji Amarillo sauce included.
Our crafted package is made for groups of a minimum of 10 people, no modifications or adjustments allowed.
Whole chicken (by the each)(cut in 8 pcs)$20.00
Rotisserie Chicken or Pollo a la Brasa is a chicken that is cooked over open flames, slowly and evenly. It has been marinated at least 8 hours and its flesh is crispy on the outside and the meat is juicy and simply delicious.
Ají Amarillo Huacatay [16 oz]$10.00
Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [16 oz]
More about Limon - Catering
Greens Restaurant image

 

Greens Restaurant

Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (9793 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cornbread$6.00
served with honey butter. (Vegan without the butter)
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
large cookie with Guittard chocolate chips.
Fresh Spring Rolls$15.00
with Hodo tofu, pickled vegetables, cucumber, mint, and Thai basil. Served with coconut peanut sauce and grilled beech mushrooms & radish salad with sesame ginger vinaigrette. Gluten-free, vegan.
More about Greens Restaurant
Del Popolo image

PIZZA • SALADS

Del Popolo

855 Bush Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (7324 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita$20.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella & basil
Potato$22.00
yukon gold, red onion, fontina & rosemary
Bianca$20.00
mozzarella, ricotta, garlic & basil
More about Del Popolo
Souley Vegan - SF (Charter Oak Ave) image

 

Souley Vegan - SF (Charter Oak Ave)

90 charter oak Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chik'n Seitan Po'Boy$14.00
House-made Seitan battered in our house blend of spices and fried to perfection. Served with onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato and our house-made garlic aioli. Served with seasoned fries
Seitan Chick'n & Waffles$14.00
seitan chik’n and Belgium waffle served with syrup and butter
Creamy Savory Mash Potato$6.00
topped with gravy
More about Souley Vegan - SF (Charter Oak Ave)
The New Spot On Polk image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Spot On Polk

2401 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (3397 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fried Steak$16.00
TOPPED WITH OUR HOMEMADE GRAVY WITH TWO EGGS ANY STYLE,
HOUSE POTATOES AND CHOICE OF TOAST OR BISCUIT. (GRAVY CONTAINS ITALIAN SAUSAGE)
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
WITH SCRAMBLED EGGS, HARDWOOD SMOKED HONEY CURED BACON, AVOCADO AND CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH HOUSE POTATOES ON SLICED WHITE BREAD.
Denver$15.00
DICED SMOKED PIT HAM, HARDWOOD SMOKED HONEY CURED BACON BITS, CARMELIZED ONIONS, RED PEPPERS,
WILD MUSHROOMS AND CHEDDAR CHEESE.
More about The New Spot On Polk
Kasa Indian Eatery image

WRAPS • SALADS

Kasa Indian Eatery

1356 Polk Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Entree$4.00
Order a la carte side of any of our dishes. All gluten free.
Basmati Rice$4.00
Cinnamon scented basmati rice.
Naan Roll$13.00
Flaky naan bread with your choice of filling plus chutneys and marinated onions and side of cucumber raita. (Note: Naan contains egg) *not available for reusable container
More about Kasa Indian Eatery
Doppio Zero image

 

Doppio Zero

395 Hayes Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Doppio Zero Pizza$22.00
Burrata cheese, 24 months, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Evo
Pulcinella$19.00
Light San Marzano tomato, eggplant, Cherry tomato, Fior di latte mozzarella, basil pesto, ricotta salata on top
Lasagna$19.00
Neapolitan Meat Lasagna, made with (veal,beef,pork) Tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, Basil
More about Doppio Zero
Mamahuhu image

 

Mamahuhu

517 Clement Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2084 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jade Fried Rice$10.00
minced Niman Ranch pork, wild-caught shrimp, kale, organic eggs
Egg Rolls$5.00
crispy and classic (vegetarian)
Sweet & Sour Chicken (House Special)$17.00
crispy rice-battered chicken, pineapple + peppers, honey + hawthorn, you're welcome (gluten free)
More about Mamahuhu
Brenda's Meat & Three image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's Meat & Three

919 Divisadero St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (6362 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Red Beans & Rice$6.50
Spicy, Smoky Stewed Kidney Beans with Andouille Sausage, White Rice & Scallions
Big Mamas Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Our Secret Recipe Fried Chicken Cutlet on Toasted Bun. Mayo, Dill Pickles, Letuce, Tomato. Choice of Fries or Cole Slaw
Biscuit$3.50
Brenda's Famous Cream Biscuit, with side of Housemade Jam & Butter
More about Brenda's Meat & Three
BREADBELLY image

 

BREADBELLY

1408 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kaya Toast$9.00
milk bread with coconut-pandan jam, maldon sea salt
Kakiage Egg Salad Bunwich$14.00
kuri squash, dijon, yuzu shichimi togarashi,
cucumber pickle, shrettuce (v)
(please note: our fryer oil is used to prepare items that contain shellfish and gluten!)
Kaya Bun$6.00
Coconut-pandan cream filled milk bread bun
contains: almonds, coconut, dairy, egg, gelatin, gluten.
Kaya buns contain custard, so we recommend that they are consumed within a day of purchase!
*please note: limit of 8 per guest*
More about BREADBELLY
flour+water pizzeria image

 

flour+water pizzeria

702 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
OG Bear$22.00
mozzarella, mushroom, spinach, taleggio, garlic
Pepperoni$21.00
tomato, mozzarella, pickled peppers
Butternut Squash Arancini$10.00
brown butter, sage, rosemary, squash puree
More about flour+water pizzeria
Roam Artisan Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roam Artisan Burgers

1785 Union Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (10268 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Market Salad$6.49
Mixed Greens, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Tangerines, Pumpkin Seeds, Dried Cherries, Chives, Mint, Feta
Create Your Own$9.99
Create your own style
Tejano$12.99
Pepper Jack, Jalapeno Relish, Avocado, Tomato, White Corn Strips, and Herb Ranch.
More about Roam Artisan Burgers
Sunset Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Cantina

3414 Judah St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
ELOTE$9.00
TASTY CORN GRILLED MEXICAN STREET STYLE. SMOTHERED IN GARLIC CHILI AIOLI. TOPPED WITH COTIJA, AND LIME.
"A CANTINA FAVORITE"
3 PER ORDER
TORTA
PROTEIN OF YOUR CHOICE, BLACKBEANS, PICKLED ONIONS AND JALAPENOS, AVOCADO, CILANTRO SLAW, HABANERO MAYO, SALSA , COTIJA SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, WITH CRISPY FRIED STEAK FRIES. COME ON!!!!
TACOS
ONLY THE BEST DAMN TACOS IN ALL THE LANDS!!! (3 PER ORDER)
CORN TORTILLAS ARE MADE FRESH EVERYDAY!!
More about Sunset Cantina
Aditi Indian Cuisine image

FRENCH FRIES

Aditi Indian Cuisine

1101 Valencia St., San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rice$2.00
Saag Paneer$14.00
Zeera Rice$4.00
More about Aditi Indian Cuisine
Calabria Bros image

SANDWICHES

Calabria Bros

4763 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 5 (220 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Cutlets Sandwich$10.99
The Jake$14.00
The Mark$14.00
More about Calabria Bros
The Willows image

HAMBURGERS

The Willows

1582 Folsom St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The DIY Burger
Basket of Garlic Fries$9.95
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.95
More about The Willows
Banner pic

 

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

100 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meat Lovers Pizza$21.00
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, roasted garlic, heirloom tomatoes, topped with Italian parsley
Bread Pudding$10.00
Warm bourbon custard bread pudding & fresh berry Compote
Grilled Caesar$12.00
Grilled hearts of romaine, buttermilk croutons, shaved parmesan with a Caesar dressing
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Square Pie Guys

1077 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (14043 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheesy Bread$9.00
comes with a side of red sauce - (can be made vegan)
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
Szechuan Wings$14.00
House Szechuan Dry Fried
(with house made cilantro lime crema & scallion) *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
The 6x8$23.00
our pepperoni; red sauce, 48 pepperonis. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
More about Square Pie Guys

