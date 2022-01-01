San Francisco restaurants you'll love
San Francisco's top cuisines
Must-try San Francisco restaurants
Lupulandia Brewing
2243 Mission st, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Taquitos de papa (V)
|$10.00
Smoked potato with sauteed onions and tomato, served with refried black beans and avocado salsa (V)
|CEVICHE VERDE
|$11.00
Tijuana specialty, basa marinated with green chiles, cilantro, cucumbers and red onions. Served with tostadas
|BURGER AND FRIES
|$14.00
Choose from our regular, mesquite grilled green chile burger, or go veggie.
Good Good Culture Club
3560 18th Street, SF
|Popular items
|Spring Peas
|$10.00
avocado, furikake quinoa crunch, shiso, miso honey mustard GF DF VEGAN
|Coconut Turmeric Fried Chicken
|$14.00
fermented cabbage salt. served with sesame ginger scallion sauce, seasonal pickle salad GF DF
|Butter Beans
|$8.00
chard, kimchi, preserved lemon-chili oil GF DF
Kitchen Istanbul SF
349 CLEMENT ST, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Haydari
|$9.00
Drained yogurt with fresh garlic and dill.
|Lamb Loin Kebabs
|$34.00
Grass-fed lamb loin kebabs with basmati rice, paprika butter & pistachios
|Moussaka
|$29.00
Traditional casserole of ground spiced beef, eggplant, bell pepper & béchamel
PIZZA
Goat Hill Pizza
300 Connecticut Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Small Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$18.95
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
|Chef Salad & Garlic Bread
|$14.95
mixed greens, fresh vegetables, kidney & garbanzo beans, black olives, pepperoncini, salami, mozzarella
|Dinner Salad
|$8.00
mixed greens, black olives, kidney & garbanzo beans, pepperoncini
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cellarmaker House of Pizza
3193 Mission St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Beer Hall Special
|$24.00
Mozzarella, Toma, House Made Bratwurst, Bacon-Apple Chutney, Sauerkraut, Pilsner Mustard
|Sampler 4pk
|$21.00
Don't want to commit to one style 4pk? Try our Sampler 4pk. The current Sampler is Distorted Bliss Pilsner, Duality Pale Ale, Nelson Galaxy IPA & Midnight Slik Black Lager. Sorry no substitutes.
|CHoP Dank Dabs
|$10.00
Mozzarella, Toma, Roasted Garlic, Parsley, Chili Flake, Parmesan, Tomato Dipping Sauce
Subpar Miniature Golf/Tea Square
Ghirardelli Square, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Iced Jasmine Tea
|$4.00
22 oz. Iced Jasmine Tea, no milk.
Optional boba pearls.
|Jasmine Milk Tea
|$4.50
22 oz. Iced Jasmine Tea with choice of milk product. Optional boba pearls.
|Iced Milk Coffee
|$4.50
22 oz. Iced Coffee with choice of milk product. Optional boba pearls.
SEAFOOD
La Mar Cebicheria Peruana
Pier 1.5 Suite 100, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Mushroom Empanada
|$14.50
Flambéed mushrooms served with rocoto cream and salsa. *Contains gluten, dairy, and egg
|Cebiche Clasico
|$24.50
Catch of the day in a classic leche de tigre, with red onion, habanero, corn, sweet potatoes (contains seafood & peppers)
|Empanada Sampler
|$27.00
All four empanadas (chicken, beef, corn and mushroom).
Heroic Italian
572 Castro Street, San Fransisco
|Popular items
|Mount Etna Salad
|$16.00
Warm Roasted Farro and Vegetables
(Cauliflower, Brussels Sprouts, Carrots) on a Bed of Seasonal Greens, with Garbanzo Beans and Red Wine Vinaigrette.
|Buongiorno
|$11.00
Breakfast sandwich made with two eggs, Fontal Cheese, roasted tomatoes, garlic aioli, and our truffle mayo sauce. Choice of Nduja (spicy sausage), Porcheta or Avocado
|Vegan
|$15.00
Fresh Avocado, Roasted
Tomatoes, Caramelized Onion,
House-made Giardiniera & Fresh
Vegan Pesto.
Equator Coffees Roundhouse
Golden Gate Bridge Plaza, San Francisco
|Popular items
|16oz Coffee
|$3.50
16oz filtered black coffee
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.75
spiced tea steamed with milk and sweetened
|Breakfast Frittata Sandwich
|$9.00
Veggie frittata on Rustic Bakery Flax Sunflower Sourdough with avocado, cheese, & spicy mayo
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver
88 Division st, san francisco
|Popular items
|Spring Rolls
|$9.95
Deep-Fried - Carrot, Cabbage, Mushroom, Silver Noodles, and Rice Paper Wrapped served with Sweet Chili Sauce
|Spicy Basil Chicken
|$15.95
Thai Basil, Bell Pepper, Green Bean, Jalapeño, Garlic Sauce
|Pad See Ew Pork
|$14.95
Flat Noodle, Chinese Broccoli, Egg
Little Star Pizza - Valencia
400 Valencia Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|9" Deep All Star
|$24.00
Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese
|12" Deep Little Star
|$33.00
Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic
|12" Deep All Star
|$33.00
Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese
Le Colonial
20 Cosmo, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Crispy Crab Rolls
|$11.00
Dungeness Crab, Shrimp, Chicken, Vermicelli Noodles, Taro, and Wood Ear Mushroom served with Nuoc Cham and Lettuce Cups
|Crispy Imperial Rolls
|$15.00
Dungeness Crab - Shrimp - Chicken - Vermicelli
Noodles - Taro - Carrots- Wood Ear Mushroom
Lettuce Cup - Nuoc Cham
|Prawns Garlic Noodles
|$31.00
Wok Tossed Vietnamese Garlic Noodles - White Tiger Prawns Bean Sprouts - Scallion - Yellow Onion
Limon - Catering
524 Valencia Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Pollo a la brasa package
|$140.00
Our Pollo a la Brasa is rotisserie chicken that is cooked over open flames, slowly and evenly.
Served with jasmine rice and side salad!
Aji Amarillo sauce included.
Our crafted package is made for groups of a minimum of 10 people, no modifications or adjustments allowed.
|Whole chicken (by the each)(cut in 8 pcs)
|$20.00
Rotisserie Chicken or Pollo a la Brasa is a chicken that is cooked over open flames, slowly and evenly. It has been marinated at least 8 hours and its flesh is crispy on the outside and the meat is juicy and simply delicious.
|Ají Amarillo Huacatay [16 oz]
|$10.00
Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [16 oz]
Greens Restaurant
Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Cornbread
|$6.00
served with honey butter. (Vegan without the butter)
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
large cookie with Guittard chocolate chips.
|Fresh Spring Rolls
|$15.00
with Hodo tofu, pickled vegetables, cucumber, mint, and Thai basil. Served with coconut peanut sauce and grilled beech mushrooms & radish salad with sesame ginger vinaigrette. Gluten-free, vegan.
PIZZA • SALADS
Del Popolo
855 Bush Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$20.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella & basil
|Potato
|$22.00
yukon gold, red onion, fontina & rosemary
|Bianca
|$20.00
mozzarella, ricotta, garlic & basil
Souley Vegan - SF (Charter Oak Ave)
90 charter oak Ave, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Chik'n Seitan Po'Boy
|$14.00
House-made Seitan battered in our house blend of spices and fried to perfection. Served with onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato and our house-made garlic aioli. Served with seasoned fries
|Seitan Chick'n & Waffles
|$14.00
seitan chik’n and Belgium waffle served with syrup and butter
|Creamy Savory Mash Potato
|$6.00
topped with gravy
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The New Spot On Polk
2401 Polk St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$16.00
TOPPED WITH OUR HOMEMADE GRAVY WITH TWO EGGS ANY STYLE,
HOUSE POTATOES AND CHOICE OF TOAST OR BISCUIT. (GRAVY CONTAINS ITALIAN SAUSAGE)
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.00
WITH SCRAMBLED EGGS, HARDWOOD SMOKED HONEY CURED BACON, AVOCADO AND CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH HOUSE POTATOES ON SLICED WHITE BREAD.
|Denver
|$15.00
DICED SMOKED PIT HAM, HARDWOOD SMOKED HONEY CURED BACON BITS, CARMELIZED ONIONS, RED PEPPERS,
WILD MUSHROOMS AND CHEDDAR CHEESE.
WRAPS • SALADS
Kasa Indian Eatery
1356 Polk Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Entree
|$4.00
Order a la carte side of any of our dishes. All gluten free.
|Basmati Rice
|$4.00
Cinnamon scented basmati rice.
|Naan Roll
|$13.00
Flaky naan bread with your choice of filling plus chutneys and marinated onions and side of cucumber raita. (Note: Naan contains egg) *not available for reusable container
Doppio Zero
395 Hayes Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Doppio Zero Pizza
|$22.00
Burrata cheese, 24 months, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Evo
|Pulcinella
|$19.00
Light San Marzano tomato, eggplant, Cherry tomato, Fior di latte mozzarella, basil pesto, ricotta salata on top
|Lasagna
|$19.00
Neapolitan Meat Lasagna, made with (veal,beef,pork) Tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, Basil
Mamahuhu
517 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Jade Fried Rice
|$10.00
minced Niman Ranch pork, wild-caught shrimp, kale, organic eggs
|Egg Rolls
|$5.00
crispy and classic (vegetarian)
|Sweet & Sour Chicken (House Special)
|$17.00
crispy rice-battered chicken, pineapple + peppers, honey + hawthorn, you're welcome (gluten free)
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's Meat & Three
919 Divisadero St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Red Beans & Rice
|$6.50
Spicy, Smoky Stewed Kidney Beans with Andouille Sausage, White Rice & Scallions
|Big Mamas Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
Our Secret Recipe Fried Chicken Cutlet on Toasted Bun. Mayo, Dill Pickles, Letuce, Tomato. Choice of Fries or Cole Slaw
|Biscuit
|$3.50
Brenda's Famous Cream Biscuit, with side of Housemade Jam & Butter
BREADBELLY
1408 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Kaya Toast
|$9.00
milk bread with coconut-pandan jam, maldon sea salt
|Kakiage Egg Salad Bunwich
|$14.00
kuri squash, dijon, yuzu shichimi togarashi,
cucumber pickle, shrettuce (v)
(please note: our fryer oil is used to prepare items that contain shellfish and gluten!)
|Kaya Bun
|$6.00
Coconut-pandan cream filled milk bread bun
contains: almonds, coconut, dairy, egg, gelatin, gluten.
Kaya buns contain custard, so we recommend that they are consumed within a day of purchase!
*please note: limit of 8 per guest*
flour+water pizzeria
702 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|OG Bear
|$22.00
mozzarella, mushroom, spinach, taleggio, garlic
|Pepperoni
|$21.00
tomato, mozzarella, pickled peppers
|Butternut Squash Arancini
|$10.00
brown butter, sage, rosemary, squash puree
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roam Artisan Burgers
1785 Union Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Mini Market Salad
|$6.49
Mixed Greens, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Tangerines, Pumpkin Seeds, Dried Cherries, Chives, Mint, Feta
|Create Your Own
|$9.99
Create your own style
|Tejano
|$12.99
Pepper Jack, Jalapeno Relish, Avocado, Tomato, White Corn Strips, and Herb Ranch.
FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Cantina
3414 Judah St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|ELOTE
|$9.00
TASTY CORN GRILLED MEXICAN STREET STYLE. SMOTHERED IN GARLIC CHILI AIOLI. TOPPED WITH COTIJA, AND LIME.
"A CANTINA FAVORITE"
3 PER ORDER
|TORTA
PROTEIN OF YOUR CHOICE, BLACKBEANS, PICKLED ONIONS AND JALAPENOS, AVOCADO, CILANTRO SLAW, HABANERO MAYO, SALSA , COTIJA SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, WITH CRISPY FRIED STEAK FRIES. COME ON!!!!
|TACOS
ONLY THE BEST DAMN TACOS IN ALL THE LANDS!!! (3 PER ORDER)
CORN TORTILLAS ARE MADE FRESH EVERYDAY!!
FRENCH FRIES
Aditi Indian Cuisine
1101 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Rice
|$2.00
|Saag Paneer
|$14.00
|Zeera Rice
|$4.00
SANDWICHES
Calabria Bros
4763 Mission St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Chicken Cutlets Sandwich
|$10.99
|The Jake
|$14.00
|The Mark
|$14.00
HAMBURGERS
The Willows
1582 Folsom St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|The DIY Burger
|Basket of Garlic Fries
|$9.95
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
100 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers Pizza
|$21.00
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, roasted garlic, heirloom tomatoes, topped with Italian parsley
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Warm bourbon custard bread pudding & fresh berry Compote
|Grilled Caesar
|$12.00
Grilled hearts of romaine, buttermilk croutons, shaved parmesan with a Caesar dressing
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Square Pie Guys
1077 Mission St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Cheesy Bread
|$9.00
comes with a side of red sauce - (can be made vegan)
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
|Szechuan Wings
|$14.00
House Szechuan Dry Fried
(with house made cilantro lime crema & scallion) *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
|The 6x8
|$23.00
our pepperoni; red sauce, 48 pepperonis. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*