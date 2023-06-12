- Home
- San Francisco
- Mission
- Pizza
- Cellarmaker House of Pizza
Cellarmaker House of Pizza
337 Reviews
$$
3193 Mission St.
San Francisco, CA 94110
Popular Items
Classic Pepperoni
The Classic - Cheese and cupped pepperoni topped with house-made tomato sauce
Detroit Red Top
Our take on a Detroit Classic. Cheese and house made tomato sauce
House Caesar
Baby Red Mustard Greens from River dog farms, House-made Caesar Dressing, Bread crumbs, Pecorino Romano
Food
Shared Plates & Snacks
Lucques Olives
The Lucques is a cultivar of olives grown primarily in Languedoc in France. seasonal and delicious.
Crispy "Cool Ranch" Chickpeas
Crispy Chickpeas tossed in spices
House Caesar
Baby Red Mustard Greens from River dog farms, House-made Caesar Dressing, Bread crumbs, Pecorino Romano
Mediterranean Salad
County Line Mixed Greens, Feta, Nepitella, Pepitas, Pickled Peppers, Olives, Red Onion, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Pickled Golden Beet Salad
Mixed greens, pickled golden beets, red onion, pepitas, feta, red wine vinaigrette.
Chicken Nuggz
House made Boneless fried wings, served with your choice dipping sauce.
Harissa Carrots
Riverdog Farm Purple Carrots: Roasted Harissa Carrots, Lemon/Garlic Hummus, Dill and Roasted Pistachios.
Tempura Veggies
Star Route Farms Anina Eggplant & Shishito Peppers in tempura batter with house Ponzu (GF).
Detroit Pizza
Detroit Red Top
Our take on a Detroit Classic. Cheese and house made tomato sauce
Classic Pepperoni
The Classic - Cheese and cupped pepperoni topped with house-made tomato sauce
Pesto Pig
CM cheese blend, Speck, caramelized onions, ricotta and finished with Star Route Farms basil pesto (Contains no nuts/pine nuts).
The Bounty
CM Cheese blend, Sliced Heirloom Tomato, Roasted Broccolini. Topped with Goat Cheese and finished with Mike's Hot Honey.
Eggcelent
CM Cheese Blend, Red Sauce, Star Route Anina Eggplant, Calabrian Chilies, Parmesan
Oh Shishito
Cellarmaker Cheese Blend, Star Route Farms Shishito Peppers, Spicy Salametto, Red Onions, Thyme
Bar Pies
The Fresh Fest
West Coast IPA cheese sauce, preserved green garlic, Heirloom tomatoes, marinated mozzarella, finished with River Dog Farms baby mustard greens.
Teamo Supremo
CM Cheese Blend, House-made Fennel Sausage, Fresh Green & Orange Bell Peppers, Red Onion & finished with Coffee & Cigarettes BBQ Sauce™
Dessert
Delivery Staff Tip
$3 Thank You!
This tip goes directly to the staff that is working so hard to fulfill your order. This tip does not go to the DoorDash driver, the tip you enter at payment goes to the delivery driver. Thank you for your support!
$5 Thank You!
This tip goes directly to the staff that is working so hard to fulfill your order. This tip does not go to the DoorDash driver, the tip you enter at payment goes to the delivery driver. Thank you for your support!
$8 Thank You!
This tip goes directly to the staff that is working so hard to fulfill your order. This tip does not go to the DoorDash driver, the tip you enter at payment goes to the delivery driver. Thank you for your support!
$10 Thank You!
This tip goes directly to the staff that is working so hard to fulfill your order. This tip does not go to the DoorDash driver, the tip you enter at payment goes to the delivery driver. Thank you for your support!
$15 Thank You!
This tip goes directly to the staff that is working so hard to fulfill your order. This tip does not go to the DoorDash driver, the tip you enter at payment goes to the delivery driver. Thank you for your support!
Beverages
Cellarmaker Beer
Spritzy: Blood Orange & Raspberry Hard Seltzer 4pk
Spritzy is our brand of hard seltzers that uses 100% real, natural fruit and never any extracts or flavorings. Our newest batch infuses one of winter’s coolest citrus fruits, blood orange, with tart, succulent, tangy red raspberry. Refreshing and cheerful! (Produced with Gluten Free ingredients) 5%
Daphne Blonde Ale 4pk
We made this batch of Daphne nice and clear for more defined aromas of lemon and lime, orange candy, and geranium blossom come together with the crackery malt forming something reminiscent of a certain children’s fruit cereal. The flavor is clean and balanced with juicy hops and bready malt and a lingering grassy bitterness. Hops: Strata, Centennial and NZ Motueka. 5%
Pineapple Peak Pale Ale 4pk
What happens when you cross our two of our favorite pale ales, Mt. Nelson and Dobis? You get Pineapple Peak! Citra and Nelson Sauvin hops are together at last in a supremely aromatic and flavorful, but always easy drinking, pale ale. Tangerine, pineapple and tangy ganja aromas are followed by pithy lemon peel and a Kerns nectar like juicy finish. 5.7%
Dank of the West IPA 4pk
You know we love anything DANK, so when we tried this oily, tangy, ganja-smelling IPA, we wanted to make sure that this beer’s name said it all! Strata and Idaho 7 lead the way with bright tropical fruit and sour diesel spice with a touch of Centennial and Simcoe for undertones of citrusy terpenes. Clear and crisp for that West Coast kick that we all love so much. 6.5%
Turok Juice IPA 4pk
Turok Juice is the Hazy version of our 100% Mosaic West Coast IPA Turok: Mosaic Hunter. For this juicier version we applied our expressive yeast blend for notes of pineapple and tangerine and then hopped the beer with Mosaic “T90” pellets as well as Mosaic Cryo. This beer is truly dynamic and shows off one of our favorite and most versatile varieties. Notes of guava, tangerine, melon, and resin with an incredibly pungent aroma! 7%
Coffee & Cigarettes Porter 4pk
A lightly smoked coffee porter made with a touch of German beechwood smoked malt as well as high quality English malts to create a chocolaty, roasty, base beer. Then, add two pounds of Sightglass coffee per barrel for an intense but refined coffee character. 7.7%
Baby Blammo Coconut Porter 4pk
Baby Blammo! is a lower abv version of our "Blammo!" imperial stout but with the same amount of coconut of that much stronger beer. Baby Blammo delivers huge flavor in a more drinkable package. Take that with a grain of salt as Baby Blammo is still nice and viscous, coconut forward and has big coffee and chocolate notes as well. 8%
Sampler 4pk
Don't want to commit to one style 4pk? Try our Sampler 4pk. The current Sampler is Daphne Blonde Ale, Turok Juice IPA, Dank of the West IPA & Coffee & Cigarettes Smoked Porter. Sorry no substitutes.
Lost Wisdom Batch 12 Solera Saison 750ml Bottle
Our lovely solera saison that has resided in the same tank for 7 years. The story continues with new and familiar flavors as we continue to pull beer from the tank and then feed back in fresh unfermented wort. Lemony with hints of pear skins and dried apricots- Lost Wisdom is an elegant saison for everyday enjoyment. 6%
Bourbon Blammo 375ml
Bourbon Blammo is the bourbon barrel aged version of our massive coconut imperial stout BLAMMO! For the 2022 release we blended together a 2 year old bourbon aged barleywine with three different stouts. One stout aged for 17 months in a Willett Rye Whiskey barrel, the second and third for 24 months in a Heaven Hill and Willett Bourbon barrel respectively. We then conditioned the blend on 35 lbs of organic toasted coconut per barrel. As always, it is ridiculous! 14.7%
Dessert Oasis 375ml
This blend of single and double oak stouts has been infused with the highest quality of adjuncts we can source. Vietnamese cinnamon sticks, whole vanilla beans from Madagascar and Papua New Guinea as well as premium quality Ethiopian beans from Onyx Coffee Labs come together in a creamy, spice driven dance of rich decadence. Albeit an intensely bold beverage, the long term aging in various bourbon barrels gives Dessert Oasis a balance not always found in the pastry world. 11.5%
Midnight Sea 22oz Bottle
Batten down the hatches and prepare yourself for a collaboration three years in the making. Toppling Goliath and Cellarmaker are releasing their own renditions of Midnight Sea, a blended bourbon-aged imperial stout. In February of 2020, the dark malt masters of Toppling Goliath visited our San Francisco brewery and devised a deeply rich stout recipe. This inky, oily magic was first aged in a variety of bourbon barrels including Weller, Early Times, Dickel, and Woodford Double Oaked. We then further aged Midnight Sea in a second set of Weller barrels. When it was time to bring the components together we worked closely with the crew from Toppling Goliath to create a profile that could stand on its own but also be half of a two-part blend with Toppling Goliath’s own version of Midnight Sea. The confluence of these stouts is reflected in the artwork of the bottles where two parts of the same scene join into a more complete picture. 14%
Cosmic Dust - The Rare Barrel 375ml
Golden Sour aged in Oak barrels w/ Hibiscus. Brewed by The Rare Barrel in Berkeley. 6.2%
Examined at Leisure - The Rare Barrel 375ml
Golden Sour Beer Aged in Oak Barrels with Apriums and Pluots. Brewed by The Rare Barrel in Berkeley. 375ml bottle. 7.4%
Feed the Monster - The Rare Barrel 375ml
Golden Sour Beer aged in Oak Barrels w/ Blueberries. 7% 375ml bottle. Brewed by The Rare Barrel in Berkeley.
Foudre Beer - The Rare Barrel 375ml
Mixed fermentation beer aged in an oak foudre. Brewed by The Rare Barrel in Berkeley. 375ml bottle. 6.2%
Garden Gaze - The Rare Barrel 375ml
Mixed Fermentation Beer aged in Oak Barrels w/ Lavender. 6.3% 375ml Brewed by The Rare Barrel in Berkeley.
Hi Up There - The Rare Barrel 375ml
Mixed fermentation beer w/ Cot n' Candy White Apriums. 8.4%
Home, Sour Home - The Rare Barrel 375ml
Home, Sour Home is our golden sour beer fermented with Brettanomyces yeast and Lactobacillus bacteria. It's aged in oak barrels with peaches, cinnamon, and vanilla bean, simply reminding us of homemade peach cobbler. 7%
Space Jellies - The Rare Barrel 375ml
Mixed fermentation beer aged in Oak Barrels wet hopped with Strata. Brewed by The Rare Barrel in Berkeley. 375ml bottle. 6.4%
To Be Continued - The Rare Barrel 750ml
Golden Sour Beer Aged in Oak Barrels Blended with Love. Brewed by The Rare Barrel in Berkeley. 5.9%
Guest Beer/Cider
You Guava Be Kidding Me - Far West Cider Co. 16oz Can
Fresh, tropical, semi-dry cider infused with Brazilian pink guava just before final packaging. We think it pairs well with tiny paper umbrellas and your favorite Hawaiian mixtape. 6.3%
Roxbury Ruckus - Tilted Shed Ciderworks 12oz Can
This blend is 50% organic Roxbury Russet from Murray Ranch, on the eastward-facing slopes of Sonoma Mountain. The remainder of the blend is 50% organic, dry-farmed Greening from Nana Mae's Organics, Sebastopol. Together, they balance each other out, the honeyed notes of the Roxbury playing off the ruckus of zingy green apple and spice flavors of the Greening. 8.5%
Love's Labor - Tilted Shed Ciderworks 750ml Bottle
Feral blackberries handpicked from the perimeter of our farm and wild native elderberries we foraged from near the Russian River macerated on organic dry-farmed Gravenstein juice from Vulture Hill Orchard, Sebastopol. Our love letter to the bounty of Sonoma County, with a touch of earthy tartness, layered with notes of bramble, dark berry, and wild herbs. 8%
Inclinado Espumante - Tilted Shed Ciderworks 750ml Bottle
Inclinado is Spanish for “tilted,” and this is our California twist on a Basque sidra—with bubbles! 100% organic dry-farmed Gravensteins from Vulture Hill Orchard and Laura's Orchard, both in Sebastopol. Fermented with native yeasts in neutral French oak barrels. Tangy and bright; lychee, Concord grape, and walnut shell aromas; with citrusy herbal notes. No escanciar required but fills that sidra void in your heart. 8.5%
Pink Pearl - Tilted Shed Ciderworks 750ml Bottle
Pet-nat single-variety cider. Super rare because the pink color held during fermentation! 100% organic Pink Pearl, Pearl Girl Orchard, Sebastopol. Pink Pearl is a pink-fleshed apple bred by Albert Etter in Humboldt County in the early 1900s. Tart strawberry aromatics, bright acidity, light, lithe, summery, refreshing! 8% ABV
Best Day Brewing N/A Kolsch 12oz Can
Best Day's Kölsch is light, crisp, and easy drinking with a nice toasty malt character and lighter hopping. We use a combination of Cologne and Pilsner Malts and Hallertau Traditional hops to create a refreshingly complex, non-alcoholic Kölsch-style ale. The crisp and clean finish leaves you wanting another sip. Contains less than .5% ABV. Must be 21+ to order.
Underberg
Bottled Wine
Copain - Chardonnay 2018 750ml
Sonoma Coast - On the nose hints of hazelnut, lemon curd, white peach, and pie crust. On the palate, light to medium weight with layers of green apple, citrus, quinine, and a slight creaminess woven together. Incredible length and tension make this wine refreshing, bright, and delicious.
Tatomer - Gruner Veltliner 2020 750ml Bottle
There's a very unique set of green aromas on the nose of this bottling, from cut grass and lime peel to green peppercorn to mossy rocks. Similar streaks of flavors extend across the palate, where dried citrus-rind and rocky earth flavors meet with rugged seashore elements
Cellarmaker - Pinot Noir 2019 750ml Bottle
Cellarmaker Brewing's first wine release. Our 2019 Pinot Noir has fruit sourced from the West Sonoma Coast AVA, aged 22 months in neutral French Oak Barrels with 50% whole cluster fermentation. This wine is packed with aromas of cranberry, strawberry preserves and rose petal. On the palate we get bing cherry, cedar, blackberry and white pepper. A silky mouthfeel and bright acidity contribute to a refreshing and balanced finish.
Obsidian - Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 750ml Bottle
The 2019 vintage offers aromas of freshly-cut red cherries with hints of cinnamon and spice that will tantalize your senses. Flavors of mulberry and plum, interwoven with dried oregano and chapparal, are supported by a rich texture of fine, leathery tannins. The wine offers notes of star anise, cinnamon, and orange peel. Napa, CA
Non-Alcoholic
Bundaberg Ginger Beer
Sparkling Water
Boylan Root Beer
Made with Cane Sugar
Boylan Black Cherry Soda
Made with Cane Sugar
Boylan Orange Soda
Made with Cane Sugar
Chocolate Milk
Horizons Organic Lowfat Chocolate Milk Box
Sparkling Apple Cider
Martinellis Gold Medal Apple Juice - 10 Fl. Oz
Merch
Glassware
Shirts & Hoodies
Classic Maroon Shirt
Cellarmaker House of Pizza Classic Shirt
Classic Black Shirt
Classic Green Shirt
Classic Blue Shirt
Donna Summers Shirt
Dank Williams Shirt
Best Fiends Shirt
Park Diagonally Shirt
Distorted Bliss Pullover
Classic Blue Zip-up
Cellarmaker Hoodie
Pullover Hoodie with our new logo!
Hats
Cellarmaker Hat - Black
Cellarmaker Branded Black Hat with Leather Patch
Goldenrod Corduroy Pale Ale Hat
Goldenrod Corduroy hat with leather Pale Ale patch. Cellarmaker embroidered on back.
Grey Corduroy Pale Ale Hat
Grey Corduroy hat with leather Pale Ale patch
Highway to the Dankerzone Hat
Blue Hat with Red Ribboning, Dankerzone Patch
Olive Green/Brown Unfiltered West Coast Snapback Hat
Olive Green/Brown hat with leather "Unfiltered West Coast" patch. Plastic Snapback. Cellarmaker Hop Logos under bill.
Burgundy Unfiltered West Coast Snapback Hat
Burgundy hat with blue "Unfiltered West Coast" patch. Plastic Snapback. Cellarmaker Hop Logos under bill.
Beanies
Cellarmaker Branded Brist MFG. Beanies
Merch
House of Pizza Pin
Custom House of Pizza Enamel Pin. 1.5"x1.5"
Cellarmaker Patch
Cellarmaker Cooler Bag
Insulated Carrier Bag, holds 2-4pks. 2 interior bottle holders, 2 exterior pockets. 8"x7"x14"
Cellarmaker Tote Bag
High quality tote bag – Reinforced shoulder straps One large main compartment Mid weight, 9.4 oz/yd2 100% cotton canvas One size 16-1/2″ x 16-1/2″ Artwork by: Rob Moss Wilson
Rolling Papers
Our new Dank Williams, Tiny Dankster or Highway to the Dankerzone rolling papers! Theres 32 organic hemp papes, paper tips and a nice magnet that keeps the pack shut.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
High-energy tavern for house pints & chewy, Detroit-style pizza squares made with local elements.
3193 Mission St., San Francisco, CA 94110