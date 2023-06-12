Cellarmaker House of Pizza

Midnight Sea 22oz Bottle

$45.00

Batten down the hatches and prepare yourself for a collaboration three years in the making. Toppling Goliath and Cellarmaker are releasing their own renditions of Midnight Sea, a blended bourbon-aged imperial stout. In February of 2020, the dark malt masters of Toppling Goliath visited our San Francisco brewery and devised a deeply rich stout recipe. This inky, oily magic was first aged in a variety of bourbon barrels including Weller, Early Times, Dickel, and Woodford Double Oaked. We then further aged Midnight Sea in a second set of Weller barrels. When it was time to bring the components together we worked closely with the crew from Toppling Goliath to create a profile that could stand on its own but also be half of a two-part blend with Toppling Goliath’s own version of Midnight Sea. The confluence of these stouts is reflected in the artwork of the bottles where two parts of the same scene join into a more complete picture. 14%