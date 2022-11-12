Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Salad

Gialina

2,316 Reviews

$$

2842 Diamond Street

San Francisco, CA 94131

Order Again

Popular Items

New York, New York Pizza
Little Gem Lettuces
Mushroom Pizza

STARTERS

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$12.00

Red & Gold Beets from Star Route Farms w/ Treviso radicchio & shaved ricotta salata

Little Meatballs

Little Meatballs

$12.00

Pork & beef meatballs w/ tomato sauce & aged provolone

Wild Arugula

Wild Arugula

$14.00

Wild Arugula w/ shaved fennel, Cypress Grove goat cheese & toasted pistachios

Little Gem Lettuces

Little Gem Lettuces

$14.00

Little Gem Lettuces w/ buttermilk Point Reyes blue cheese dressing, Persian cucumber, radish & toasted walnuts

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts w/ pomegranates, cilantro, star anise-roasted shallot dressing & shaved truffled Pecorino

Burrata

Burrata

$15.00

De Stefano Burrata w/ Fuyu persimmons, mixed greens, balsamico & flatbread

Dough Ball

Dough Ball

$6.00

8oz dough ball make from 2 types of flour, yeast, water & sea salt. Nuthin else!

PIZZA

Wild Nettles Pizza

Wild Nettles Pizza

$24.00

Wild Nettles w/ La Quercia pancetta, portobello mushrooms, red onion & aged Italian provolone Pro Tip: Add an egg on this one foe extra deliciousness!

Amatriciana

Amatriciana

$20.00

tomato sauce, Calabrian chilies, La Quercia pancetta, oregano, Pecorino Romano & an organic egg Pro Tip, add an extra egg 🍳, so that no one has to fight over it!

Atomica Pizza

Atomica Pizza

$18.00

Atomica- tomato sauce, red onion, portobello mushrooms, Calabrian chiles & mozzarella

Moto Pizza

$21.00

Atomica + sausage = Moto Moto- tomato, portobello mushrooms, red onion, Calabrian chilies, mozzarella & sweet Italian sausage

Four Cheese

Four Cheese

$17.00

Four Cheese Pizza- provolone, dolce gorgonzola, ricotta, Pecorino Romano & garlicky herbs Please do not add tomato sauce as an add-on to this pizza, it becomes too soggy. If you want sauce, please get a side instead. Both you & the pizza will be much happier!

Margherita

Margherita

$16.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella & basil

Mushroom Pizza

Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, preserved lemon, thyme, Valle d'Aosta fontina, truffled pecorino & wild arugula Picture omits the arugula, so you can see the pizza better

New York, New York Pizza

New York, New York Pizza

$16.00

tomato sauce, oregano, mozzarella, Pecorino & Parmigiano

Potato Pizza

Potato Pizza

$21.00

Yukon Gold potatoes, smoked bacon, red onion, thyme, dolce gorgonzola & mozzarella

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce, red onions, sweet Italian sausage & provolone

Pesto Pizza

Pesto Pizza

$19.00

Pistachio pesto, Portobello mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella & ricotta

BLT

BLT

$26.00

Mariquita Farm tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, mozzarella, pistachio pesto drizzle & wild arugula. Please note this pizza does not have tomato sauce and we will not add tomato sauce to this pizza because it will be a soggy mess. Sorry! But you can always get a side of tomato sauce if you want it. Also please note, pesto contains pistachios

Chard Pizza

Chard Pizza

$20.00

Swiss Chard w/ oven-dried Early Girl tomatoes, preserved lemon, ricotta & aged provolone

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Kids Pizza-tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese. Nothing else. No herbs

Side of Calabria Chili

$2.00

2 oz ramekin of Tutto Calabrian chilies

Side of Pesto

$3.00

Side of Tomato sauce

$2.00
Dough Ball

Dough Ball

$6.00

8 oz dough ball made from 2 types of flour, yeast, sea salt & water. Nuthin' else!

PASTA & ROASTS

Spaghetti w/ roasted cherry tomatoes, basil & Parmigiano
Meatball Entree

Meatball Entree

$17.00

Little Meatballs in tomato sauce over soft polenta, fresh ricotta, basil & Parmigiano

Chicken Breast

$23.00

Pan Roasted Mary's Chicken Breast, basil aioli, soft polenta & Sicilian-style Brussels sprouts w/ garlic, chiles, preserved lemon & currants

Orecchiette

$17.00

Orecchiette (little ears in Italian) w/ sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe & Pecorino Romano Pronounced (or-e-key-et-tay) Please note, we cannot make this dish meatless.

DESSERT

Ricotta Cheesecake

Ricotta Cheesecake

$9.00

Baked Ricotta Cheesecake w/ Frog Hollow peaches, pistachios & Mugolio (a beautiful cooked sweet syrup extracted from pine cones in the Dolomite mountains in Italy)

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Tiramisu, layers of ladyfingers soaked in brandied coffee with layers of mascarpone & cocoa powder.

Flourless Chocolate Pistachio Cake

Flourless Chocolate Pistachio Cake

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Pistachio Cake w/ whipped cream & cocoa powder. Gluten free but not vegan. Contains nuts

Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$12.00

Nutella, mascarpone & Amaretti crumbs

WINE

Rosé, Bottle

Rosé, Bottle

$33.00

Masseria Furfante, Puglia 2020 Made from Bombino Nero grapes which are indigenous to Northern Puglia, the heel of Italy’s boot. Notes of wild strawberries, lychee & mint. The late harvest results in a wine that is low in sugar, but with crisp acidity.

Falanghina, Bottle

Falanghina, Bottle

$39.00

Falanghina, Capolino Perlingiere "Preta 2020 Campania Bright minerality & acidity. This Falanghina has a little something extra with citrus notes, smells of wildflowers & herbal notes. Great with burrata.

Verdicchio, Bottle

Verdicchio, Bottle

$39.00

Verdicchio, Colle Stefano 2021 Marche Crisp, spicy & floral. Tastes almost like a Kabinet Riesling. The winemaker plants strawberries nearby to cut erosion in the limestone rich clay soil, which then imparts

Bianco, Bottle

Bianco, Bottle

$36.00

Grato Bianco, Centopassi Sicilia 2020 60% Grillo/ 40% Catarratta Brisk, flavorful with hints of herbs, apple and mandarin orange with an underlying rich mineral nuttiness

Prosecco, Bottle

Prosecco, Bottle

$30.00

Prosecco di Valdobbiadene, Sommariva Veneto, NV Sparkling & refreshing. Apples & honeyed quince notes.

Montepulciano, Bottle

Montepulciano, Bottle

$30.00

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Vallevo 2017 Abruzzo 100% Montepulciano grapes. Full bodied and a little earthy. Aromas and flavors of black plum, black cherry, herbs, and black olives surround a wonderful meaty texture, with enough chewiness to make the wine stand up to food. This is the ideal 'spaghetti red,' and perfect with our red pizzas.

Barbera d'Asti, Bottle

Barbera d'Asti, Bottle

$39.00

Barbera d'Asti, Angostino Pavia "Blina" 2019 Piemonte Blina' is the name of the vineyard. The palate is classic Barbera, bright raspberry/cranberry flavors with a very long finish.

Nero d'Avola, Bottle

Nero d'Avola, Bottle

$39.00

Nero d'Avola/Perricone, "Giato" Centopassi 2020 Sicilia The Giato Rosso is 70% Nero d’Avola and 30% Perricone. This traditional blend of indigenous varieties is grown in the Taggia Via, Verzanica and Don Tommaso vineyards, all on the Belice Corleonese plateau. Fairly deep red with violet rim; smells and tastes like sour plums with a faint hint of rose-petal; very drinkable but also very fresh and properly dry (which a lot of commercial Nero d’Avola is not). Delicious red wine with pizza and all kind of substantial pasta dishes.

Sangiovese, Bottle

Sangiovese, Bottle

$39.00

Sangiovese, Castello Tricerchi, 2020 Toscana 100% Sangiovese grapes. This wine is full bodied, but without those mouth puckering tannins! Made by a family that has farmed olives & grains in Tuscany for generations, now due to the warmer climate, they are now making wine & you will be happy they did!

Nero Buono, Bottle

Nero Buono, Bottle

$36.00

Nero Buono, Cincinnato 2018 Lazio This small co-operative (126 growers, with a total of 250 hectares of vines), located an hour south-east of Rome near the town of Cori, Dark purple. Woodsy underbrush-dominated aromas of blackberry and soy sauce, with a bright violet topnote adding complexity. Rustic & full bodied

Nebbiolo Fantino, Bottle

Nebbiolo Fantino, Bottle

$45.00

Nebbiolo, Rosso dei Dardi, A&G Fantino Piemonte 2018 The Fantino make some amazing Barolos on their estate, but think of this a baby Barolo showcasing their younger wines. Bottled young to show off the juicy playful side of the Nebbiolo grape. But make no mistake, this is still a beautifully crafted wine which captures Nebbiolo's dazzling aromatics

BEER

Fort Point Villager IPA

Fort Point Villager IPA

$7.00

Local Brewer Fort Point's Villager IPA

Fort Point Lobos Hazy IPA

Fort Point Lobos Hazy IPA

$7.00

Fort Point Beer Co. Lobos Hazy IPA is in honor of Lobos Creek, where their Presidio brewery gets its fresh water. Bursting with hop aroma, plush mouthfeel and citrus flavors. This Hazy IPA is wildly refreshing & quaffable

Fort Point Kolsch

Fort Point Kolsch

$7.00

Fort Point's KSA kolsch style beer

Fort Point Sfizio

Fort Point Sfizio

$7.00

Fort Point's Italian style pilsner

Peroni

Peroni

$7.00

Italy's favorite beer

Clausthaler Non-Alcoholic

Clausthaler Non-Alcoholic

$7.00

Non-alcoholic beer from Clausthaler

SODA

Coke

Coke

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Pellegrino Blood Orange

Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.50
Pellegrino Limonata/Lemon

Pellegrino Limonata/Lemon

$3.50
Pellegrino Grapefruit

Pellegrino Grapefruit

$3.50
Pellegrino, 750 ml

Pellegrino, 750 ml

$5.00

750 ml bottle of Pellegrino sparkling water

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thin crust pizzas & delicious salads. Due to our modest size, please limit your pizza orders to 5 or less. If you would like more than 5, please consider ordering them 1/2 baked and finishing them at home, so that they will be piping hot.

Website

Location

2842 Diamond Street, San Francisco, CA 94131

Directions

