Nero d'Avola, Bottle

$39.00

Nero d'Avola/Perricone, "Giato" Centopassi 2020 Sicilia The Giato Rosso is 70% Nero d’Avola and 30% Perricone. This traditional blend of indigenous varieties is grown in the Taggia Via, Verzanica and Don Tommaso vineyards, all on the Belice Corleonese plateau. Fairly deep red with violet rim; smells and tastes like sour plums with a faint hint of rose-petal; very drinkable but also very fresh and properly dry (which a lot of commercial Nero d’Avola is not). Delicious red wine with pizza and all kind of substantial pasta dishes.