Brisbane restaurants you'll love

Go
Brisbane restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Brisbane

Brisbane's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Takeout box
Chinese
Scroll right

Must-try Brisbane restaurants

7 Mile House image

 

7 Mile House

2800 Bayshore Blvd., Brisbane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Chili Garlic Wings$17.00
A new twist to the typical buffalo wings. Try this with sweet chili sauce sautéed in garlic.
Fish & Chips$17.00
Juicy fish fillets dipped in San Miguel beer batter, served with French Fries & our homemade tartar sauce.
Adobo with Rice$16.00
One of our best sellers! Our adobo is thrice- prepared 7 Mile house style. This classic Filipino dish is made with tender pork marinated in soy sauce, vinegar, brown sugar, herbs & spices topped with sautéed garlic and served with steamed Jasmine rice.
More about 7 Mile House
Brisbane Lunch Truck image

SANDWICHES

Brisbane Lunch Truck

3501 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane, CA 94005, Brisbane

Avg 4.9 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California Cheesesteak$16.00
Thinly sliced fresh roast beef, grilled mushrooms, onions, jalapeños, and Pepper Jack cheese
The BLT's BLT$13.50
Thick cut bacon patties, sweet and savory tomato jam, crisp lettuce, mayo, thick sliced sourdough bread
West Coast Fish$16.00
Grilled, dry-rubbed sustainable Alaskan pollock, lime gremolata, citrus slaw on a soft roll
More about Brisbane Lunch Truck
Na Na's Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Na Na's Kitchen

301 Visitacion Ave, Brisbane

Avg 4.6 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eggplant w/ Garlic Sauce$10.75
Pot Sticker (6)$7.95
Vegetarian Spring Roll (4)$5.95
More about Na Na's Kitchen
Map

More near Brisbane to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

San Mateo

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Pacifica

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

South San Francisco

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston