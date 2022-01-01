Brisbane restaurants you'll love
Brisbane's top cuisines
Must-try Brisbane restaurants
More about 7 Mile House
7 Mile House
2800 Bayshore Blvd., Brisbane
|Popular items
|Sweet Chili Garlic Wings
|$17.00
A new twist to the typical buffalo wings. Try this with sweet chili sauce sautéed in garlic.
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Juicy fish fillets dipped in San Miguel beer batter, served with French Fries & our homemade tartar sauce.
|Adobo with Rice
|$16.00
One of our best sellers! Our adobo is thrice- prepared 7 Mile house style. This classic Filipino dish is made with tender pork marinated in soy sauce, vinegar, brown sugar, herbs & spices topped with sautéed garlic and served with steamed Jasmine rice.
More about Brisbane Lunch Truck
SANDWICHES
Brisbane Lunch Truck
3501 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane, CA 94005, Brisbane
|Popular items
|California Cheesesteak
|$16.00
Thinly sliced fresh roast beef, grilled mushrooms, onions, jalapeños, and Pepper Jack cheese
|The BLT's BLT
|$13.50
Thick cut bacon patties, sweet and savory tomato jam, crisp lettuce, mayo, thick sliced sourdough bread
|West Coast Fish
|$16.00
Grilled, dry-rubbed sustainable Alaskan pollock, lime gremolata, citrus slaw on a soft roll