Sausalito restaurants you'll love

Go
Sausalito restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sausalito

Sausalito's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Scroll right

Must-try Sausalito restaurants

Sushi Ran image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Ran

107 Caledonia St, Sausalito

Avg 4.3 (2514 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
King Sake$5.00
king salmon
Zuke Sake
cured fatty salmon
Edamame$4.50
with maldon sea salt
More about Sushi Ran
Sausalito Equator image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Sausalito Equator

1201 Bridgeway, Sausalito

Avg 4.3 (481 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vanilla Latte$5.25
2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, steaming milk of choice
Cafe Au Lait$3.50
filtered coffee and steamed milk of choice
Breakfast Frittata Sandwich$9.00
Veggie frittata on Rustic Bakery Flax Sunflower Sourdough with avocado, cheese, & spicy mayo
More about Sausalito Equator
Joinery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Joinery

300 Turney Street, Sausalito

Avg 4.6 (2469 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fattoush Salad$14.00
little gems, arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, radish, mint, sheep's milk feta, fried pita, sumac vinaigrette
Fried Brussel Sprouts$9.50
with capers and whole grain mustard aioli
Kale and Radicchio Caesar$14.00
with fennel, shaved parmesan, olive oil breadcrumbs and creamy caesar dressing
More about Joinery
Zalta image

 

Zalta

39 Caledonia St, Sausalito

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Galette des Rois$65.00
Sold out until 1/12!
24 Hours ADVANCE ORDER REQUIRED
A traditional French almond tarte celebrating the Epiphany with puff pastry crust and Frangipane filing. An almond inside for the lucky one who finds it becomes king/queen for the day!
PLEASE SELECT A PICK UP DAY 24 Hours in advance.
Hummus$12.00
House-made Hummus with smoked paprika and oven-roasted cherry tomatoes served with pita
Fattoush Salad$14.00
Fattoush Salad little gem lettuce, za’atar pita chips, chick peas, tomato, Persian cucumbers, feta, mint & sumac vinaigrette
More about Zalta
Copita Tequileria y Comida image

TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Copita Tequileria y Comida

739 Bridgeway 2a, Sausalito

Avg 4.1 (2425 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chips & Two Salsas$5.00
Charred roma tomato | Tomatillo mint
Quesabirria$24.00
Slow-cooked lamb & Oaxaca cheese quesadillas | sesame seed & chile de árbol salsa | avocado | lamb jus
Enchiladas De Pollo$20.00
Roasted chicken | mole sauce | apple | queso Oaxaca | almonds | crema
More about Copita Tequileria y Comida

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sausalito

Fattoush Salad

Map

More near Sausalito to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston