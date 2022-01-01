Sausalito restaurants you'll love
More about Sushi Ran
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Ran
107 Caledonia St, Sausalito
|Popular items
|King Sake
|$5.00
king salmon
|Zuke Sake
cured fatty salmon
|Edamame
|$4.50
with maldon sea salt
More about Sausalito Equator
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Sausalito Equator
1201 Bridgeway, Sausalito
|Popular items
|Vanilla Latte
|$5.25
2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, steaming milk of choice
|Cafe Au Lait
|$3.50
filtered coffee and steamed milk of choice
|Breakfast Frittata Sandwich
|$9.00
Veggie frittata on Rustic Bakery Flax Sunflower Sourdough with avocado, cheese, & spicy mayo
More about Joinery
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Joinery
300 Turney Street, Sausalito
|Popular items
|Fattoush Salad
|$14.00
little gems, arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, radish, mint, sheep's milk feta, fried pita, sumac vinaigrette
|Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$9.50
with capers and whole grain mustard aioli
|Kale and Radicchio Caesar
|$14.00
with fennel, shaved parmesan, olive oil breadcrumbs and creamy caesar dressing
More about Zalta
Zalta
39 Caledonia St, Sausalito
|Popular items
|Galette des Rois
|$65.00
Sold out until 1/12!
24 Hours ADVANCE ORDER REQUIRED
A traditional French almond tarte celebrating the Epiphany with puff pastry crust and Frangipane filing. An almond inside for the lucky one who finds it becomes king/queen for the day!
PLEASE SELECT A PICK UP DAY 24 Hours in advance.
|Hummus
|$12.00
House-made Hummus with smoked paprika and oven-roasted cherry tomatoes served with pita
|Fattoush Salad
|$14.00
Fattoush Salad little gem lettuce, za’atar pita chips, chick peas, tomato, Persian cucumbers, feta, mint & sumac vinaigrette
More about Copita Tequileria y Comida
TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Copita Tequileria y Comida
739 Bridgeway 2a, Sausalito
|Popular items
|Chips & Two Salsas
|$5.00
Charred roma tomato | Tomatillo mint
|Quesabirria
|$24.00
Slow-cooked lamb & Oaxaca cheese quesadillas | sesame seed & chile de árbol salsa | avocado | lamb jus
|Enchiladas De Pollo
|$20.00
Roasted chicken | mole sauce | apple | queso Oaxaca | almonds | crema