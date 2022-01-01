Ross restaurants you'll love
Must-try Ross restaurants
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
Marin Art & Garden Center 30 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Ross
|Popular items
|Fresh Vegetable Spring Rolls (V, VE, GF)
|$9.75
Tofu, basil, mint, cucumber, green papaya, carrot, avocado and mushroom, served with peanut sauce.
Vegetarian. Vegan. Gluten-free. Contains peanut sauce on side.
|Rainbow Salad
|$14.25
Twenty-two ingredient salad with four types of noodles, green papaya, cabbage, tofu, onions, tomato, potato, cilantro, chili, fried garlic, dried shrimp powder, fish sauce, tamarind dressing.
Contains shellfish.
|Firecracker Cauliflower (V, VE)
|$10.50
Spicy crispy cauliflower in a tangy, garlicky chili sweet sauce.
Vegetarian. Vegan.
More about Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY
Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY
Marin Art & Garden Center 30 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Ross
|Popular items
|Fillo Appetizer
|$4.50
Choice of one of our flaky fillo pastries: Chicken Cilicia, Cheese Karni, or Spinach & Feta Fillo.
|A la carte Chicken Skewer
|$10.50
Skewers to be reheated. Instructions included.
|Bibimbop (Mixed Rice Bowl)
|$18.75
A bed of rice with spinach, mushroom, julienned carrots, bean sprouts, quinoa and assorted vegetables topped with your choice of protein and fried egg