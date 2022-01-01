Baltimore restaurants you'll love

Baltimore restaurants
Toast
  • Baltimore

Baltimore's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Baltimore restaurants

Charmed Kitchen

 

Charmed Kitchen

123 s chester st, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
house-made chicken salad with arugula & tomato served on multigrain bread
Charmed Meatball Sub$15.50
house-made meatballs, marinara sauce, ricotta cheese spread, melted brie, served on a baguette
Cheeseburger$12.50
all-beef burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & your choice of cheese, comes with fries
Chuck's Trading Post

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chuck's Trading Post

1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SMASHBURGER$13.00
2 - 4oz 'smashed' black angus patties, american cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, shredduce, house smoked garlic-onion aioli on brioche
GOOD OL' PANCAKES$9.00
strawberry maple compote
CHUCKACHEESESTEAK$12.00
sub roll, thin sliced steak, onions, Cooper's sharp American
Michael's Pizza and Subs

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich$3.50
Cheese Fish Sandwich$6.29
Cheese Steak 8"$8.59
No Land Beyond

 

No Land Beyond

2125 Maryland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Severed Books Gelatinous Cubes$15.00
Big red gelatinous looking dice!
Deep Sea Adventure$23.00
A group of poor explorers hoping to get rich quickly heads out to recover treasures from some undersea ruins. They're all rivals, but their budgets force them all to share a single rented submarine. In the rented submarine, they all have to share a single tank of air, as well. If they don't get back to the sub before they run out of air, they'll drop all their treasure. Now it's time to see who can bring home the greatest riches.
Codenames$20.00
In Codenames, two teams compete to see who can make contact with all of their agents first. Spymasters give one-word clues that can point to multiple words on the board. Their teammates try to guess words of the right color while avoiding those that belong to the opposing team. And everyone wants to avoid the assassin.
Citron Restaurant & Bar

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Citron Restaurant & Bar

2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2593 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 oz Citron Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$60.00
Heirloom Tomato and Cucumber Salad, Fresh Asparagus, Crispy Cassava Chips, Remoulade Sauce
Goyang Roll$45.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Ginger Tobiko, Avocado, Eel Sauce
Poke Bowls$39.00
Salmon, Tuna, or Spicy Shrimp- Served with Sushi Rice, Veggies, Special Sauce
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CT Roll$18.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
Classic Lobster Roll$18.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
Lobster Salad Roll$18.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Wight Tea Company

 

Wight Tea Company

3300 Clipper Mill Road Whitehall Market Stall 2, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Tea$4.00
Choose from our list of loose-leaf teas
#Wellness$6.00
Green tea, spearmint, lemon, turmeric, ginger, and honey. Your choice hot or iced.
Box of 6$13.00
Box of 6 Chocolates.
2 Lavender Earl Grey-infused milk chocolate ganache with milk chocolate shell
2 Smoked Chai-infused dark chocolate ganache with marshmallow and a graham-cookie base. Dark chocolate shell
2 Jasmine-infused white chocolate ganache with yuzu jam. White chocolate shell.
Southside Diner

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Egg & Meat Sandwich$4.95
Choice of bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, scrapple, or canadian bacon
Corned Beef Hash$11.25
Served with 2 eggs, any style
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.75
Chicken breast topped with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing
Angeli's Pizzeria

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Angeli's Pizzeria

413 South High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (1587 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tiramisu$4.50
Coffee and zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso and dusted with cocoa powder.
12" Angeli’s Pick$17.95
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms and red bell peppers.
10 Wings$12.95
House-marinated and Baked in Stone Oven
R. House

TACOS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

R. House

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (549 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mojito$9.00
Rum, mint, lime. We didn't need to mess with this classic.
This cocktail is best with a tall glass of ice. Or just crack it open and throw it back. It's been that kind of year
Summer Love$10.00
Raise a glass to, casual, carefree relationships, easy road trips and late nights out, that will end without any issues.
Tequila, strawberry, rhubarb, lime, cherry.
Murder Hornet$10.00
This wonderfully refreshing cocktail will leave a small "sting" of heat, making you crave that next delicious sip.
Barr Hill gin, Guajillo infused honey, lemon.
Banditos

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Banditos

1118 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (892 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dynamite Fish (3)$13.50
Sweet Chili Slaw, Chipotle Mayo
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Chihuahua Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery
Crispy Pork Belly (3)$13.50
Napa Cabbage, Mango-Tomatillo Slaw, Ranch
Ground & Griddled

 

Ground & Griddled

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
What The Kitchen Eats$10.00
Toasted Ciabatta, G&G Pork Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Cito Sauce, Cholula, Paprika Fried Egg, Grafton Cheddar.
Turkey Burrito!$10.00
Turkey Sausage, Spinach, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Piquillo Peppers, Rice, Avocado, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Scrambled Egg, Cito Sause, Flour Tortilla
Almond Croissant$3.50
A buttery and flaky croissant filled with a lightly sweet almond paste and topped with slivered almonds.
Spoons Cafe

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Spoons Cafe

24 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1617 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$11.15
3 cakes. Maple coffee glaze. Try it with bacon inside! $2
2-2-2$14.25
Local eggs any style, two pieces of meat, and two each pancakes OR french toast. Please choose either pancakes OR french toast. If you choose, both we choose for you,
Hot Hen$10.25
Crispy fried chicken breast, sriracha honey, dill pickle slices
Fat Tiger / Old Boy

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fat Tiger / Old Boy

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (16 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Old Fashioned HH$7.00
Old Forester 86, cane sugar, Angostura bitters, orange peel, brandied cherry
Fat Tiger Burger$13.00
two 3.5-oz beef patties, american cheese, pickles, onion, bibb lettuce, mustard-thyme aioli, brioche bun, side of hand-cut fries w/ ketchup
Clementine Crush$11.00
Rocktown Vodka, Cointreau, mandarin shrub, lemon, club soda
Golden West Cafe

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pumpkin Curry Soup$3.99
Pumpkin soup made with green curry, lemongrass, and coconut milk. Topped with roasted pepitas.
Tater Tots$8.99
Crispy, Golden Tater Tots Served with Choice of Two Sauces
Buffalo Chik'n Caesar Wrap VEGAN$12.99
Creamy Caesar Dressing(cashew based), Romaine Lettuce, Buffalo Hot Sauce on a Plantry Goods(LIL FIG) Chick'n Patty, Follow your Heart Parm, Wrapped in a Tortilla and served with your choice of side.
Wiley Gunters

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$13.50
10 Jumbo Wings with Celery and Blue Chesse
Pretzel Sticks$8.00
4 Soft and Warm Pretzel Sticks served with Whole Grain Mustard, Honey Mustard and our Homemade Queso Dip
Grilled Ribeye Sandwich$14.50
A Full 8oz Ribeye Steak Grilled to your liking with Crumbled Blue Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms and Horseradish Mayo on Grilled Ciabatta
Alexander's Tavern

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Alexander's Tavern

710 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Alexander Burger$14.00
Our 8oz. grade A signature blend burger grilled to your liking with your choice of American, cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
MD Crab Tots$14.00
Tater tots with crab dip, Jack cheese, and crab dusted with Old Bay
Impossible Burger$15.50
A meatless, plant-based burger that cooks, looks, and tastes just like a real burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar

 

Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar

17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Farmer's Pizza$15.00
garlic confit, eggplant, whipped gorgonzola cheese
Winter Micro Greens Salad$11.00
sakura mixed micro greens, roasted delicata squash, pickled cranberries, sage buttermilk dressing
Cavatelli Carbonara$22.00
pancetta, parmesan, asiago, egg yolk, black pepper
Frank's Pizza and Pasta

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Steak
choose your toppings!
Gourmet Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage and mushrooms
French Fries$3.98
Large cut
Noona's

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Noona's

1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Signora 16"$24.00
mozzarella, ricotta, baby spinach, cherry tomato, shaved garlic, balsamic reduction
Margherita 16"$21.00
tomato, hand-stretched mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, local basil
Crispy Brussels$8.00
hot honey, fresh mint, toasted sesame
Hersh's

 

Hersh's

1843-45 LIGHT STREET, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margherita$18.00
housemade mozzarella, fresh basil, parmigiano, olive oil
Papa's Meatballs$11.00
pork & lamb meatballs atop whipped housemade ricotta with marinara & parsley
Burrata!!$12.00
wood-fired oregano-roasted tomato, basil pesto, aged balsamic & toasted ciabatta
Pizza Blitz

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$6.99
Roman,lettuce,Croutons,Parmigiano cheese, & Caesar dressing
Cheese Steak Sub$8.99
Lattice,Tomatoes,Mayo,fried onions,Mushrooms,green Peppers,hot Banana peppers,Provolone cheese
Greek Salad$8.99
Iceberg,Tomatoes,Onions,carrot,Cucumber,Kalamata Olives, & Feta cheese.
Woodberry Kitchen

 

Woodberry Kitchen

2010 Clipper Park Rd,Ste 126, Baltimore

Avg 4 (2292 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Beef Brisket$70.00
Pasture-raised beef (2 lbs) served with roasted carrots, mashed potatoes, and roasting jus. Sliced and presented in a reheatable foil tray.
Fully cooked, with easy-to-follow reheating instructions.
Gluten free
Woodberry Kitchen Gift Card
**Gift cards will be available for pickup/shipping 12/14 onward.**
This is a wonderful holiday gift you can send directly to your loved ones! Or you can mail to yourself, your choice.
Expect within 5-7 business days after purchase for shipping. As an estimate.
*Free Bottle of Snake Oil for every gift card purchase over $100*
Can be applied to online orders as well as dining room (must call or email restaurant to reimburse for online orders).
Snake Oil / 6 oz$6.00
welcome at any table, WK's signature pepper sauce adds just the right amount of heat. made from local fish peppers, cider vinegar, and salt.
Gertrude's

SEAFOOD

Gertrude's

10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (979 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CUP CREAM OF CRAB SOUP$7.00
Lump crab, sherry
GERTIE'S CRAB CAKE PLATTER$35.00
Broiled “all-lump” Baltimore-style cake (by John’s grandmother), rosemary potatoes, apple-fennel slaw, basil-caper tartar sauce
SM CAESAR SALAD$8.00
Romaine, aged Parmesan, herbed croutons, anchovies, our signature Caesar dressing
BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA

 

BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA

800 S BROADWAY, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Two cheese slices for $5$5.00
BBQ Chicken Slice$5.45
18" Pepperoni pizza$35.00
Cosima

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN

Cosima

3000 Falls Road, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pizza Salumi$18.00
Tomato sauce, calabrese sausage, capicola, andouille sausage, onion, smoked mozzarella
Burrata - Appetizer
warmed burrata with coal roasted tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, crostini
Pizza Semplice$14.00
Marinara, Basil, charred tomatoes, mozzarella
Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine

 

Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine

17 E Cross Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
[V] Falafel Wrap$8.45
Served with red onions, tomatoes and hummus.
Spanakopita$8.25
Flaky Filo dough, spinach, feta cheese and dill
Greek Fries$5.25
Skin-on fries, topped with feta cheese and oregano
Bon Fresco - Baltimore

 

Bon Fresco - Baltimore

109 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Turkey$8.50
roasted turkey, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, dijonnaise, ciabatta
Grilled Veggies$8.00
grilled zucchini, roasted red peppers, olive tapenade, baguette
Drip Coffee$2.25
Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.
Riptide · Fells Point

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Riptide · Fells Point

1718 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Jumbo fried shrimp with a house-made firecracker sauce and sriracha drizzle
Crab Balls$12.00
Local crab meat with fresh citrus and herbs, red peppers, served with a side of cherry pepper remoulade
Wings$13.00
8 piece chicken wings, assorted with drums and flats.
Choice of flavors:
buffalo, bourbon, bayside blend, or Thai sweet Chili. Served with either ranch or blue cheese
Barfly's

 

Barfly's

620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HOUSE SALAD$9.00
Mixed greens, mushrooms, romaine, cucumbers, green peppers, tomatoes, red cabbage, onions, feta cheese, pepperoncinis, green & black olives
EVERYTHING PIZZA$14.00
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, a blend of parmesan & mozzarella cheese
BUILD-YOUR-OWN PIZZA$11.00
Your choice of TWO CHEESE or WHITE pizza with toppings of your choice. Each topping is an additional $1.00
