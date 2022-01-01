Baltimore restaurants you'll love
Baltimore's top cuisines
Must-try Baltimore restaurants
Charmed Kitchen
123 s chester st, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
house-made chicken salad with arugula & tomato served on multigrain bread
|Charmed Meatball Sub
|$15.50
house-made meatballs, marinara sauce, ricotta cheese spread, melted brie, served on a baguette
|Cheeseburger
|$12.50
all-beef burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & your choice of cheese, comes with fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chuck's Trading Post
1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|SMASHBURGER
|$13.00
2 - 4oz 'smashed' black angus patties, american cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, shredduce, house smoked garlic-onion aioli on brioche
|GOOD OL' PANCAKES
|$9.00
strawberry maple compote
|CHUCKACHEESESTEAK
|$12.00
sub roll, thin sliced steak, onions, Cooper's sharp American
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich
|$3.50
|Cheese Fish Sandwich
|$6.29
|Cheese Steak 8"
|$8.59
No Land Beyond
2125 Maryland Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Severed Books Gelatinous Cubes
|$15.00
Big red gelatinous looking dice!
|Deep Sea Adventure
|$23.00
A group of poor explorers hoping to get rich quickly heads out to recover treasures from some undersea ruins. They're all rivals, but their budgets force them all to share a single rented submarine. In the rented submarine, they all have to share a single tank of air, as well. If they don't get back to the sub before they run out of air, they'll drop all their treasure. Now it's time to see who can bring home the greatest riches.
|Codenames
|$20.00
In Codenames, two teams compete to see who can make contact with all of their agents first. Spymasters give one-word clues that can point to multiple words on the board. Their teammates try to guess words of the right color while avoiding those that belong to the opposing team. And everyone wants to avoid the assassin.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Citron Restaurant & Bar
2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore
|Popular items
|8 oz Citron Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$60.00
Heirloom Tomato and Cucumber Salad, Fresh Asparagus, Crispy Cassava Chips, Remoulade Sauce
|Goyang Roll
|$45.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Ginger Tobiko, Avocado, Eel Sauce
|Poke Bowls
|$39.00
Salmon, Tuna, or Spicy Shrimp- Served with Sushi Rice, Veggies, Special Sauce
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|CT Roll
|$18.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$18.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$18.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Wight Tea Company
3300 Clipper Mill Road Whitehall Market Stall 2, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Hot Tea
|$4.00
Choose from our list of loose-leaf teas
|#Wellness
|$6.00
Green tea, spearmint, lemon, turmeric, ginger, and honey. Your choice hot or iced.
|Box of 6
|$13.00
Box of 6 Chocolates.
2 Lavender Earl Grey-infused milk chocolate ganache with milk chocolate shell
2 Smoked Chai-infused dark chocolate ganache with marshmallow and a graham-cookie base. Dark chocolate shell
2 Jasmine-infused white chocolate ganache with yuzu jam. White chocolate shell.
FRENCH FRIES
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Fried Egg & Meat Sandwich
|$4.95
Choice of bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, scrapple, or canadian bacon
|Corned Beef Hash
|$11.25
Served with 2 eggs, any style
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.75
Chicken breast topped with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Angeli's Pizzeria
413 South High St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Tiramisu
|$4.50
Coffee and zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso and dusted with cocoa powder.
|12" Angeli’s Pick
|$17.95
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms and red bell peppers.
|10 Wings
|$12.95
House-marinated and Baked in Stone Oven
TACOS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
R. House
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Mojito
|$9.00
Rum, mint, lime. We didn't need to mess with this classic.
This cocktail is best with a tall glass of ice. Or just crack it open and throw it back. It's been that kind of year
|Summer Love
|$10.00
Raise a glass to, casual, carefree relationships, easy road trips and late nights out, that will end without any issues.
Tequila, strawberry, rhubarb, lime, cherry.
|Murder Hornet
|$10.00
This wonderfully refreshing cocktail will leave a small "sting" of heat, making you crave that next delicious sip.
Barr Hill gin, Guajillo infused honey, lemon.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Banditos
1118 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Dynamite Fish (3)
|$13.50
Sweet Chili Slaw, Chipotle Mayo
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
Chihuahua Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery
|Crispy Pork Belly (3)
|$13.50
Napa Cabbage, Mango-Tomatillo Slaw, Ranch
Ground & Griddled
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|What The Kitchen Eats
|$10.00
Toasted Ciabatta, G&G Pork Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Cito Sauce, Cholula, Paprika Fried Egg, Grafton Cheddar.
|Turkey Burrito!
|$10.00
Turkey Sausage, Spinach, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Piquillo Peppers, Rice, Avocado, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Scrambled Egg, Cito Sause, Flour Tortilla
|Almond Croissant
|$3.50
A buttery and flaky croissant filled with a lightly sweet almond paste and topped with slivered almonds.
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Spoons Cafe
24 E Cross St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$11.15
3 cakes. Maple coffee glaze. Try it with bacon inside! $2
|2-2-2
|$14.25
Local eggs any style, two pieces of meat, and two each pancakes OR french toast. Please choose either pancakes OR french toast. If you choose, both we choose for you,
|Hot Hen
|$10.25
Crispy fried chicken breast, sriracha honey, dill pickle slices
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fat Tiger / Old Boy
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Old Fashioned HH
|$7.00
Old Forester 86, cane sugar, Angostura bitters, orange peel, brandied cherry
|Fat Tiger Burger
|$13.00
two 3.5-oz beef patties, american cheese, pickles, onion, bibb lettuce, mustard-thyme aioli, brioche bun, side of hand-cut fries w/ ketchup
|Clementine Crush
|$11.00
Rocktown Vodka, Cointreau, mandarin shrub, lemon, club soda
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Pumpkin Curry Soup
|$3.99
Pumpkin soup made with green curry, lemongrass, and coconut milk. Topped with roasted pepitas.
|Tater Tots
|$8.99
Crispy, Golden Tater Tots Served with Choice of Two Sauces
|Buffalo Chik'n Caesar Wrap VEGAN
|$12.99
Creamy Caesar Dressing(cashew based), Romaine Lettuce, Buffalo Hot Sauce on a Plantry Goods(LIL FIG) Chick'n Patty, Follow your Heart Parm, Wrapped in a Tortilla and served with your choice of side.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Wings
|$13.50
10 Jumbo Wings with Celery and Blue Chesse
|Pretzel Sticks
|$8.00
4 Soft and Warm Pretzel Sticks served with Whole Grain Mustard, Honey Mustard and our Homemade Queso Dip
|Grilled Ribeye Sandwich
|$14.50
A Full 8oz Ribeye Steak Grilled to your liking with Crumbled Blue Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms and Horseradish Mayo on Grilled Ciabatta
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Alexander’s Tavern
710 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Alexander Burger
|$14.00
Our 8oz. grade A signature blend burger grilled to your liking with your choice of American, cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
|MD Crab Tots
|$14.00
Tater tots with crab dip, Jack cheese, and crab dusted with Old Bay
|Impossible Burger
|$15.50
A meatless, plant-based burger that cooks, looks, and tastes just like a real burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar
17 N Eutaw Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Farmer's Pizza
|$15.00
garlic confit, eggplant, whipped gorgonzola cheese
|Winter Micro Greens Salad
|$11.00
sakura mixed micro greens, roasted delicata squash, pickled cranberries, sage buttermilk dressing
|Cavatelli Carbonara
|$22.00
pancetta, parmesan, asiago, egg yolk, black pepper
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Popular items
|Cheese Steak
choose your toppings!
|Gourmet Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage and mushrooms
|French Fries
|$3.98
Large cut
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Noona's
1203 West Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Signora 16"
|$24.00
mozzarella, ricotta, baby spinach, cherry tomato, shaved garlic, balsamic reduction
|Margherita 16"
|$21.00
tomato, hand-stretched mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, local basil
|Crispy Brussels
|$8.00
hot honey, fresh mint, toasted sesame
Hersh's
1843-45 LIGHT STREET, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$18.00
housemade mozzarella, fresh basil, parmigiano, olive oil
|Papa's Meatballs
|$11.00
pork & lamb meatballs atop whipped housemade ricotta with marinara & parsley
|Burrata!!
|$12.00
wood-fired oregano-roasted tomato, basil pesto, aged balsamic & toasted ciabatta
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$6.99
Roman,lettuce,Croutons,Parmigiano cheese, & Caesar dressing
|Cheese Steak Sub
|$8.99
Lattice,Tomatoes,Mayo,fried onions,Mushrooms,green Peppers,hot Banana peppers,Provolone cheese
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
Iceberg,Tomatoes,Onions,carrot,Cucumber,Kalamata Olives, & Feta cheese.
Woodberry Kitchen
2010 Clipper Park Rd,Ste 126, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Braised Beef Brisket
|$70.00
Pasture-raised beef (2 lbs) served with roasted carrots, mashed potatoes, and roasting jus. Sliced and presented in a reheatable foil tray.
Fully cooked, with easy-to-follow reheating instructions.
Gluten free
|Woodberry Kitchen Gift Card
**Gift cards will be available for pickup/shipping 12/14 onward.**
This is a wonderful holiday gift you can send directly to your loved ones! Or you can mail to yourself, your choice.
Expect within 5-7 business days after purchase for shipping. As an estimate.
*Free Bottle of Snake Oil for every gift card purchase over $100*
Can be applied to online orders as well as dining room (must call or email restaurant to reimburse for online orders).
|Snake Oil / 6 oz
|$6.00
welcome at any table, WK's signature pepper sauce adds just the right amount of heat. made from local fish peppers, cider vinegar, and salt.
SEAFOOD
Gertrude's
10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore
|Popular items
|CUP CREAM OF CRAB SOUP
|$7.00
Lump crab, sherry
|GERTIE'S CRAB CAKE PLATTER
|$35.00
Broiled “all-lump” Baltimore-style cake (by John’s grandmother), rosemary potatoes, apple-fennel slaw, basil-caper tartar sauce
|SM CAESAR SALAD
|$8.00
Romaine, aged Parmesan, herbed croutons, anchovies, our signature Caesar dressing
BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA
800 S BROADWAY, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Two cheese slices for $5
|$5.00
|BBQ Chicken Slice
|$5.45
|18" Pepperoni pizza
|$35.00
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN
Cosima
3000 Falls Road, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Pizza Salumi
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, calabrese sausage, capicola, andouille sausage, onion, smoked mozzarella
|Burrata - Appetizer
warmed burrata with coal roasted tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, crostini
|Pizza Semplice
|$14.00
Marinara, Basil, charred tomatoes, mozzarella
Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine
17 E Cross Street, Baltimore
|Popular items
|[V] Falafel Wrap
|$8.45
Served with red onions, tomatoes and hummus.
|Spanakopita
|$8.25
Flaky Filo dough, spinach, feta cheese and dill
|Greek Fries
|$5.25
Skin-on fries, topped with feta cheese and oregano
Bon Fresco - Baltimore
109 Market Place, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Roasted Turkey
|$8.50
roasted turkey, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, dijonnaise, ciabatta
|Grilled Veggies
|$8.00
grilled zucchini, roasted red peppers, olive tapenade, baguette
|Drip Coffee
|$2.25
Coffee roasted by Passenger Coffee in Lancaster, PA.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Riptide · Fells Point
1718 Thames St, Baltimore
|Popular items
|Firecracker Shrimp
|$14.00
Jumbo fried shrimp with a house-made firecracker sauce and sriracha drizzle
|Crab Balls
|$12.00
Local crab meat with fresh citrus and herbs, red peppers, served with a side of cherry pepper remoulade
|Wings
|$13.00
8 piece chicken wings, assorted with drums and flats.
Choice of flavors:
buffalo, bourbon, bayside blend, or Thai sweet Chili. Served with either ranch or blue cheese
Barfly’s
620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Popular items
|HOUSE SALAD
|$9.00
Mixed greens, mushrooms, romaine, cucumbers, green peppers, tomatoes, red cabbage, onions, feta cheese, pepperoncinis, green & black olives
|EVERYTHING PIZZA
|$14.00
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, a blend of parmesan & mozzarella cheese
|BUILD-YOUR-OWN PIZZA
|$11.00
Your choice of TWO CHEESE or WHITE pizza with toppings of your choice. Each topping is an additional $1.00