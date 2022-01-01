- Home
Attman"s Deli Baltimore
1,403 Reviews
$$
1019 E Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21202
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
APPETIZERS, SIDES & NOSHES
ATTMAN'S FAMOUS PICKLES
SOUPS MADE FRESH DAILY
SALADS MADE TO ORDER
ATTMAN'S DELI DOGS!
Attman's World Famous Jewish Hot Dog
Our World Famous Jumbo Jewish Hot Dog topped with Bologna on a Freshly Baked Roll, With Your Choice of Mustard, Relish, Chopped Onions, Ketchup. Add Chili for 99¢!
The Mighty Matt
Double Dog, Hot Pastrami, Sauerkraut and Cheese
The Dalmation
(A Real Red Hot) Hot Dog with Melted Pepper-Jack, Spicy Mustard, and Cole Slaw
The Bulldog
A Winner! Hot Dog with Corned Beef and Melted Swiss
The Irish Setter
Jewish Style Hot Dog, Sauerkraut, and Melted Swiss
Bubbie's Beagle
Hot Dog with Salami, Bologna, and Melted Swiss
The Stray Dog
Hot Dog with Pastrami. Melted Swiss, Cole Slaw, and Mustard
WORLD FAMOUS SANDWICHES
Corned Beef
The Corned Beef that made Attman's Famous! Choose our Hot & Tasty Regular Cut or Extra Lean.
Hot Pastrami
Roast Brisket of Beef
Tongue
Turkey Pastrami
Turkey Breast
Smoked Turkey (White Meat)
Rare Roast Beef
Attman's Jewish Salami
Attman's Jewish Hard Salami
Attman's Jewish Bologna
Baked Ham
Classic B. L. T.
SALAD SANDWICHES
BALTIMORE FAVORITES
Attman's World Famous Jewish Hot Dog
Our World Famous Jumbo Jewish Hot Dog topped with Bologna on a Freshly Baked Roll, With Your Choice of Mustard, Relish, Chopped Onions, Ketchup. Add Chili for 99¢!
Chicken Breast Sandwich
The Perfect Soup & Sandwich Combo
1/2 of Any Regular Deli Sandwich (Corned Beef, Turkey, Brisket or Pastrami) & Your Choice of Soup
Veggie Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Choice of Cheese
Chicken Tenders with Western Fries
Half Fried Chicken with Western Fries
COMBINATION SANDWICHES
Reuben
Voted Baltimore's Best! Jewish Corned Beef, Sauerkraut & Melted Swiss with Russian Dressing
Billy Reuben
Turkey, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss, Russian Dressing
The Original Cloak & Dagger
Corned Beef, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing
Sara's Dagger
Turkey Breast Cured with a Pastrami Coating Corned Beef, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing
Ali & Tina Tuna
Delicious Tuna Salad, Melted Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato
The New Yorker
Hot New York Pastrami & Chopped Liver
Stu Special
Hot Corned Beef, Hot Pastrami, Imported Swiss, Coleslaw, Russian Dressing
Hazza Rye
Roast Beef (Rare or Brisket), Turkey Breast, Imported Swiss, Lettuce, Onion, Russian Dressing
Seymour Special
Corned Beef, Turkey Breast, Chopped Liver
Eileen The Queen
Choose Three Meats & One Cheese
Lombard Street
Hot Corned Beef, Hot Pastrami, Chopped Liver, Russian Dressing
Nosh On Rye
Our Famous Corned Beef, Roast Brisket, Cole Slaw, Swiss, Russian Dressing
President's Special
Hot N.Y. Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss, Russian Dressing
Chelsea's Club
Smoked Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato
The Turkey Club
Turkey Breast, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
Turkey In The Straw
Turkey Breast, Swiss or Provolone, Tomato, Crisp Bacon
Turkey Breast International
White Meat Turkey, Cheddar or Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Special Sauce on a Roll
The Hungry Man
Corned Beef, Salami, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing
The Whopper
Corned Beef, Roast Brisket, Salami, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing
The Italian Stallion
Italian Salami, Baked Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Special Seasonings
Jessica Special
Smoked Turkey Breast, Pastrami, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing
The Exeter Street
Chicken Salad, N.Y. Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato with Russian Dressing
The Lloyd Street
White Breast of Turkey, Roast Beef (Rare or Brisket), Sweet Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato
The Black Russian
Black Bread, Salami, Cole Slaw, Chopped Liver, Bermuda Onion, Russian Dressing
The Gay Liveration
Corned Beef, Chopped Liver, Imported Swiss, Lettuce, Bermuda Onion
The Famous Carnegie
An Extra Heavy Sandwich! Your choice of: Hot Corned Beef, Roast Brisket, Turkey Breast or Pastrami Served with Cole Slaw & Pickle
Ava's Spread (serves 2)
A Tray of Assorted Corned Beef, Pastrami, Roast Beef, Turkey, Pickles & Rye On Side
Tongue Fu
Beef Tongue, Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Topped with Spicy Mustard. Served with Cole Slaw & Pickle
Attman's Specialty Reuben
Corned Beef, Turkey, or Pastrami Sandwiched Between 2 Potato Pancakes, Served with Cole Slaw & Pickle
DELICIOUS DESSERTS
Rice Pudding with Raisins
Bread Pudding
Simply the Best!
New York Cheese Cake
Cinnamon Nut Stick
Chocolate Top Cookie (each)
Chocolate Eclair
Black Bottom Cupcake
Homemade Pie
Cakes
Rainbow Cake
Strawberry Shortcake
Ida's Jewish Apple Cake
Apple Brown Betty
PACKAGED PRODUCTS
BEVERAGES
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Baltimore’s Renowned Jewish Deli, Since 1915 Founded in 1915 on Baltimore’s “Corned Beef Row” by Harry Attman, Attman’s Deli is today a renowned local landmark and one of the best old-school Jewish delis in the nation. Attman’s is a perfect example of the motto “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”: its corned beef and pastrami are still made the old-fashioned way and sliced to order, and it’s equally renowned for its hot dogs, knishes, matzo ball soup, and countless specialty sandwiches.
1019 E Lombard St, Baltimore, MD 21202