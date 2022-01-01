Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Attman"s Deli Baltimore

1,403 Reviews

$$

1019 E Lombard St

Baltimore, MD 21202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Bagel with Nova & Cream Cheese

Bagel with Nova & Cream Cheese

$12.89
Bagel with Cream Cheese

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.49

Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$3.49

APPETIZERS, SIDES & NOSHES

Homemade Knishes

Homemade Knishes

$4.99
Jumbo Potato Latkes (2)

Jumbo Potato Latkes (2)

$5.99

Lombard Street Coddies

$1.99
Our Famous Western Fries

Our Famous Western Fries

$4.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99

Stuffed Kishka

$5.99
Homemade Coleslaw

Homemade Coleslaw

$1.39
Homemade Potato Salad

Homemade Potato Salad

$1.39
Homemade Macaroni Salad

Homemade Macaroni Salad

$1.39
Noodle Pudding (Kugel)

Noodle Pudding (Kugel)

$5.69

ATTMAN'S FAMOUS PICKLES

Jumbo Well Done (Kosher Dill)

Jumbo Well Done (Kosher Dill)

$2.29
Jumbo Half Done (Green)

Jumbo Half Done (Green)

$2.29

Pickled Tomato

$1.19

Jumbo Pickled Onion

$3.29

Hot Cherry Red Pepper

$0.99

SOUPS MADE FRESH DAILY

Mamma's Chicken Noodle Soup

Mamma's Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.89
Bubbie's Matzo Ball Soup

Bubbie's Matzo Ball Soup

$6.89
Maryland Crab Soup

Maryland Crab Soup

$6.89

SALADS MADE TO ORDER

Attman's House Salad

$5.99

Our Famous Caesar Salad

$5.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Thick Cuts of White Turkey Breast, Baked Ham & Swiss Cheese with a choice of dressing.

ATTMAN'S DELI DOGS!

A New Breed
Attman's World Famous Jewish Hot Dog

Attman's World Famous Jewish Hot Dog

$6.39

Our World Famous Jumbo Jewish Hot Dog topped with Bologna on a Freshly Baked Roll, With Your Choice of Mustard, Relish, Chopped Onions, Ketchup. Add Chili for 99¢!

The Mighty Matt

$13.99

Double Dog, Hot Pastrami, Sauerkraut and Cheese

The Dalmation

$9.99

(A Real Red Hot) Hot Dog with Melted Pepper-Jack, Spicy Mustard, and Cole Slaw

The Bulldog

$9.99

A Winner! Hot Dog with Corned Beef and Melted Swiss

The Irish Setter

$9.99

Jewish Style Hot Dog, Sauerkraut, and Melted Swiss

Bubbie's Beagle

$9.99

Hot Dog with Salami, Bologna, and Melted Swiss

The Stray Dog

$9.99

Hot Dog with Pastrami. Melted Swiss, Cole Slaw, and Mustard

WORLD FAMOUS SANDWICHES

Corned Beef

Corned Beef

$16.25+

The Corned Beef that made Attman's Famous! Choose our Hot & Tasty Regular Cut or Extra Lean.

Hot Pastrami

$16.79+

Roast Brisket of Beef

$16.79+

Tongue

$20.49+

Turkey Pastrami

$15.49+
Turkey Breast

Turkey Breast

$14.49+

Smoked Turkey (White Meat)

$14.49+

Rare Roast Beef

$17.49+

Attman's Jewish Salami

$14.49+

Attman's Jewish Hard Salami

$17.49+

Attman's Jewish Bologna

$14.49+

Baked Ham

$13.49+

Classic B. L. T.

$11.49+

SALAD SANDWICHES

White Meat Chicken Salad

White Meat Chicken Salad

$13.79+
White Meat Tuna Salad

White Meat Tuna Salad

$13.79+

Shrimp Salad

$17.79+

Chopped Liver with Onions

$16.49+

Whitefish Salad

$16.29+

BALTIMORE FAVORITES

Attman's World Famous Jewish Hot Dog

Attman's World Famous Jewish Hot Dog

$6.39

Our World Famous Jumbo Jewish Hot Dog topped with Bologna on a Freshly Baked Roll, With Your Choice of Mustard, Relish, Chopped Onions, Ketchup. Add Chili for 99¢!

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.19

The Perfect Soup & Sandwich Combo

$12.99

1/2 of Any Regular Deli Sandwich (Corned Beef, Turkey, Brisket or Pastrami) & Your Choice of Soup

Veggie Sandwich

$8.49

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Choice of Cheese

Chicken Tenders with Western Fries

$10.29

Half Fried Chicken with Western Fries

$11.49

COMBINATION SANDWICHES

Reuben

Reuben

$18.79+

Voted Baltimore's Best! Jewish Corned Beef, Sauerkraut & Melted Swiss with Russian Dressing

Billy Reuben

$17.39+

Turkey, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss, Russian Dressing

The Original Cloak & Dagger

The Original Cloak & Dagger

$18.29+

Corned Beef, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing

Sara's Dagger

$15.59

Turkey Breast Cured with a Pastrami Coating Corned Beef, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing

Ali & Tina Tuna

$11.59

Delicious Tuna Salad, Melted Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato

The New Yorker

$15.99

Hot New York Pastrami & Chopped Liver

Stu Special

$17.99

Hot Corned Beef, Hot Pastrami, Imported Swiss, Coleslaw, Russian Dressing

Hazza Rye

$16.99

Roast Beef (Rare or Brisket), Turkey Breast, Imported Swiss, Lettuce, Onion, Russian Dressing

Seymour Special

$16.99

Corned Beef, Turkey Breast, Chopped Liver

Eileen The Queen

$17.99

Choose Three Meats & One Cheese

Lombard Street

$17.99

Hot Corned Beef, Hot Pastrami, Chopped Liver, Russian Dressing

Nosh On Rye

$17.99

Our Famous Corned Beef, Roast Brisket, Cole Slaw, Swiss, Russian Dressing

President's Special

$14.79

Hot N.Y. Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss, Russian Dressing

Chelsea's Club

$15.79

Smoked Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato

The Turkey Club

The Turkey Club

$14.99

Turkey Breast, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Turkey In The Straw

$15.59

Turkey Breast, Swiss or Provolone, Tomato, Crisp Bacon

Turkey Breast International

$13.99

White Meat Turkey, Cheddar or Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Special Sauce on a Roll

The Hungry Man

$16.59

Corned Beef, Salami, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing

The Whopper

$17.99

Corned Beef, Roast Brisket, Salami, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing

The Italian Stallion

$14.99

Italian Salami, Baked Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Special Seasonings

Jessica Special

$16.99

Smoked Turkey Breast, Pastrami, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing

The Exeter Street

$16.99

Chicken Salad, N.Y. Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato with Russian Dressing

The Lloyd Street

$17.79

White Breast of Turkey, Roast Beef (Rare or Brisket), Sweet Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato

The Black Russian

$15.99

Black Bread, Salami, Cole Slaw, Chopped Liver, Bermuda Onion, Russian Dressing

The Gay Liveration

$16.99

Corned Beef, Chopped Liver, Imported Swiss, Lettuce, Bermuda Onion

The Famous Carnegie

$23.99

An Extra Heavy Sandwich! Your choice of: Hot Corned Beef, Roast Brisket, Turkey Breast or Pastrami Served with Cole Slaw & Pickle

Ava's Spread (serves 2)

$30.99

A Tray of Assorted Corned Beef, Pastrami, Roast Beef, Turkey, Pickles & Rye On Side

Tongue Fu

$25.99

Beef Tongue, Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Topped with Spicy Mustard. Served with Cole Slaw & Pickle

Attman's Specialty Reuben

$20.99

Corned Beef, Turkey, or Pastrami Sandwiched Between 2 Potato Pancakes, Served with Cole Slaw & Pickle

DELICIOUS DESSERTS

Rice Pudding with Raisins

$4.99

Bread Pudding

$4.99

Simply the Best!

New York Cheese Cake

New York Cheese Cake

$5.89
Cinnamon Nut Stick

Cinnamon Nut Stick

$4.99
Chocolate Top Cookie (each)

Chocolate Top Cookie (each)

$2.29
Chocolate Eclair

Chocolate Eclair

$4.99
Black Bottom Cupcake

Black Bottom Cupcake

$2.29

Homemade Pie

$3.99Out of stock
Cakes

Cakes

$4.99
Rainbow Cake

Rainbow Cake

$5.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.99

Ida's Jewish Apple Cake

$5.99

Apple Brown Betty

$4.69

PACKAGED PRODUCTS

Attman's Original Deli Mustard 12 oz

Attman's Original Deli Mustard 12 oz

$3.99

Attman's Hot Sauce

$4.99

BEVERAGES

20 Ounce Sodas

$1.99

Stewarts

$1.99

Nantucket Nectars

$1.99
Dr. Brown's 12 oz Can

Dr. Brown's 12 oz Can

$2.19

Bottled Water

$1.79

Juice

$1.99

Snapple

$1.99

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Bagel with Nova & Cream Cheese

Bagel with Nova & Cream Cheese

$15.47
Bagel with Cream Cheese

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.19

Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$4.19

APPETIZERS, SIDES & NOSHES

Homemade Knishes

Homemade Knishes

$5.99
Jumbo Potato Latkes (2)

Jumbo Potato Latkes (2)

$7.19

Lombard Street Coddies

$2.39
Our Famous Western Fries

Our Famous Western Fries

$5.39
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99

Stuffed Kishka

$7.19
Homemade Coleslaw

Homemade Coleslaw

$1.67
Homemade Potato Salad

Homemade Potato Salad

$1.67
Homemade Macaroni Salad

Homemade Macaroni Salad

$1.67
Noodle Pudding (Kugel)

Noodle Pudding (Kugel)

$6.83

ATTMAN'S FAMOUS PICKLES

Jumbo Well Done (Kosher Dill)

Jumbo Well Done (Kosher Dill)

$2.75
Jumbo Half Done (Green)

Jumbo Half Done (Green)

$2.75

Pickled Tomato

$1.43

Jumbo Pickled Onion

$3.95

Hot Cherry Red Pepper

$1.19

SOUPS MADE FRESH DAILY

Mamma's Chicken Noodle Soup

Mamma's Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.07
Bubbie's Matzo Ball Soup

Bubbie's Matzo Ball Soup

$8.27
Maryland Crab Soup

Maryland Crab Soup

$8.27

SALADS MADE TO ORDER

Attman's House Salad

$7.19

Our Famous Caesar Salad

$7.19

Chef Salad

$14.39

Thick Cuts of White Turkey Breast, Baked Ham & Swiss Cheese with a choice of dressing.

ATTMAN'S DELI DOGS!

A New Breed
Attman's World Famous Jewish Hot Dog

Attman's World Famous Jewish Hot Dog

$7.67

Our World Famous Jumbo Jewish Hot Dog topped with Bologna on a Freshly Baked Roll, With Your Choice of Mustard, Relish, Chopped Onions, Ketchup. Add Chili for 99¢!

The Mighty Matt

$16.79

Double Dog, Hot Pastrami, Sauerkraut and Cheese

The Dalmation

$11.99

(A Real Red Hot) Hot Dog with Melted Pepper-Jack, Spicy Mustard, and Cole Slaw

The Bulldog

$11.99

A Winner! Hot Dog with Corned Beef and Melted Swiss

The Irish Setter

$11.99

Jewish Style Hot Dog, Sauerkraut, and Melted Swiss

Bubbie's Beagle

$11.99

Hot Dog with Salami, Bologna, and Melted Swiss

The Stray Dog

$11.99

Hot Dog with Pastrami. Melted Swiss, Cole Slaw, and Mustard

WORLD FAMOUS SANDWICHES

Corned Beef

Corned Beef

$16.25+

The Corned Beef that made Attman's Famous! Choose our Hot & Tasty Regular Cut or Extra Lean.

Hot Pastrami

$16.79+

Roast Brisket of Beef

$16.79+

Tongue

$20.49+

Turkey Pastrami

$15.49+
Turkey Breast

Turkey Breast

$14.49+

Smoked Turkey (White Meat)

$14.49+

Rare Roast Beef

$17.49+

Attman's Jewish Salami

$14.49+

Attman's Jewish Hard Salami

$17.49+

Attman's Jewish Bologna

$14.49+

Baked Ham

$13.49+

Classic B. L. T.

$11.49+

SALAD SANDWICHES

White Meat Chicken Salad

White Meat Chicken Salad

$13.79+
White Meat Tuna Salad

White Meat Tuna Salad

$13.79+

Shrimp Salad

$17.79+

Chopped Liver with Onions

$16.49+

Whitefish Salad

$16.29+

BALTIMORE FAVORITES

Attman's World Famous Jewish Hot Dog

Attman's World Famous Jewish Hot Dog

$7.67

Our World Famous Jumbo Jewish Hot Dog topped with Bologna on a Freshly Baked Roll, With Your Choice of Mustard, Relish, Chopped Onions, Ketchup. Add Chili for 99¢!

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.03

The Perfect Soup & Sandwich Combo

$15.59

1/2 of Any Regular Deli Sandwich (Corned Beef, Turkey, Brisket or Pastrami) & Your Choice of Soup

Veggie Sandwich

$10.19

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Choice of Cheese

Chicken Tenders with Western Fries

$12.35

Half Fried Chicken with Western Fries

$13.79

COMBINATION SANDWICHES

Reuben

Reuben

$18.79+

Voted Baltimore's Best! Jewish Corned Beef, Sauerkraut & Melted Swiss with Russian Dressing

Billy Reuben

$17.39+

Turkey, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss, Russian Dressing

The Original Cloak & Dagger

The Original Cloak & Dagger

$18.29+

Corned Beef, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing

Sara's Dagger

$18.71

Turkey Breast Cured with a Pastrami Coating Corned Beef, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing

Ali & Tina Tuna

$13.91

Delicious Tuna Salad, Melted Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato

The New Yorker

$19.19

Hot New York Pastrami & Chopped Liver

Stu Special

$21.59

Hot Corned Beef, Hot Pastrami, Imported Swiss, Coleslaw, Russian Dressing

Hazza Rye

$20.39

Roast Beef (Rare or Brisket), Turkey Breast, Imported Swiss, Lettuce, Onion, Russian Dressing

Seymour Special

$20.39

Corned Beef, Turkey Breast, Chopped Liver

Eileen The Queen

$21.59

Choose Three Meats & One Cheese

Lombard Street

$21.59

Hot Corned Beef, Hot Pastrami, Chopped Liver, Russian Dressing

Nosh On Rye

$21.59

Our Famous Corned Beef, Roast Brisket, Cole Slaw, Swiss, Russian Dressing

President's Special

$17.75

Hot N.Y. Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss, Russian Dressing

Chelsea's Club

$18.95

Smoked Turkey, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato

The Turkey Club

The Turkey Club

$17.99

Turkey Breast, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Turkey In The Straw

$18.71

Turkey Breast, Swiss or Provolone, Tomato, Crisp Bacon

Turkey Breast International

$16.79

White Meat Turkey, Cheddar or Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Special Sauce on a Roll

The Hungry Man

$19.91

Corned Beef, Salami, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing

The Whopper

$21.59

Corned Beef, Roast Brisket, Salami, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing

The Italian Stallion

$17.99

Italian Salami, Baked Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Special Seasonings

Jessica Special

$20.39

Smoked Turkey Breast, Pastrami, Swiss, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing

The Exeter Street

$20.39

Chicken Salad, N.Y. Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato with Russian Dressing

The Lloyd Street

$21.35

White Breast of Turkey, Roast Beef (Rare or Brisket), Sweet Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato

The Black Russian

$19.19

Black Bread, Salami, Cole Slaw, Chopped Liver, Bermuda Onion, Russian Dressing

The Gay Liveration

$20.39

Corned Beef, Chopped Liver, Imported Swiss, Lettuce, Bermuda Onion

The Famous Carnegie

$28.79

An Extra Heavy Sandwich! Your choice of: Hot Corned Beef, Roast Brisket, Turkey Breast or Pastrami Served with Cole Slaw & Pickle

Ava's Spread (serves 2)

$37.19

A Tray of Assorted Corned Beef, Pastrami, Roast Beef, Turkey, Pickles & Rye On Side

Tongue Fu

$31.19

Beef Tongue, Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Topped with Spicy Mustard. Served with Cole Slaw & Pickle

Attman's Specialty Reuben

$25.19

Corned Beef, Turkey, or Pastrami Sandwiched Between 2 Potato Pancakes, Served with Cole Slaw & Pickle

DELICIOUS DESSERTS

Rice Pudding with Raisins

$5.99

Bread Pudding

$5.99

Simply the Best!

New York Cheese Cake

New York Cheese Cake

$7.07
Cinnamon Nut Stick

Cinnamon Nut Stick

$5.99
Chocolate Top Cookie (each)

Chocolate Top Cookie (each)

$2.75
Chocolate Eclair

Chocolate Eclair

$5.99
Black Bottom Cupcake

Black Bottom Cupcake

$2.75

Homemade Pie

$4.79Out of stock
Cakes

Cakes

$5.99
Rainbow Cake

Rainbow Cake

$7.19

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.19

Ida's Jewish Apple Cake

$7.19

Apple Brown Betty

$5.63

PACKAGED PRODUCTS

Attman's Original Deli Mustard 12 oz

Attman's Original Deli Mustard 12 oz

$4.79

Attman's Hot Sauce

$5.99

BEVERAGES

20 Ounce Sodas

$2.39

Stewarts

$2.39

Nantucket Nectars

$2.39
Dr. Brown's 12 oz Can

Dr. Brown's 12 oz Can

$2.63

Bottled Water

$2.15

Juice

$2.39

Snapple

$2.39
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Baltimore’s Renowned Jewish Deli, Since 1915 Founded in 1915 on Baltimore’s “Corned Beef Row” by Harry Attman, Attman’s Deli is today a renowned local landmark and one of the best old-school Jewish delis in the nation. Attman’s is a perfect example of the motto “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”: its corned beef and pastrami are still made the old-fashioned way and sliced to order, and it’s equally renowned for its hot dogs, knishes, matzo ball soup, and countless specialty sandwiches.

Website

Location

1019 E Lombard St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Attman's Baltimore Deli image
Attman's Baltimore Deli image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ovenbird Bakery
orange star5.0 • 4
300 S Exeter St. Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Bon Fresco - Baltimore
orange starNo Reviews
109 Market Place Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Underground Pizza Baltimore - 30 Market Place
orange starNo Reviews
30 Market Place Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Fresh Express by Rosina
orange starNo Reviews
525 N Wolfe Street Baltimore, MD 21205
View restaurantnext
Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
orange starNo Reviews
1640 Aliceanna St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Bertha's Restaurant and Bar - Baltimore
orange star4.0 • 1,501
734 S Broadway Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Charles North
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
SBIC
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Federal Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Fells Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Remington
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Canton Industrial Area
review star
No reviews yet
Jones Falls Area
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston